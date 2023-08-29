Prince William & Kate have only done 40 joint engagements in 8 months

With last week’s announcement about Prince Harry’s stop in the UK on September 7th, I thought the British papers would be full of all kinds of speculation and nastiness about the Sussexes over the weekend. While there was some of that, inevitably, there was also an undercurrent of “been there, done that” with the reporting. Like, there’s nothing new, even with Harry’s visit – nothing has changed and the storyline simply doesn’t have enough juice at the moment. So it’s interesting that there were suddenly some royal commentators making forays into “being critical about Lazy William and Lazy Kate.” Granted, there should have been wall-to-wall condemnation for William after he couldn’t be bothered to watch the Women’s World Cup final. But the invisible contract, etc. This is the kind of thing they can manage: noting that Kate and William only have a meager charitable portfolio of 50 patronages (combined) and that Will and Kate have only gone on 40 joint engagements this year, eight months into the year.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been tipped to take on more responsibility due to their “unique position” in being able to boost the monarchy. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has said that he thinks the couple will likely take on a slightly increased workload, and hold a “unique cachet” for doing so. The couple, who are often deemed two of the most popular royals, are currently patrons for 50 charities, as well as running their own projects on the side.
According to the Gert’s Royals website, which is the Encyclopaedia Britannica crossed with the Doomsday Book of royal watching, the couple have taken on 40 joint engagements so far this year. This information, which was collected last month, shows that the couple’s number of engagements appear similar to that of 2019. This has sparked questions as to whether the couple will take on more than they previously have done, particularly now that their three children are growing older.
Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Mr Fitzwilliams said that he believes they will increase their workload, adding: “I would think William and Catherine might well take on more, those they have taken on certainly have a unique cachet…After the Queen’s death and after the Sussexes and Andrew ceased to carry out royal engagements, the Palace announced a review of royal patronages. With fewer of them and only four working royals under 70 expect fewer royal engagements.”
Speaking of the engagement numbers, he added: “This is comparatively few numerically compared to the usual number senior royals such as Princess Anne have been involved with, but [Kate and William] are in a unique position to boost the profile of those they are attached to.”
[From The Daily Express]
They’re “in a unique position to boost the profile of those they are attached to” unless a patronage needs boosting during their two-month summer holiday or during their annual six-week holiday around Easter, or during their post-Christmas holiday when they aren’t seen for about five weeks. I mean, what did the Lionesses think? Their patron would actually show up to support them and do his job? Of course not. Anyway… only 40 joint engagements in eight months is pretty paltry! But way to put a bow on it, royal experts!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Birmingham's rich Asian culture when they visited the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire, to hear about the support that the organisation provides to individuals and families living in the local area, and helping volunteers to sort food donations and prepare packages for the charity's clients to collect later that day.

When: 26 Jan 2023
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Princess of Wales, answers a telephone call from a customer while on a visit to celebrate Birmingham's rich Asian culture at the Indian Streatery.

When: 20 Apr 2023
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Aberfan memorial garden, to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster on October 21st 1966.

When: 28 Apr 2023
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Wales, United Kingdom
When: 28 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Aberfan memorial garden.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Wales, United Kingdom
When: 28 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground's Elizabeth Line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

When: 04 May 2023
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) attend Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding Banquet at Al Husseinieh Palace in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 01 Jun 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Prince William of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales during the dinner banquet on Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa their Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.

When: 01 Jun 2023
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 01 Jun 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Royals attend Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
But Kate hadn’t visited one of her charities in 8 years!!
That video of the charity person calling her out on how long it had been since they’d seen her is pure gold.
And several of her charities have folded and she didn’t lift one single finger to help them in any way. No fundraiser, no emergency meetings, zip zilch zero.
Wasn’t Mumbles caught on camera rolling her eyes at that or something.
I’ve said it before, and I will say it over and over again: they are a pair of khazy lunts. A pair of disgusting bludgers. They managed five events together each month for eight months. . Just goes to show they couldn’t manage a cow pat.
More fool him for not coming to Australia to watch the Lionesses in the semi-final or the final. It would have been a great mini break, especially for the children. How exciting to be in a stadium with 75,000 soccer fans to watch this historic game! And the weather was absolutely glorious – sunny, warm, end-of-winter days – just brilliant! Ah, stuff him. He is a sad wanker.
