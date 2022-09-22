Tina Brown: Prince Harry ‘still has a big role to play,’ he could be half-in!

Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers got some renewed interest following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. People were turning on The Crown on Netflix, and people were buying The Palace Papers, so much so that Brown was called in to make some additional TV appearances to support her book and provide commentary for the royal drama. As we discussed when The Palace Papers came out, that book is a total mess and Brown has sources deep with Camp Middleton, and she often parrots the Middleton party line. Brown also curiously pulled her punches on some subjects, and refused to underline some of the deeper points she was making, especially about the Harry-William dynamic. Well, Brown had more sh-t to say this week. She appeared on Lorraine and said some curious sh-t.
Harry is magnificent: “The country loved that feeling of unity. They loved seeing the brothers back together and marching, and it really was a beautiful sight to see them all together and, let’s face it, Harry is a magnificent man, he looked wonderful I thought.”
Harry needs to cancel his memoir: “Unless he does give up his book and these tell-all documentaries and stops doing the interviews, then there can be no trust.” On Kelly’s suggestion that the elimination of the contentious memoir would turn a “fresh page” for the royal’s relationship with his family, Brown added: “If Harry doesn’t want to bin the book, then I don’t see a way forward.”
The royal family needs the Sussexes: “But I think if he does that, I think there’s very much a way [of a royal reunion] and I do actually think that the royal family now needs [Harry and Meghan]. There’s a lot of work to be done and Kate does not want to be spending her time traveling the world, she’s a mother of three children, as the Sussexes are, so they have to somehow divvy this stuff up.”
Harry has a role to play: “Harry has a big role to play, if he wants to now come in and do it,” Brown added about the potential for the Sussexes during the reign of Charles, “and the question is of course whether Meghan wants to, because she absolutely hated every bit of it. There should be a compromise where they spend four or five months of the year in California if they wish but actually [Harry] has got a role and I think that they should definitely make that compromise. The question is whether they both have the give to do it because as we know family rancour can go very deep.”
Brown actually said some of this stuff when she promoted her book earlier this year, that despite all of the sh-tty things she said about “emotional, fragile, immature” Harry, the Windsors desperately needed him and his star power. Again, the family has a terrible way of showing it. They always had a sh-tty way of showing it, even when the Sussexes were in the UK. They were so clearly there for window-dressing, to be used as the young stars of the Firm, but then everyone got jealous of them and that’s when all of the palaces began to attack them.
This made me LMAO: “There’s a lot of work to be done and Kate does not want to be spending her time traveling the world…” Kate does not want to spend her time WORKING. Neither does William. They are so stupid and lazy, my god.
Kate cannot be bothered to do much work in her own country and the children are in school now Kate did not work much before she had the children
There is always an excuse for Kate. The fact that these people believe that Harry puts Kate ahead of Meghan and his children is just plain bizarre and CRAZY. Let’s be clear: Harry doesn’t give a DAM about Kate!
Well clearly Harry’s children are not on the same level as Kate’s, which is why they probably will be stripped of any titles. So of course its perfectly fine for Harry to forget about them in order to make sure the pure white children have their parents available as much as possible. Because Kate is a mother! We see you Tina, we see exactly who you are.
The fact that kHate was singled out for this comments tell me Ma has been drunk texting Brown.
Wiglet Wales will never work as she should work as a working royal.
I agree its Ma Middleton, but I also think that this is a foreshadowing of a possible separation or divorce. Kate doesn’t want to travel the world, she needs to be there for her kids, she can’t work…..it makes for an easy divorce explanation.
The Royal Rota does not want to become obsolete. That’s why they’re demanding Harry cancel his book and cease all documentaries. They’re so transparent it’s laughable.
But half in, half outers have to be able to make money of their own. And this is the Sussexes doing that. Don’t like it? Tough! Plus, neither parent is going to spend 6/7 months of the year in England away from his/her kids and spouse just ’cause William the Wandering Willy wants to get pegged by some rando in a posh back alley.
“We, who have written many, many books about the royal family, are telling a member of the royal family not to publish *his* book about the royal family.”
GTFOH
@Boxylady
💯👏👏👏👏👏👏
@BOXY LADY
+1
Brava @ Boxy Lady!!!!
Uuuugh, of COURSE these people were going to take Harry participating in his Grandmothers’ funeral as a sign that they can drag him back into his little cage again.
