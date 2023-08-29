Mark Zuckerberg is forcing employees to go in to the office three days a week

Now that all of the drama about his potential cage match with Space Karen has died down, Mark Zuckerberg is free to remind the world just why we all hated him in the first place. Yup, Lizard Boy is back to doing that other thing he loves best: being a shameless billionaire who is all about those shareholder profits, baby!
Back in June, Meta, like many companies, updated their remote work policy, and it was basically one big “just kidding!” Despite Zuckerberg once declaring that Meta would be largely a remote company, the new policy required employees to be back in person three days a week. Late last week, an internal memo went out with some pretty strict return-to-office policies. Remember all of those podcasts and think pieces declaring that thanks to the pandemic, employees held all of the power? Well, quelle surprise, but we are now in the “The Empire Strikes Back” phase of workers vs. big business.
Mark Zuckerberg, once a champion of fully remote work, has doubled down on Meta’s crackdown on working from home—with the company threatening to discipline anyone who doesn’t abide by the looming rule changes.
Late last week, the Facebook and Instagram parent company laid out the precise details of its return-to-office mandate in a staff memo, the details of which were published by Insider.
Describing the shift as an “In-Person Time Policy,” Meta’s head of HR Lori Goler reiterated that from Sept. 5, it would be mandatory for all employees—except those with management-approved exemptions—to be back in the office three days a week.
Meta first told its employees in June that it was updating its remote work policy, meaning they would be expected to work from their assigned offices at least three days a week from September—a move that came much later than many of its Big Tech peers like Google, Apple, and Twitter.
The social media titan said at the time that this “distributed work” framework would allow its staff to “make a meaningful impact both from the office and at home.”
It marked a significant U-turn from CEO Zuckerberg’s pandemic-era assertions that half of Meta’s tens of thousands of employees could be working remotely by the end of the decade, and that the tech giant would become “the most forfƒƒuvward-leaning company on remote work.”
I am no legal scholar, but I think that Meta probably has every right to update their remote-work policy. Once the other big companies started ordering employees back into the office, it was only a matter of time. It still sucks that Meta did such a 180 on its employees. Even with three months’ warning, I would be mad if I had completely rearranged my life and, say, moved someplace more affordable and out of the Silicon Valley area based on my own CEO’s words. I have firsthand stories from people who were hired by tech companies during the pandemic for a fully remote position, only to have them turn around and give those workers the ultimatum of going into the office (even if it meant moving halfway across the country) or find a new job. Is Meta trying to get employees to leave so they don’t have to pay to lay them off?
I’m curious to hear what people think about remote vs in-person work now and if their preference has changed since businesses started bringing people back into the office. I love working from home but am also a giant extrovert, and need to have some form of human interaction for my mental health. I think it’s different for everyone because we all have different work-styles, you know? I work better when I’m at home without distraction but have had coworkers tell me they are more productive when they’re in-person, so I guess personally, if I had to choose, I’d pick a hybrid situation with 1-2 days in the office.
I’m an introvert, but I don’t like working 100% remotely. I can’t be creative in a vacuum. I like brainstorming with colleagues and clients in person and then going back to my cave to get the job done. For me, remote is good for hammering out details on a project, but not for big picture thinking.
That makes sense, and for that to work won’t they have to tell employees which 3 days to be in office? This article makes it sound like people still have some choice, but if you want specific people to be in office with specific other people, you’re basically telling people when and where to work again. I work in surgery so I don’t have a dog in this fight, but I am fascinated by all the possibilities other people have.
I imagine they will. Basically, we’re all lab rats in a giant social experiment, even the billionaires. In the middle of all this change, all we can do is wait for the data and adjust as we go along.
My company doesn’t have a strict RTO policy, but I come in more often than most because there are times I work better in the office. That being said, I suffer from anxiety and there are days that I cannot deal with a bustling office, and I need the flexibility of being able to not come in without having to tell my boss I’m having an episode.
Has everyone here submitted their claims for the class action lawsuit against Facebook for breaching the public’s trust and selling off your information to the highest-bidding Russian bot farms and Republican disinformation data miners? Yeah. The company is evil. Delete your Facebook and Instagram accounts.
I’m a teacher, so I obviously only had the worst of the lockdowns working at home. And obviously I prefer teaching in person. And we had a period where we were at school, and the kids were at home half the time (half the student body in the building, half at home), on a rotating basis, and even that was better for my mental health. And I’m an introvert. I love my alone time. But all day, every day is way too much alone time.
