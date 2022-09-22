Kay: The Sussexes’ popularity is ‘corrosive to the well-being of the monarchy’

Roya Nikkah and Camila Tominey weren’t the only ones getting openly briefed by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace throughout the past week. Mail columnist Richard Kay has also been doing the most to present the unhinged mindset of the Windsors to Mail readers. It’s remarkable how BP and KP have leaked the same fundamentally flawed argument to every friendly royal reporter and royal columnist. That flawed argument: how dare Prince Harry tell people about how we’ve abused him and denigrated his wife. That’s it. That’s the sum total of the Windsors’ beef with Harry, that he’s dared to speak about how poorly he’s been treated and how poorly Meghan has been treated. Abusers thrive in silence, and the Windsors are abusive. From Kay’s latest Mail column:
Vanity: For a moment the squabbles over uniform seemed unworthy, the saga over insignia an irrelevance. In Westminster Abbey, which has borne witness to truly momentous chapters in Britain’s history, the vanity of Prince Andrew and Prince Harry was reduced to mere petty detail.
King Charles understands the Sussexes’ fame? But he understands, too, that the synthetic fame represented by California-based Prince Harry and Meghan, with their huge social media following, is corrosive to the long-term well-being of the monarchy. It seems to be built on a misplaced sense of victimhood. Charles’s hope is that, having been so much part of the spectacular events of the past week and a half, his son finally realises that the qualities of duty and service celebrated in the national outpouring of heartfelt affection for the Queen are the true measure of popularity. It may be a forlorn hope.
Charles is mad that Harry was deeply hurt by the removal of his ER insignia: Allowing it to be made known that having the Queen’s initials removed from his Army uniform when he stood vigil on Saturday night over his grandmother’s coffin has left him devastated, suggests that Harry has not learnt this lesson. It would seem he has still not grasped the consequences of quitting royal life. His decision to abandon it is why, at the funeral and other key events, he was not permitted to wear the military attire that means so much to him.
Phone calls to QEII: Harry yesterday was not just mourning the loss of a grandmother — she was also the figure to whom in his anguish he turned as his royal life unravelled. There is no doubt that grandson and monarch had a close bond. The Queen’s staff have told me how, in the early days of Harry’s exile in America, the Queen would excitedly take his phone calls. Over time this changed and she later became perplexed by Harry’s complaints.
Written out: For Harry the breathtaking events of the Queen’s obsequies can have left him in no doubt that unless he is prepared to accept the olive branch extended so generously by his father, he is in danger of being written out of the royal story. He must surely be reflecting, too, on how his brother William has offered reconciliation, standing or marching at his side for all the important events, from the lying-in-state to the funeral. He could so easily be restored to the heart of the family.
The absolute pretzel logic of that insane insignia debacle. Harry was “allowed” to wear a uniform at the grandchildren’s vigil on Saturday night. Hours after the vigil, it was reported in the Murdoch press that Harry was upset because the “ER” insignia had been removed from the uniform, one more attempt to humiliate him. I have my doubts that Harry even leaked that information – I think it was William and Charles briefing against Harry to shame him and embarrass him. And Kay assumes that Harry leaked it and since Harry leaked it, Charles is mad because he was trying to humiliate his son quietly, with no leaks? These people are disgusting, my god.
Anyway, the more Charles and William brief against Harry, the more everyone realizes that the Sussexes are the whole show now. There have even been quiet admissions over the past week, that the monarchy needs Harry a lot more than he needs the monarchy. Also: “with their huge social media following, is corrosive to the long-term well-being of the monarchy.” The family is mad that social media users and mainstream international media are supportive of H&M. The family is mad that the Sussexes are popular and that H&M aren’t going to come crawling back. All of this sh-t that’s gone down over the past two weeks has been so poorly played by the Windsors because they made the fundamental miscalculation that Harry & Meghan need them. The Sussexes don’t need them. And the Windsors are losing their f–king minds about it.
This reporter is frothy with insanity and rage. Wtf is “synthetic fame ” aside from a great name for a punk band? Sorry BRF, H and M are over your shit. They have a family they enjoy, worthwhile projects and good friends. The best revenge is living well don’t ya know.
The Queen provided a buffer between sanity and the unhinged and determined need to bring Harry to heel by Charles and William. Now that The Queen has passed thus the buffer, all is laid to bare. New titles, money and power will not change the simple fact: Two men trapped by birth determine to destroy the one that got away.
I don’t think Charles feels trapped by birth. There was a good article recently about how he has used his position to quietly amass a fortune in land and other assets.
That’s such a bizarre line. Why is their fame synthetic? Is it their vocal supporters who use their actual names and faces on social media, and raise tons of money for charity? The celebrities who defend them, the organizations who gush about working with them? Is their fame synthetic in contrast to the “organic” fame of the BRF? This seems to boil down to they thought everyone would either point and laugh at Meghan and Harry while they were there, or that everyone would be clamoring for them to return. Since neither happened and their limited playbook which is essentially, you should want to be in my presence and I’ll deign to allow it, landed like a lead balloon they are stuck.
