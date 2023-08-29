Hailey & Justin Bieber did not coordinate for her big Krispy Kreme-Rhode launch

It honestly took me a good ten minutes to figure out what the hell was happening here. At first, I thought Hailey Bieber was being paid to shill Krispy Kreme donuts and I was like “I would do that for free.” Then I thought Hailey was launching her new Rhode products AT Krispy Kreme, and I was like “you can rent out a Krispy Kreme for product launches??? OMG!” But now I get it – Hailey has done a “collaboration” with Krispy Kreme and her Rhode label. Basically, Hailey is offering Rhode peptide lip treatments in Krispy Kreme flavors, and Krispy Kreme is bringing back Strawberry Glazed Donuts in association with their Rhode collab. Truly, we all win here.
So, these photos are of Hailey and Justin Bieber going into a Krispy Kreme in New York and just… talking with staff and posing for photos. Hailey was all dolled up in a great red (“strawberry”) minidress, while Justin wore Crocs, shorts, a hoodie and a baseball cap. He really made a point of not dressing up for her event, although he did promote her sh-t on his Instagram. Are you getting some kind of vibe from them? The vibe I get from her is that she’s increasingly embarrassed to be seen with her perpetually underdressed husband. After the trip to Krispy Kreme, they went to lunch at Bar Pitti. She booked it out of the restaurant too, like they had a fight.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
-
-
New York City, NY – Power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at the iconic Krispy Kreme store in Times Square to promote Hailey’s new makeup line “Strawberry Girl.” Hailey turns heads in a stunning red mini dress, while Justin opts for a laid-back look in a grey hoodie.
Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at the iconic Krispy Kreme store in Times Square to promote Hailey’s new makeup line “Strawberry Girl.” Hailey turns heads in a stunning red mini dress, while Justin opts for a laid-back look in a grey hoodie.
Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at the iconic Krispy Kreme store in Times Square to promote Hailey’s new makeup line “Strawberry Girl.” Hailey turns heads in a stunning red mini dress, while Justin opts for a laid-back look in a grey hoodie.
Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber
BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber seen leaving Bar Pitti after lunch in NYC. Hailey rocks a red mini dress while Justin sports a gray hoodie and matching shorts for the outing.
Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber seen leaving Bar Pitti after lunch in NYC. Hailey rocks a red mini dress while Justin sports a gray hoodie and matching shorts for the outing.
Pictured: Justin Bieber
BACKGRID USA 28 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ketchup red dress and mustard yellow crocs that’s all I’ve got.
I have never had a strawberry glazed doughnut but now I want to try one. I’m baffled by his clothes, especially next to hers. Comfortable, I guess? Maybe she doesn’t mind?
I got into them because my k8ds l9ve them. They taste like heaven.
That header photo just cracks me up. Whenever I see a picture of Hailey, all I can think of now is Vladimir Putin.
Does he even like her? The lack of effort on his part is pretty insulting, IMO. People on Twitter were claiming it was so “she could shine” but like, he couldn’t wear jeans and a tshirt?
Totally agree. He could’ve shown up in khaki shorts, a button down shirt and boat shoes and looked both comfortable and appropriate. The way he’s dressed indicates that he has no respect for the occasion at all — and, by extension, none for her.
She looks fed up with his ish.
She sure looks like it. I don’t blame her. I am all for comfort, and I own yellow crocs too but the crocs+socks combo in public for an occasion like this deserves the mother of all ass whoopings. She should file for divorce citing those freaking things.
They are looking more and more like mother and son instead of partners.
She looks like the cool older sister that got tasked with having her younger embarrassing brother tag along.
Their body language has been weird for a while now . Hope everything is ok with them
I don’t! I hope she leaves him. Dump his unwashed ass girl!
I’m with you Sass! I hope they are not OK and that she’ll get rid of this washed-out manbaby before committing any further mistake.
I know nothing about these two but it looks like a passive aggressive attempt to undermine her success. Men know that the more empowered women become the less we need them. Insecure men act accordingly.
Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Wasn’t he dressing like this when they met? If she had a problem with it she shouldn’t have married him.
I doubt they met at an event announcing/celebrating a collaboration of hers. My mom met my dad, they were both wearing casual clothes (late 70s casual lol). She still expected him to dress normal for things that required a normal dressing. Like if she was appearing somewhere for work, my dad could not show up in a pair of ratty sweats and a faded Buffalo Bills Tshirt, no matter how much he loved it and no matter how much it was fine otherwise.
