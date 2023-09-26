Princess Kate has been ‘hurt & insulted’ by what the Sussexes have said

For months now, it’s felt like Jennie Bond has been trying to make a bigger name for herself among the royal rota. She wants to be invited on all of those unhinged panel discussions too, it seems, so she’s dutifully acted as stenographer for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, and you can really see the effort. Remember this piece where she reminded everyone that Diana thought Charles would be an awful king? Remember when Bond contacted an “expert” to explain how no one could ever leave their country of birth or cut off toxic family members? Or how about this piece where she telegraphed the fact that the Windsors are desperate to “take” the Invictus Games away from Prince Harry? Bond is trying to get into the “royal showbiz” industry. Now Bond has made some new, exclusive comments about how William and Kate are (you guessed it) still incredibly salty about all things Sussex. Rinse and repeat for the past five years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have ‘closed their minds’ to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed, a royal expert has said. Jennie Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent, added it was clear that Kate Middleton ‘has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said’. She described how Prince William and his wife had attempted to heal the rift in the Royal Family at Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, but after a ‘blazing row’ it became clear it wasn’t possible. Ms Bond told the Mirror: ‘There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play. Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future. They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives.’ Ms Bond said that, like his father, ‘William can be quite hot headed, but Catherine is adept at calming him down’. She added that she’s sure William and Kate are ‘a great support to one another and that Catherine is the most incredible source of encouragement for William’. Their marriage is founded on ‘enduring friendship’, the royal expert said. ‘I’m sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman, his brother.’

“Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said” – Kate was hurt and insulted by Meghan showing her sympathy and compassion during Kate’s pregnancy and Kate threw a f–king tantrum over Meghan saying “baby brain.” Kate then smeared her sister-in-law as an aggressive Black woman who made her cry, when really, Kate was the aggressor and sh-t stirring a–hole. “There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play.” Like… when did Kate and William ever do their part in “playing happy families”? I always believed that Meghan and Harry made a good faith effort to do just that, to play “happy family” as they were being smeared and abused. They left because the Windsors weren’t playing their part. And again with “hot-headed” William. Like… stop talking about how Peg is a f–king rage monster and someone do something about it.