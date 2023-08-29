Expert: Prince Harry’s estrangement from the Windsors goes against nature!

Royal commentator Jennie Bond is in the running for the Telegraph’s most delusional royal expert. I’m fully expecting lots of commemoration-columns for QEII as we come up on the first death-anniversary, but I truly didn’t expect it to be framed as “Prince Harry’s one year of estrangement.” The man has been living in North America for nearly four years, but sure. Bond questions, “Harry is continuing to maintain a distance from his father and brother – but what are the effects of ripping up family roots?” Like… anyone who read Spare can tell you exactly why Harry left Britain and why he’s trying to break the cycle of generational trauma. Neglected and abused after his mother’s death, he found ways to heal himself and he’s on his journey to find peace and happiness with the love of his life and their two beautiful children. His story is one of resilience and courage to break those toxic familial bonds. But of course, Jennie Bond quoted an “expert” at length to basically argue that Harry should “come back” pronto. Some highlights:
A complete estrangement: Almost one year on from the funeral of his grandmother, the late Queen, his estrangement from his entire UK family seems complete. He will be in London next month for a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the anniversary of her death, but it is understood he has no plans to see his father, the King, or his brother Prince William. Instead he will head straight off to Düsseldorf for the opening of the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen and women, which he founded nine years ago.
Bitter Meghan? He has planted his own sapling 5,000 miles away in California. His children, Archie and Lilibet, are putting down American roots and will be the first branches of a new tree. But with their mother, Meghan, bitterly estranged from almost the whole of her own family (except for her mother and a niece) that tree looks decidedly sparse.
No thriving unless it’s in the UK, apparently: In an interview which kicked off the whole saga of Harry and Meghan’s unhappiness in the royal fold, the Duchess said, “It’s not enough to just survive. You’ve got to thrive.” But can you easily thrive in self-imposed exile from all you have known since birth? And how much harder must it be when you are part of one of the most exclusive and mysterious tribes on earth: a royal family, steeped in a thousand years of history?
An expert: An expert in the field of human development, Professor Karl Pillemer, from Cornell University in New York, believes the emotional impact must be enormous. “Whether you have originated the estrangement, or you’re on the receiving end of it, people often feel betrayed, rejected, hurt, angry and resentful,” Professor Pillemer says. “They feel the pain of broken attachment. We have strong biologically-based attachment responses – those don’t just go away..Family events are a flashpoint for estrangement. They are filled with expectations of a happy family together, and that is entirely violated with estrangement. And if you don’t attend, there is a profound sense of loss.”
King Charles evicted his grandchildren, but whatever: How sad that little Archie and Lilibet have no prospect at present of getting to know their tribe… on either side of the Atlantic. And what a dreadful loss for King Charles. Bizarrely, Harry and Meghan have chosen to give their children their “tribal identity” insisting they be known as Prince and Princess – and, of course, Lilibet is named after her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Professor Pillemer believes it is the children who may prompt a reconciliation. “Many estranged people begin to open up the relationship again, because they want their own children to have relationships with the rest of the family. And Harry and Megan’s children are going to be reaching an age where they’re going to begin asking, ‘Why don’t we see our relatives? I’m certain, they [Harry and Megan] must be considering the impact on their own children.”
They’re saying Harry is headed for a breakdown: Professor Pillemer believes that fragile mental health can be made worse by estrangement. “There will likely be an array of emotional effects for Prince Harry and his family that include the pain of rejection, a sense of betrayal, a profound sense of loss, and most likely, a greater likelihood towards depression and anxiety as a result of this kind of relationship trauma.”
It feels so childish to argue that, because Harry adored and loved his grandmother, he’s supposed to be cool with being neglected and abused by his father and brother. That’s the argument here – you say you love one member of the family, so isn’t it hypocritical to remain estranged from other members of the family? Like… what is wrong with these people? It’s so silly and pathetic to argue that every family has to stay rooted in one place, forever, and that every family member has to be in each other’s lives and no one is ever allowed to disagree or move or break a toxic family cycle. What f–king world do these people live in? (Also: they truly have no idea about Meghan’s family, they only know the toxic Markles – Meghan has Ragland relatives who have never sold her out.)