Thank you for all of the hard work you did during the lockdowns. I listened to my son’s teacher start the year chipper and slowly lose her patience and “bounce.” By mid-year (I think they went back in person in…March 2021?), you could hear her begging the kids over Google Meet to please pay attention and stop spamming the chat with emojis. I felt awful for her. Teachers are heroes and we should pay you all way, way more for what you do and put up with.
I wonder whether people have WFH written into their offer letters or contract. If so, wouldn’t that be enforceable?
Either way, it’s shitty to promise people one thing and then go back on that, especially as research shows people are just as (if not more) productive when working from home. Especially if, as the post mentions, people may have moved to more affordable states or cities, making it impossible to commute into the office.
I believe that the major reason why companies are forcing their employees back to work is because of the real estate. How can a company justify owning an empty building, the heating/cooling, electricity.
My husband works at a company that has a physical presence around the country. The offices that were in rented property are remote for good. The property that is owned by the company is where they are having people come back two days a week.
My employer closed our area office permanently as the lease was running out; I ended up working in our company’s office largely by myself for a year (I’d had over 20 co-workers who went fully remote at the start of lockdown). Eventually, the decision was made to close the site permanently as the lease was running out, so my last months were spent sorting and packing. Staff in our other office are required to be there full-time. They envy our short commute (especially in the winter), and we envy their camaraderie and office get-togethers. I would love to be able to work hybrid, but I also know how lucky I am in so many ways.
Ugh I’d be so mad.
My agency announced yesterday that it was going to start bringing executives and senior level managers back to the office two days a week. Pre-pandemic, that was my schedule, two days a week in the office, and I am hoping I never have to go back (those executives and senior managers maybe only teleworked once a week on a regular basis, so they’re still getting more telework than they had pre-pandemic.)
I love teleworking and if my agency makes me go back I’d have to do some serious thinking about looking for another job (and I generally consider myself a “lifer” here.) I think it depends on personality but I also think it completely depends on the nature of your job. For my normal job (I’m in the middle of a detail that is a little different), I sit in my cube and do my work and I can go all day without talking to another soul. Very few meetings and trainings are mnadatory (and most of the mandator trainings are available as VODs.)
then, if you consider that even when I had to go in twice a week, everyone had different telework days, so all the meetings had a call-in number anyway or all the meetings were virtual so that people who were teleworking could participate. In my component there is little to no collaboration, we debate the regulations sometimes (oh its an exciting job I tell you) but there is nothing that requires in person activity, pretty much at all.
so bringing us back would be performative and nothing else, so I am really really hoping my component remains remote.
I work in a law office as a secretary. During lockdown we worked from home- but went back as soon as we were able.
I think that nature of my work – needing to get bosses to make decisions mostly – makes my with better army the office.
Also for my mental health I need a place to be and I time to be there. It really staves off depression for me.
Though I think the actual work was done quicker at home.
As for attorneys- I have one nearing retirement and he likes to fish and hang out with grandkids- but I need him to be there occasionally. For decisions, for communication, and for signatures- some things still require an original for court.
I don’t think it should be a mandate that everyone goes to an office – it costs $230 a month to park in my small southern city. Plus commute time, traffic and headaches on the i-10. Yuck !
I feel like back to the office is about corp landlords losing rent and telling other bosses/wealthy they can’t have empty commercial buildings. But it’s a personal perspective- when I see billionaires I think – evil, cut off their heads and re distribute their wealth. You know, in an abstract way.
Been work from home nurse for 10yrs (13 yrs with company) I’ve gotten more lazy and less disciplined but I love the work life balance. I dont think 3 days a week is terrible. If my job said we had to do hybrid I honestly would not mind. I got hired as in office employee and it was a privilege not a right to work from home so we always felt lucky not entitled when we got chosen to work from home (if we wanted).. If I found I didn’t like doing hybrid I would just look for another job.
Zuckerberg is weird to me, I cant imagine even working there
Before the pandemic hit 3 years ago, there was talk of remote work. I was asked twice by my supervisor if I wanted to work from home. I told her no since I only lived 10 minutes away. When they sent us to work from home in March 2020, we all thought it was temporary. As time went on there were rumors that they were closing the office. We were told in August 2020 that they were closing the office and we had until the end of the year to clear out our desks. By then I had gotten used to working from home and working out from home. Even though I miss seeing my coworkers, we talk frequently and try to meet for lunch. I have no desire to go back into an office especially with the new Covid variant. I do make a point of getting out of the house on the weekends and interacting with others but other than that, I’m good.
the place i work my team goes in one day a week. in that day we have lots of productive meetings for getting decisions made etc. then the days at home are spent doing the actual work out of the meetings then. its working great for us
I used to travel a lot in my role. Think 50% to 75% of my time spent travelling internationally. That stopped with Covid. In fact, I managed to get the last seat on the last flight out of Cairo when they announced they were closing the airport.