He looks like a kid having a tantrum with his mommy. I mean she seems to be there to support him non-stop and he returns the favor like this? Yikes
Maybe it’s because I never understood the hype for this guy, because everything he does is middling at best and his wild swing from stupid reckless stunts to “I simp for Hillsong now lol so Christian” is just two shitty sides of a shit coin, but I definitely continue to be baffled that Hailey, the daughter of one of the most famous 80s heartthrobs (reference: Clueless and the slang term “Baldwin” to describe an attractive guy), found something attractive in him. He’s such a clown! I don’t get it? Wtf are those Donald Duck lookin crocs? He looks like he rolled out of bed and shuffled past the shower but decided it wasn’t worth swapping out his shower shoes for real footwear. And he looks like this on the regular. Ugh. I hate him.
Wth is that thing he’s doing with his hood up, a trucker hat on top and the jacket half zipped? He looks so bizarre, like a three year old who was allowed to dress himself. She does look pretty over it with him and his dumb antics.
Reminds me of Selena’s lyrics “Sang off key in my chorus because it wasn’t yours”.
I would’ve been so embarrassed to be seen with him let alone photographed. That is totally disrespectful and childish to dress that way at her event. I would’ve told him to stay home. I agree with Vaper, the better she does he may be threatened by her success. That pink cap on top of the hood was the icing for me, I can’t stop laughing 😂
So many boys do this. Live in a college town and seeing the girls all dressed up for a date and the boys being total slobs always breaks my heart.
He needs to find something that meets his standards for style and comfort that matches a glammed up Hailey.
What in the strawberry-glazed f*CK …?!
When I walk ahead of my man like that with that look, he better turn his attitude around like NOW. The vibe is way off. I also think he doesn’t like being used to generate attention for her. Like “why are we getting dressed up to go to a Krispy Cream store? I already posted it on my IG”. I feel he didn’t want to be included in the pictures and he got out of it by not dressing up. She looks so pretty but also try hard and this came off more of a stunt queen attention grabbing gone wrong because JB didn’t play happy care free spirit husband. Just a normal married couple. We all get on each others nerves here and there.
Yesgirl, Why is it try hard to look well put together for a beauty brand collaboration? What do you think she should have worn?
To many others, Justin B. may not be your cup of tea, but he is actually talented. Unfortunately, he was also abused/used by many of the adults who should have protected him when he was a minor, so he’s been challenged by various addictions.
@reborn I’m not knocking what she wore I mean how she was all dolled up and he didn’t seem engaged at all so it translated weird. That’s the try hard part. JB as I said seems to be doing normal annoying ass husband stuff. Its all just amplified because there are pictures and they are celebrities. Lord of that happened to me when I give my man the death stare. lol
Torn on this because she was definitely SWFing Selena for the longest time, and most if not all the drama Hailey has been a part of has been because of Jelena crap so I’m caught between “that’s the prize you wanted boo” and “girl, run”.
Ewww.
@Beech ~ Precise & succinct
Ewww says it all for me.
Remember that joint interview they did shortly after marriage, I think it was Vogue or maybe Harper’s.
Hailey pretty much admitted she was the emotional caregiver and ot felt like a full time job.
I give these two another 2 years before separation rumors kick into high gear.
I don’t know them and I hope their marriage is okay but I will say that I would find it hurtful if my partner showed up to my work event looking like he did. Its feels like he intentionally dressed to send the message “I don’t care”. Additionally if they both got dressed at home he SAW how mismatched they were. He could have quickly changed into jeans and a nice button up and kept the ball cap.
All this is giving I don’t care which is why I hope all is well. No one wants to get that message from their partner.
I have never seeing a picture of that woman where she looks happy or animated. No expression whatsoever is her norm. There’s no hint of personality that I can see. I never understood that relationship or why he was considered a prize.
The definition of ‘be careful for what you wish for”. Hailey was obsessed with him during his peak teen heartthrob days and now she’s stuck with a washed up pop-star. I dunno if she’s still obsessed with him or if the novelty has worn off. She seems to be focusing on work and looks like she’s thriving whilst he brings nothing to the table.
What you get when you throw millions at a kid with half ass parents…a schlep schlepping thru life with no manners or respect for his partners endeavors.