They wanted the public to boo Harry & Meghan at the Jubilee. They wanted the public to boo Harry & Meghan during the funeral processions. Neither happened and they simply can’t cope with it all.
It just speaks to how insular the thinking is. For these people, the only thing that matters is royalty. They cannot comprehend that people may be well regarded in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with birthright. Or maybe they do and it scares them silly. Because the house of cards that is the UK right now relies on everyone believing the people at the very top deserve to be there.
These people are psychotic and poisoned on their own kool-aid.
But how insidious is it that they leak about how Harry feels and then use it against him saying he leaked?? Harry would never leak to Murdoch press, it was a play by BP for sure and it’s disgusting. Charles probably thought he was so smart with that one. Asshole.
It’s genuinely crazy making just watching it happen to them. The media and Charles rabidly attacked everything about them. Leaked their petty behind the scenes humiliations. And still act as though they need to grovel and beg for forgiveness for living and for forcing the royal family to abuse them. I hate it so much.
If social media followers mean nothing, why are you idiots buying bots? The classic, “Well, I didn’t want it anyway” of every 8 year old.
Also, H&M don’t have social media. I mean they did with IG and they broke records lol, but they don’t at this point. it must just really bother the palaces that H&M have a huge number of fans on social media without accounts.
Let’s also remember that real accounts on social media call out the crape Kay and his cronies spew out on H&M. I’ve lost count of the number of times the Fail and/or their reporters have trended negatively because of their lies and misinformation. It must be killing them that their smear campaigns can no longer go unquestioned.
Exactly. All of the kp and ch bots came out with the same 5 talking points in every mention on Twitter. Like it was obvious what the truth was by which posts the bots swarmed, #kkkate being a jealous mean girl and she and willy divorcing, Chuck being unpopular, racist, and being dismissed by the world leaders, and any story saying that Harry did not want any part of royal life. Chuck and Co are shortsighted and ignorant.
Yes @KFG the repeated buzzwords! I think I’ve read “victimhood” in relation to M&H more in the last week than in the last two years! So transparent.
Exactly. All of W&K “fans”’are bots. I don’t think they have many actual fans.
It’s clear the RF is terrified of Harry and Meghan’s popularity on social media. They kept trending during the funeral. Harry trended twice in one week for being hot. They have gained so many more supporters since the funeral. The RF and British press are very dumb for thinking that they are shaming Harry when the world is seeing their racism and are calling it out. These articles make Charles and the RF look horrible and they are too stupid to see it.
you’re right, they don’t have many acttual human fans. someone did some analysis showing that a tiny number of accounts are responsible for like 90% of the smearing. they just get repeated and repeated and repeated. it’s essentially astroturfing.
I can see Richard Kay, the senior citizen editor-in-chief of the Daily Fail, feeling somewhat threatened by that new-fangled social media thing they call the internet. Terrible when people have multiple ways to venture their opinions—how synthetic!
Senior citizen? I didn’t know. Now I understand the Daily Fail tone deafness a lot better.
SussexSquad scares the shit out of them because they are a) real, b) have a ton of receipts, and c) retweet defences and drop receipts in the threads of people spreading lies
SussexSquad is giving them a run for their money on keeping their narrative, and on Twitter and TikTok, I think it’s working.
The monarchy is stupid. They should’ve used it to their benefit and not got jealous because the more they attack her and Harry, the more people sympathize and call them out. I’ve never seen idiots continuing to shoot themselves in the foot repeatedly and then expect a different result. Harry and Meghan are popular because they became too obsessed with humbling them that it backfired. Tell your press sycophants to back off but they won’t because even they know who the real stars are.
Stop living in this world of delusion that the Sussexes are unpopular and that the Wales’ are a god and goddess walking the earth. It’s cringe and not based in reality. It’s almost like they’re trying to manifest it.
Charles and William just can’t see how they are wrong. They were raised from birth to believe they are perfect, so of course they are narcissists.
Everyone reading these articles can see the obvious gaslighting and pettiness. But C & W cannot see how bad it looks because of their fragile self image. So they’ll continue to shoot themselves in the foot.
I agree, Emily. And not only can’t they not understand they’re in the wrong, they (and the establishment and RRs and many Brits) just cannot fathom that Harry and Meghan DO NOT WANT TO RETURN and really can’t have made that more clear.
To all of them, being royal is the pinnacle of life, it’s what (they believe) everyone would want to be so they just can’t understand that Harry and Meghan have said hell to the no to that life. That’s why they continue to believe that Harry is waiting for “an olive branch” and that he’d be willing to throw his own children away to “be welcomed back into the royal fold” and spend his life as his brother’s helpmate or the third wheel to the Wailses, cheering up the poor neglected wife of the heir. And why they continue to believe that Meghan – like Kkkate – should be willing to put up with any indignity, racist attack, humiliation, cheating, etc just to get back in.
IMO, they really do not/can not believe that Harry (and Meghan) don’t want back in because it’s what they all aspire to or have been brainwashed to believe is the goal of life. So no matter how many times Harry says it (even in videos of him from his teens and 20s) they don’t believe him when he says he hated it and couldn’t wait to leave England.