Meghan liked to work as a royal she did not hate it as Brown claims
Exactly! She hated the racism, the scapegoating… she rolled in there EAGER to work. Foreign concept to many in the BRF, I know, but there we have it…
I think she hated the Firm, but loved meeting people and the philanthropic work. I think the part of the Firm that caught her off guard( besides the racism…) was realizing that the Firm is not actually an institution devoted to service and philanthropy.
Meghan not likely to work stuck out to me too. It’s actually been criticized that she was doing too much. Working was her only bright spot. Meghan was clear about hating the media and courtiers. It’s really bizarre how the media was no to half in/out. Now they are all on board and acting like Meghan and Harry never asked.
The BM does everything they can to absolve themselves of their role in Sussexit. the BM wasn’t relentless in their assault and attacks on H&M.
Yes, I believe she hated the daily smear abusive campaign. Let them try surviving when an entire powerful firm and a country entire media with lots of help from the Australian and some American media are coming at you all the time and most of these people have never met you
The Sussexes are not coming back to work for William and Waity, lol. And Harry is not going to “cancel” his book.
I am convinced these people live in an alternate universe. Where water is dry and oil is a solid. Only the British royals and their media would think they can abuse and racially destroy a man, hos wife and his children and yet expect him , especially after the last two weeks of abuse to walk out on his wife and children and come back to them for more abuse. Harry already gave sentabale a huge chunk of the money from his book, so nope he isn’t canceling it . And even if he ever considered doing it before and nope he never did . After the way they have been behaving recently, they should be counting their lucky stars that the book is already finished. If I were them I wouldn’t spend so much time worrying about this book, I would be sweating thinking about what he could put into the next one if he decides to write it because these clowns have given him more than enough material.
Katie really let herself go with those big jewels. Look at that big brooch!
Lol, how did the Sussexes acquire a third child? And, Tina, you who have published several books, tell us how Harry can cancel his book at this stage of the process.
And not just the book should be cancelled, also Netflix and Spotify too apparently. Not sure why the Sussexes would need to spend anytime in California then, since they would not be allowed to do any work. Unless of course the palace approves. Lets see, maybe a documentary on the wonders of Waity and Willy might get the green light?
Lying Tina like all the rota rats needs Harry not talking like during the Funeral and for all those tens of days the world was good. Till he and Meghan go back and make their own headlines
Everyone in the media keeps talking about wanting Harry’s book to go away because it would make their own books irrelevant and Harry would define his own narrative, but I suspect they also know that Harry would be far more interested and willing to expose the media in his book than he would the Royal family.
That’s exactly right. The lying media are threat-begging H to cancel his book to save themselves.
British media is such trash. At least Brown begrudgingly acknowledges the importance of H&M. (Although that said American media isn’t 100% pro-Sussex: Tom and Lorenzo are big “Cathy Cambridge” stans, and while they recently admitted Meghan was stunning and impeccable at the funeral, they still had to dig at her about “breaking protocol” when she told the courtier at the walkabout that she wanted to personally hand over the flowers.)
Tom and Lorenzo blocked me on Twitter years ago, which baffled me bc I don’t know if I’ve ever responded to one of their tweets and I have like 100 twitter followers, but someone said apparently they blocked everyone who was retweeting a rose emoji a few years back hahahahaha.
What’s going with Tom and Lorenzo is a bit more than them just being Kate stans.
do tell? I don’t follow them much on twitter because their views of the BRF irritate me too much, so maybe I’m missing out on something?
Also @becks1, crazy that they blocked you!! says a lot…
What do you mean it’s a bit more? I’ve read them once or twice and they usually say Kate looks impeccable and Meghan looks sloppy or ill-fitted. I’m honestly just baffled by their takes so don’t really follow them.
@Naomi: This is just my opinion but some gay white men don’t hold black women in high esteem and I think Tom and Lorenzo fall into that category.
I listen to the Tom & Lorenzo podcasts. I do not think they are Kate “Stans” nor do I think they are Meghan “haters”. They really do not understand as much about the British Monarchy as we at CB do.
The majority of their commentary is about clothes and fashion. Also, Tom and Lorenzo hold differing opinions on Sussexit and what it entails.
If Tom & Lorenzo are “anti” anything towards the British Royal Family, it is anti-monarchy in general.
Nah Tom and Lorenzo are definitely Kate stans. they try to hide it by criticizing her outfits once in a while but the website is definitely a pro-Kate website (its not only focused on Kate, just that their royal coverage is pro Kate.)