These losers only want leaks and material because the others are boring and don’t have a shred of charisma. They picked the wrong team and have buyers remorse like you wouldn’t believe. Harry and Meghan are the golden geese and they desperately wants to see Archie and Lilli because the others have been seen enough. It’s all fake and I think Harry and Meghan know it. The family showed that they care more about the Dan Wootons and Piers Morgan’s of the world than Harry and Meghan.
Actually the opposite is true. Most people who go low or no contact with abusive family do it after they have kids. And they realize – Omg I would never do that to my child. That was wrong. But … Omg what if they do that to my child? I must protect them.
That part Moxylady! I want meaningful, healthy relationships for my children. It’s not the number of people in the village raising the child, it’s the quality of the village!
Haven’t these people ever heard of “chosen family?”
They also willfully ignore that Harry has a family. When they got married, Meghan became Harry’s family. And when they had children their family grew. Harry lives with and loves his family.
They really do sound like the mafia or a cult when they talk about the leftover royals being the only family Harry has. Umm, excuse me?! Would they say that about Chuckles and Camzilla? Or Peg and Keen? No, no they wouldn’t.
Is it a British thing to stay physically connected to your blood relatives forever regardless? Because a lot of people migrate, not only within their own countries but also very far away from their blood relatives, but also to other/different countries if not continents. They start families in these their new homes, live there for decades of times, (if not for the rest of their lives) and they never experience none of this estrangement issue these fools are bleating on about. I have lived in North America for 20 years now and 5 years in the UK prior to that, my children left my country 18 years ago and have never gone back since and none of them has any desire to return, they all say they have absolutely nothing left there for them to go back to. Even though they had lots of friends there, they have made new friends here, some have started families of their own and none of those kids has any connection to my home country. And every one of us is very happy where we are. I am a loner and always have been, I cut off all my toxic siblings long time ago and I have no regrets and none of my kids are having sleepless nights over anyone in my home country. What are these English tabloid people going on about? The Sussex kids are gonna be just fine, Harry isn’t gonna get a nervous breakdown because of no BaRF members in his life, Meghan is gonna be just fine having only those maternal family members that have never sold her out, no one is going to die for lack of contact with the BaRF or the BM. There are many people that cut off toxic family members and have friends as family and everyone is okay, nobody ever dies from estrangement. One might not necessarily choose who their blood relatives are but we sure as hell can choose who our family are. Family and relatives are 2 entirely different things. These royalists have been so brain washed about the importance of their BarF but in reality, William and Charles are no better than anyone else, geez.
Did Jennie from the hood forget about the Spencers?
The Spencer’s, the Raglands, honestly probably other Markles. They think if they don’t get invited along to write articles about family events then no relationship must exist. They can’t write about what they want to write about for the remaining royals and neither Harry or Meghan or any of their close family and friends are willing to sell behind the scenes private pics of them, so they are now reduced to making up reasons as why the estrangement is damaging ( as if they actually care about the Sussexes mental health) and needs to end.
Just a small part of his family? I’ve cut off toxic family years ago and my grandkids have a healthy group of maternal family and friends. Not the sort of people that report back after each visits with every ‘fault’ they perceived. Rent an expert indeed.
This article was infuriating. It’s clear Jennie Bond has read Harry’s book but she doesn’t get that Harry didn’t have much of a family life after his mother died. Why would she want him to go back to that life and to subject his children to it? The problem with these royal reporters and commentators is they all wish they were members of the Royal Family and can’t fathom anyone wanting to leave that life.
Your last point is exactly it. Not only the reporters but much of the British populace. And they’re doubly confused and enraged that it was a black woman who took one look at that system, that “family,” and said unless it’s for Betty’s funeral, I’m never coming back.
They all believed she’d be begging to return, happy to be abused and offered W&K’s scraps. But instead, she’s in CA aging backward and living her best life with her family and friends.