There’s another article on the DM, prominently placed, that instead is quite critical of Charles, very explicitly so. The author berates him and the RF for having humiliated Harry and for mistreating him to make him a class B son. She also heavily criticizes Harry’s treatment being worse than what Andrew got. The tide is indeed turning. Even the disparaging comments about Meghan are kept to a minimum and the word love is used (albeit in terms of Harry having erred for love, but still: no mention of brainwashing or manipulation). The tide is turning, good luck to Charlie and Willie.
@Misa: I don’t think the tide is turning. It’s desperation and fear. I think these people are beginning to realize just how fragile the monarchy is and the press are tired of losing money and want their golden geese back. This is motivated by lack of control, anger, money and desperation. The reason they can’t stand Meghan is because in supporting Harry, they became a team and are living their lives for themselves and no one else. They can’t manipulate and abuse him anymore. They hate what she represents. The problem now is that they have radicalized these haters in the press and social media to the point that they can’t stop. It’s turned into an obsession and too much has been said and done. Harry and Meghan are done and they all know it.
@msiam hate to be a Debbie downer but unless DM sustains that for more than 1 article then the tide is not turning. They’ve done this before and gone right back to their nasty selves as soon as Meghan releases something.
I think what might be different now is maybe less people believing the lies.
It’s too soon to tell.
For me though, I don’t believe any articles like that in the Fail. It’s a trap and they’ll be back to spouting off their usual racist bullsh- any minute. IMO they are only putting out those articles because they’ve seen the international response to how Harry and Meghan were treated and are on the bandwagon. The Fail is a racist POS tabloid so the tide will never turn with them IMO.
And what does “true measure of popularity” even mean? There can be degrees of popularity, but it’s just what people like.
I mean these are the same people who are gaslighting Diana even in her grave. They are not the brightest bulbs.
If there is any vanity, its on Chuckles, Willnot and the rests’ part (including Prince Pedo). Harry is beyond that.
That’s what really gets me in all of this (well, other than the outright cruelty to the Sussexes), all these things they attribute to H&M are what matter to THEM. Enjoy California and your lovely family Harry and Meghan, leave these clowns far behind.
“But he understands, too, that the synthetic fame represented by California-based Prince Harry and Meghan, with their huge social media following, is corrosive to the long-term well-being of the monarchy. It seems to be built on a misplaced sense of victimhood.”
Sure, Charles. Let’s interpret the present through smeared lenses and ignore the past. As if their popularity only sprang into existence the moment they left. As if they weren’t hugely popular before, and as if that popularity didn’t inspire teeth-gnashing envy amongst the rest of the Firm.
How’d you like that ‘non-synthetic’ fame, then, huh?
If “synthetic fame” can corrode the monarchy then its not very strong is it?
Prince Harry realized years ago that his happiness lies with his beautiful American bi-racial wife and their two children. He chose to move out of England thousands of miles away from the caustic, toxic BM, tabloids and royal family. Much like his mother Diana he chose freedom and love. He said screw royal titles, money and pomp. Harry does not need those things to be happy.
If your 1000 yr old monarchy can be brought down by 2 people living in another country, then it really can’t be much of a monarchy, can it?
Charles is the frog in the pot that is beginning to boil. He refuses to believe the temperature is rising. It will be the end of the monarchy, and he won’t know why.
Harla – This is what is so utterly crazy – the weakness of the monarchy, by their own admission (and they don’t even consciously see what they’re doing). If Chuck the Turd had any sense whatsoever (and was not such an insecure, petty, small man) or if his courtiers had any sense, they would completely ignore the Sussexes and stop talking about them and leaking about them. Because all their leaking (and gnashing of teeth and complaints and olive branches) does is show how powerful and popular the Sussexes are! If they were – as the royals and courtiers say – desperate to come back, failing, bankrupt, then just let them get on with it and you (Chuck) would have the upper hand. All they are doing is giving the Sussexes more power and (with their deranged behavior) hastening the demise of the monarchy.
It’s wild to me that no one can get this through to anyone in charge over there. That sycophantic echo chamber over there must be deafening.
It is just heartbreaking. That is all that I can say now.
Somehow, I still find it remarkable that the Windsors make such a breathtaking overestimate of their own value. The Commonwealth has been disintegrating before their eyes, to the point that multiple royals have been told TO THEIR FACES that they are racist relics of a shameful past, and that it was QEII for whom they still had some small measure of respect (more of an obligatory “respect your elders” sentiment than any real fondness) that was in any case absolutely NOT transferrable to Charles or William. But sure, HARRY is the oblivious one, Harry needs THEM. 😂😂😂
Miranda you made me think of Kaiser’s point in such a broader picture. The Windsors are abusive as Has been well documented – especially by the Celebitchy crew and social media fans refusing to be silenced. But your point is excellent. The Windsors are relics of racism, colonialism and greed. They literally had an abusive relationship with the world. They colonized entire countries and abused them for centuries. They killed anyone telling them to stop being “abusive.” They were thrown out of country after country until eventually they lost power to a government that still embraces the traditions of this abusive relationship with their Commonwealth countries. And now at the end of it all (I think this is the beginning of the end of this Monarchy) the only ones they can abuse are each other. These people are the relics of petty racists tyrants who destroy their own children because they have been stopped from destroying other people’s children. I realize I am simplifying 1000’s of years of history, but if you would kill thousands of people to rule over land, why wouldn’t you try to destroy one son (and his family that you are too racist to even acknowledge as people) to stop him from leaving? Abusive is the Windsors “birthright.” Good for Harry for rejecting it.