Bahaha, hope you’re happy, royal reporters and Pa Chuckles. You got what you wanted – Harry and Meghan banished and two lazy do-nothings with 50(!!) patronages between them promoted. Is that 10% of what other senior royals have? Less? What an embarrassment those two are.
And writing articles begging for them to “take on more” now that the children are older won’t do a thing. In fact it’ll probably make Peg dig his heels deeper into not taking on more work. And his lazy mean girl wife will follow his lead.
I can’t stop laughing. Chuckles and the British press, you got what you deserved.
I don’t prefer to spend time with people I loathe, either.
And loathe her he does.
While what you said is true, unfortunately he seems to loathe his charities/ work even more. (As does she.)
This article isn’t even critical. It’s just: if they were to take on more, oh what a boon it would be to those lucky patronages.
Now, sure, this is that patented British-speak for “get off your royal arses and be more visible, you donkeys,” but nicer. Because the tabloids are known to be ever-so-kind to anyone with the right DNA.
I know. It’s so pathetic the way they bend over backwards to avoid offending the two lazy slobs.
It’s not critical per se but when you combine it with Palmer’s comments we discussed yesterday about “eyebrows being raised,” I think its clear the press is starting to send a message to W&K. Even here he says “I would think William and Catherine might well take on more,” which I’m interpreting as “those two need to get off their lazy butts and work.”
It’s definitely nicer than it needs to be, but its clear the RRs are getting antsy.
The Rota see an opening with the massive criticism Burger King got with the World Cup fiasco. But this namby-pamby wording awash with praise for being “unique?” is laughable. Keep your eyes open to see if more Rota start saying they are unique as a buzzword press alert may have gone out from KP.
Also, we were told before the Queen died that Kate was going to be going it on her own in the future, as Burger King’s presence inhibited her. She would go down more slides if Prince Eye Roll wasn’t around. So they should know already that there would be less joint engagements.
These two lazy weasels never worked much and will not change that pattern in the near future. Even Charles can’t get them to up their lazy a*ses.
They only became ‘fulltime working royals’ after Meghan entered the seen in 2018, years into their marriage, while being funded fulltime with Duchy ánd taxpayers money.
I felt there was a clear shift once he got the Duchy of Cornwall funds. He has been much more openly hostile to her and simply isn’t hiding it anymore. I think they will do less and less together from now on.
I wonder if there will come a time Chuckles will just tell them to divorce because the optics are so bad, like what happened with him and Princess Diana. And maybe use the timing to cover up bad/corrupt news about himself.
Kate is so much more guarded than Diana in public. There will have to be much more uncomfortable photos circulating to start the D conversation, in my honest opinion. William generally comes across as cold and uncomfortable… not a defense of W&K, just my reading on the room.
I think they will just do less and less together. Eventually the kids will go to boarding schools etc. They will only have to do a handful of joint events a year like Easter, trooping, remembrance day etc that would be family events and the kids will be shields.
So interesting that this focuses on W&K’s joint engagements, rather than total number of engagements. I don’t remember the BM wondering about Charles and Camilla’s joint engagements, or any other of the royals. It looks like a subtle finger point at how W&K can’t stand to be together.
You notice they’re not saying how many individual engagements they’ve done, because that number would be embarrassingly low, especially for Kate and her phone calls. My guess is at this point in the year, Kate is probably around 40 individual engagements, but thats only if you count things like her phone calls, etc. So she’s at 80 (lets just say), does anyone think she’s going to do another 50 before the end of the year?
I’m going to put her at 110 max for the year. We should take bets.
Anyway, yes these numbers are bad and they are problematic because…..well, W&K are just lazy and they cant use the children as an excuse anymore. I think the WC was a bit of a turning point here because that’s something that so many people would like to attend. I mean my team (the US) was out well before the finals, and if someone said to me “do you want to attend the WC final between England and Spain, all expenses paid, first class flight” I would have said “what time is the flight?” I think its a sticking point bc so many people are having issues wrapping their head around someone saying “nah, not going to do it, and you can’t make me” with something like this.
And then you factor in that they are in the midst of a two month vacation, after attending the wimbledon finals, the poor lambs – and everyone knows they’re going to take a two week vacation in October and another 6 week vacation at christmas and a month vacation at Easter etc…..and I think its wearing thin. ESPECIALLY for the press who want the clicks.
