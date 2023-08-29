“Eminem sent a cease-and-desist to Vivek Ramaswarmy” links

Eminem sent a cease-and-desist to Vivek Ramaswarmy after Ramaswarmy rapped “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair. Marshall is so anti-Republican. [Jezebel]
Irina Shayk is on vacation (with Bradley Cooper). [Egotastic]
Henry Cavill will star in a Highlander reboot? [JustJared]
Margot Robbie was almost in American Horror Story: Asylum. [OMG Blog]
Bad Bunny did a photo dump & maybe Kris Jenner is behind it. [LaineyGossip]
I actually love this Oscar de la Renta coat but not the trousers. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Pajiba did some royal coverage of the Prince Andrew situation. [Pajiba]
These vacation/travel fails are infuriating. [Buzzfeed]
Kendall Jenner wore Shang Xia last week. [RCFA]
What’s your “holy grail tote bag”? Mine is from Coach. [GFY]
Adele was so real for this. [Socialite Life]
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article