Yes, this makes total sense about gay white men– obviously not to make generalizations about the diverse demographic, but it’s a real thing (I also have been on the receiving end of misogyny from a few gay white men I know.)
I think they overall peddle what the British media is pushing — generally that Kate is “queen to be” and so it’s fine if she drapes herself in pearls and cosplays the military with her button jackets, etc. Meanwhile they are always nitpicking Meghan and definitely push the racist narrative that she’s pushy, narcissistic, doesn’t know her place, etc.
They disappoint me on this, too. I love their fashion takes, but they don’t seem to understand the dynamics of misogynoir at all. My guess is that they don’t really see Meghan as black because she is so white-presenting. I think that’s the willful blindnesss a lot of well-meaning white people. They think that proximity to whiteness is somehow a shield against racism (soimetimes it is, and even Meghan herself admitted this as her lived experience). So they discount the racism experienced by biracial or light-skinned black people, thinking it’s somehow less “authentic.”
Here’s where Meghan occupies an awkward space. If she looked like Lupita Nyongo, the racism she experienced could not be discounted at all. Because she does not, there’s more “plausible deniability.”
Queen Elizabeth never said she needed Princess Margaret in order to rule . She also never asked her to help because she did not like travelling.
Tina Brown tying herself up in knots trying to justify why royals needs Prince Harry. Is she implying that Prince William and Kate on their own are not adequate support to the monarchy
good point! QEII — for all her flaws — worked hard, traveled, and had FOUR kids.
and yet somehow this doesn’t come up when discussing how Princess White Woman Hothouse Flower can’t *possibly* lift a finger when she’s got 3 kids to raise.
(just to be clear, the reality is that just bc QEII did her job she was not a feminist; she upheld/uphold institutional sexism & racism, which is straight up the job of being a monarch. Kate may not be a #girlboss like her grandmother in law, but the right-wing media love her because she is a model of retrograde womanhood: seen not heard, devoted only to the child-rearing and keeping house, ie she ‘knows her place’)
Lol the rf blew it, if Charles abs William and Kate could have regulated their envy and vanity and accepted that they didn’t have to be the exciting royals and had been happy just with eventually being kings and queens, they would have let Harry and Meghan shine and work hard for them.
Instead they got jealous, drove them away, exposed their idiocy and racism, and now the world thinks they’re useless. And now they want them to come back “cause there’s work to do and Kate’s a mom?” Lollll karma
“and the question is of course whether Meghan wants to, because she absolutely hated every bit of it.”
What a bunch of crock from Tina. Meghan loved every bit of the work she’s done. She just hated every bit of the attack because of its success! And let’s bee real, every single project Meghan worked on (while a working royal) was a massive success…massive!! And it was the firm (especially the gruesome foursome) that hated it!!
It’s about to get really bad for both the firm and the rota as reality sets in. Without the queen, the nostalgic era is officially over! And without Harry & Meghan, what the firm has left will not satisfy the public at all!!
Okay that line about her hating every bit of it jumped out at me. You know why? The only other person I’ve heard say it is the one and only Angela Levin in that viral video of her being taken down. So, Tina Brown literally just repeated a talking point from Angela Levin. Now, did Angela come up with that or did she get it from hate accounts. Either way, it suggests TB is rolling in the mud.
I don’t know where that line came from, but I think its going to be one of the new talking points as to why HARRY can come back but not Meghan (I’m sure the line came from BP or KP.) Meghan doesnt want to come back, she hated every moment of it, but harry wants to!
And yes, Meghan hated every minute of the racist press, the toxicity, the scapegoating, the attacks, the false bullying allegations, etc. She didn’t hate the work.
Imho, Meghan loved being able to really help people what she didn’t care for was the nonsensical aspects like showing up for 45 minutes, waving, accepting flowers and then leaving. I believe that Meghan and Harry really thought that they could actually be of service to the people of the UK and the commonwealth but didn’t realize that the royal version of service doesn’t really mean being of service, just appearing to be.
Yes! That’s why I’ve always thought! They really planned on making real changes and providing real assistance. And part of the palace issues were the men in gray saying, no no no, you’re just supposed to smile for photo ops, that is the work. And then the people who were supposed to be working for them were resentful that they were expected to do more than coordinate photo ops, and that they were supposed to do what this uppity black American woman was asking them to, and boom, bullying.