I think you nailed it Kaiser. This outrage is bc the Windsors may have finally realized that the Sussexes don’t need them, but they need the Sussexes. Will they act accordingly? If this article is any indication, they will not.
I do “love” how they keep acting like Harry is desperate to come back and to be welcomed into the heart of the family again etc. Um, did these people forget when harry said “bye?” Did these people forget when, a year after he said “bye,” he said “nope, we’re good, we’re out here in California living our best lives, see ya at some point”? He’s not desperate to come back, but the Windsors are desperate to have him back (or rather, desperate for him to want to come back, you know?)
As for this line – “he understands, too, that the synthetic fame represented by California-based Prince Harry and Meghan, with their huge social media following, is corrosive to the long-term well-being of the monarchy.”
What is synthetic fame? Is that telling people they must love you because of your bloodline, and telling people they aren’t allowed to criticize you while the government spends millions on your funeral, making the country shut down for 10 days so everyone can properly mourn the 96 year old who died of natural causes? Is that synthetic?
Because the reason Harry and Meghan have the level of fame they have now, at this level, is because people actually love them. they love what they do, they love how they use their fame, they love how they are as a couple. Nothing synthetic about it.
But this article is right about one thing….H&M’s popularity IS corrosive to the long term popularity of the monarchy. It shows the toxic and petty Windsors for who they are, it shows the pointlessness of their “lives of service,” it shows how unnecessary the monarchy is, how worthless all its trappings are.
And that’s a problem for KCIII.
Well said, Becks!
I think the synthetic part is supposed to be synonymous for fake or manufactured. As in he’s implying that harry and meghan are inly popular on social media and it’s not organic.
So…..you mean he’s saying they’re buying bots on social media?? LOLOL
@Chloe, I guess Richard Kay missed the genuine love and support the Sussexes got at the walkabout. That didn’t seem synthetic at all. And because no one knew the Sussexes were coming, not even the press, how could it have been “manufactured”? Once again the BM keep aiming their arrows at Harry and Meghan and missing by a mile.
Support for Harry and Meghan went through the roof over these last few weeks. Starting with Meghan’s podcast becoming a mega hit, the Germany crowd loved them and welcomed them with open arms and then the one world speech and their reaction there. I noticed even before the Queen died, there was a slight shift in tone. Then the family got even more backlash with the Sussex bashing when the Queen died. Not only that, you had the BM attacking Americans and peoples around the world because they weren’t celebrating the Queen. I think many got a glimpse of the hubris and egotistical delusional of Brexit Britain and it wasn’t a pretty sight. That media is going to be the downfall of many.
Whoa, the BM were seriously attacking other countries for not “celebrating” the Queen enough? I totally missed that! Can you give an example?
One example I saw is “outrage” at the New York Times for 3 stories criticizing the funeral circus. They noted in at least one story that the expense of the international funeral marathon vs. the reality of the problems in England and internationally was not sensible and the British Press lost their minds. Oh haha the link I found is the Daily Fail ..of course it is
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11213565/NY-Times-readers-threaten-CANCEL-subscriptions-latest-hit-job-Queen.html
@Miranda – You should seek out some of Trevor’s Noah’s clips on Youtube. He was respectful but, he let it be known the countries of Africa wouldn’t be mourning TQ’s loss. He also does a very funny clip about KCIII and the pens. But, the serious clip is the one about the monarchy and the colonialism of Africa.
They chose to isolate themselves with conservative led and Russian supported brexit. Now they are isolated.
They seem to think they can have it all. Isolation and world domination. Lol.
Right on, Becks1.
The Windsors have interpreted Harry’s attempts at reconciliation (the mediator suggestion, allowing The Turd and The Rottweiler to see Archie and Lili) as a desperate desire to come back to The Firm. Now, I think before the funeral Harry was definitely open to that possibility with conditions, but never desperate.
The “synthetic fame” line is amazing! Imagine a monarchy obsessed with fame?! How pathetic. How much use to the people they must be if FAME is their measure of success. The Windsors and the English truly believe that that waste, those millions in pounds spent and in wages lost on that ridiculous tone deaf pageant mislabeled as a funeral is service.
Well of course it’s “corrosive”…sunlight has a way of coming in through all the cracks, doesn’t it Chuck?
The Sussexes do not have an official sociak media presence. There is Archewell and that is it. Meghan is off Twitter, Harry certainly is not on Instagram.
The popularity they have is built upon not victimhood, but their hard work and fame, Harry is, has always been and always will be a member of that family. That they behave as a Firm and demand Harry to see them as his immediate managers is their own hubris. Meghan is his wife and partner and pretending she does not exist or does not matter only tells of themselves.
The Royal Family is an institution based on self importance and on centuries of self serving propaganda that sustains a lazy Elite used at being ” empire” and this level of gaslitghing only reaches their core audience, which is the old folks that still buy tabloids to pass the time and the alt right idiots.
