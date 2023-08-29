King Charles & Camilla plan to cut the royal household staff by 20%

Something I think about a lot is how Kensington Palace had a staff of (easily) 40 to 50 people in 2017-18, and they ALL threw tantrums for years about the Duchess of Sussex’s preparedness and work ethic. KP is clearly staffed by clowns, morons and lazy, well-connected aristo-adjacents. Is it the same in other palace offices? We know King Charles was grossly over-staffed as Prince of Wales, and Prince William certainly inherited some of his father’s staff. We also know that QEII was a terrible manager and she really never bothered to improve the royal-office situation whatsoever. All of which means that one year into King Charles’s reign, he’s still dealing with his mother’s old staff, his old staff, the KP clownery and too few “royals” for it to make any sense. King Charles has new plans to cut royal household staff by 20%.
The King is planning to axe an estimated one in five of his middle-management staff to boost the Royal Household’s efficiency, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Charles and Camilla are said to be dismayed by what they believe are too many staff doing similar jobs. Nearly a year into his reign, the King is also weary of senior courtiers telling him: ‘But that’s how the Queen did it.’
The cuts will hit Buckingham Palace, Sandringham, Windsor Castle and Balmoral – which employ hundreds between them – and form part of the King’s long-held ambition to streamline and modernise the Monarchy. Dozens of workers could be affected. For years, a leaner Monarchy with fewer working Royals – potentially seven rather than 11 – has been a priority. But the King realises this involves staff reductions. He is said to be acutely conscious of the financial burden a vast household places on the taxpayer.
‘There is a real feeling that the staffing at all the palaces is too heavy,’ said one insider. ‘There are far too many assistants to assistants. The King and Queen would prefer to pay people proper wages top to bottom but have less people. For instance, there are chefs for them and chefs for the staff. Why, they ask, can’t there be one lot of kitchen staff for everyone?’
Camilla has made it clear that ‘a levelling-up of Royal staff’ is needed. She will have a key role in overseeing any changes. ‘Her Majesty cannot abide too many people doing the same jobs. Senior housekeeper, executive housekeepers and juniors,’ said a source. She has raised the matter with the Master of the Household, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.
Although Balmoral was his mother’s favourite residence, it does not find the same favour with Camilla. The Mail on Sunday has been told that she has made a conscious decision to stay at nearby Birkhall, the home she has shared with Charles for years in Scotland, because she cannot abide Balmoral’s ‘flummery’. A source said: ‘She is dipping in and dipping out while the King is staying at Balmoral. She is staying at Birkhall where she has a limited number of loyal staff – her people.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I… honestly don’t have a problem with this? Charles is actually right? How many royal household middle-managers does it take to screw in a lightbulb? How many royal-only chefs work in these palaces and castles full-time, when Charles and Camilla only spend a few weeks a year in some of them? Speaking of, that’s interesting about Camilla not wanting to spend time in Balmoral. It’s the same with Charles too – they’re in their 70s, they’re set in their ways, and they already had all of their homes set to their preferences. That’s why Camilla and Charles prefer Clarence House, Birkhall, Highgrove and Ray Mill. Anyway, while I think a culling of the royal household is a good idea, C&C are going to piss off a lot of those staffers and maybe those people will start spilling some real tea.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III (R) and Britain’s Queen Camilla (L) leave the St Paul’s Church also known as Actors’ Church, as part of a tour of Covent Garden, in central London, on May 17, 2023, their first joint engagement since the coronation.,Image: 776517593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Camilla sits on a bench in London Square Community Garden at Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 22, 2023,Image: 778307422, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: TOBY MELVILLE / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles gestures, as he visits Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 22, 2023,Image: 778307494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: TOBY MELVILLE / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Queen Camilla visits Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 22, 2023,Image: 778307505, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: TOBY MELVILLE / Avalon
-
-
The Royal Family receive the crowds and look on at the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023. Present (L-R) Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal, (Princess Anne), Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales, HRH Prince of Wales (Prince William), HM King Charles III, HM Queen Camilla, Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward), Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Duke of Kent, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Gloucester.,Image: 783948830, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
-
-
London, 17th June 2023. The King joins other members of the Royal Family, including the Princess Royal and her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh,on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign, King Charles III. Over 1400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display.,Image: 783954319, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for their visit at Poundbury on June 27, 2023 in Dorchester, Dorset. The King and Queen are visiting the The Duchy of Cornwall’s Poundbury development to view a new bronze relief and to open The Duke of Edinburgh Garden.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 785622450, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III waves as he and Queen Camilla arrive for their visit at Poundbury on June 27, 2023 in Dorchester, Dorset. The King and Queen are visiting the The Duchy of Cornwall’s Poundbury development to view a new bronze relief and to open The Duke of Edinburgh Garden.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 785622468, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet children from local Damers First School who performed their Coronation song as they visit Poundbury at Poundbury on June 27, 2023 in Dorchester, Dorset. The King and Queen are visiting the The Duchy of Cornwall’s Poundbury development to view a new bronze relief and to open The Duke of Edinburgh Garden.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 785623148, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Yeah – TQ kept a lot of the family on the payroll and yeah it was long commented that she had too many staff.