Anyway, they wanted to work, not play, and no one could handle that. Also I’m petty, so if I were the Sussexes I’d mention that half in, half out has already been offered and rejected in my next public statement. Also I’d write a book so scorching hot that the men in gray wouldn’t be able to go out in public.
It’s too late to turn back now. The family had the chance to keep Harry in the fold and they rejected it. All the family had done was convince Harry that he made the right decision to leave and with grandmother gone there’s no reason for him to return to the fold.
“There’s a lot of work to be done and Kate does not want to be spending her time traveling the world”
Translation: after Caribbean flop, Kate does not want to travel the world to see brown people ever again. If Meghan could be their Uncle Tom, they would reward her with Kate´s scraps.
Kate doesn’t want to work full stop. She’s tired of having to pretend to tolerate black and brown people and she’s tired of having to fake it with her husband. All she wants are the jewels, titles and the luxury getaways.
They are not benign observers. They are on record with some very “deranged” takes, such as stating that Harry was always jealous of William and wanted to be king; that Harry was angry that William got better patronages; that Meghan trashed Kate in the Oprah interview; and that the Oprah interview was the biggest betrayal on the part of Harry & Meghan. They are far from anti-monarchy.
It’s never going to happen. The golden goose has flown away and he’s not leaving his wife and children and coming back. They should be worried about riots this winter.
Tina et al will have to drum up another money-maker. I doubt W&K will do anything—he’s got his hands on the duchy, they have their own revenue stream, and will be permanently on vacation from here on.
Sooo…harry (not necessarily Meghan, but def harry) needs to come back in a part-time capacity because A) it makes the Windsors look better and B) Kate is lazy and does not want to “travel the world”?
the first one we all know at this point…the Windsors need harry back, desperately. the second one is just starting to say the quiet part out loud (again) – Kate is lazy and does not want to work. She does not want to travel the world, she does not want to travel in the UK, she does not want to work in London.
Its kind of like a Dr. Seuss book. She will not work in a boat, she will not work with a goat.
And the world doesn’t want Kate traveling it either. Who can forget the disastrous Caribbean tour? Tina Brown can!
Whoa, looks like our comment section weren’t the only ones noticing how “magnificent” Harry looked in his uniform!
But this is a preposterous and disingenuous offer – they won’t “accept” Harry back into the fold if he somehow cancels his lucrative book that’s already done, they’d find something else to whinge about.
Ever since the Queen passed, I’ve seen articles about what Harry needs to do: he needs to cancel his memoir, he needs to leave Meghan in CA and come back to support William & Charles, and he needs to apologize to William. And the entire two weeks he was in the UK, Charles and William spent their time humiliating and briefing against him, while Kate and Camilla acted like Mean Girls toward Meghan. Why would Harry & Meghan come back to support the monarchy after that? Tina Brown is ridiculous.
So basically come back and do our work for us while we abuse you. This is the problem with william and Charles. They both clearly suffer from narcissistic personality disorder. They have been raised their entire lives to believe they are the most important person in any room they walk into and the only one that matters. Harry is not a person to them and he does not matter. They should be able to treat him as badly as they like and he should just quietly take it, because he doesn’t matter. Only they matter. The thing is narcissists don’t change. They can’t change. This is how they see the world. This is what the monarchy will be for the next two generations and there it is like George will turn out the same way because it is the system that made will and Charles like this. The monarchy is broken time to abolish it.
Something tells me that either Charles or William have made a big promise to the media that they are going to make sure that Harry’s book is cancelled. If that promise isn’t fulfilled, all hell will break loose. It’s clear that the media have been briefed with these pathetic lines of trying to get Harry back into the fold. Didn’t him travelling straight home with Meghan to finally see THEIR kids put all that nonsense to bed? The media can see the writing on the wall and they know that Will & Keen are simply too lazy and boring to bring in interest. Now all of a sudden a ‘half-in, half-out’ model is attainable? Pull the other leg, TB.
The Windsor’s are truly a trapped bunch and it’s what they all deserve. Harry & Meghan are free and you’re just going to have to cope.
The fact Harry left the UK the first chance he got should tell people that he has no interest in returning to fold. I don’t know what it would take for them to realise that there’s no chance of him returning.
What’s the upside to Harry and Meghan if they return? Everything royal they’ve done since 2022 was out of respect and affection for the queen. With her gone, it’s nothing. The press can wail all they want about the sussexes “needing” proximity to royalty to remain relevant, but they all know that’s a joke.
