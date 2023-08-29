Quinn: King Charles will never tolerate the Sussexes being ‘part-time royals’

One of the Windsors’ biggest mistakes of the past thirty years was the decision to shrug off Prince Harry and Meghan’s offer to be “half-in” the institution. The Sussexes came up with an elegant solution to everyone’s problems: Harry and Meghan would still have royal protection, they would still represent the crown, they would still work for the crown, but they would be able to live in Canada or America and build their lives away from the toxicity of Britain. We were told that QEII hated the idea. In retrospect, I think that William, Charles and the courtiers hated the idea. The Windsors bet big on the idea that Harry would come crawling back if only they dealt with him with all-stick and no carrot. All of those decisions made in January 2020 have blown up in the Windsors’ faces for years now. They know it too. Which is why they keep trying to relitigate it in their favor and justify their boneheaded decision. Speaking of:
Prince Harry won’t be accepted as a “part-time royal” by King Charles or Prince William, a royal expert has warned. Both the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle decided to sensationally quit royal duties in 2020 and have since moved to the United States to carve out a new life. It had been reported that Harry and Meghan previously wanted a “half in, half out” role with the royals, but this was vetoed by the late Queen.
And according to royal author Tom Quinn, the new monarch Charles and heir to the throne and Harry’s older brother Prince William will also not tolerate a “part-time” role for the Sussexes.
He told the Express: “The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen’s firm belief that you can’t be a part-time royal. You can’t hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of. I don’t think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea.”
Gotta love the rewrite on this narrative, because it wasn’t so long ago that the grey-beard courtiers were telling Charles that he could and should change “the Queen’s ruling” on the half-in situation. Of course, that’s partly the Windsors’ obsession with control – they want to believe that if THEY decide to change course, Harry will come to heel and accept their ruling. While QEII and the courtiers had their own punitive, unhinged reasons for rejecting the half-in solution, it turned out to be the best thing for Harry and Meghan. Harry broke free of his abusive family, he’s rich, happy, thriving and living the life he always wanted. If the half-in solution had been accepted, God knows what kind of control the Windsors would still be trying to exert over Harry and Meghan’s lives.
Anyway, there’s another reason why the media and the Windsors continue to relitigate the Sussexit – it’s because there’s a huge division in “what the family wants” versus “what the media wants.” Charles, Camilla, Kate and William are so petty and insecure, they are genuinely happy that they don’t have to compete with the Sussexes on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the media is starving for anything related to the Sussexes and they’d do anything to bring them back (anything other than “be nice to them and treat them fairly”).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
OMG stop beating this dead horse. The Sussexes have left and want nothing to do with you!! They were only willing before they left to do part time for the Queen. You missed the chance you had. The leftovers you backed are going to expire soon so deal with that. You have been dumped.
@Susan Collins – Agree with you 100%!
Who said the Sussexes even wanted to be ‘part time Royals” after all that has been said and done?
The tabloids are really scraping the bottom of the barrell for Sussex content.
This is because of WellChild. They’re acting like this is Harry doing a “royal engagement” and not just a person supporting a charity they’ve supported in kind and financially for years.
He’s making them look bad so they’re trying to act like he’s trying to come back to the fold. Maybe they think it will make WellChild dump him but they never have been good at reading a room.
I was wondering if I missed something. There’s no evidence that H&M have put that three and a half year old proposal back on the table. It’s royal commentators doing that.
I remember reading right at the start of H and ends move to the States, that they had made a suggestion to leave half the year, in the US and half the year in Britain, where they would carry out the Royal duties. In short part-time, Royals. Evidently, the old man furiously knocked that idea on its head., and H and M left.
Fast forward to 2023, and Charles is talking about streamlining the monarchy to modernise it. What could be more modern than part time workers? The whole world has done it. I think part time Royals would have been perfect for H and M. And I would bet my bottom dollar that even in six months they would do double the work of the Wails. Charles is an idiot. A petty vindictive stubborn idiot.
“I think part time Royals would have been perfect for H and M. And I would bet my bottom dollar that even in six months they would do double the work of the Wails.”
