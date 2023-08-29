“Eminem sent a cease-and-desist to Vivek Ramaswarmy” links

Eminem sent a cease-and-desist to Vivek Ramaswarmy after Ramaswarmy rapped “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair. Marshall is so anti-Republican. [Jezebel]

Irina Shayk is on vacation (with Bradley Cooper). [Egotastic]

Henry Cavill will star in a Highlander reboot? [JustJared]

Margot Robbie was almost in American Horror Story: Asylum. [OMG Blog]

Bad Bunny did a photo dump & maybe Kris Jenner is behind it. [LaineyGossip]

I actually love this Oscar de la Renta coat but not the trousers. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Pajiba did some royal coverage of the Prince Andrew situation. [Pajiba]

These vacation/travel fails are infuriating. [Buzzfeed]

Kendall Jenner wore Shang Xia last week. [RCFA]

What’s your “holy grail tote bag”? Mine is from Coach. [GFY]

Adele was so real for this. [Socialite Life]

Embed from Getty Images