The downsides to returning, as Harry and Meghan have both painfully spelled out, are legitimately life threatening for a variety of reasons. Stay mad, y’all, your boy ain’t coming back.
@The Duchess – I don’t see how that is in the interest of the press.
Tina Brown is a client journalist for the BRF, so this reads more to me like she is reaching out on behalf of Chuck.
It’s actually in the press interest for Harry to print the book as it ups the ante and provides them with even more material to generate clicks and content from.
The whole UK press pack logically should be living in anticipation of this book for the cottage industry of made up think pieces and outrage it will generate.
The trepidation seems to be coming from Charles and Kate in particular. Everyone seems to think William made the comment about Archie but more and more I think it was actually Kate.
I say this because of (1) Kates physically threatening behavior to Meg we witnessed on the walkabout and (2) years ago KP were up in arms about a particular line in the first H&M film that was spoken by Kate’s character, something about whether Meg could adapt to this way of life. That sounded exactly like something Kate would say and very much like the comments made about Archie.
I think the biggest losers from this book could be Kate then Charles. Harry knows he can snipe her and still have an in later down the line and in that respect that leaves Kate woefully exposed and vulnerable. This could also explains Kate’s venom towards Meghan as she lacks the self awareness to see that she was the architect of her own downfall in treating Meghan so disdainfully.
Somewhere along the line Kate began to believe in her own embiggening press and lost perspective. Cue the poor treatment of Meghan, which she though that Harry would tolerate (bc the same had been done to her and William had tolerated it). Instead Harry stood up for his wife, William again did not defend Kate and now here we are.
No, the same wasn’t done to Kate as was done to Meghan. Were any of Kate’s children likened to a different species? Racist and rude are not the same, as Meghan pointed out.
Harry and Meghan tried to work part-time as royals and quite honestly it would still have been more than what both Will and KKKate do. H & Megs are STILL doing more than those two do! All of her accolades for Harry and none for Meghan are so transparent. This notion that Tina Brown has is mute, empty, simple & RACIST. It’s time for Tina to either reevaluate her existence or retire all together.
Honest question- is it possible Kate does so little because when they married she got so much attention? I’ve always wondered how much William hated that, like, is this what he wants? Her out if the way and him in all the spotlight?
Not giving her a pass I just wonder how much autonomy she really has.
Well, she never worked before marriage either. And other royal reporters confirmed that they can make whatever schedules they want. I honestly think William wouldn’t care if she worked more because it would reflect well on him and then he wouldn’t have to as much.
She has plenty of autonomy. One of the reasons her visits get so much attention (relatively) is bc there are so few of them. If she was working like Anne, then her visits would blend together. Like in the other post Kaiser linked to a time Kate wore that some coat before, my guess it took Kaiser 5 minutes to find those pictures bc she makes so few appearances its easy to remember what she wore and when.
but even if William said “you can’t outwork me” – okay, but she could still work MORE. I think William averages around 200-250 events a year (excluding 2020). As Nic919 pointed out yesterday, Kate has broken 200 engagements ONCE in 11 years of marriage. So she could still do 50 more events a year and William would still be ahead of her.
People who write books about Harry but insist Harry cannot write or speak about himself are tiresome. And, no, I don’t think Harry wants to be a part time royal and a part time husband and father. What is wrong with this wretched woman? The only thing she got 💯 is, “Harry is a magnificent man.” He will continue to be magnificent away from his toxic relatives.
I would say the media needs Harry more but they’re trying to say it’s the family. The royal family can be slimmed down and exist based on lack of inertia. Let’s face it the BM can’t say much about WK for some weird reason and need Harry and by extension Meghan and the children to write their fantasy stories. If they’re half in it lends their stories some legitimacy instead of the current situation where they have explicitly stated they will not speak to these outlets. So before WK kids grow up and go through their awkward years in front of the press, the BM needs Harry to be half in half out.
Too bad so sad. FAFO.
Yes, I was going to post the same thing. The RF can figure it out – they can cut back on the patronages, boost the W&K appearances and then coast along. I don’t think the public is clamoring to see much more than that. It’s the royal reporting industry that needs more.
The irony of the press pushing for the 50:50 model now and even begging for less given that it was the Press that vilified H&M.
I want team Montecito to sip their wine as it dwindles to sh!t in the UK.
