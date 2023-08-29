Dolly Parton ‘got invited to have tea’ with Princess Kate, but Dolly turned her down

Back in the day, Angelina Jolie loved being in London, and she did a lot of work there. She was made a Dame by QEII for her work with refugees and survivors of sexual violence. She ended up having meetings with (now) Queen Camilla, the Archbishop of Canterbury and she had tea with Prince William and Kate. This post isn’t about Angelina, but I was reminded of that “tea” back in 2015, because it was so random. It sounded like William and Kate cold-called Angelina and Brad Pitt and invited them to Kensington Palace for no other reason than to stargaze. It made me wonder how many other celebrities William and Kate have desperately tried to meet, only to be turned down. It looks like Dolly Parton is one of those celebrities.

Dolly Parton has revealed the hilarious reason why she turned down an invitation for tea with the Princess of Wales. The country singer, 77, explained she received the coveted invitation from Kate Middleton, 41, whilst she was in London for work.

Whilst sharing her love of the capital, the Jolene singer admitted she almost brushed shoulders with the residents of Buckingham Palace, but unfortunately ‘couldn’t go’.

Dolly said during an appearance on BBC Radio 2: ‘This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go. I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that – that would be great.’

Then, in true Dolly Parton style, she cracked a joke as to what made her decline Kate’s invite. She said: ‘But she wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no.’

She explained her regret at not having explored more of the city while on tour, but concluded she didn’t ever have enough time to play tourist.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The coveted invitation” – like, we have no idea how frequently or infrequently William and Kate entertain, but as a long-time royal watcher, it definitely feels like they don’t have many friends and they aren’t socializing or throwing parties, nor are they known for being particularly nice or generous hosts. They practically turn the lights off and hide out when the pre-BAFTA dinner is held at Kensington Palace. How many times did they mooch dinner off of Harry and Meghan? I do wonder if Kate and William have invited many celebrities to Kensington Palace and they get turned down a lot. Anyway, Dolly Parton is an American treasure and her work ethic is unparalleled. She would be shocked by the lazy duo.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

42 Responses to “Dolly Parton ‘got invited to have tea’ with Princess Kate, but Dolly turned her down”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:24 am

    So if a celebrity comes to town KP just asks them over for tea with William and Kate? They’re not serious people.

    Reply
    • Moxylady says:
      August 29, 2023 at 9:44 am

      I was thinking about this the other day. William has NO friends. You would think that some people would put up with him for clout or the benefits of having Royal friends but nope. He’s so awful that no one does.

      Yes yes he occasionally goes out to nightclubs. But there is never him and Kate at a child’s birthday party mingling with other parents or just chatting like normal human beings. The closest was that thing where Kate and rose were both dressed up and chatting.

      But I mean come on. We get pics of celebs going to lunch and we know who is friends with who. It’s absolutely not a stretch to think that if Kate has girlfriends she would be seen getting lunch with them or leaving a yoga class or ANYTHING. that William would be seen hanging out with buddies and we would know who they are.

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        August 29, 2023 at 9:53 am

        That’s not true, William has a wide circle of sycophants and hangers on among the aristos. Kate, though, definitely friendless.

  2. theRobinsons says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:25 am

    You go, Dolly!

    Reply
  3. Taytanish says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:26 am

    LOL, Surely Dolly is kidding!! Coveted by who exactly?

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      August 29, 2023 at 9:04 am

      I don’t think Dolly said coveted. I think it was an insert by the DiM

      Reply
      • ariel says:
        August 29, 2023 at 9:17 am

        Perhaps inserted but Dolly is unfailingly kind and polite and loves everyone.
        Every time i think i can’t love her more i learn something (new or old) and i’m like- she is literally too good for this world.

        Though my favorite thing about her is silly, when a man from the audience screams “i love you” to her she replies: “i love you too, but i told you to wait in the car”.

        Funny, kind. The kind of Christian who actually follows the teachings of Jesus. No judgment, no bigotry. She loves everyone.

  4. Lizzie says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Oh, I love this. American treasure said no thanks, I don’t want to meet Kate, doesn’t bother with her title. Lol.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      August 29, 2023 at 8:48 am

      Dolly has done some wonderful things with her money. Imagination Library, Covid vaccine development are two that come to mind. I’m sure Dolly has no use for grifters but she is much to classy to say so.

      Reply
      • SussexWatcher says:
        August 29, 2023 at 9:27 am

        She’s a fcuking queen who, like Harry and Meghan, shows that Service is Universal by her charitable actions and social justice work.

        In addition to what you mentioned, the two that come to my mind are that she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of I Will Always Love You back into the black community in Nashville. And also that she pays for her Dollywood employees (no vesting time, both full and part time) to continue their education.

    • Jess says:
      August 29, 2023 at 8:50 am

      But that’s not what she said. She said she would love to have tea with Kate and was flattered by the invitation but simply didn’t have enough time in her schedule to chat or visit any tourist destinations.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 29, 2023 at 8:55 am

        I think if Dolly had wanted to meet with Kate, her team would have made it happen, even if it was a brief 5 minute meet and greet.

      • louisem says:
        August 29, 2023 at 8:55 am

        Right, none of this sounded like a condemnation to me…I would’ve enjoyed that, but alas, reading comprehension…

      • Jess says:
        August 29, 2023 at 9:59 am

        @Becks1

        Just because Dolly didn’t want to inconvenience herself (and others with a last minute trip to KP) and possibly come off as rude by doing a 5 minute meet and greet doesn’t mean she has negative feelings toward Kate (or William). She basically said she would love to meet her when she has more time.

