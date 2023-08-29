Jennifer Love Hewitt did a hair transformation & now she’s unrecognizable?

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been relatively quiet for years now. She still works and she’s currently starring in 9-1-1. But I can’t remember the last time she was in the news – it’s been years since she was a tabloid queen, setting up pap strolls at Tiffany & Co and trying to be “America’s Sweetheart.” She’s been married to Brian Hallisay since 2013, and they have three children together. Which might explain JLH officially going for a “mom bob.”

The mom-bob took over from that wacky Kate Gosselin-esque choppy short haircut favored by moms. As you can see in JLH’s Instagram pics and video, she was had a longer hairstyle in a tawny/honey blonde, but now she’s got a brown-red mom-bob. The hair transformation was done by Nikki Lee at her salon. It really did transform JLH too – people don’t even recognize her in these photos. Which begs the question: what else has JLH done to transform herself? I actually don’t think it’s anything major – it looks like maybe she got some eye work at some point, plus lip fillers? She looks good though, and this hair style suits her so much more than the longer, lighter style. JLH’s hair should always be dark!

Baby this is Alyssa Milano, not MY Jennifer Love Hewitt https://t.co/lq0uKLyivJ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 29, 2023

This was JLH back in 2019: