Princess Kate has been ‘hurt & insulted’ by what the Sussexes have said

For months now, it’s felt like Jennie Bond has been trying to make a bigger name for herself among the royal rota. She wants to be invited on all of those unhinged panel discussions too, it seems, so she’s dutifully acted as stenographer for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, and you can really see the effort. Remember this piece where she reminded everyone that Diana thought Charles would be an awful king? Remember when Bond contacted an “expert” to explain how no one could ever leave their country of birth or cut off toxic family members? Or how about this piece where she telegraphed the fact that the Windsors are desperate to “take” the Invictus Games away from Prince Harry? Bond is trying to get into the “royal showbiz” industry. Now Bond has made some new, exclusive comments about how William and Kate are (you guessed it) still incredibly salty about all things Sussex. Rinse and repeat for the past five years.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have ‘closed their minds’ to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed, a royal expert has said. Jennie Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent, added it was clear that Kate Middleton ‘has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said’.
She described how Prince William and his wife had attempted to heal the rift in the Royal Family at Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, but after a ‘blazing row’ it became clear it wasn’t possible.
Ms Bond told the Mirror: ‘There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play. Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future. They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives.’
Ms Bond said that, like his father, ‘William can be quite hot headed, but Catherine is adept at calming him down’.
She added that she’s sure William and Kate are ‘a great support to one another and that Catherine is the most incredible source of encouragement for William’.
Their marriage is founded on ‘enduring friendship’, the royal expert said. ‘I’m sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman, his brother.’
“Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said” – Kate was hurt and insulted by Meghan showing her sympathy and compassion during Kate’s pregnancy and Kate threw a f–king tantrum over Meghan saying “baby brain.” Kate then smeared her sister-in-law as an aggressive Black woman who made her cry, when really, Kate was the aggressor and sh-t stirring a–hole. “There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play.” Like… when did Kate and William ever do their part in “playing happy families”? I always believed that Meghan and Harry made a good faith effort to do just that, to play “happy family” as they were being smeared and abused. They left because the Windsors weren’t playing their part. And again with “hot-headed” William. Like… stop talking about how Peg is a f–king rage monster and someone do something about it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Was that when Meghan called Kate a “good person” ? Or when she explained (after being unfairly smeared for the pre wedding tears for years) that Kate wrote her a very nice apology note and brought her flowers? Trying to remember what exactly Meghan did that was so hurtful to Kate?
MM told the truth. It’s not allowed. She was supposed to let Kate and William slander her and destroy her reputation. It’s disgusting.
The silly thing is that Meghan made Kate seem better than she is and then Kate goes and tries to make herself sound even worse.
Ding, ding, ding! You win the prize! Meghan, in telling that story and stating that THERE WAS A NOTE, basically sent out the signal that she had the receipts, and the jig was up. It’s been HOW many years??? They and the rag press need to move on.
More focusing on how Kate is the problem. Interesting…
And lolz for days at “Their marriage is founded on ‘enduring friendship’”
Yep, The Mattress, remember? Will’s bodyguards named her that after he used to brag that he had sex waiting for him when he was finished getting pissed up with his mates at the end of the evening. It’s class all the way for these two, eh?
I’m probably going to say this until I’m blue in the face but: HARRY AND WILLIAM WERE NEVER CLOSE!
William didn’t lose a wingman. He lost a younger brother that he wanted gone. He simply got his wish and his wife was more than happy to assist.
Scapegoat. He lost a scapegoat. And a fill-in. Harry did stuff he didn’t want to do.
EXACTLY. William didn’t lose his wingman. But I guess that sounds better than “William lost the person he used as his shield in the press.”
Exactly. William was trying to send the “brother he was close to” and his wife out of the UK practically right after the wedding. All that talk of “Africa” and Malta. He tried to break up his brother’s marriage. William treated Harry like he was a possession not like a person with feelings. Meghan didn’t even rate treatment like a human. So Jennie Bond you keep your Prince and Princess of Rage on your side of the Atlantic please.
“But now who will come up with the ideas and do the work I take credit for?!? I thought Meghan would leave and Harry would choose to let me abuse him forever! Papa! That’s the role of the spare! Make him do his job or I’m gonna look bad!”
Exactly. Spare proved how these two were never close. It was all fiction from the press.
Kate and William are such “a very strong team” that they are rarely seen together in public anymore. And here she comes with the “Kate’s calming presence” narrative. These talking points are old and worn.
So is the ‘encouragement’ part. That about gags me. He needs encouragement from his wife to…do his job? Really?
I remember the articles about how Kate treats him like just another one of her [spoiled] children when he has his frequent tantrums and how their regular fights aren’t serious because they yell and throw pillows rather than crockery.Most of their pix together, these days, they both look bored or Kate looks angry.
“Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said.”
“Catherine” is the new dog whistle. No one calls her this, except in her dreams.
Carole I see you with this their marriage is based on friendship garbage. Kate is insulted not because of anything Meg has said( which was nice to Can’t) but is insulted that Meg is so much better, smarter, more beautiful inside and out and most importantly took Harry away. Peg and Cants marriage appears to be imploding behind the scenes so we must bring out Meg hurt their feelings 💩.
And Princess Henry of Wales has been hurt and insulted for 6 years over the actions and words of these two childish and inept clowns. “Still writing bullshit for a living?” — Prince Harry
How do they write this ROT with a straight face.
Aww– if I had tear ducts I’d cry
None of my business, but do you really have no tear ducts?
My grandfather used to say, “If I had some ham I could have some ham and eggs … if I had some eggs.” LOL I smell Carole Middleton all over this. Or Cameltoe Meany, take your pick.
Yep fully functioning tear ducts. Its a line I lifted from absolutely fabulous
Jennie Bond has not been part of RR for years but she continues to parrot the KP line. This is old and inaccurate KP propaganda. It is all deflection to avoid discussion of the very real conflict between WK and the state of their marriage and their lack of delivery in their new roles. This reminds me of current Tory politicians who have been in office for 13 long years blaming current woes and what the previous Labour government did or didn’t do. J Bond and other members of RR need to stop harking back to the past and blaming HM and instead focus on now and how WK are coping with their new roles.
The truth hurts, Kate.
Can we talk for a second about how William is a rage monster?
Because it’s been covered by even the most fawning kiss butt of the RR. They are obviously trying to spin his constant anger.
Which means either they think that
1- being constantly engorged with rage makes him look strong / good
2- they are pulling on the invisible contract leash and they have dirt on his anger escapades
3- they don’t get that being portrayed as unhinged and rage filled isn’t a good look for a father of three small children and a disappearing wife
4- are they trying to get ahead of something?
I just don’t get the WHY in this instance.
Unless it’s as simple as
5- William wants Harry to know he’s mad at all of them and hates them. Constantly. Angry. With. Them.
5 doesn’t work because Wills has always had a nasty temper. He even tries to bully Charles and I have no doubt he had his tantrums in front of the Queen. The whole ‘Meghan is a bully’ crap fest was ironic because William is known for bullying staff.
I think the Rage Monster stories are a signal that the source is Camp Middleton. They’re the ones who benefit from that narrative.
“The Prince and Princess of Wales have ‘closed their minds’ to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed, a royal expert has said.”
Good move on and leave Sussexes alone.
The funny thing about Kate still being butt hurt (even though Peg should be the only one butt hurt…heh) is that Meghan actually called her a nice person on that Oprah interview and barely mentioned her again. She’s only talked about Waity and Peg in the Netflix doc. And that was just about the hug she attempted to give them at their first meeting. Of course Peg couldn’t hug Meghan cause of the stiffy he had in his pants at meeting his crush in person. And Waity was jealous of her beauty.
Spot on that Kate is still butthurt about Meghan saying she’s a good person. I think Kate is mad because Meghan expressed pity for her, and that hurt Kate’s ego. She can’t stand the thought of another woman feeling bad for her, especially a black American woman that she feels is supposed to her inferior.
Whenever someone consistently calls Kate Catherine, you know what camp you’re dealing with.
@Wilma, yup. It’s a great little test to see whether or not that person is worth bothering with
Kate ‘may’ have been hurt and insulted because Harry and Meghan told the truth about their relationship. However, very few people are going to sympathise with her like they did when they thought Meghan made her cry. She played the victim card for a good few years with that story and many people took her side. Now the truth has been told, Kate knows she’s left herself exposed as a someone who manipulates a situation to her own ends regardless of whether it’s true or not. So Jennie Bond trying to resurrect the ‘poor Kate’ narrative really isn’t going to run as easily as it did the first time around. It’s all too long ago and Meghan has not been anywhere near the palaces since QEII’s funeral for this puff piece to gather any real momentum.
Meghan is now seen out and about on the global stage being welcomed by people who look genuinely happy to be in her company. If anything Meghan is regarded with more sympathy because of nonsense articles such as these.
This and it could be also in response to this article:-
https://www.celebitchy.com/837136/king_charles_is_considering_giving_prince_harry_a_kensington_palace_pied-a-terre/
Except when he was there before Invictus, he asked to spend the night at KP, since he didn’t want to go to Balmoral after the fuss about W&K not wanting him there, and was told he has to give advance notice if he wants to visit. If he’d gone to Balmoral, he would have been treated just like he was at the funeral and Coronation. Like crap.
Only Kate would be hurt and insulted by being called a good person on international television.
instead of “playing happy families” how about actually being one? everything in will and kate’s life is one big game that they can’t even enjoy life. constantly schemeing, constantly being fluffed up, having to watch your back always, having no one around you willing to be honest or form a real genuine connection without getting something out of it. they are fixated with harry and meghan’s lives to escape the reality of theirs. they got all these new titles and all look absolutely miserable. not one of them look happy or content.
👏👏
What part of playing happy families includes assaulting your brother in his own kitchen? Bond conveniently forgets that physical violence and verbal intimidation is part of Harry’s experience in that family. Harry’s mantra was that he left to protect his wife and children. What is so hard to get about that being the reason there is SPACE between him and William?
They never seem to realize that the constant references to William’s temper represent a genuine problem. And the “Kate knows how to calm him down” stuff only makes it all look worse. That’s basically textbook “abused partner”, someone who has been on the receiving end of that temper often enough that they’ve learned to mitigate it (or avoid it, or protect their children from the worst of it) out of necessity.
(I don’t mean for this to be a “poor Kate” post, as she is all kinds of problematic all by herself, but I also absolutely believe that she has been mistreated in a way that no one deserves.)
Miranda, I think Cant and the Mids push this whenever they can to get sympathy for Cant. He definitely has a temper. No one disputes that, but when I see it all of the time like this and he’s more likely than not even living with her, I start to question the constant ‘anger’.
I think Jennie Bond is working with Carole and kate here. She centres kate as the perpetual victim and slips in a few digs about William’s temper for good measure.
So there was clip of Jennie bond that I’ll never forget. She used to be the royal correspondent for the BBC and wouldn’t get invited to parties at the palace but would find that tabloid editors were
Invited instead. She said it used to bother her. Wonder if she regrets saying that bc it was a clear indication of the invisible contract. If William and Kate continue to drift apart whether through separation or divorce it will be interesting to see which journalists go where.
Kate is hurt because Harry and Meghan spoke the truth about her.
On the Invictus Games matter I half expect the Windsor to just launch their own version of it because they can’t get the real ones back.
They could try putting their weight behind finding somewhere to host the Commonwealth Games. At the time of writing no-one has stepped in to take over hosting duties from Australia.
We know they would never do such a thing as long as Harry’s name is attached to it. That’s why I could see them try (and fail) to just copy the whole thing.
I believe EarthShot Week in Singapore is William’s attempt to duplicate IG. An international competition, lasting several days and taking place in different countries. Emphasis on international, several days duration, and international locations. Remember that EarthShot began as just a one day awards event. He’s also doing EarthShotty things in between ceremonies.
Button Barbie got more sympathy and grace from Meghan than her cruel unkind racist mutton a-ss ever deserved.
That photo of Kate with the aggressive power stance, and Meghan looking vulnerable, will always make me sad. Kate is poison.
Same. The sadness I felt for Meghan comes back in such a visceral way whenever I see that photo.
Jennie Bond must be desperate for a title & is now looking towards Billie to get one.
It’s indeed curious that this 73-y old woman who has actually been travelling for a certain number of years with the royals, including Diana, the Queen, Charles, etc never got an honour.
Sorry Jennie, you’ll have to do better than this. True or not, that tea has mold on it.
That tea should be used as fertiliser as its so full of sht!
Yeah Kates hurt and angry , because SHE thought that Megan would act as her servant and body armour. Everything bad in the press would be Megan’s fault, but every good idea and good headline was kateys! She thought that Megan would play the female equivalent to Harry’s role in Williams life, she has always lusted after Harry, but Harry met and married Megan, they are happy and successful together and keen can’t stand it any more that willy can. Ms broken record bond needs to STFU and disappear, because as this says, she is an EX Royal correspondant, so knows nothing, but there again, she never did.
Now I can’t get the theme tune to “Friends” out of my head!!! But he WON’T be “there for you” katey!!, he has a new valet now, ahem
I think the Sussexes are not losing any sleep over the “rift”. They look pretty happy in their new life in California and they are looking towards the future. Its the UK press whining and moaning about the rift now because they know there will be no more access and photos, other than Harry going in and out of court as he sues them.
