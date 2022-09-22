Tina Brown: Prince Harry ‘still has a big role to play,’ he could be half-in!

Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers got some renewed interest following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. People were turning on The Crown on Netflix, and people were buying The Palace Papers, so much so that Brown was called in to make some additional TV appearances to support her book and provide commentary for the royal drama. As we discussed when The Palace Papers came out, that book is a total mess and Brown has sources deep with Camp Middleton, and she often parrots the Middleton party line. Brown also curiously pulled her punches on some subjects, and refused to underline some of the deeper points she was making, especially about the Harry-William dynamic. Well, Brown had more sh-t to say this week. She appeared on Lorraine and said some curious sh-t.

Harry is magnificent: “The country loved that feeling of unity. They loved seeing the brothers back together and marching, and it really was a beautiful sight to see them all together and, let’s face it, Harry is a magnificent man, he looked wonderful I thought.” Harry needs to cancel his memoir: “Unless he does give up his book and these tell-all documentaries and stops doing the interviews, then there can be no trust.” On Kelly’s suggestion that the elimination of the contentious memoir would turn a “fresh page” for the royal’s relationship with his family, Brown added: “If Harry doesn’t want to bin the book, then I don’t see a way forward.” The royal family needs the Sussexes: “But I think if he does that, I think there’s very much a way [of a royal reunion] and I do actually think that the royal family now needs [Harry and Meghan]. There’s a lot of work to be done and Kate does not want to be spending her time traveling the world, she’s a mother of three children, as the Sussexes are, so they have to somehow divvy this stuff up.” Harry has a role to play: “Harry has a big role to play, if he wants to now come in and do it,” Brown added about the potential for the Sussexes during the reign of Charles, “and the question is of course whether Meghan wants to, because she absolutely hated every bit of it. There should be a compromise where they spend four or five months of the year in California if they wish but actually [Harry] has got a role and I think that they should definitely make that compromise. The question is whether they both have the give to do it because as we know family rancour can go very deep.”

Brown actually said some of this stuff when she promoted her book earlier this year, that despite all of the sh-tty things she said about “emotional, fragile, immature” Harry, the Windsors desperately needed him and his star power. Again, the family has a terrible way of showing it. They always had a sh-tty way of showing it, even when the Sussexes were in the UK. They were so clearly there for window-dressing, to be used as the young stars of the Firm, but then everyone got jealous of them and that’s when all of the palaces began to attack them.

This made me LMAO: “There’s a lot of work to be done and Kate does not want to be spending her time traveling the world…” Kate does not want to spend her time WORKING. Neither does William. They are so stupid and lazy, my god.