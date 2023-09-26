Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater’s cheating asses went to Disneyland last Friday

I’m still shocked that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are together. They got together, from what I can see, in the spring of this year. They were in London, working on Wicked, and both of them conveniently forgot that they were married to other people. Ariana’s marriage to Dalton Gomez crashed and burned and Dalton has kept quiet about it. Ethan’s wife Lilly Jay chose a different path, pushing back against Team Grande’s narrative that Ethan and Ari only got together when both of their marriages ended. So here we are, with both married couples going through divorces and Ari and Ethan are still happening. Their cheating asses went to Disneyland last Friday.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are going strong amid their respective divorces. The couple was spotted linking arms while walking around Disneyland on Friday night, according to photos obtained by celebrity blog Deuxmoi. The pair, whose faces can’t be seen, were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride.

A video from the outing showed the “Wicked” co-stars — who were joined by a couple friends — getting a tour from one of the theme park guides.

Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, appeared to be trying to stay under the radar in baggy sweatshirts and baseball hats. However, the “7 Rings” dressed up the casual look with a pleated skirt and black sheer tights.

The outing came less than one week after the pop star filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage. According to the filings, Grande requested that their prenuptial agreement be honored. She also wants some of her pricey jewelry to be considered separate property and assets. Despite their split, sources told Page Six that everything has remained amicable between the “Positions” singer and Gomez, 27, who filed divorce papers the same day.

Yeah, Dalton will walk away with a nice settlement and an NDA. We don’t know what’s happening with Ethan and Lilly, we only know that their divorce will not be over so quickly, especially given that there’s a baby involved. If I was in Lilly’s place, I would be making the biggest fuss ever, I would be pushing back against Ariana’s crap constantly. I actually wonder why Lilly has stayed quiet for the past few months. Is Ariana cutting her a check as well?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.

  1. Southern Fried says:
    September 26, 2023 at 7:19 am

    Cheating asses is right, lol. Love how you call it what it is.

    Reply
    • MoxyLady007 says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:11 am

      I would rather have a big ass check than that living chucky doll. Get the money Lilly.

      Reply
      • Lux says:
        September 26, 2023 at 1:20 pm

        I hope Lilly is reading this and laughing her butt off. Hope she sees the beautiful forest for the trees.

        Although that check Ari is writing better be HUGE because Lily comes from a pretty well-off family herself. Is money even incentive enough for her to keep quiet? I’m team, “Make Noise!”

  2. girl_ninja says:
    September 26, 2023 at 7:20 am

    Such trashy behavior. Thumbelina and SpongeBob have no dignity.

    Reply
  3. Irene says:
    September 26, 2023 at 7:30 am

    I’m just here for when she dumps his arse.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 26, 2023 at 7:51 am

      Same here.

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      September 26, 2023 at 7:56 am

      Same! And whenever that awful photo of them turns up on a CB post, that is what I expect to find out.

      Reply
    • Smegmoria says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:01 am

      Dumbest MF’er who ever lived.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        September 26, 2023 at 9:26 am

        IDK if he can play the long game for a bit this might actually work out for him. At the very least, he gets a ton of exposure from his relationship with her.
        So even though we all hate this dude, he’s managed to catapult himself from relative obscurity to a household name and that’s really not nothing.

      • Mel says:
        September 26, 2023 at 3:27 pm

        @Kitten, I’m with you here. He will ride this ( even if they break up) until the horse keels over and dies. When this move comes out , if they both have a half way decent performance it will be GOLD for both of them. I’m seeing this movie just to watch the Vocal Goddess that is Cynthia Erivo in action.

  4. Smart&Messy says:
    September 26, 2023 at 7:42 am

    What are two adults without kids present doing in Disneyland anyway?

    Reply
    • Tia Maria says:
      September 26, 2023 at 7:46 am

      They’re the worst but you don’t need to have kids to go and enjoy Disney l. I’ve been with friends as an adult and had a great time!

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 26, 2023 at 12:09 pm

        @Smart&Messy are you the fun police? Adults go to Disney all the time. Last year my friends and I did a 50th birthday party at the Star Wars immersion experience. We had a blast.