Young generations online regularly roasting the Royals and appreaciating Meghan and Harrys struggles with their family are not a group of deranged followers like Kay wants us to believe. Chaz and William live on a house of cards and while it will be decades for all come crumbling down THEY KNOW IT WILL.
They screwed so badly their only chance is to CONVINCE Harry to leave on his own accord, as in their head would excuse them of all wrongdoing and convince the uncovinced that the whole thing had been ” blown out of proportion” and ride the storm. GOOD LUCK ON THAT, FOOLS!
The rota should draw a line under this and move on, but they won’t until they’ve exhausted the funeral photos. Lol, they’re screwed, and they know it–it’s nothing but Charles and Cam and William and Kate from here on out.
you forgot Sophie 🤣🤣🤣
Lol forever!
Everyone forgets about Sophie! She’s been trying to make fetch happen for decades since she tried to get herself declared the new Diana.
And the rota and tabloids don’t have the Queen and Philip to use anymore to blackmail them into coming over for some made up foolishness. Apart of the reason the media were acting up these the few days is because it’s going to be years before they see the Sussexes again unless it’s a funeral or emergency and I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to pressure the Wales’ in their invisible contract to either extend a invite for earth shot in Boston to the Sussexes or they pressure them to go to California.
Apparently what Charles and William did this week was extend an olive branch to Harry and Meghan and that the funeral proceedings were so grand that it should make Harry long to return to the fold. These people live in a different world. All I saw was abuse and attempts to humiliate Harry and Meghan. Coming to think about it I think the invitation to do the walkabout was another attempt to humiliate Harry and Meghan. I think William thought that the crowd would attack Harry and Meghan when they came out but that didn’t happen.
Instead, we all saw Waity go Medusa with her venomous look and attitude, and people immediately responded to Meghan’s vulnerability.
You may be right. W&K might have thought there would be boo-ing, or that more people would ignore H&M like that one Karen did, but instead they were received warmly and Meghan gave someone a hug that went viral.
Maybe that was what afterwards we saw the scrambling about taking credit for it, because the whole thing was meant to be spun as “Harry and Meghan CRASH W&K’s walkabout and got the reception they deserved!!”
Well, I think that photo of Harry and Meghan in the car as they leave the funeral, shows just how they feel about all of that “grandness”. I think that was more than just the grief of losing a loved one on their faces. I think it was a good bit of trauma too.
Msiam: Oh most definitely and I think Meghan’s tears were also a manifestation of that.
IF The Turd did not order Wails to invite Harry and Meghan, then this is the only reasoning that makes sense to me.
I still don’t understand why Harry accepted and put Meghan in that situation, and I’m kind of pissed about that. He could have released a statement saying his brother sent an 11th hour invite and out of respect to the current POW and King, they chose not to go. I can’t help but think that Harry agreed because he still wants to assert his position within The Firm and line of succession.
This is not a threadjack!
That’s why I think Charles orchestrated the whole walkabout, all William did was drive the car. If it was William who called to arrange things, I doubt Harry would have answered. Now though, I think Harry will have both of their phone numbers blocked.
Meghan is her own person. She has a say. M&H each have their own intelligence and agency. They take care of each other and they each get to decide for themselves and their collective.
Why do they even engage at all? Even when there are real dangers, physical, emotional, long-term, sometimes when we have a strong sense of duty (that isn’t merely nostalgia) we try our best to do what we think is right and what we think is how we can best live with ourselves.
I think Harry and Meghan figure it out while being very, very honest with themselves and each other
Harry and Meghan may have genuinely wanted to thank the mourners and crowds in honor of his grandma, and he was willing to put up with all the Keen shenanigans to do it.
Charles, William and the Men in Grey are all playing with fire and expecting not to get burned.
For a family that is supposed to “think in terms of centuries, not years” they are breath-takingly short-sighted.
Excluding meghan AGAIN in all this. When will these people learn. Harry offered to remain part of all this pomp, albeit on his own dime. He got rejected. The windsors made their bed, now they can lie in it.
This is classic DARVO abuser behavior. The best thing H&M can do is stay away and go no contact. That won’t suit the tabloids’ financial strategy, but since England seems hell-bent on riding the bullet train to third-world status, I don’t think it will matter for much longer.
The British press might even be the bigger evil in all this. It’s the devil on the shoulder, encouraging everyone’s worst instincts and feeding their fury with lies. As soon as people start calling out every reporter whose livelihood depends on inventing scandals, the more defensive and irrelevant they’ll become. They’re monsters.
The British media will be the downfall of that family. Getting in bed with them was the worst mistake of all because they know all their secrets and will turn on them in a heartbeat. Both the BM and RF have a reputation for being racist and hateful. They should’ve stopped this smear campaign years ago. They’ve been called out repeatedly this last few weeks and it’s only backfiring on them. Not the Sussexes.