Which is EXACTLY the reason why KFCIII and Peggington Wails would never agree to the Sussexes being part-time Royals.
Yes, stop beating a dead horse and stop hiding behind a dead queen who had words put into her mouth by KC and PW!
This! The queen had several cousins working half in half out already. If Chuck, Willnot and the courtiers hadn’t put their foots down to get complete control of Harry, I think she would’ve agreed to it.
What makes the whole thing even crazier is that cheapskate Charlie had told Harry Meghan would need to support herself financially.
Yeah! They never planned for her to stay in the family for long.
Why are we talking about this again? The decision was made for them to either accept all in or leave. Harry’s made his choice and the press should accept it. Even if they had agreed to half in, Harry and Meghan would have left eventually because the Palace would have had control of their lives. The best decision was to leave.
This is the truth. It’s the media that can’t let it go. Harry and Meghan made their choice and have moved on. The BRF has moved on. It’s the press that keep beating this dead horse and promoting hatred. They should be focusing on the charity work and future endeavors of the Sussexes not the past.
The Royal Family hasn’t moved on. They still brief against Harry and Meghan. The press should be focusing on the royals Harry and Meghan left behind in the UK.
@fHmom
The BRF has not moved on. They are still attacking and planting stories against H&M. The issue here is the the BRF wants to be able to use and attack Harry when it suits them but I feel now its also that the RR is bored with BRF and wants more H&M content. The BRF is trying to ride Harry’s news cycle and attach themselves somehow. The whole HRH being removed, Will going to the US around the same time and this lunacy are just a few examples. The only ones that have moved on is H&M.
Well, Harry and Meghan don’t even WANT to be part-time royals, but go off, I guess, Charles, if it makes you feel better about yourself and convinces you that you’re the one in control 🙄
Yes. We know. No half in and half out. That was 3 1/2 years ago. Oh nk! Charles is saying jt again! So that must mean they want to come back but have been snubbed because why else would they act like this needed to be reiterated unless it was being questioned? Def not because H&M get clicks and they are trying to distract from William telling the lionesses to fuck off.
I believe that option wasn’t even proposed because one of the handlers made sure it didn’t get photocopied or some shit?
You have been dumped!! Love it!!
Thank you, Susan Collins, I am still laughing so hard that I can’t drink my coffee.
Um, wasn’t this issue already settled? The Sussexes have moved on. I guess the BM will have to make up more silly stories about the remaining lazy & dull royals.
BTW, if the BM would print the truth about said royals, they could make a lot of money and get their self-respect back. Just saying.
That foursome has no star power. They have no charisma, no motivation, no genuine empathy or kindness, no passion, no self awareness, no style, and no clue!
Another way to blame the Sussexes for the current roster of royals being lackluster.
Part-time royals say WHAT? It would be a hoot to be a fly on the wall, listening to Lazy William natter on about not being a part-time royal, when he’s less than a half-time worker himself. The odd thing is that there are many many examples of half-in / half-out royals. I guess this rule is different for the Sussexes. I can’t quite put my finger on what might be different about the Sussexes….
Honestly, in retrospect, thank all that is holy, that they did not accept half-in or anything close. I’m so glad Meghan does not have to deal with that evil. And it’s hilarious to watch as they have no control whatsoever over the Sussexes. There wouldn’t be a Spare.
“You can’t hobnob with celebrities in America… and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of.”
Isn’t this EXACTLY what pegs and buttons want to do? This is EXACTLY what they did with that American earthcrap thing, wasn’t it? They invited all those celebs (bet they invited 3x more than those who turned up) for their personal hobnobbing enjoyment, then after a few days of getting booed at basketball games and bemused/lukewarm-critical US press, headed back to UK to pick and choose which events they would attend **cough*lionesses*cough**
It’s always projection with these people.
Exactly. Meanwhile, we are reading about lazy do-nothing Kate wanting to hobnob over tea and crumpets with American celebrity Dolly Parton.
Am I misremembering? Didn’t Harry say in the documentary that the half-in proposal WAS ACCEPTED, but then William released that stupid statement saying he didn’t force Harry out and forged Harry’s signature, so Harry decided he’d had enough and peaced out? Please correct me if I’m wrong.
