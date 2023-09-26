Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce shut down a trendy restaurant after the Chiefs game

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the real deal? If past is prologue, then the answer is “lol, no, this will last two months at most.” I’d be happy to be wrong here – Travis seems like he likes the attention just as much as Taylor, and it’s been so long since she’s dated an American guy. I hope she gives him a real shot. Her most recent relationship was with Matt Healy, and it felt like she was fighting with her team about how she didn’t want to break it off with him. What is her team telling her this time? I don’t know. “Sources” told People Mag that Taylor is “very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes.’ She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.” Taylor was seen leaving the Chiefs game in a convertible with Travis, then she went and partied with Travis and his fam after the game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce created quite the buzz on Sunday night when they decided to cap off a thrilling game at Arrowhead Stadium with a surprise late-night dinner. The star-studded pair’s evening resulted in the shutdown of a popular restaurant as fans and diners gathered for an unexpected encounter with the two celebrities.

Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen leaving the stadium together, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The unexpected rendezvous had Swifties and sports enthusiasts alike speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The real surprise, however, awaited fans at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. Patrons who were already dining there on Sunday night found themselves in the midst of an extraordinary encounter.

An eyewitness tells ET, “Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”

A source tells ET, “Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that’s not going to stop them from enjoying life when it’s the right moment.”

One diner tells ET, “So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend’s 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a ‘hard close’ at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there.”

As the clock neared 8 p.m., the restaurant staff approached diners with to-go boxes, informing them that they had to vacate the premises. To compensate for the early closure, the staff graciously offered free drinks at their sister restaurant a few floors down. The restaurant patrons couldn’t help but wonder if this unusual situation was for the benefit of Taylor and Travis. When asked about the unexpected turn of events, the restaurant staff maintained a shroud of secrecy, smiling and replying that they “can’t confirm or deny” the reason for the abrupt closure. However, as conversations with the staff continued, it became evident that they were thrilled about the special guests in attendance and even promised to convey greetings to Taylor.