This has to stop. I mean, really, this constant barrage of negativity and jibes and outright lies from the British Media against Harry and Meghan on every level has to stop. Because, if it doesn’t, then the only way out of the reporting cul-de-sac, as Meghan hinted, is for the Sussexes to blow the whole thing wide open. The racism, the palace briefing wars, the shady finances, the lazy and incompetent staff, William’s affairs, using Jason against Meghan in the Mail lawsuit, the real state of the Wails’ marriage. Just go full scorched earth and tell the truth about why they really left and how hard they tried to make it work before they were forced out. Then let the cards fall where they will.
Maybe the press know this and that’s why they keep attacking – hoping to goad the Sussexes into revealing all? The Rota know what’s going on behind the scenes. A proper expose would sell papers for years – but it could also spell the end of the Monarchy.
I work in the world of sexual violence direct services – the consequences of which are horrific. It’s absolutely emotional and mental violence to compare a rapist and trafficker of minors to someone who decided to create healthy boundaries and leave an incredibly toxic family. For the last time, Harry is not Andrew, and their choices are nothing the same. That alone would make me leave.
I absolutely think the press is goading them into revealing everything they know. I also think that’s why the press is so interested in Harry’s memoir and talks about it all the time. They are dying for Harry to spill something, anything, so they can talk about that something under the guise of “omg do you believe Harry said that William’s affairs were covered up in the press? Why would he say that? What can he possibly MEAN….affairs affairs affairs affairs….”
(please note I dont think Harry is going to talk about W’s affairs, just using that as an easy example.)
I think the same thing is going on here with the general tone of articles. They WANT H&M to push back. they WANT either Meghan and Harry to drop some receipts, or for there to be another lawsuit where they can get Meghan or Harry on the stand, etc. The press wants to be able to talk about what they know and this is one way they can do it.
@Becks: I could see them doing that because we have seen hints and clues that the media is getting really fed up. They picked the wrong team and they know it. William and Kate actually muzzled the press. They’re protected and play the game but the press can’t talk about their secrets, so they project onto Harry and Meghan and hyper focus on them. That leak about William preferred bedroom activities didn’t come out of nowhere. Someone leaked that to Deuxmoi and wanted it out there. I imagine the rota were cackling behind the scenes.
@The Hench I wouldn’t blame Harry for blowing it all up very soon now after enduring what went down over the past two weeks. So far Harry has held back out of respect for his grandmother and the institution. But what is left worthy of Harry’s respect?
This is a family and an institution that used the circumstances of his grandmother’s death against him. In the very hours that she left the world, the family and the media used Meghan for negative headlines. Harry now knows that there is no circumstance sacred enough for Charles and William to lay down their arms.
The media keeps crowing about all the olive branches the family extended yet ignoring the fact that Harry marched around looking furious every day. Charles and William, Camilla and Kate should all be very very very very scared.
I too have wondered if Harry is ready to blow the lid off the family. But what I saw this week was mostly stress and exhaustion. Imagine the relief when they got out of there. It’s a tough choice because he and Meghan are building such a great life and reputation and in my opinion really do want to move forward. But these people will not stop attacking them!
There should be an end to this monarchy, and any monarchy that claims to be other than we all shit the same.
Time now for pretenders, royal, not royal, to accept as fundamental: no one is superior to another by accident of birth
So the Queen was bewildered by Harry’s complaints? But not by her pedophile son spending all his time trying to get back into public life? And does anyone think that Prince Harry spent all his time talking to his grandmother, complaining about Charles and William? Instead of talking about the success of the most recent Invictus Games, Lilibet, Archie, his work with Better Up, the projects he and Meghan are working on, and their charity work. I also find it hard to believe that Prince Harry would run to a Murdoch paper to complain about the insignia, given that he’s suing various Murdoch papers.
The Windsor’s have brought on their own downfall and they seriously can’t handle the shame of it all. That shame was suppose to be reserved for Harry & Meghan ‘crawling’ back, but that didn’t happen and now they are seething about it. Maybe if they treated Meghan with an ounce of decency and humanity in the first place… none of this would be happening! Kaiser is spot on, the Windsor’s can’t handle the fact that Harry & Meghan have continuously proved that they really don’t need the firm to survive in the real world. The whole funeral debacle was a mess from start to finish and Harry & Meghan came out of it looking like the stars they are.
And an issue the palace has with H&M’s popularity isn’t H&M themselves but them showing people that you don’t need to be a “working royal” to do charity work/philanthropy that makes an impact. If people look at H&M’s success and go “well if they can do it without the monarchy, surely the rest of them can work without public funds like the Sussexes?” and that could start widespread discussions on whether the UK should have a monarchy. Which they obviously don’t want.
This article is batshit. I seriously can NOT believe that people, no matter who or where, can manufacture this type of false narrative. “We can’t believe that you dared say you are hurt by our evil pettiness!” I hope the whole monarchy crashes from the top down.
This article is crazy crackers. Its hard to know where to start. Charles was getting booed all over the place so I question any outpouring of national support, other than for the dead queen. Kay knows things will likely get worse for Charles. But the most puzzling thing is all these articles say or imply that Harry is vain, stupid, selfish , etc BUT he must come back. Well if he’s so terrible then you have to ask “Why?” Why do they need him if he’s so useless? Anyway, I think a lot of people outside of the royalists were really turned off by the way the UK Royals behaved this whole week.