At least the journos are now being honest about how lazy and lacking in charisma the Wails are.
I love how all of the royal rota have been forced to admit how fabulous and spectacular H & M are!
I agree. I think they were blown away by Meghan’s strength and dignity during these past days. The way she handled everything including the funeral was textbook grace. Wasn’t there someone who worked with all of the “fab four” who said she was the most intelligent one in the room and people underestimated her ability at their peril. They threw away such potential.
Meghan was never the evil person they claimed she was. Every appearance she makes proves that. He intelligence and her beauty are undeniable, and it’s their fault that they couldn’t see a way to take advantage of her talents to benefit the firm. In a sense, it’s too bad that she isn’t married to the heir. (except that i wouldn’t wish William on her and she would never be acceptable with her “mixed” blood)
The whole they need to divvy up the work bc it’s not fair to Catherine is something else. Thank god Meghan is not there. Her children would not be treated well and nor would her time as a mother be respected in the way that Kate’s is.
I just love seeing these mutha fuckas beg and lose their minds. It’s a competition to see who is more freaked out about that memoir, the press, the royal courtiers or the royal family. I keep imagining hearing the JAWS theme song as Harry’s manuscript lurks in the murky depths of the sea before jumping out of the water and swallowing them whole.
I am PRAYING the book drops in November the same time Season 5 of The Crown premiere because the breakdowns will be EPIC!
https://media3.giphy.com/media/zfuOq2rFBE7Kg/giphy.gif
No. That ship has sailed. They offered to do this in 2020 and were refused. It had to be all or nothing, so Harry has confirmed it is nothing. And if Kate doesn’t want to work more in exchange, too bad.
Exactly. This is what Harry asked for — he never “quit” the Royal Family (not that one can) or turned his back on the work. He just wanted to go part time. The Queen’s answer was no. Maybe newly-minted King Charles is thinking yes…but is that offer still on the table?
“And if Kate doesn’t want to work more in exchange, too bad.”
Yup. Kate probably should’ve thought of this before she engineered a racist media campaign against Meghan.
Now why would Harry wants to go back to this shamble of an institution after working with professionals on Archewell/ Better Up/ Invictus/ Sentebale etc? Seeing the many fumbles and leaks over the mournathon highlighted why the royal staffers couldn’t stand Meghan. Her expectations on her team then are what she’s getting from the Archewell team now – work just goes along behind an impenetrable fortress until the time for their planned execution i.e. professionalism.
I hate to put it this way, but I am so relieved that the bandaid of the queen’s death & funeral has been ripped off and is done because it seems as if every time Harry sets foot on European soil of any kind, the Rota gets its hopes up sooo badly that Harry could return. This article comes off so unbelievably desperate and sadly hopeful, like a girl who got dumped ages ago and just knows in her heart of hearts that he WILL come back one day! Now that there are no grandparents left to dangle over Harry’s head, I am hoping H&M will stay away from the UK for a good long while. I think time is the only thing that might help these fools accept that he’s not coming back.
Um, I think the past 2 or so weeks have driven home how cruel GB has been to Meghan (especially) and Harry. Internationally, this was one of the main themes, often in actual news (as opposed to gossip): like holy *bleep* what they said in the Oprah special was right…at a time where the focus should have been on QE and KC. Tina Brown needs to take a good long look in the mirror at herself.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, and Kate does not want to be spending her time traveling the world, she’s a mother of three children.”
Well, tough luck. She is also the new Princess of Wales, courtesy of her father-in-law. Big shoes to fill, big responsibilities, et cetera, et cetera. So she’d better get to work.
I don’t think they want the Sussexs back. I think this is just Chucks way of communicating that he is willing to give Harry what he wants if he cancels the book.
That ship has sailed – they just don’t want certain facts out there.
These articles have got ‘carrot’ , ‘stick’ and ‘call us’ written all over them.
I don’t see Harry going back, too much has happened.
The king is unfamiliar with the word ‘No’.
He had never been required to listen to his agreeable son.
Hence the anger, shaming and demands.
I hate this. I hate that they got Meghan to do the flower walk just so she was seen early enough to dampen interest in her on the day of the funeral. After which they then returned to full on demeaning of Harry – he couldn’t wear his uniform; he was denied the use of ER on his shoulders; they put out that his children won’t be titled properly. I thought Charles’ broadcast, where he talked of sending his love to Meghan and Harry while they build their lives overseas, was taken as his passive aggressive way of telling them to stay away. Hmm. Perhaps the idiots now realise how much warmth there is for this couple, particularly amongst younger people.