Ha, yes! They really do wish they were actually royalty. Jennie Bond is so ridiculous. Saw a clip online and she talked about that, as a bbc royal reporter back in the day, she’d be upset bc she’s be excluded from the parties at the palace whereas tabloid owners were invited to those parties and given stories. She knows Harry is right about a lot of things but she’s saying it doesn’t matter. He should come back bc of some made up reason.
Oh the breakdown has already begun and it’s not Harry having it. It is the royal cult and tabloids that can’t fathom that Harry left after much abuse and is now thriving and happy on his own with his family. Harry cut the toxicity from his life and has moved on. It wasn’t easy leaving what was supposed to be family but Harry wasn’t leaving just a family he was leaving a family that is also an asinine institution. He didn’t leave a normal family so let’s not get experts on families involved when they have no clue about this so called family. After all Harry has been through he has come out the other side and he is doing great.
Completely inappropriate for that expert to speak all over a situation that he is not up on all the details and facts. I wonder if he gave himself a “professional out” that they didn’t include. Like, “without knowing the details, I would say” or “in situations like this…”
The thing is, anyone who has experienced loss or ended a relationship knows that the feeling of loss or of sadness is indicative of a connection or attachment, not a sign that you should cast all things to the side (instinct, safety, etc.) to maintain the relationship.
I’m sure he feels sad, but he also feels free, and joy and control over his life and decisions. The benefits outweigh the risk. The tabloids and the RR refuse to accept the words Harry has said himself. Yes, he has spent a lifetime in that institution, steeped in blah blah. But he hasn’t been happy.
In the grand scheme of things, he is estranged from his brother and father. Meghan is estranged from her father, sister and brother. But they have the Raglands, Spencers, surrogate family, cousins and friends. They are hardly an island.
On the flip side, besides being “in the fold” what meaningful connections do Wills and Chuck have?
You can’t be estranged from family you never had a relationship with. Meghan never had a relationship with her father’s other children.
You’re right, Amy Bee, Tom Jr and Samantha don’t count as estrangements when they weren’t relationships!
Reminder Meghan never had a relationship with her step siblings. Only her father.
Also reminder for everyone Doria is the only child of her parents. She had step siblings but that was it and we have no idea how those relationships were or could have changed after her parents died.
Not step, they’re are half-siblings.
They share the same father.
That expert is right. His lifelong estrangement from his family in the way that they left him alone, without $$ or clothes did result in depression, anxiety and acting in unhealthy ways. I’m also sure that Archie asks why he only has one grandparent in his life. I am especially interested in the section about the Markle’s – they have shown how stable and nurturing they are toward Meghan and Harry! Haha.
As someone who grew up with no grandparents in my life I can confirm it’s absolutely fine and as long as you have a loving home environment it’s not something you really think about.
All you have to do is read Jane Goodall to know – biologically – that once an individual breaks off and forms a new familial group elsewhere? The previous biological familial group will wage war on that individual and the new family. The Windsors are chimpanzees, Harry is more evolved.
“ But can you easily thrive in self-imposed exile from all you have known since birth?”
Yes you can. Next question.
Jennie Bond quoted an “expert” at length to basically argue that Harry should “come back” pronto. Some highlights:
These should be called lowlights. What a ridiculous person. Yes Harry, do leave your beautiful family that you love so much and come back for more abuse and also for us to tell you “we knew you’d come crawling back!”
They have conveniently forgotten the British dream of getting the f*ck out of their country and spending their retirement years in Spain or France (same idiots who voted for Brexit are now complaining that they can’t simply move abroad).
Where’s the concern about all these grannies and grandads choosing to get away from their families?
I guess these lunatics have forgotten that Harry and Meghan have a good relationship with Eugenie, Jack and their kids and Harry was perfectly fine with Anne at the conanation.
When has honesty/the truth ever interfered with the narrative they are choosing to put across?
They keep creating stories due to this article. Look 👀 who comes in fourth 😂 place
Jennie Bond has gone totally bonkers in this article.
“His estrangement from his entire UK family seems complete” Funny how The Spencers are never considered to be his “UK family” by the tabloids. Harry has mentioned publicly numerous times how often he’s spoken to them, thanked them in his memoir and didn’t his aunts come over for Lilbet’s christening? Yes, it’s by design. The tabloids want the “black sheep” to seem more isolated than he really is.