Yes, the world saw the pettiness and cruelty of the royal family happening in real time.
The why would you want him back is what puzzles me as well, and the question even casual observers should be asking. I’m in senior managment at my company, and I could not fathom asking an employee who was let go of or who left on their own to return, if they were lazy, incompetent, and selfish. And if I said they were an HR risk to boot?!! Why on earth would I want them to return? I may as well start writing out settlements as I spoke. They want it both ways, to be a family and a business but its terrible behavior for a family, and incomprehensible behavior for a business.
For an institution And society so hell bent on always trying to prove they are at the top of society and have so much class , they certainly act like trailer park trash.
They put so much into putting on this show for Betty funeral, yet when people look back at this , all they will remember is how cruel and heartless and downright disgusting and hateful Charles, Camilla, William,Kate and sophie were to the biracial American woman and her husband, their own flesh and blood. If this is how they treat people who are related to them, where does that leave the rest of us common regular folks?
Aside from the fact that these people’s heads are so far up their own asses they can’t see common sense, they’re are stuck in a time warp.
Social media has been around for almost 20 years and they clearly don’t grasp how it works. They seem perpetually flummoxed on why they can’t control the narrative. I mean, they certainly are trying with their bots, but they can’t control or influence the opinions and actions of billions of users across multiple platforms. And calling them “synthetic” as compared to your crusty ass institution isn’t going to change anything.
The monarchy simply doesn’t know how to operate within this new paradigm. And even if they hired someone who explained it to them, they wouldn’t listen to them because they believe it’s beneath them to operate like an influencer.
As for them being continuously baffled by Harry, honestly, if they don’t get it by now, they never will. At this point, them refusing to see Harry’s point of view is self preservation. Because once they do and publicly acknowledge it, the whole institution comes crumbling down. They can never admit that being a royal isn’t the top tier of existence.
I see the story’s changed from “Harry broke Granny’s heart by ignoring her” to “Harry and Granny talked all the time until she got sick of his whining.” We really are in the age of Charles the Petty.
Charles is the new sun king and i do not mean this in a good way
Now that the queen is gone, it won’t surprise me one bit if we suddenly start hearing about how much “the queen really was ashamed of Harry and despised Meghan”. She was shielded before, but now that she really is no longer here to speak for herself in any capacity, expect to see them suddenly speaking for Liz and stating outrageous lies.
The Whiny Windsors come off so pathetic here. Like, Harry in the poles was the 2nd most popular royal figure in Britain BEFORE he met and married Meghan. Way to try to downgrade his fame to a post-leaving phenomenon. And to imply anything about his victimization is wild! Like, I know he is a rich white, powerful man, but he has been victimized by his terrible family and the world sees it. His popularity has increased the more his family seeks to diminish him because it elicits anger at the racism and cruelty his family is facing. God, this people are so so dumb.
I also really doubt that little story about the Queen but now that she is dead they will try to re-write/attribute things to her like they do with dear old Phil. *shrug*
What is gross is lady c puts out probable fake news that philip said to Harry one does not marry an actress this spin is obnoxious
correction *polls*
Come on, he’s been with Meghan for a long time now. Bringing up his popularity of 10 years ago makes no sense. It’s like I said Paris Hilton is still relevant because everyone was talking about her in 2004. A lot has changed since then.
What? He was consistently popular ever since he started as a working royal which is why he himself admitted he was exhausted because they sent him out to do everything, it’s down to his personality which hasn’t changed.
he hasn’t been with Meghan for 10 years. But @Sunny’s point is that Kay is trying to act like Harry’s current global popularity is something manufactured or fake or bought or whatever…..
but the truth is that Harry has long been one of the most popular royals, not just 10 years ago – even after marrying Meghan his popularity remained pretty high. When he left it took a hit from the royalists and monarchists and racists, but globally he’s remained pretty popular, there’s nothing manufactured about it.
Thanks @Becks1 that was exactly my point. Sorry if I was unclear @ Yolanda, Charles & co are acting as if Harry’s popularity is recent and entirely social media driven, when it isn’t at all. I was trying to communicate how bs the “synthetic” fame claims are. because again the palace is trying to rewrite history for its own ends when it is easily disproved.
Charles and company,camilla,Will and Kate are now playing victims when they cause the trouble Andrew is excused for his behavior by some in media
They called Harry crazy for talking about generational trauma. Are these the lessons that Phillip taught him to toughen him up so that he could be King? Goodness! William better hope something is left for him after Charles is done with his “reign”
When I was a kid I watched this PBS special on Nostradamus which was filmed years earlier, and it said something about how he predicted the last King of England would be around this time (of course it showed a pic of Charles with Diana, that’s how old it was, but yeah.)
Obviously I’m not taking that as any kind of scientific confirmation (because what prediction was it and how and all that) but it amuses me how much this tiny little tidbit pops up in my mind from childhood every time I see Charles make a ridiculous decision.
Ack! I just Googled and apparently a Nostradamus expert wrote a book in 2005 which stated, based on Nostradamus’ writings, that the Queen would die in 2022, around age 96. He also interpreted the writings to say that KC3 will abdicate. I am not ready for a world with a Kkkween Kkkate.