The flower walk was to quell the leak about them not wanting Meghan at Balmoral.
It was met with suspicion, which explained the 45 minute story, but doing it exposed a lot.
The Wales unquenchable thirst for attention, Kate’s rudeness and antisocial behaviour and William coming to terms that the Sussexes are a solid team.
insane – you expect them to show up just to be punching bags???
also someone has to push back on her lie – Meghan didn’t hate the work – she did a ton of charity work and multiple tours (morocco, the pacific) while pregnant. she couldn’t live with how the family and the press hated her. the press constantly said harry and the country would be better without her – for no reason other than jealousy and racism
1) All these articles begging Harry to come back have a complete disregard of his and Meghan’s children and it’s disgusting. Obviously Meghan is hardly a second thought either, but the way they ignore Archie and Lili (besides speculating about titles) is extremely telling.
2) What’s also quite telling is that line about Kate. I’m of the increasing suspicion that perhaps she’s not as excited to have the Wails title as we all expected she would be. This is at least the second time she’s been portrayed as being reluctant to step up to the plate (in nicer words of course). I wonder if it’s fully dawning on her that she can’t get away with resting on her laurels as easily now that she’s in a more prominent role.
I don’t think she has any laurels. She has done literally nothing to earn any, other than the pretty ribbon she got for keeping her mouth shut about wandering Willy.
Lol. If Kate has to spend all her time traveling the world and working, how will she have time for her button collecting?
How will Willy find time pegging?
The sadists are stumped that their victims aren’t masochists who accept and enjoy the abuse. There’s no half-in now lol.
Hilarious. These royal pundits are so deeply delusional. The world just witnessed the royal family treating H & M like trash for multiple days and the problem is STILL on H to get back on track and M to shape up or ship out. While would they possibly go back?
Harry was there to honor his grandmother, that’s it. And the institution still took every petty pound of flesh and threw it in his face whenever they could. Meanwhile, the tabloids resumed a feeding frenzy on M with THE SAME OLD GARBAGE the minute they touched down. And its worse this time because the whole world now knows the toll those attacks had on M last time and the family STILL did nothing – they didn’t call their trash friends at the Daily Mail, they didn’t even stage one kind picture to show some solidarity or support for her.
Of course, the royal family needs them. The UK is about to lose the Commonwealth and probably the UK too. But those asshats would still rather see Meghan die than grow up, so frankly I’m fine with the monarchy crumbling into the sea.
They really don’t want Harry to publish his book
Possibly bc it destroys the previously laid out narrative of Harry being a drunken idiot who lived in the shadow of his brother.
It pierces the veil and potentially destroys the fictional mystique that the BRF have of their special selves.
If Kate didn’t want to work she shouldn’t have married the future head of state and head of nation. As PssOW and FQC travel and meet & greet come with job/marriage.
I find it fascinating that the BRF seems to keep thinking that this book will be all about them and all of their petty dramas. What if — and I’m just spitballing here — Harry’s book is about HARRY and his life experiences? Growing up with his brother and remembrances of his mom, his military service, being an idiot in Vegas, establishing Invictus and meeting his wife? Harry has had a perfectly interesting life on his own, he doesn’t need to spend his time rehashing stuff about Camilla and Charles. I’m sure he’ll come at the press and the “grey men” in the castles but honestly, he’s pulled his punches so many times since leaving. I don’t expect the book to be any different.
I don’t think Charles or William want the Sussexes back. They were there for ten days. Charles could have asked them to come back. Instead he snubbed and briefed against them the whole time and is changing the law to remove the kids titles/ remove Harry as a Counsellor of State.
The Press wants them back because they’re losing money. Kate doesn’t work so there are no engagements to cover. They need the Sussexes back so they can create drama.
I think H&M and children will be fine in CA.
Charles and William need to get their acts together if they want their jobs.
It’s on them.
It would be nice and can see this happening, Bea, Eugenie, Zara all getting together with H&M for vacations, not in the UK.
Yeah, the press and RR are bent outta shape that they can’t control Harry. They will go on forever with their “inside info” and BS books because that is how they make their money.
Not a dime of my money on any of it.
The irony of getting what you wished for, but oh, no! now you have to work! is deliciously hilarious.