I also think the concept of royal “work” is wearing thin in itself for a lot of people – letting the peasants see you as you attend church on Easter Sunday is not “work.” they got away with that for decades obviously, but I think that is just starting to seem…..well, too “you should be happy we let you get a glimpse of us” and its very out of touch. When you look at comments on social media about events like that, considered “work,” the comments are getting less and less supportive and more and more “that’s called work?”
So here, you have these two who have always been the laziest royals. They’re so lazy they can’t even do what the rest of us would LOVE to be able to do, and they consider blessing the plebians with their presence is “work” to up their numbers.
then you factor in that they are just boring as well…….and if I was a RR, I’d be worried because where’s the fun, where’s the charisma, where’s the excitement, where’s the drama that I need to get clicks?
and if I was part of KP I’d be worried bc the RRs know where the drama is.
I don’t think the public or the press would care about “work” if W&K weren’t boring. But Will has inherited all the worst characteristics of the British aristocracy – dry, stiff, stuffy, snobby and with zero curiosity outside of his world – even his probable sex life isn’t all that interesting. And Kate’s got all the worst attributes of a middle-class striver – desperately copying without understanding why. They are so obviously not the glamour couple their PR have been trying to project.
Kate is also very stepford. She also used.mean girl tactics to see off rivals for William over the years and waited out the breakups. No aristo wanted William so he settled for Kate.
@Tessa – sure, we can call it Stepford – very robotic. She was programmed to get William – even the mean girl tactics are robot survival. But, sadly, she wasn’t programmed to do anything else.
Yes! the boring part is a huge issue because even when they make an appearance, its boring. Oh look, Kate is in another coatdress. Oh look, she’s wearing McQueen. Oh look, William is in blue chinos with brown suede shoes, a white button down, a navy sweater and a brown sportscoat. Or some variation thereof. Oh look, Kate is mumbling away to someone at a charity that she knows nothing about.
They’re boring so it means even their public appearances are boring, so when they’re only doing 100 a year, its just….boring.
Becks – isn’t 110 about normal for her though? For some reason it’s in my head that she’s usually at about 125 for the year. Or am I completely misremembering?
I think the RRs will just start to create drama since these two lazy bores are all they have left. That means more articles about the fumbling bumbling scamming Middletons, hints of Peg’s affairs, Keen’s incompetence, the low numbers for the lazy Wailses, living separate lives, demands to see the children, delusional pieces about Peg’s popularity and Keen’s beauty, etc.
110 is about normal for her, so her 90 for last year was super low. So I think she’s going to stick with the 110, but I’m also assuming she’s around 80 currently, which could be wrong. So even as Duchess of Cornwall, with all that $$$, and Princess of Wales, she’s not going to increase her numbers. Even with all three kids in school full time, she’s not working more.
She’ sjust never going to work more and its funny to me that the press is acting like its just NOW a problem.
Not at all surprised. The pressure is off with H & M gone. They don’t have to do anything and who is going to make them? That spineless king can’t threaten them with withholding money because as the now Wales they have access to their own money well.
Hang on, I’m confused. I thought Katey was furious with the Sussexes for leaving her with the workload of a CEO minus the leave.
Btw that wiglet in the top photo is really trying to make a run for it.
Why would they do more work all of a sudden? They don’t have to. Who is going to hold them accountable?
The BM won’t write the truth about Pegs & he knows it.
Gert can’t be happy that her website is being used to criticise her beloved William and Kate. I don’t think William and Kate will ever increase their workload.
The BM can cajole, encourage, and wheedle all they want, but they have been left with the duds and they know it.
William and Kate are both 40, and neither of them have ever had to take responsibility or do anything they didn’t want to do. They never had to step up and their most mediocre efforts were praised. Why would they suddenly change who they are now?
Exactly. The Wales’ know they have a protection racket and I think the press don’t like being taken advantage of. The irony is that the press is stuck with two dullards they have to constantly praise to make interesting and it’s not working.
Kate can hit the piano keys in pre recorded program again to show she supposedly works. Charles deserves this he let William r in amok and drive the sussexes out. Bringing the children into it is ridiculous. They are in school and stepping up the work would still give the keens a lot of free time.
This number will only dwindle further within the next few years. It’s evident they can’t stand to be in each other’s company, so why bother pretending all the time when they can do it for only half the year? I agree with what many commenters have said past and present regarding this. There was an evident shift around the Diana statue unveiling and subsequently when Baldy became PoW and gained access to all of the Duchy funds. His body language towards Keen shifted seismically. The distance between them during the mourners walk at Windsor, the swatting of her hand (Melanie style) at the BAFTAs and the constant shots of him rolling his eyes at her at so many events. All of this happening within the last year or so. It’s like he’s done putting on a show and Keen is slowly accepting her fate. Her job was done the moment she delivered the heir and spare(s). She would be beyond deluded to think she has any further purpose in this game.
