Remember the Sussexes’ 2021 NYC trip? Well, the Mail has some lukewarm tea!

Last week, Prince William made a sad, bumbling trip to New York. King Charles and Camilla also spent three days in France. Guess what one of the Mail’s big stories was over the weekend? Not Charles, Camilla or William. They were focued on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to New York in 2021. Truly unhinged. Two years ago, Harry and Meghan went to NYC, they were greeted by Mayor De Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul and they did a photocall at One World Trade. Harry and Meghan also spoke at a vaccine rally, took meetings at the United Nations, went to Melba’s for lunch, and Meghan went to a public school and read her book, The Bench, to kids. Well, two years later, the British media has the breaking news that Meghan “gagged” students. You guys…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of trying to gag teachers and students at a New York school they visited two years ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Public School 123 Mahalia Jackson, which is among one of the poorest in New York City, in September 2021. Meghan, 42, was dressed in a $5,000 suit and Cartier jewelry to read to second-grade students from her picture book The Bench while Harry, 39, sat down with the children.
But advisors from their Archewell foundation demanded the Harlem school sign a clause which banned anyone from making negative comments, according to The Sun. The request was also related to any posts on social media ‘now or in the future’. Sources close to the Archewell foundation have insisted that standard practice was followed.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Public School 123 was documented in their Netflix series. The former suits actress wore a $5,000 suit and Cartier jewelry for the visit at the school, where 95 percent of children are classed as suffering economic hardship.
Freedom of information requests have revealed how the couple’s advisors at Archewell tried to protect their image. It also highlights how their team banned four British newspapers from attending an event at the World Trade Center, even though it is a publicly owned building.
Plans for the Sussexes’ trip began six months before the event and it was managed by Toya Holness, a member of the couple’s PR team.
Archewell representatives emailed the Department of Education three days before the visit to Public School 123. They requested the ‘appearance release’ which included the gagging clause and asked them to run it by their lawyers. Another email from NYC schools press secretary Danielle Filson had asked for the best way to get it all agreed but it is not clear if the Sussexes’ request was signed.
LMAO “It also highlights how their team banned four British newspapers from attending an event at the World Trade Center, even though it is a publicly owned building.” Why weren’t those four British newspapers chomping at the bit to cover William’s New York trip? Like, William barely had any press traveling with him, and his trip was even more heavily stage-managed then whatever Harry and Meghan did or did not do. Basically, the “gag order” sounds like some boilerplate nonsense from Archewell, and it’s not even clear that the school signed it. Even if the school did sign it, there would be literally no way to enforce it. This is just the Mail & the Sun screaming: Meghan wore EXPENSIVE CLOTHES and JEWELRY to GAG POOR KIDS and she wouldn’t even allow the British press to see it!! I don’t even remember this from the Netflix series? I need to rewatch that.
By the way, it would be interesting to see if the Mail and the Sun brought this kind of energy to Kate’s many carefully stage-managed appearances with children. Like, Kate is ALWAYS filming and photographing kids and I always think “oh, I wonder if the parents are mad that Kate is using their kids as her little props.” I guess there’s no energy from the media to find out if Kensington Palace also sends out gag orders on schools and nurseries.
THIS is the best tweedle dumb and tweedle even dumber can come up with?! Talk about try hard….
Even if they did. With the press literally bribing people just to say something negative about the Sussexes even if it’s not true, this seems like a smart move.
It’s like one day the BM realized FOIA existed and now they can’t stop; they’re going back and retroactively trying to find anything they can. Pathetic.
@Lorelei: That’s what jumped out at me too, the Freedom of Information Request to get info on all things Sussex. What?! For a couple who have long since left Salty Isle? Damn, that’s desperate. But it just goes to show how while William was in New York showing his tooth to bystanders, they were closing their eyes and thinking about the Sussexes trip to NYC two years ago, I’m sure there’s a joke in there somewhere…
FOIA only applies to federal agencies, so I’m not sure exactly who they would have FOIAd for this info. I think it’s made up, as per usual.