Anyway, the Sussexes didn’t re-offer to half-in, so what are these idiots banging on about?
No it wasn’t accepted. Talks were still going on. He was given the choice of staying all in or leaving and when William released that false statement Harry decided to leave.
He never decided to leave.The courtiers (The Bee) pushed the idea of leaving everything completely and forced Harry to leave. Harry was and still wants half in & half out.
“Prince Harry won’t be accepted as a “part-time royal” by King Charles or Prince William, a royal expert has warned.“
HUH? Who are they warning?
“The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen’s firm belief”?
REALLY? The best understand it, Charles has gone against everyone of Queen Elizabeth’s publicly stated, beliefs, and actions
I guess it’s OK to try and hobnob with celebrities in Kensington palace, but not in Hollywood. #DollyParton.
I know, does that whole “Queen consort” thingy ring a bell anyone? Charles and William don’t give a flip about the late queen’s wishes, especially when it comes to the Sussexes.
One, reiterating that you are never, ever, ever, ever getting back together screams thirst for attention. Not sure who is thirstier, the media or the Fab Four!
Two, decide which one it is Royal Family: Are celebrities cool or not? You make enough of them Dames and Knights, and seem to enjoy rubbing elbows with them or inviting them round for tea (cough, Kate, cough)
Three, “because the Queen didn’t like it,” isn’t a reason to stay the course. Any other time going against the Queen’s wishes or having a different- stance was seen as modernizing or some other feather in the cap.
There is nothing you could do to get the Sussex Family half in at this point. And it is only downhill from here. You think he wants to be in the fold with Wills as King? Never.
I’m really beginning to think that part of the current royal duties is to rehash old stories about H&M. Seriously, we’re paying them a shed load of money to represent the country and all they do is whinge about H&M. It’s ridiculous. H&M offered their services for free on a part-time basis. QEII, Charles and William said no. Everyone knows what happened next yet the royals and their rottweillers are still bleating on about it!
Could the purpose of this latest regurgitation possibly be to take attention from:
1. The royals extended summer holiday(s);
2. William shirking his duty as FA President;
3. Andrew needing taxpayers to pay for his security;
4. The Invictus Games.
All all this sniping and bitaching about something that happened over three years ago isn’t doing the BRF any favours whatsoever. In fact all it’s doing is drawing attention to how very little they do for vast amount we pay them. Surely, the best way to keep H&M from “nicking” their headlines is to get off their arses and do some work?
5. The Dan Wooten story and how it relates to KP….. gone pffffft as everyone predicted.
Like Blithe pointed out, William and Kate are part-time royals — if that.
I will always love that Meghan wore green on her last official engagement — the color of renewal, growth and rebirth. And that Harry wore splashes of green, too.
At first, I thought this was “same old, same old,” but it’s a variation. Now Charles and William are putting the blame on Dead Elizabeth. Like they’re telling the BM – “We know you want Harry back, but there’s nothing we can do about it – Dead Elizabeth wanted it this way.”
Mmmm, here we go again, rewriting history! The QUEEN never vetoed the half in half out, it was Charlie, William and the bee! They all whispered and plotted and Harry said fk the lot of you, I don’t need them, and he has been proved so right. But look at the mess the Royals have created for themselves. Their hypocrisy is clearer than Charlie’s sausage fingers,,PRINCESS ANNE, the PRINCESS ROYAL is half in and half out, she has her own equestrian business, she has the Gatcombe farm business and still does Royal duties!! Look at what others in the family are doing, so let’s be honest (because they won’t) they are treating Canada and America as If they are on a different planet,!! even though Billy has been to the US. How easy would it have been to arrange for Harry and Megan to liase their diaries with some duties for half of the year, it didn’t even need to be 6 month incruments, it could have been monthly or like katey and Billy, just 40 engagements over a year. It was jealousy pure and simple, plus the fact that Billy could have claimed a migraine or Kate a new wiglet or button fitting, and expected Harry to drop everything IF HE WAS HERE. So they lost the most popular hard working couple and are left with a workshy couple of idiots, that is not even bothered about propping up the king and the crumbling monarchy. So deal with it you Royal suckers, your choices, your downfall so bloody well own it
The big question is why not ? Others have done it. William was a part time royal until 2017. Sophie and Prince Edward had their own PR firm and media company respectively before they closed it down. Prince Micheal of Kent was a businessman with charities patronages and honorary military appointments. The media is already saying that Charlotte and Louis would probably have their own careers in addition to being royals.
