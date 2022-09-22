“Taylor Swift gave her fans an update on her upcoming ‘Midnights’ album” links

An exhaustive update on Taylor Swift – her new album Midnights comes out next month and it will have a ‘70s vibe if the first promo is any indication, plus she was out for another songwriting award this week.[LaineyGossip]
The trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. Yikes. [Pajiba]
Lady Gaga broke down when her final Chromatica show was shut down due to weather. Yikes, this tour was cursed. [OMG Blog]
Tom Brady says he needs to get his emotions under control. [Dlisted]
Amanda Gorman wore Prada to the United Nations. [RCFA]
Jodie Comer carries a fake baby. [JustJared]
Lingerie-dresses are still happening. [GFY]
I haven’t seen some of these funny memes. [Buzzfeed]
Donald Trump is embracing QAnon like never before. [Towleroad]
Ciara got some gold grillz. [Egotastic]
Farrah Abraham’s Yelp reviews. [Starcasm]
I love… the ellipsis. [Gawker]
🚨|Taylor Swift announces the midnights tracklist pic.twitter.com/D0l0TV4Ij6
— SWIFTs TikTok (@SwiftsTiktok) September 21, 2022
I got turned off by her after it became clear how much her private jet is used.
Used to like her, but that is just blatant disrespect to all the people in bad conditions all over the world that suffer from climate change.
She allows others to rent her private jet. That’s why it was top of the list. I’m not saying that makes it any better, because really NO ONE should be using private jets. But just want you to know it’s not always her on the plane.
I get what you’re trying to say, but I don’t see any difference 🙂
If she didn’t do that, they’d have to find more environmentally friendly ways to travel.
If she didn’t allow others to rent it…she’d still need pilots to fly it a certain number of hours and do maintenance to keep it air worthy. And the people who rented her plane would find another plane to use.
If that was the reason, then why are there many people with private jets but much lower usage?
If it was so easy to find another private plane for those people, then no need to go to her. They could fly commercial or use another mode of transport for short distances.
I used to like her, but got turned off by her when it became clear how much her private jet is used.
That is just blatant disrespect to people all over the workd suffering from climate change.
Sorry for double
It seemed like there was a glitch before 🙂
Does anyone know how I can access Tom Brady’s podcast so I can hear more gems like “there’s an importance where you can become too overly emotional” and ” I’ve got to find a better place to be at, so I can be at a better place”?
Hahaha!!! This sounds hilarious.
Re: Gaga Tour: I went to see her for the NYC stop and she was absolutely reverential. Glorious. She’s an icon of our times. I think like a lot of monumentally talented people out there, we have to put up with the quirks when they harm no one. All that said, it does sound like the storm was dangerous and cancelling was the right choice.
My daughter went. She said it was amazing.
Football players don’t tend to be wordsmiths. Not to speak ill of the dead, but I still chuckle when I even think about John Madden’s years as a commentator. “If the quarterback throws the football and it gets caught and run into the end zone, that’s probably gonna be a touchdown.”
Haha, Family Guy has a funny bit on him doing just that
Tom Brady is just a rancid, vapid narcissist.
Tom Brady used his wife and children as props to elevate his image, now he’s paying the price.
Don Trump is a desperate loser who must be taken down. He can take his QAnon crew with him.
If there weren’t so many Q ppl who have snaked and killed family, they would be funny. But between that guy in California who murdered his babies and the guy in I think Michigan who killed his wife, dog and himself (and maybe a daughter? I think he killed one daughter and one survived), they’re effing psychos, which of course that’s why Trump likes them. It is like a pre sort for him, he knows the ppl in that are easy to manipulate, and even better, see him as Jesus. The only upside is they aren’t collectively smart enough to do anything other than possibly gather in an appointed place at an appointed time.
Also, I assume the originator of Q got the idea from Star Trek, my daughter is watching the one from the 90s and there’s a character named Q who is super powerful and uses it to create chaos. Freaked me out to see the connection.
Tom Brady: “I’ve got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place, so it allows me to be the best player I can be.”
Me: “No Tom, you’ve got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting your emotions in a good place, so it allows you to be the best husband and father you can be.”
SUCH.A.TOOL.