@Beanie all 50 states and DC also have FOIA for state and local governments/agencies
All this says to me is that the school/parents and the Archewell team agreed to whatever the terms were hashed out as. There must have been interest in having them there or they could have said “no thanks”.
This was their first big outing after Covid and years of abuse by the British/ Murdoch media – stalked, harassed, abused, their locations leaked and their safety compromised.
You bet your ass I would be having people sign shit. Also. They act as thoigh – omg they took six months to plan and carefully orchestrate every detail – is some sort of slight. Then adding that they were able to scramble to get another visit in 3 days before – whole also bringing washers, dryers and food – is somehow bad.
They get things done. Wuickly when necessary. Or methodically when they have the time. They get it done.
I imagine any kind of agreement like this is pretty standard before a major visitor goes to a public school and there are cameras. Considering Archewell emailed the Dept of Education directly (I’m assuming the NYC Dept of Ed) and got a response from their press secretary tells us that their visit was very much wanted and that there were no issues with this type of agreement.
And yes my guess is this agreement was to prevent the tabs from paying a parent 1000 dollars to badmouth the Sussexes.
I suspect that anybody asking anything of anyone for a school visit, with journalists & cameras, it’s going to be the journalists/schools asking permission from the parents about whether or not they want their kids photographed for publication.
It’s hard to tell from the DMs crappy writing, but I think this may actually be a part of Harry & Meghan’s emphasis on making the internet a safe space for people, and this was more of a way to get kids to think about being kind when using social media.
All this says to me is it’s a made up story. Neither DailyFail or the Sun have any access to “sources close to Archewell.” And the supposed “Freedom of information requests” sound bogus too; local governments are not subject to federal FOIA law, not to mention britmedia seems utterly clueless about privacy rights. What Department of Education are they even talking about anyway? US DoE? NYC DoE? or New York State Education Department? Do I believe anyone on Meghan or Harry’s team is so stupid as to send an unsolicited email to a large government bureaucracy 3 days prior to visiting either requesting some ‘appearance release’ form, or submitting some kind of form asking vague questions about “run[ning] it by their lawyers”? No.
IIRC, I filled out general release forms at the beginning of the school year either agreeing or not to publicity that may happen during school year since our kids were minors. I usually did not agree to press pix of kids. This is something M-H team would know about, and probably made sure they had parents’ release for any kids that might show up in press or later video. However, I don’t remember seeing any of the NY visit in M-H docuseries; please correct me if I’m wrong. As for “banning” britmedia from WTC “event,” does Port Authority routinely allow foreign press to go wherever and whenever they want on WTC campus? Please. Britmedia is running this crap hoping to stick mud on H-M, but two years after it happened so people’s memories have faded. They’ve provided two points of reference, Toya Holness and Danielle Filson, to make it look like they’ve done true reporting, but have left everything else intentionally vague and-or misleading. DailyFail writers gave themselves plausible deniability by claiming story came from theSun.
NY state has a freedom of information law and I imagine its board of education would be covered under it, but I don’t know why a request by a British tabloid would be honored or why the result would be a couple of emails and not the agreement itself.
The only thing i remember seeing from that New York trip were some brief clips of them at that WHO roundtable that Chelsea Clinton attended(though i dont remember seeing her actually in the clip) and i think there was a clip from Global Citizen. The majority of the NY stuff in the series seemed to be from their second trip to NY that year around veterans day when they did stuff with veterans and Meghan did that chat with Mellody for the NYT and Harry did that roundtable on media misinformation( we dont see much from the military Gala they went to during that trip– that bts footage ended up being in Heart of Invictus).
I believe this is made up also because every time they’ve tried to use the FOIA to get info it’s been denied. This one probably was denied also. I think the game with British press is going to be up now that Rupert” The Emperor”Murdoch is about to retire.
Clarification on not “seeing any of the NY visit in M-H docuseries.” What i meant was not seeing the visit to the NY school. There are other parts of the NY trip in it, like the Intrepid Museum Gala and visiting the troops at a New Jersey base. But the school visit wasn’t in it.