    • Sean says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:03 am

      Google “Disney Adults.”

      You’re welcome or I’m sorry depending on how you’ll feel about the results Google will produce.

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        September 26, 2023 at 8:14 am

        I’ve go no issues with adults going to Disney.

        But these two dopes? Could they pick a more public place to hang out together? I could hear the massive thump of the producers, director and PR for Wicked doing a headdesk at these two from way over here.

        He’s got a baby at home, but couldn’t resist going to Disney with his affair partner?

      • jbones says:
        September 26, 2023 at 2:47 pm

        This is the comment I was looking for. Thank you Sean.

    • Bettyrose says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:11 am

      I used to go to Disneyland with friends in my 20s, but this is weird because if they want to give the impression of a serious adult relationship and hey we didn’t just screw two marriages for a silly fling, maybe this isn’t it.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        September 26, 2023 at 11:41 am

        I did sound a bit judgemental, I’m sorry. I also went in my 20s to Disney in Paris and I didn’t enjoy it very much. All along I was thinking how much a kid would love it and that I should have a bottle of pre-made gin tonic with me.

      • Bettyrose says:
        September 26, 2023 at 3:47 pm

        No apologies necessary. My knee jerk reaction was similar.

    • TQ says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:12 am

      While I get that adults can also enjoy Disney, it just further emphasizes to me how much she leans into her woman-childness, which really irks me. This 30 year old woman still acting like a teen, taking zero responsibility for her many, many poor decisions. SMDH.

      Reply
      • Elle says:
        September 26, 2023 at 8:34 am

        Ya and it just has me thinking he has a child. A 1 year old would actually be pretty into Disneyland. It’s sad.

    • Kirsten says:
      September 26, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Anyone can like Disney theme parks. Let’s not shame people (other people) for wanting to have fun.

      Reply
    • B says:
      September 26, 2023 at 11:30 am

      I feel you, smart & messy.
      I just got back from taking my kid and… neither of us were really in to the hour waits for such a short thrill. Kid wanted to go so that was that, but -so- much waiting in line, and so much clearly unhealthy food at exorbitant prices!
      Also, as Elle pointed out- he left his child at home?!?!!!

      Reply
      • Backstage Bitchy says:
        September 26, 2023 at 1:53 pm

        There’s no way they’re waiting in regular Disney lines. Disney gives tons of perks to celebs, especially any celeb who’s ever done a Disney/ ABC-related project. Personal guide, no waiting in lines, best access, etc. His Little would probably have a blast at Disney with that kind of special treatment, but sadly they wasted the perks, like everything else, on themselves…

    • Mel says:
      September 26, 2023 at 3:31 pm

      I’m shocked at the amount of full adults who will waste money going Disney repeatedly and won’t even consider a non-Disney vacation. They get married there and everything. I went as a kid in the 70’s and had a good time. My two youngest went in 2007. I would NEVER spend that money again, the park pricing is obscene. I’d rather go to an island or somewhere in Europe.

      Reply
  5. Turtledove says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:28 am

    I just feel so bad for their spouses. Being cheated on sucks at the most basic level, but to have it all over the media just adds another level to all that.

    But if they both cheated now, chances are that they would have eventually with someone else at some point even if they hadn’t met each other, so in some ways, better now than 15 years in. The cheated on spouses are young enough to more easily find new partners and start over if that is what they want.

    Reply
  6. Elsa says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  7. Athena says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:10 am

    I don’t know her, but I’m bothered by the comment that Lilly would accept being paid off by Arianna.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:27 am

      Why not? She’s already been humiliated in public due to her scummy husband’s affair and he’s a nobody, his child support will be really low anyway. Her priority is her 1-year-old kid and just for that reason she should accept it (if offered, I doubt Ariana’s really cut a check).

      Reply
    • AnneL says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:34 am

      I mean, she has a kid to consider. If this filthy rich woman who kind of stole her man (yeah, Ethan’s a cheater but I have no problem calling Ariana a husband stealer) wants to give Lily some money, she should take it and set it aside for her son. I wouldn’t say no to it. There’s really nothing else Ari has to offer that can come close to making up for what she and Ethan did to Lily and the child.

