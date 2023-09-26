Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down a trendy restaurant after the Chiefs game

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the real deal? If past is prologue, then the answer is “lol, no, this will last two months at most.” I’d be happy to be wrong here – Travis seems like he likes the attention just as much as Taylor, and it’s been so long since she’s dated an American guy. I hope she gives him a real shot. Her most recent relationship was with Matt Healy, and it felt like she was fighting with her team about how she didn’t want to break it off with him. What is her team telling her this time? I don’t know. “Sources” told People Mag that Taylor is “very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes.’ She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.” Taylor was seen leaving the Chiefs game in a convertible with Travis, then she went and partied with Travis and his fam after the game.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce created quite the buzz on Sunday night when they decided to cap off a thrilling game at Arrowhead Stadium with a surprise late-night dinner. The star-studded pair’s evening resulted in the shutdown of a popular restaurant as fans and diners gathered for an unexpected encounter with the two celebrities.
Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen leaving the stadium together, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The unexpected rendezvous had Swifties and sports enthusiasts alike speculating about the nature of their relationship.
The real surprise, however, awaited fans at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. Patrons who were already dining there on Sunday night found themselves in the midst of an extraordinary encounter.
An eyewitness tells ET, “Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”
A source tells ET, “Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that’s not going to stop them from enjoying life when it’s the right moment.”
One diner tells ET, “So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend’s 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a ‘hard close’ at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there.”
As the clock neared 8 p.m., the restaurant staff approached diners with to-go boxes, informing them that they had to vacate the premises. To compensate for the early closure, the staff graciously offered free drinks at their sister restaurant a few floors down. The restaurant patrons couldn’t help but wonder if this unusual situation was for the benefit of Taylor and Travis. When asked about the unexpected turn of events, the restaurant staff maintained a shroud of secrecy, smiling and replying that they “can’t confirm or deny” the reason for the abrupt closure. However, as conversations with the staff continued, it became evident that they were thrilled about the special guests in attendance and even promised to convey greetings to Taylor.
The last part of ET’s exclusive comes from a TikTok of one of the bar patrons who was asked to leave as Taylor and Travis were arriving. Just FYI. I mean, I believe it. I believe that Travis decided to shoot his shot and he’s still reeling because it worked. This has an air of Travis muttering to himself “don’t f–k this up, don’t f–k this up.” Dude, it’s not even about you! Taylor is gonna Taylor, either she’ll dip in a month or she’ll stick with you for five years. No in-between.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, Cover Images.
I love this for her.
Is it her High School Era?
They both look like they’re having fun, playing the game.
Well that’s rude and inconsiderate of the people who’d already booked
Free cocktails at their sister restaurant–I’m sure they’ll all live.
KC native here….yeah the sister restaurant is awesome too so no one was upset.
If they told people before they sat down and had a sister restaurant they could go to instead, I don’t think it’s a problem.
I would have said no thank you, and finished my meal.
It’s rude, even if covering the tab. Her assistant could have booked the restaurant in advance, requested it stay open after hours, or requested a private room. Or they could have gone somewhere that could do those options. I’ve sat next to celebs – they never asked people to leave. If it wasnt Taylor, everyone would agree it’s rude.
And since it’s a professional restaurant they probably didn’t accept reservations after 6 pm so everyone had 2 hours to eat before they had to leave. I think we’re all familiar as diners with sometimes having time limits for dining, as long as you are told when you book your reservation or before you are seated it’s kinda normal?
Yeah kinda sucks for them. They got a free meal and cocktails but evening cut short doggy bag at the door.
What is cute though is that Travis wanted to share this night with all his teammates. The videos of them looking starstruck on the field were adorable.
That’s what I thought at first but… they weren’t literally kicked out, they were offered some kind of compensation one way or another, which was the correct way to approach the whole thing.
If I were there I’d have been pi$$ed off to just interrupt my dinner and made to leave, I’d gone nuclear on the manager and owner.
Think of the children!!
Srsly Kelce didn’t decide to rent out the entire restaurant at 745 pm. Looks like chiefs club was already posting victory celebrations by 7 pm KC time but they shellacked the Bears so could have made this arrangement much earlier in the (very long) football game. Or had it as a backup arrangement from the start it’s probably somewhere they have gone for post game celebrations previously.
There really isn’t any excuse – ever – to “go nuclear” on restaurant staff. Or anyone, for that matter. People are just doing their jobs.
