Jennifer Love Hewitt did a hair transformation & now she’s unrecognizable?

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been relatively quiet for years now. She still works and she’s currently starring in 9-1-1. But I can’t remember the last time she was in the news – it’s been years since she was a tabloid queen, setting up pap strolls at Tiffany & Co and trying to be “America’s Sweetheart.” She’s been married to Brian Hallisay since 2013, and they have three children together. Which might explain JLH officially going for a “mom bob.”
The mom-bob took over from that wacky Kate Gosselin-esque choppy short haircut favored by moms. As you can see in JLH’s Instagram pics and video, she was had a longer hairstyle in a tawny/honey blonde, but now she’s got a brown-red mom-bob. The hair transformation was done by Nikki Lee at her salon. It really did transform JLH too – people don’t even recognize her in these photos. Which begs the question: what else has JLH done to transform herself? I actually don’t think it’s anything major – it looks like maybe she got some eye work at some point, plus lip fillers? She looks good though, and this hair style suits her so much more than the longer, lighter style. JLH’s hair should always be dark!
Baby this is Alyssa Milano, not MY Jennifer Love Hewitt https://t.co/lq0uKLyivJ
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 29, 2023
This was JLH back in 2019:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and JLH’s Instagram.
Her hair looks good but she looks nothing like JLH.
It’s like she gave her cosmetic surgeon a reference picture of Lean Rimes.
Looks like Patricia Heaton to me!
Yeah, I was going to say there’s alot more than a new hairstyle going on here! No shame, but yes, she looks entirely different.
She almost looks like she had filler dissolved.
A heavy filter over the pictures and after shots in the video as well, I’m guessing.
I’ve always loved bob haircuts. They’re easy and chic and look good on almost everyone.
Sure Jan, it’s just her hair that changed. Also maybe not filter your face into oblivion.
Its not just the hair that’s had work done – I didn’t recognise her in any of those photos.
Also I have a bob (to my ears) so lets not jump on the bob please – am not a mom and I like it short as its easy to manage and suits me better than really long hair. At least she didn’t get a bird nest do at the back ala Kate Gosselin.
That’s who?? She has an entirely different face! Maybe it’s a filter or maybe it’s rhinoplasty but that looks like someone else and not JLH
Same reaction. Who is this person?? That’s not JLH. She pulled a Jennifer Grey apparently.
Yes, the tip of the nose is quite different. The brows and lips are altered too, but it’s the nose that changes her whole face, just like Jennifer Gray.
Just the brows alone are totally different! There’s twice the amount of space between her eyelids and eyebrows now and the arch is completely different. I don’t think Botox can do that much.
Her philtrum is longer-she’s has her nose tipped, upper eyes lifted and lip injections via a plastic surgeon or via filters. Regardless, she’s perpetuating lies. I couldn’t care less what she’s had done. I do care that she’s lying about it and thinking we’re dumb enough to believe a cut of her hairs accounts for a totally different face.
Massive brow/lid lift and the most noticeable bob is that done to the end of her nose.
YES! DEFINITELY a nose job there, her nose is thinner and the end is definitely reshaped. Lips are “ducked” as well.
Love the hair though. I have that bob, though with a side part. It can be a very sexy look.
Yeah @notsosocialb, i noticed the nose job too
Whyyyyy? Why NOW!? She had a long successful career with the old nose. She’s Jennifer Grey’d herself 😣
Eye lift, brow lift, the thing to make hooded eyes open up by removing skin, tip of nose is gone, lips filled, and the lower jaw/cheeks look pulled… Lower face lift?
It’s so sad. She’s just another generic Instagram face now.
In all likelihood as she has started aging her nose has started to tip downward more. Just a guess as to why she decided to have a nose job at this point.
I used to love her on Party of Five. She has had a ton of work done and this is why she is not recognizable. She has that real housewife look to her features now. I feel for these actresses and the pressure to stay frozen at a certain age. She’s a beautiful lady but the last pic of her in the blue polka dots is the only one where she looks like herself. That having been said, I love the haircut on her and the color. I agree the brown hair really suits her.
A fashion photographer once told me that often when celebrities change their hair drastically it is to distract from recent plastic surgery so people notice that and not their face. I thought that was really interesting.
Yup. Add to that the discussion of how the strikes caused a plastic surgery boom, JLHs higher brows, more open eyes and smoothed out skin.
Yes she has different hair but that should not make her face look really different. She has had a few things done to her face.
I have never been a fan of hers. She has always irked me since her Party of Five days. But looking at the before/after photos, I think she has lost a little weight, had an eye lift, and maybe some light lip fillers. But yeah, it’s just a haircut. Sure Jan.
I watch her on 9-1-1, and she does not look like this irl. I believe her entire IG is filter heavy. Heavy, heavy, because none of her IG photos look like she does on the show.
Wow. That’s definitely a different hairstyle Jen…
It’s a brow lift and lip filler. Whether you can do that via filters or she actually had the work done, I don’t know.
Coming on to say the same thing. She absolutely had a brow lift.
She’s had a lot of work done. Those pics look nothing like her. What does she think we’re too stupid to notice?
Who was the guy that she used to practically talk in her ‘America’s Sweetheart’ wannabe phase again?
What the actual f*ck?
Who are you and what have you done with Jennifer Love Hewitt?
I don’t recognize a lot of my FB friends just from filters.
I’m sure she’s had work done on top of it, but those filters are crazy.
She’s had a rhinoplasty and brow lift done. She looks completely different. The hair looks good though.