Since then, I changed jobs. I’m still with the same company, an IT corporate as famous as Meta. My current role is officially 100% remote. Work location is home. It’s in my contract. But to be fair, people in other areas of the business are not asked to go to the office, let alone 3 times a week.
My work life balance has improved greatly, but now I’m thinking about going for a role with the same company in the US. Would mean a huge relocation from the UK, but would welcome the adventure.
Amazon hired folks for fully remote positions and now say they have to move close to one of Amazons offices. People who have never lived by their offices are supposed to sell their homes and yank their kids out of school and I guess spouses/partners are on their own figuring out their job just to keep the same job they currently have. This is the case for my niece, her entire team is remote and could all lose their jobs. My company, not a tech firm, had everyone come back 3 days per week no exceptions. Guess what, a few months later they hired a hundred new employees , didn’t have desks for all of them so they told IT they can work remotely as much as they want.
I’d probably have lost my job if I couldn’t work from home. I’ve had medical problems and I don’t think I could have handled the commute. And my work is actually better because there are fewer distractions than in the office.
As others have said, I think a 1-2 days in the office can be beneficial, particularly if team members have days of overlap. I do think brainstorming etc. are better in person. But I also hate meetings (particularly in person meetings) just for meetings sake, which is just so inefficient when things could be sorted out via email. While the rest of BigTech seems to have adopted the Meta approach, I think they’ll definitely lose those folks who vowed never to do terrible commutes again. I think if I still lived in California I would definitely opt for jobs with 1-2 days in office max given the traffic in the major SF and LA metro areas is just so horrendous.
… so I used to work on-site at Meta here in Ireland as a contractor. As amazing as the facilities & canteen are, I found their open plan environment very noisy and it really drained me. They do notice if they think you are using the focus pods “too” often, because they want you all together to collaborate. But everyone is on calls, there are pinging sounds all day long from phones, the elevators, passing foot traffic. I found it so hard to concentrate in there sometimes, you need to be “on” all the time.
I had left in 2019, and Meta was in the process of moving to this large campus in South Dublin city centre on a 25 year lease when the pandemic started. They’re not happy about that site lying idle so it was necessary to sublet parts of it. Dublin rents are so crazy that it is next to impossible to find an affordable place. It is hard to fill full-time jobs in IT here in Dublin, candidates are negotiating hard for hybrid or full-time WfH contracts. Broadly, we are having a lot of issues with homelessness and unfilled teaching vacancies because teachers can’t find accommodation within their means.
I really think it depends on your office culture, whether or not remote work is beneficial to the company or to the employees. I work for a small non-profit. We were open throughout the pandemic, but about 3/4 of our staff was sent to work from home. Slowly, people started coming back either of their own volition or because their supervisor felt it important that they be in the office. We’ve had a CEO change as well, and he is much more of a “drop by and brainstorm” kind of guy. I’ve stressed to my staff that if they aren’t in the office, they’ll miss these kinds of impromptu meetings that can really help advance their careers. He is also one who questions every meeting and joins me in my distaste of “update meetings.” I’ve only had one person truly resist this return and it has honestly turned into a performance issue. She got comfortable driving kids to and from school. Wants to do that. Doesn’t want to be in the office. I understand that pull, but it has become an issue that I’m addressing.
I think fully in-office or hybrid positions are acceptable asks of a business, but they shouldn’t require that employees work in a situation that was different from what they were hired into.
So if you hired into a position that was advertised as fully remote, they shouldn’t be able to say, “kidding!” However, if your job was in-person or hybrid and THEN transitioned at some point to remote, they’re within their rights to require you back to your original arrangement.
I’m hybrid. But not one of my team members is in the office I report to 8 days a month. It’s a waste really. We actually did way more collaborating across hubs when the pandemic began. There is proof of the results of Trevor work and the abilities of diversified talent.
I’m currently pushing remote employment as a DE&I issue at my job because I realized how many disabled persons were positively and now negatively impacted by the return to work to include those of us with invisible disabilities.
All of this is about paying the lease on their rich buddies buildings.
Some people work great in person and some don’t. Time to start acknowledging that both can be true and should be supported
Before the pandemic I worked from one 1 day a week, 2 every now and then if I needed to. My commute back then was 3 hours round trip on a good day. Since the pandemic I’ve been 100 remote and can’t imagine going back to commuting.
Oh NO, someone call the EEOC…highly paid tech workers are BEING FORCED to go into their offices with ping-pong tables, paid lunches, and “meditation pods” three times a week?!!! It’s the decline of Western Civilization as we know it…