William and Kate are still part time royals.
William and Kate are part-time working Royals.
The Sussexes are gone. They are not coming back. Re-litigating an issue from 3-4 years ago will not change their decision. The Sussexes are rich happy and thriving and at peace with their decision. Enjoy the choice you and Harry’s birth family made by running them off.
Without even reading this deranged mess, the 👏🏾 Sussexes 👏🏾 don’t 👏🏾want 👏🏾 to 👏🏾be 👏🏾 anywhere 👏🏾near 👏🏾 Y’all.
Keep their names out your mouths. 🙄
Interesting that they make the statement of not being able to go against the late Queens wishes, she is only being brought up now because of the anniversary of her death , ever since she diedCharles has been overturning her decisions to the point of evicting his own kid from a place he paid for that was gifted to him by the said queen, how messed up is that.
Tom clearly hasn’t read Spare. The Queen was ready to give the Sussexes what they asked for, it was Sausage Fingers, Incandescent, and Edward Young who forced her to change her mind.
The concept of part time royal is too much, even for someone who likes M and H, like me. Being a royal is the height of underserved privilege.
Hey Tampon. No one asked you’re opinion. I hate to break it to you but you’re not very important in the scheme of things. You’re a less than mediocre, jealous pos who has little influence in your country. Sorry but. Harry has no fucks to give. You’re small in stature and small in mind and personality.
Prince Harry wrote about having no funds to buy day to day clothes or an ability to live in a warm, well furnished home. He had no personal money and was tied to his father. His father has openly stated he wanted to slim down and have less with more. The idea that a person can make their own money and still be part of the RF isn’t new.
It’s simply control and manipulation.
“Prince Harry won’t be accepted as a “part-time royal” by King Charles or Prince William, a royal expert has warned. Both the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle decided to sensationally quit royal duties in 2020 and have since moved to the United States to carve out a new life. It had been reported that Harry and Meghan previously wanted a “half in, half out” role with the royals, but this was vetoed by the late Queen.”
Finally, clinging to the pass is mentally unhealthy, it is time for the family and media to move forward…
The Queen was in her twilight years, so the decision otherwise would not have been successful since the two heirs at the time was dead set against it. Remember how loud and abrasive was at that meeting, refusing to have eat together, he could not stand being sociable even in sharing a meal.
So the Queen basically ‘go along to get along’, the father made the decision at the behest of the son, who promised Murdoch that he would control the brother….
Now the ides is dead in the water, because wounded egos of lazy incompetents cannot tolerate the actions of the couple who seem to have a work ethic, with an abundance of charisma…
“Meanwhile, the media is starving for anything related to the Sussexes and they’d do anything to bring them back (anything other than “be nice to them and treat them fairly”).”
Agreed..I may add that originally they wanted Meghan and Archie gone, while that want is still there, there is a acceptance that news of the entire family sells so they want them as content. Greed and the need for distraction as news has made it impossible to accept the Sussexes’s person-hood(s).
LMAO they “cannot go against the late Queen’s firm belief that you can’t be a part-time royal” but they can take back a house she gave her grandson?
Its so obvious they just make rules up as they go.
Is there a certainty that was her actual belief??
Of course not! Lol all of this is made up. Her “beliefs” and the idea that they “honor” her wishes or beliefs is all a lie.
When the late Queen Elizabeth II made a decision, no one ever said “and Prince Charles agrees.” Why is the new Prince of Wales brought into every decision that the king makes? Is Charles only half a king? Is William co-king? Is Charles such a weakling that he needs to hide behind The Incandescent One?
All of them are part time royals. The Wales barely work six months a year.
At this point it’s comical. Most sane people must be saying, “what? We’re still taking about this”?