I really wonder what happened around that time (statue unveiling), as you bring up. Had Pegs fallen in love with a mistress? What else could have happened that he didn’t already know about his wife? He would have already known she was leaking her own good press narratives to the RRs or pushing her way into spaces he didn’t want her (the unveiling). It seems like *something* monumental had to have happened behind the scenes for his shift in behavior toward her to be so noticeable. Was it the realization Harry was never coming back? Does that timing fit?
What was it?! 👀
I always think back to Harry’s comment saying ‘if only you knew what I know’ – to me that reads he knew who was leaking against Meghan and had the receipts to prove it. And I think he had proof that Mumbles and her family had been leaking for years. I also think about that time Peggy has a ‘come to Jesus’ moment with the Middleton’s when he realised he had been played by them – something big happened prior to that event as Ma was in the press claiming she was a better mother to him than Diana was.
Now that the Middleton’s have been knee capped to a large degree. Catty is being managed out – that is pretty obvious. She’s doing less engagements than before and she has been moved out into the country. Only a matter of time before there is a divorce announcement – am more than convinced thats what coming up soon enough. The UK press keeps hinting at state of the Wails marriage.
Again the wrong couple was backed. Had you let Harry and Meg do the work they wanted and not been so jealous and racist then it wouldn’t have been as noticeable that the others were so incredibly lazy. So here we are are with the leftovers . You got rid of the fresh and charismatic and you are stuck with the expiring leftovers.
Can’t say that I’m shocked. They dislike working almost as much as they dislike each other.
Lol to Charles who played himself. What an absolute moron. Couldn’t have happened to a more pathetic, needy, cruel, short-sighted ego-driven monster.
Aside from the tabloids I believe the Lazy Wails are mostly ignored in the UK. The tabloids insist they are glamorous and popular but we have seen arrivals where you could count onlookers on both hands. While they are incredibly precious and lazy, these two working more probably won’t change anything. It’s been proven that a royal patron doesn’t financially benefit a charity. George V rebranded the family and found a way to be useful to the country, Charles III needs a new plan and it needs to be more than photo ops for Kate.
So basically this is an outright admission that the Wales’s workload remain dismally low and did not increase after Prince Phillip died, after the Queen’s death , after the Sussexes left and after Prince Andrew ‘s forced retirement .
However the public funding of the monarchy would increase by 45% from 2025 onwards even though the number of working royals has reduced and the total no of royal engagements has fallen; and many charities remain without royal patronage after the death of Philip and the late Queen.
Ah fitzy, fitzy, fitzy, for once you are right! Yep willy and katey are in a unique position in the Royal family, because they are the laziest two Royals EVER! UNIQUE in the fact that they take from the Royal purse (courtesy of the tax payers) and do sweet fk all to earn it! Unique because they are the only Royal couple that make it obvious they can’t stand each other and unique in the fact that they both need a serious intervention. So thanks fitzy for highlighting it, but I think you have broken your part in the invisible contract 😂😂😂
Such lazy bums. What could they possibly be doing that they can’t muster up an hour visit at least twice a month?!? Assist in throwing a fundraiser every now and again? Disgraceful.
This duo remind me of Prince Albert and his very unhappy wife who live separately and make rare joint appearances together for big events. FK can’t hide his disdain for his wife, he exudes misery around her and it does make such a difference when they are doing public engagements together. Most people on this site will have attended social events with a married couple on the rocks and the tension is palpable and uncomfortable to witness at second hand. All their staff and handlers will also know the score behind the scenes and clearly the BRM do as well. FK will make the decision on any divorce NOT wifey who is still hanging on like a limpet. Can he afford a hit to his public image if he split up from KM and things get messy? He is no big hitter in terms of work, passion or committment to any cause otherwise than living high off the hog. What are his actual achievements at 41 other than lazing around and bullying his brother and sister in law and doing loads of shouting and shoving?
Fyi, rugby folk and press are out here tweeting nostalgic videos of Hazza having a blast with the English team. Meanwhile, Buttons, the new patron, probably doesn’t know there’s a world cup coming up.
I’m guessing “unique position” is one of those Brit euphemisms or something