@Kirk, I was just about to say that, about the general release…IDK if it’s the same in the UK, but I worked at a school in NYC (a private school, but they probably operate the same way when it comes to this) and the parents checked a box at the beginning of each year, consenting to photos of their children taken and being used anywhere like the website or promotional materials or whatever.
It used boilerplate language and was buried in small print along with a million other forms that parents had to fill out, so idk how much thought most people put into it. I always check “no” for my own son, but I’ve seen his photo appear anyway.
@kirk: yep, those those were two points that stood out for me: release forms when dealing with kids & school visits, FOIA is a federal statute & only applies to federal agencies (although apparently NY state has a FOIA law as well, but even here–what state agency would know anything about this school visit?).
But Peg’s team told people he would not be answering any questions about Harry and Meg if I’m not mistaken. They are incredibly desperate to try and bury the fact that this year Peg went to NYC and as one reporter said on tv nobody knew who he was. He so angry about this that he wants the press to punish Harry and Meg for a trip two years ago.
Please. This DM tea is tepid at best.
And weak.
Ummm sounds like Archewell did things right. They followed SOP and advised the school to run the “appearance release” by their lawyers. All this wailing and gnashing of teeth and the BM can’t verify that the school even signed it! Pathetic! And dry your tears BM bc Meghan will continue to out dress Special K and her bespoke sister wife outfits (not counting the SWF antics – no credit for copykeening!)
And LOL at “four British newspapers were banned from the World Trade Center, even though its a publicly owned building”. Well done Sussexes! I wonder which 4 were banned…jk!
I know. I love that the British media was “banned” (or snubbed if you will) from the World Trade Center event involving the Sussexes. As to their cries of “But, but, but, it’s a public building!” I say, “tough!”
Sheesh. Mind blown. The BM and Rota rats are psychotic stalkers. It boggles the mind the extent they go to to constantly disparage H&M. I guess since there’s nothing new to write about, let’s go back in time and rehash/twist old news.
Is this more of the Heritage Foundation bullsh*t? Are they trolling through every state’s freedom of information laws?
This screams ” let’s poke the bear until we get a response”. A desperation move. Please pay attention to us!! Please.
So are they saying the kids were incensed by the cost of M’s clothing??!! LOL
I don’t think the kids would know, or care, how much her clothing cost. As she spends her OWN, hard-earned money on her OWN clothing, how is this anyone’s business?
Also, they have been incredibly consistent about their statement and enforcing their statement of not working with any of the ‘royal rotitini’ so why is their exclusion suddenly ‘news’. It’s not.
they are so pathetic. These kinds of articles are no longer ‘shocking’ because they come so often they’re just boring. Oh, same old gripes, same old rhetoric same old, same old from the same, old crew, all cronies of not-now-never-will-be-my-queen.
Actually, I hope she is scoring all sorts of free clothes items since she brings so much attention to what she wears. I would be more insulted if a celeb dressed down around me like I wasn’t worth wearing the good clothes around.
@Surly Gale: I think it was the Cartier jewelry that really pissed the kids. Kids can spot Cartier a mile off. And don’t even try to appear in Tiffany’s. Now, I bet the little tykes would have been perfectly fine with Bulgari’s.
As a former public school student from a disadvantaged area in NYC, I’d have been very pleased that a black princess wore her very best to come and read a book to me. They don’t understand how black children see these things.
@Brassy Rebel 😂
How many times can they count a Cartier watch?
They are so aggravateddddd that she has nice things LMAOOOO. Her love bracelet is nearly a decade old now and her gold tank watch is inherited (and that’s not counting her two toned one SHE bought WITH HER OWN MONEY before these bloodhounds were even sniffing for her!). They are so MADT that the “Meghan banned from Queen’s jewels” tales didn’t move her because she has her own! So bitter! Don’t they get tired of crying from outside the club?
“It also highlights how their team banned four British newspapers from attending an event at the World Trade Center, even though it is a publicly owned building.”
Why oh why would four British newspapers care to report about private citizens living in the US?
Bored with the Magnificent Seven (at that time)? The Windsors not relevant for bringing revenue to their sites?