Re: Balmoral. That place has long cried out to be modernised but TQ wouldn’t have it – will be interesting to see what Chuck does to it. He does have an eye for that kind of refurb.
Well I guess it’s a start. He should also not be so heavily funded by the taxpayers. I’m sure those being cut will not be happy and you’re right I hope some tea is spilled. As for Horsilla I’m sure she is happier with staying at the stable of her choice with groomers of her choice so she can happily indulge herself with her favorite gins and oats and nobody is the wiser.
But she just has to also keep her farriers!
Renea. Yep the farriers too 😂😂
They probably should get rid of another 10 percent.
I’d suggest 100%.
Slimmed down monarchy, slimmed down staff, but 45%(?) raise for him. Why does he need it if he’s cost cutting. All the while his people suffer. Yep, that’s the ‘monarchy’, let them eat cake.
It doesn’t make sense. And why a % with no corresponding number? How many people do they employ? I have to imagine it’s embarrassingly high. And most of the probably have very little to do.
They have to stop using terms like slimmed down monarch and leaner monarchy. They’re still getting the same amount of money to spread across less people so they end up ahead.
I hope that by eliminating redundancy, the ones that stay get a raise (I’m talking household staff, etc). I hear they’re horribly underpaid.
They are horrifically underpaid. And many of them under the Queen did it for the job security and the housing and food that were provided. They believed they would be taken care of in their old age due to their years of service for pittance.
Charles better provide decent pensions because he’s going to cut a lot of seniors who don’t have much in savings and haven’t had to compete in this housing market or pay market rates.
But those getting into it now? They need to know it’s a job and they have a right to be paid for their time and their work at a competitive market rate. There is no – oh they worked for the royals darling! We simply must hire them!
That’s some downton abbey shit and hasn’t been applicable since probably the 60’s.
Sure Camilla may not like the vibe at Balmoral but this also reads that she’s had enough time around him and needs a break from the nannying.
Camilla “cannot abide Balmoral’s ‘flummery’. ” So I asked Dr Google, and apparently, she can’t stand how Balmoral’s staff are polite, but insincere.
They don’t like the new boss in Scotland!
Does nobody question why in the world they all need so many homes to begin with??? It’s ridiculous. I can’t believe that Kate and William don’t get called out for this as well (besides the fact that they do almost no work.)
“The King and the Queen would prefer to pay people proper wages top to bottom.” Is there even enough publicly available information to determine if they subsequently increase the wages of existing household staff? When was the last time they increased existing wages, given the cost of living crisis? Are they even listed as accredited on the Living Wage Foundation website after being called out in 2022?
https://robbreport.com/lifestyle/news/royal-family-staff-salaries-1234810705/
https://www.livingwage.org.uk/accredited-living-wage-employers
Regardless of a bloated staff, they SHOULD LEGALLY AND MORALLY ANS ETHICALLY BE PAYING A PROPER LIVING WAGE TO EVERYONE WHO WORKS FOR THEM. TOP TO BOTTOM.
I don’t care if you are the under butler’s second under butler’s valet’s valet. You should be getting paid a decent living wage. They hired you. They are supposed to be the moral compass of the flipping country. Charles is the head of the Church of England. Ordained by god somehow. Which to be fair is sus as hell when you are the head of the church so really you are the one crowning yourself?
If he could stop acting like an entitled narcissistic git and pay his f-ing people he might actually attract some talent.
If I understand the ways the bills are paid, cutting staff doesn’t mean more money for the taxpayer, but, as @wannabefarmer said, more money for Charles. While I’m not applauding inefficiency, exactly, at least the current set-up is providing lots of jobs for lots of people, albeit low paying positions. So, in the midst of what’s already an economically stressful time for many, Charles is cutting lots of staff — including many who might not have easily transferable skills, unless other local monarchies are hiring.
So, fewer staff, fewer senior royals, fewer events…but about 45% more funding from the sovereign grant? The grift is real.