I assume you haven’t dined in a popular restaurant with timed dining hours. Almost every good restaurant in NY/London/Paris has timed dining hours and they tell you ahead of time that you have 2 hours and they have a hard stop at xxx. Let’s not rip people apart for a routine practice by restaurants.
I was in a restaurant once when President Obama and his family arrived (he was a sitting president at the time!), and they didn’t kick everyone out. I think this was very rude of Swift and Kelce.
I am confused…where does it say Taylor did this? I see Kelce saying he did this for his family and teammates but why is Taylor at fault for it? Because he took her?
I’m not defending it because I think it was rude, too, but I’m remembering a few weeks ago when Taylor was seen at some restaurant for a rehearsal dinner (don’t remember whose wedding) and when word got out that she was there, the place and the street outside were completely mobbed and the police had to get involved. The street might have even needed to have been shut down for a while? They could have been trying to stave off another similar incident.
Ehhh, the Obamas were surrounded by many men and women carrying guns , who would probably take an over eager person down in a minute. It’s different. Pretty sure that he had to plan that dinner in advance, so they probably stopped taking reservations after a certain time and the drinks were a, you’re almost finished or finished dinner just a “take your party” down there type of thing.
she’s finally with a hot, successful man who appreciates her work. love this.
He’s also very funny and spontaneous, known to break into song and dance at any given time including games, a great sense of humor.
Countdown to New Year’s Eve engagement !
Let a 30-something woman just date!! In the words of someone on The Great “first love is magnificent, but so is 29th love”
Does she really just date though? Doesn’t look like it to me but she gets to “do you”.
I kind of wonder what the song she’ll write about him will be like?
+1
Idk, but it will be titled, “Tight End”!
It has a lot of rhyming possibilities so for sure.
I love the conspiracy theory that Taylor, affirmed Eagles fan, is doing this to sabotage the Chiefs so the Birds can win the Super Bowl. Hope she has fun in the meantime!
Am I the only one who finds this guy incredibly unattractive? I keep seeing people excitedly saying that he’s so hot, and I really just don’t see it. Not that that matters, obviously, but it also looks like this man has never opened a book outside of sports illustrated (swimsuit edition) in his life. I don’t see the appeal at all, outside the fact that he’s famous and clearly wants to remain in the spotlight. I’m sure for Taylor it feels good to be so publicly pursued.
I don’t think he’s that good looking but I also don’t see the appeal of Joe Burrows either. If I were her, I would’ve gone for Jimmy G lol
Jimmy G is sooooo effin hot.
Joe Burrow is actually kind of a pretty boy IMO. He has those blue eyes and a soft face that looks like it belongs on a sensitive nerdy poet type, but instead is on the body of a quarterback.
Jimmy G is really hot.
Jimmy is so handsome and such a hottie boom body. And Joey Burrow is so stinking cute. You don’t expect that cute face attached to a 6’4 body.
Nah Travis is attractive but not gorgeous. But neither on of them is Taylor and Travis are equally yoked as far as looks go.
I think he’s incredibly attractive but to be honest, he looks like my husband if my husband played professional football, so I’m biased haha.
I wish he’d go back to the beard instead of the mustache, though.
I don’t see “hot”, but I do see charm. He strikes me as a exhibitionist who is genuinely smitten with her & I think she’s enjoying the telegenic cliche of it all.
Nah I don’t get it either. He seems like a regular dude, which is fine. The OTT excitement about this pairing is bizarre AF to me but maybe it’s because these folks are all Chiefs fans lol.
I find him very attractive. I don’t know anything about football or him so judging purely on looks, I like 😉
He’s supposed to be charming and hilarious-so I think that probably adds to his attractiveness beyond a photo.
Charm and charisma add soooooo much.
Not a KC fan (ride or die Bills Mafia member here) but I saw his Saturday Night Live episode and he sold me. He was effortlessly charming, and while not an actor by any stretch of the word, seems to have had fun going out of his comfort zone (American Dolls sketch was awesome) and his charisma made up for a lot. He’s one of the few non-actors I hope hosts again. (That being said, I really really hope for a Josh Allen episode…..)
@red you are right, he is neither attractive or intelligent. So does taylor but he has banker dad to buy her initial fame and used her boyfriend to stay in fame. They represent maga america lookwise.