This is more telling *again* about the state of the British press and the monarchy than anything they try to pin on the Sussexes, and fail.
And these kinds of clauses are common procedure, just ask the Wailses of Windsor’s staff.
Let me guess which papers were banned – the DM, the Sun, the Express, the Mirror? Gee wonder why.
Yes, I recall too they specifically said around the time they stepped back they would NOT deal with those four in future.
Why should the BM care to attend anyway? The Sussexes were not representing the queen at the time of that event.
Aren’t most of the royal residences “publicly owned buildings”?
Ok….. I don’t know what they want us to do with this information. I just want the royal brits to focus on the commonwealth and leave America alone. We got rid you along time ago. Harry and Meghan are celebrities over here.
William’ s NYC Earthshot trip was a flop so the BM is trying to taint the Sussex visit. Those who are in charge of WTC would have the final say which media would get in. https://www.911memorial.org/contact-us/media-center
They really are pressed that Meghan has nice clothes, aren’t they?
This is just such desperation on their part. Who even cares about a visit from 2 years ago?
They just can’t get over those photos of the Sussexes with the Mayor and the governor of NY. And the fact that those visits were specially arranged and not part of a mass visit like William’s photo opp with the UN Sec General. And of course Meghan should buy all of her clothes at Forever 21 or TJ Maxx. It was good enough for Harry, who does she think she is?
I think the issue is what you are saying – the pictures of the Sussexes with the mayor and governor – and the fact that there are no corresponding pictures of William with any significant political figures in NYC. Yes, he took a pic with the Sec-Gen, but that was an obvious photo op, nothing more.
Completely agree. William didn’t get nearly the same type of welcome in NYC and they’re PISSED. (Although why they would want to remind people of that is beyond me, unless it’s more yanking of William’s chain.)
They’ve always been pressed about her clothes because she looks so fantastic and they’re often expensive. Like someone mentioned above I hope for Meghan that boxes and parcels and crates of free stuff are streaming into the home for her and her family. She only has to be seen in it once
I was saying that William’s and Charles and Camilla’ trips were flops. This piece is proof that they were flops.
Yep, flippity flop-flop.
So the UK tabloids are more interested in the Sussexes trip from 2 years ago than William’s trip from last week. Shows how flat his trip was and how resentful they are of what the Sussexes do and accomplish. Yes it takes months of planning and getting your paperwork together. The tabloids so mad they banned their asses and I hope they continue to do so. Every year school starts we sign release forms regarding photos and videos but have never had high profile visitors, so not sure what that’s about. Also, that visit went really well. I assume the tabloids couldn’t get anyone to spill about the event. I’m hoping the Sussexes will be more visible going forward and as they are and as they do more events, well dressed in designer clothes, may they continue to ban those 4 tabloids and completely shut them out.
Freedom Tower is owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jerseg and a real estate company that actually manages the building. The Port Authority is not a traditional public entity. The building is not “publicly owned” a la a library and public access is not guaranteed as it is for say, a building holding a legislative body. And the World Trade Center was FULLY privately owned – the port authority only owned the land.
THIS.
When your only source is the sun you should definitely throw the entire report away but when it’s in a daily fail article then it makes perfect sense.
“Plans for the Sussexes’ trip began six months before the event …”
All this tells me is that the Sussexes do things in a professional way.
I mean, they constantly go on about how the royals’ entire “diaries” are planned and booked *years* in advance (which I don’t believe, at least not when it comes to W&K. MAYBE it’s true of Charles.), so idk what point they’re even trying to make here.
@Lorelei, l think it’s because they hate that H&M are booked and busy and that they put the time and effort in planning in a professional way. How dare they act in a competent manner by planning ahead,! These people just want to see them disorganized and flying by the seat of their pants much like William and Kate do when they play their catch-up tours and last-minute engagements trying to emulate the Sussexes.
Yes we say “says the DF) That there was a gag order, because the Sun told us there was. Now what I find funny, is that” this supposed gag order “wasn’t signed, so in fact it’s a bit like I was sold a secret map of the Sahara, but I found out it was sand paper!! It’s a non story (as usual) because William just had ANOTHER flop tour, so it’s distraction, distraction, distraction.keep banning those papers Harry, their twisting in the wind is wonderful to behold
If this was true, why did the tabloids wait two years to report this. The fail would have been complaining throughout the NY trip back in 2021.