So…. they really have nothing else to do or talk about besides things that went down years ago. That no one else is thinking or talking about besides them. This is pathetic.
Let me translate this for you… you can’t get rid of Kate because she’s the only one who can calm William down. And she’s doing it under such trying circumstances … what with Meghan being so mean and all that… baby brain AND she didn’t bring Easter presents either! BTW Jennie, did you enjoy that cuppa you had in Bucklebury with CarolE? 😉
At this stage they are just dumpster diving through their own trash.
LMAO this is an excellent description!
Copy-Keen’s fragile karenistic mind was shattered when Meghan didn’t act like a curtsying subordinate to her. Meghan was supposed to be like that and remain like that until – oh, forever. Copy-Keen’s offense and indignity are all about perceiving her royal *ss not being properly kissed and fanned by an American mixed race career woman who should know her “place” better. There will be no end to the huffiness. It will endure. When it dies down they will fan the flames back up again.
I really do believe that William is an abusive husband. I feel sorry for Kate, nobody deserves that. Sometimes I wonder if she disappears from view until the bruises fade and the swelling goes down. Heaven help those children.
IMO if she is being abused you can bet Carol(E) would be running to the tabloids as fast as she could. Keen can pack up and leave any time she sees fit. No one is making her stay. It is all on her. BUT she sees that queen title in her future and she will put up with anything to make sure that crown is on her be-wigged head. JS
Catherine was “hurt and insulted” by Meghan going on national TV and saying C. was a good person? What does she consider nice?
On a superficial level, these photos show how out of control her hair situation has gotten in just one year! Her hair still looks normal and real in these older photos…only 12 months later and she looks almost like a different person?
Coming from the woman who wore white/almost white to another woman’s wedding and did it on a global stage. Whatever went on prior to the wedding closed doors (crying/fake crying, yelling, insults, bullying), Kate is mad that she was outed as a liar by Meghan and Harry and that Meghan made a comment about her baby hormones. I’m sure there’s more but it’s been more than three years since this happened. She can’t keep going on about how hurt and insulted she is because Meghan and Harry told the truth and she didn’t.
I mean, remember the Easter gift thing? W&K were stirring up nonsense for no reason. H&M couldn’t win, even when they were playing happy family.
The fact is that regardless of their relationship, Harry and William will remain brothers because of their shared parentage.
The same is true of the permanence of the relationship between Charles and Harry, despite their non-relationship.
What is baffling is why their wives have a say, in any way, as to how they choose to be unbearable mean to Harry?
This behaviour did not start with the Sussexes leaving three years ago; Harry was silent for 30+ years, yet he and Meghan had to endure …..??
Why??
While I understand that Kate feels the need to save her marriage/meal ticket to relevance, why William defer to her in this matter??
Could it be that he wants ‘permission’ to be a complete ‘asshole’ towards his brother??
From Kate??
The specific media responsible for and that is being sued or were sued??
Why would one be so invested in hate against one’s flesh-and-blood?? Envy? Mental illness?
Why not seek help??
Likewise the father, in terms of the step-mother?
Similar scenario with the media, what about self-awareness??
Is is that not all people see your specialness in the same manner ??
I look at that picture of Meghan standing behind kate and I’m just gonna say, thank whatever the powers of the universe are that made Harry get her out of there b/c she would not have survived. All I see whenever ‘that woman’s’ name comes up is her letting that lie about Meghan sit out there, watch her be brutalized in the press, admit in private it was a lie but did nothing. Her husband, all I see is him sticking his finger in Meghan’s face, and dropping NDAs so his ‘aide’ could go and testify against his SiL. I know its unkind but these people are immoral, unethical, dishonest, cold, uncaring, freaking original colonizer lot.
Is this a joke ? Mean girl and wannabe icon is hurt and insulted by what ?? More attention seeking by Kate, the many hundreds of bots with comments praising her are unbelievable. Her jealousy is out of control, she needs to focus on herself. The DM bots in particular state that she is regal, gracious, very kind, a major asset to the UK, she has never set a foot wrong, her behavior has always been perfect throughout her life, her family are well respected successful multi millionaire business people. There is no evidence anywhere of any of these constant bot comments being true. What does she actually do, she has achieved nothing, does nothing except pose for photos. She should be apologising for making a mockery of being a royal and dragging it down to low level commoner standards. You cannot buy class, you either have it or you dont, the Midds do not understand this, its not about money, it is all about behavior.
Oh, f-ck Kate. So sick of this woman.
Kate deserves everything for being unmasked as a total liar on a global stage. Karma.