  5. SussexWatcher says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Dolly, you’re a national treasure and I love you, but please let this just be a polite excuse and you didn’t really want to have tea with that vile vapid bully.

    I know Dolly has famously said it’s hard working to look as dumb as people thought she was. But Keen really just is that dumb and works hard at nothing except staying thin. She’s not worth your time, Dolly!

    Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Dolly is about that business. Tea was not gonna help her cause she had WORK to do. Something Kate knows nothing about.

    Reply
  7. Dawning says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:40 am

    I have always admired Dolly for her awareness of social justice and her sense of right vs wrong. She certainly has not disappointed with this move. Way to go, Dolly! Kudos!
    I am a big fan of her music too. Has been since the 80’s.

    Reply
  8. Chrissy says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:42 am

    I love Dolly – no pretensions, hardworking but can you imagine if Dolly had gone to KP? What would they possibly talk about? And would Kate start co-playing Dolly like she does every other confident and successful woman she encounters? That would be something to see.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    August 29, 2023 at 8:59 am

    Hahaha I love the desperation here – a “coveted” invitation, the thought of W&K just inviting celebs over for tea when they’re in town – like, they’re not saying “hey, we have this charity event at a hospital you might want to attend,” they’re literally just asking random celebs over for tea.

    And I also think her joking response is very true – she was in town for work, and socializing with those two wasn’t work, and Dolly wasn’t there for that. Like i said above, I think if Dolly had wanted to go, she would have found a way to go, even for 5 minutes.

    Reply
  10. Harper says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:00 am

    The invitation was probably last minute, as the clowns at KP would never think that someone like Dolly would be booked and busy and refuse to drop everything to have tea with Mumbles. But it’s interesting that the Fail is writing about Kate being snubbed, as they usually save all that for Meghan.

    Reply
  11. Jk says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:02 am

    I suspect she’s team Sussex! I suspect a lot of people are but we just don’t hear about them.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      August 29, 2023 at 9:25 am

      Dolly’s sister Stella has very staunchly defended Meghan, and I would love to listen in to the Parton family chit chat.

      Reply
    • ecsmom says:
      August 29, 2023 at 9:27 am

      I follow here sister Stella Parton and she is unapologetically team Sussex and is not very kind to the RF and their abusive ways. She has stated that her sister Dolly is much more politically correct/neutral than she is. But I expect Dolly sees the abuse and wants no part of that.

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      August 29, 2023 at 9:49 am

      Her sister, Stella Parton is certainly a M&H fan. She has made that clear in her tweets.

      Reply
  12. Mslove says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Kate seems like the type of mean girl who would make fun of Dolly behind her back after the visit.

    Reply
  13. Delphine says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:13 am

    They should have invited her well in advance of her trip. She’s booked solid

    Reply
    • Paddingtonjr says:
      August 29, 2023 at 9:31 am

      Yes! You don’t just invite Dolly last-minute. She is involved in so many (amazing) things, she doesn’t have time to just chit-chat about wigs with Mumbles. And Dolly has too much class to say how she really feels about someone, but I have a feeling she secretly said “bless her heart” when she got the tea invite from KP.

      Reply
  14. Jules says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Just makes me love Dolly all the more!

    Reply
  15. Sara says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:35 am

    America’s favorite living secular saint– Dolly! Of course if Mr Rogers was still with us, they would have to share that particular title.

    Reply
  16. Serenity says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:40 am

    I’m having fun in my head, imagining Kate getting all gussied up in her newest Sister Wives/LHOTP dress, fluffing the wiglets, polishing Big Blue, then her face at hearing the No from Dolly. 😆🤣🤣

    Love you Dolly🥰😍

    Reply
  17. Nixie says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:40 am

    Some of y’all clearly don’t speak southern. When my grandma says “Bless their heart!”, she’s really saying “Look at that fool!” When she says “I’m afraid I don’t know her very well,” she means “I can’t stand that bitch”. If I had to make an educated guess, “I didn’t have time to visit with you all” means “I rather eat broken glass than eat at your rat palace”

    You don’t inform the world of how you rejected someone’s invite if you actually esteem them. I could be wrong. Her sister is very vocally Team Sussex though, so who knows.

    Reply
  18. Mary Pester says:
    August 29, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Yep, William said to keen “for gods sake Kate call dolly and ask her for some wiglet tips and how to use botox and fillers without your face looking like a melting icecap all the bloody time”
    Katy to William, “well does this mean I can sing Jolene to her sat at the piano”? The aide hearing this called dolly and said “ms Parton HRH the prince William and HRH the princess Catherine would like you to come to tea. HRH princess Catherine would like permission to sit at the piano to sing jolene to you, just to make you welcome”.
    To which the lovely Dolly replied “hell, I thought the other woman was called Rose! Do tell them thanks, but marriage guidance ain’t my thing, maybe talk to a shrink, by now honey” 😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
    • ⁷Tree says:
      August 29, 2023 at 10:05 am

      Why is Kate’s surgical things so bad. She has money. She has resources. It looks like her and her mom go to the same place. I know Kate has a weight issue but a surgeon should be able to work around that. Could Kate be injecting herself for privacy reasons?

      Reply
  19. ⁷Tree says:
    August 29, 2023 at 10:01 am

    I came in here expecting to be sad for Kate. I make fun of her but nobody wants to hang with her. Lol. Then to have a snub out”ed publicly has to sting. But dolly walked that usa country “hill folk ” line. She got zingers in while being nice to Kate. Now the british sound polite but they “zing you” and let it drop.

    Reply