As far as Meghan’s family, I know some people on here believe there are other Ragland relatives she may be close to and that could be but also, it really just might be her mother and niece and that’s ok, too. We don’t know and will probably never know Doria’s family but all Meghan is comfortable showing is her mother and niece and that’s perfectly fine. Not everyone’s family/community is comprised of blood relatives. Friends can be family, too.
Exactly JMOney 🙂 The press on numerous occasions have printed stories about William asking Charles Spencer to have a quiet word with Harry about marrying Meghan. This suggests that Charles is someone who Harry respects and spends quality time with. Yet, (because it suits the narrative) we’re now supposed to believe Harry is estranged from everyone because KCIII and William aren’t prepared to meet him halfway. SMH
Am I wrong to really cringe when she refers to Harry and Megan’s kid’s “tribal identity”?
No you’re not wrong. It is intentional wording for sure, EasternViolet.
This remind me of what the pro slavery and white supremacists shouted when slavery was abolished and civil rights were granted. IT GOES AGAINST NATURE!!
Oh let’s not forget the men said it too when women wanted the right to vote and started working outside the home.
It’s called progress!!!
A couple of weeks ago they were bragging about Harry being snubbed by the royals, now they’re concerned he won’t see them during his stop in London? The press is only interested in a reconciliation if it’s photographed for their benefit and completely performative.
Yep. Harry and Meghan aren’t giving the press and family opportunities to abuse them. The Queens funeral was the last time they’ll do that again. Meghan didn’t go to the coronation and Harry left with his hanger in hand. He’s only going for Wellchild and court hearings and she’s flying over England to go to Germany. Reality has sunk in for the press that this “feud” and the days of leaks and material is over. You can tell the family and press’ parasitic relationship really depended on the Sussexes.
In an ideal world, no one would have to be estranged from their families. Parents and children would support and love each other, siblings would get along and have each others backs, and everyone would get along. But it doesn’t always happen.
It’s clear from Harry’s book that he wanted a close relationship with his father and brother. But his father neglected him after Diana died, then married Camilla, who took over Harry’s bedroom to use as a closet. William frequently ignored him, used him as a human shield, and became outright abusive after he met and married Meghan. His wife and child were in emotional and even physical danger in England, so he got out.
He even tried to remain a help to his awful family by being a “Half In” Royal, but they said no.
So this is where we are. Harry is living thousands of miles away, in a different country, making his own way. He did what he had to do and what was best for him and his own family. It happens all the time. If Will and Charles want a relationship with him, they can get on the phone or hop on a plane. Charles could have let him keep Frogmore, which was HIS house, so that they could visit the UK in a place of safety and comfort. Charles could have kept his son’s security team in place.
They basically kicked him out, and now they’re complaining that he doesn’t come begging at the door. FFS.
Man, they’re really disturbed. It’s beyond stalker. They’re crazed and need help but also restraining orders
The level of desperation reeking from those gossipers on that island is the stuff of legends. Harry is happy , Harry is loved, Harry has the family he built with his wife he adores. He left behind toxicity which is intended to destroy. Look at his father and brother, they are both broken men. His father carry’s around grief from his childhood which he passed to his sons. His brother has never taken the time to seek the help he needs to be a normal function human being. The tabloids are their enablers and they are dependent upon them to exist in their cocoon. Seems to me Harry is the only one in his birth family who has broken the cycle to ensure his family has a good chance at living a normal healthy life.
Four of the people in Harry’s close family not only have personality disorders, but they controlled his pursestrings. For a laugh, they call up the tabloids to print big fat harmful lies about Harry and especially his wife. His father evicted him from the home they paid to renovate. His so-called brother has a $4 million line item in his office budget for digital services, which is code for hiring bots to rage a world-wide smear campaign against H&M. His brother also chartered a jet to stick it to him and later beat him up in a rage. But sure, let’s wonder about how much happier Harry can actually be away from these clowns. Okay, I’m done wondering. A lot happier.