Claiming that somebody in a disagreement has a “misplaced sense of victimhood”, and that disagreement includes Charles, but Charles is not the one being accused of such…utter nonsense.
“ He could so easily be restored to the heart of the family.”
Yeah, that’s a going to be a tough one. If The Windsors weren’t such vapid, incompetent idiots, Harry would have never, ever, ever left. Harry was absolutely clueless about the insidious dynamics of The Windsor clan until they began attacking Meghan in the press. Their treatment of Harry is not new, it’s just on 11 instead of 4 or 5.
If The Turd and Wails played their hands more softly in weaponizing their emotional abuse, Harry would have kept Meghan and their kids right there on the Windsor estate. Turd and Wails would still have their whipping boy. One would think that since these people are descendants from royals whose only pastime was backstabbing they would have had a handle on how to deploy manipulation, but nope!
The BRF need to win a personality contest of sorts. The argument to have a royal family in the first place is that they are good for society, they earn the society money and prestige, and they help in ways that regular citizens or elected politicians cannot. (There is some truth to this.) However, a monarchy is also very expensive, inherently unequal, and prone to corruption. To convince people that a king/ queen and family, people who come by their livelihood by birth rather than ability, are necessary they need to be personable or somehow compelling figures, otherwise people begin to question their worth. The queen’s 10 Days of Death have now brought home the BRF’s weaknesses and H&M’s strengths. The Commonwealth is set to lose some members, and the BRF is less popular than it was a month ago. Richard Kay is feeling that right now.
So Chucky and Peggy are big mad and jealous that despite them being number one and two in the royal pecking order that the ones they declared irrelevant and did everything in their power to destroy are still more influential and popular than them? Okay I get it . So let me offer some free advice. Shut the f up about Harry and Meghan. Stop abusing, smearing, racially attacking them with all your media hound dogs and maybe just maybe The rest of the world who isn’t as racist and stupid as you two are, might somehow think something good about the two of you. I am so over Chucky and William whinny cry baby shit.
Do any of these unhinged columns not whine that Harry hasn’t “learned his lesson”? He seems to have learned a very important lesson quite well. His family is a hot mess and he should give them as much space as possible. When will they ask why Andrew hasn’t learned his lesson?
The irony is that if Charles and William just did what they claim they want H&M to do – shut the fuck up and stop leaking re: family issues – they might be able to get some positive attention as the Sussexes enjoyed quiet lulls between projects. But because they never cease bitching, H&M continue to be a globally sympathetic story. It’s the Streisand Effect amplified even further by the unhinged racism of the British tabloid press.
“Written out of royal history” that’s my favorite line. These from the same clan still talking about Edward and Wallis as if the abdication happened yesterday. H&M will change royal history not written out of it. If Harry had stayed he would have been just another spare but leaving, he has made history.
Exactly. And they cannot bear it.
Incredibly funny for Kay to claim Harry “leaked” that story about him being mad about not having the ER on his uniform when Harry HIMSELF came out and said he doesn’t care about the uniforms, he’s just there for his granny. Kay should be the last one speculating on “leaks”. Especially when he has Willieleaks briefing him every second of the day.
Also, didn’t they just declare Keen the most popular royal in the US? What happened to that poll from a few weeks ago? Why haven’t Keen’s photos gone viral? Isn’t Keen supposed to be the victim of Meghan’s terrible bullying? Isn’t that why her “fans” love her so much? Wouldn’t that count as “sympathetic fame”?
The Windsors are trash in the social media Court of Public Opinion. #kkkate is trending for the third day in a row; 10K + tweets this morning. You know it’s bad when Kate supporters are crying foul on the trending. There’s a hilarious Tick Tok describing the BRF dynamics as if they are a trailer park trash family. Kay’s baying in the Fail has no reach, and deploying Nicholl to a US outlet shows Chaz and company fears the BRF is a damaged brand in America. You mistreat an American that married into the family what did you expect?
Kay has been churning out articles like a madman this past week. The desperation and rage at the outpouring of Sussex support are quite a sight to behold.
Allowed it to be revealed? You mean by being at the vigil where anyone with eyes or access to the photos could see it?
That takes the biscuit. Your treatment of your son’s decision to marry someone with more intelligence and work ethic than any other marry-ins was corrosive. One minute the RF supposedly want to exploit this couple’s charisma by inviting them back in; the next they want to undermine them by saying how dangerous they are to the future of the entire institution. Did anyone see the DM article about how beloved Carole Middleton is, and how she is the backbone of her daughter’s and the royal family’s strength. At one time she was considered someone to laugh at – a back biting, calculating groomer of her daughters. They really are rewriting recent history and readers are falling for it.
Others have made this point on other posts , the way the Windsors kept singling out Harry, and his stoic demeanor in the face of it all, was watched in real time by a lot of people. Yes, abusers thrive in the dark, but all those things happened in broad daylight. The attempts to crush him had the opposite effect , I think because he’s a different person than they thought.
I think they are really, really nervous about that book, more so than ever. The funeral brought H&M back into clear focus and people were astonished by their magnetism. That book will fly.