My God, Meghan is ravishing in red!
I’m not even going to justify the rest of this nonsense with a response. #TeamMarkle
Is Meghan supposed to turn up in sack cloth and ashes? WHY do they keep banging the “her clothes and jewelry cost sO MucH!!” drum? She paid for them herself. Her erstwhile SIL on the other hand spends the public’s money on her extensive and lavish wardrobe. And I wonder how much Willnot’s new “wardrobe valet” person costs to make him look like a rumpled college student? This is warmed over bullshite and the Fail is really scraping bottom with this one.
Jaded
They bang on about the cost of Meghans clothing and jewelry to distract from the fact that William basically hired a full time stylist for himself, despite the pitifully small workload he has, If you can even call it a workload, and Kate meanwhile is wearing bespoke McQueen suits and $500k worth of jewelry to PRISONS
We know the UK media will pay huge dollars for people to say terrible things about Megan. How tempting would it be for some of the most ignored and disadvantaged people in the US to have a rare opportunity for both money and attention?
I only wish the humans behind the media campaign against her could realize how evil their actions are and the damage they do.
Kate
Oh I think they are FULLY aware of how evil they are and the damage they do. They just don’t care, is all. They feel that they are benefitting from their actions, or are at least closer to their goal, and that is all that matters. everything else is just collateral damage that is well worth the “prize” (the “prize” being the crashing & burning of the Sussexes and the DECADES of content they would reap as a result)
It’s weird they attempted to gag a school?
It’s weird that you believe the DailyFail’s report of what theSun said about them gagging a school.
Double toxic tabloid trivia from 2-yrs ago and you just swallow it?
neve, we are talking about MINORS. Children should always be protected. Always. I don’t know about anyone else, but I can certainly see the bm using those children to continue their racist war against Meghan. They, and their parents, should not have to deal with the dregs of the British media. Anything they would have said would be twisted. Why is this a surprise to anyone. Children should always be protected.
@Saucy&Sassy: Some people you just don’t bother explain things to. This poster ignored everything the BM did, and continues to do, to the Sussexes and instead jumped immediately on one of the poison pills the BM wanted their followers to dwell on, and this poster also deliberately used the same incendiary word BM “gag” in order to malign the Sussexes. I mean, the poster completely ignores the stalking aspect of the story as well because they just don’t care. Such a person is not really interested in logic or reason, they’re just here for the bloodletting. So, don’t encourage them, they’re not worth it.
You have to realize that the BM will always use the most incendiary terms possible.
Honestly this appears to be just an excuse to bang on and on about how Meghan wore her own expensive watch and clothing, because they mention it twice! I assume they are talking about the Cartier piece that she bought with her own earnings and has worn often. They just cannot handle it that Meghan has earned her wealth – how many times do they mention the cost of the William’s clothes?
The British media is so desperate that they dragged up the Sussex’s two years trip to New York and complaining exactly about what . Even if this true which I doubt it is least Meghan and Harry have the thought process to actually asked parents permission beforehand unlike the others royal who just shows up having innocents kids pictures splash all over the internet I’m sure those royals don’t asked permission just assume that those kids especially the black one should be grateful . The British tabloids would have love to have videos of those innocent children to be overly racist about . I remember the vile disgusting racist comments the tabloids made about young teenager who was at Meghan last officials who called her beautiful the tabloids relentlessly went after a teenager with no conquest.
“Sources close to the Archewell foundation”
—and who are those? The foundation has a spokesperson.
—The WTC is not a public entity.
After last week, I don’t think the BP wants to admit that NYC is becoming more of Team HM(same here in CA) 😀
Honestly if the criticism was for both sides I would find this even remotely compelling. Rich ppl visiting poor disadvantaged students in schools for photo ops is always self serving. Kate does it all the time. And if there was criticism for her too I would say this article is fair.