What are you on about @Maryanne? D*mn, I’m not a Swiftie. But. your post doesn’t make sense. The MAGA cult seems to have a problem with this coupling. I’m pretty sure at this point Taylor has earned her own dollars.
Travis, apparently, he’s smart enough to read Andy Reid’s playbooks. If you know anything about Andy Reid’s playbooks, you would understand the implications.
Packer fan that misses him and is excited when his Chiefs team does well. Outside of beating GB.
He’s good enough. He might have that X factor energy in real life that doesn’t necessarily transfer in photos. Where I really struggled was seeing the “he’s so gorgeous” in Joe Alwyn. The guy looked so mopey all the time. Even in his big film break in The Favourite he underwhelmed on screen.
Yeah he’s still way better looking than that creepy Matty dude, if we’re comparing. Travis, I mean…and Joe also, actually.
Joe Alwin always looked generic, like many other pretty guys in England, but at least he wasn’t a stain on mankind like Matt Healey.
From looking at photos I’d say no, he is not particularly “hot”. The mustache only look in particular is just bad. But, he seems to have a nice smile and when he has the full beard going and is smiling he is rather cute. So I wouldn’t say he’s completely unattractive and I could see he looks better in person (especially if he has a good personality), but also not someone whose looks I’d be getting hot and bothered over.
He’s not attractive to me. I casually paid some attention to his last relationship and he is a phony who working on a rebrand. I thought his last gf could do better than him after he publicly embarrassed her multiple times.
You’re not the only one. I think it’s rare for a guy to wear a mustache and not look like a 70s car salesman.
I’m back to say I’ve now seen the videos of him dancing at the games and being able to dance makes someone instantly more attractive IMO. That mustache tho.
He’s got a great sense of humor, which requires intelligence.
Honestly, the podcast he does with his brother Jason (the superior Kelce brother IMO, because he’s a Philadelphia Eagle) is great.
no, i don’t think he’s hot either. gimme jimmy g any day over this dude.
I was bizarrely riveted by this whole thing over the weekend. My son was flipping between games, on the phone with his GF (who is a huge Swiftie) and he said “wait, is Taylor there!?” And then we were off to the races, lol.
I find this hysteria surrounding it kind of hilarious. Twitter exploded (sorry, I refuse to call it X). Football commentators were talking about it. And someone literally made a t-shirt with pictures of Taylor’s reaction faces at the game and the shirt started selling like crazy.
They showed close-ups of some of the Chiefs (including Travis) looking up at the box where Taylor and his Mom were and he was saying “Holy shit, there she is” and kind of shaking his head in disbelief. Even the QB waved to her. It was so funny.
Whether it lasts or doesn’t, it’s fun. He really doesn’t seem like her type, but then she doesn’t really seem like his either based on who his past GFs and flings were. But they’re the same age and they’re both obviously focused, ambitious people. I think she liked that he pursued her and was sort of corny about it. It’s flattering for the big football star to like you, even if you are Taylor Swift. Heck, the teenage heroine of most of Taylor’s earlier songs was probably ALL about the football star liking you.
I’m sorry, but you know that video is fanfiction right lol He was not looking at the box saying holy shit there she is. He clearly knew she was coming, the other players confirmed it, and both teams have confirmed that they have hung out before the game too. He’s not breathlessly thinking about Taylor while on the sidelines of a game. It makes me laugh so much when people put their own spin on these things, they’re just two people hanging out lol
Oh, I’m sure he knew she was coming and it was all pretty performative. It’s still fun.
Taylor was sitting right next to his mom in the box, he definitely knew she was coming.
I just don’t get how she is happy sitting with his mum in front of the world, after 2mns of dating?
Seems like classic Taylor to me. She doesn’t do anything casual or slow.
Say what you will about Tay-tay, with her waspy upbringing she is probably great with people’s moms. Even I know exactly what to do and say around them and my family of origin is not nearly as waspy as hers.
I’m still side -eyeing him but Taylor had a blast at the football game and why not, right? If this is her 1989 era, then I think the lyrics Lainey pointed out fit
Cause you know I love the players and you love the game.
I mean the dude’s invested to wear that denim suit.
Interesting how it was first reported that taylor paid and now it’s changed to Travis paying…
KC’er here and I am loving this!!! Get it Kelce!
Poor Taylor. Just can’t stay single for a bit and sort herself out. Let’s see how long this one will last and in what drama it will end.