      Reply
  8. Normades says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:17 am

    Color me shocked as well that they’re still together. Are we sure it’s them 🤔

    Reply
  9. VilleRose says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:28 am

    I do not recognize Ariana in that top photo. She finally lay off the spray tan? She is naturally pale which I remember from her Victorious days. I know her hair suffered damage after dying it red for so long but I never understood the high pony look she stuck with.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:41 am

      I agree. Now that she’s stopped (or paused) her brownfishing prostitot look, she’s nearly unrecognizable. That and I think she’s had some work done (why do 30 year olds have work done in the first place?!) or assisted weight loss.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 26, 2023 at 1:02 pm

      No spray tan and lighter hair is definitely a different look for her.

      Reply
      • ME says:
        September 26, 2023 at 2:04 pm

        It’s for her role in the movie she’s currently filming (it’s on pause because of the strike). Once the movie is done, I am sure she’ll go back to her fake brown skin and darker hair.

  10. sevenblue says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:33 am

    Women can’t go to dinner with their friends while divorcing their a*hole husband without hundreds of comments about her motherhood and how it will have an effect on custody. And here we have a father parading around Disneyland with his affair partner and interestingly almost nobody wondering about custody or his fatherhood. The society sucks sometimes.

    Reply
    • Grant says:
      September 26, 2023 at 10:44 am

      This is honestly a great point. Why are we excoriating Sophie Turner for getting dinner with Taylor Swift and this schmuck gets a pass?

      Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      September 26, 2023 at 10:48 am

      Seriously.

      Reply
    • B says:
      September 26, 2023 at 11:33 am

      THIS!!!!!!!!
      Sevenblue gets best comment of the day.
      Also, most of the celebitches are not the ones excoriating Sophie Turner. That’s Joe appealing to his fan base. Let’s hope the judge sees through it.

      Reply
      • Grant says:
        September 26, 2023 at 4:03 pm

        @B : There were definitely more than a few Celebitches who were talking about “optics” in the Sophie Turner/Taylor Swift threads.

    • DeluxeDuckling says:
      September 26, 2023 at 12:22 pm

      Word

      Reply
    • Lux says:
      September 26, 2023 at 1:31 pm

      I get your point, but this guy already sucks x1000 from being a public cheater who left his wife and young son. May scrutiny with the heat of 1000 suns follow him for the rest of his life. For a guy like him, it’s par for the course that he would leave his son at home with his mother during a divorce and parade his mistress about. Not staying home is far from the worst thing he’s done, so I’m not sure it’s comparable to Sophie’s situation (for the record, I am 100% in the camp of “Sophie live your life!”)

      Reply
  11. Grant says:
    September 26, 2023 at 10:41 am

    They suck but I can’t quit Ari. I know, I’m garbage. She just released live performances on Vevo of a few tracks from her debut album to celebrate the album’s tenth anniversary and she blew me away with her vocals. I wish she would keep her private life in check so I could appreciate her talent without the guilt.

    Reply
    • Princess Caroline says:
      September 26, 2023 at 12:15 pm

      Hard same!! Her voice sounds incredible from the Wicked training & she’s such a shitty person but her last 3 albums I can’t give up 🤦🏻‍♀️

      Reply
      • Grant says:
        September 26, 2023 at 3:31 pm

        I tell myself that lots of people I enjoy have also been homewreckers: Angelina Jolie, Liz Taylor, etc. I also think that Ariana has a lot of psychological issues stemming from the Manchester bombing, Mac Miller’s overdose, etc. so that probably affects her views of what’s right and wrong, at least in the context of relationships. Not an excuse but she’s a broken person. Hurt people hurt people.

  12. Chaine says:
    September 26, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Well she is kind of stuck with him for now, at least until their movie is out and over and done. I wish they went to an amusement park that had a SpongeBob ride.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 26, 2023 at 1:04 pm

      That’s what I’m thinking too. They probably will break up before but be forced to pretend until the movie is out. Both blew up marriages (and him with a child!) for something that everyone can see won’t last.

      Reply
  13. Princess Caroline says:
    September 26, 2023 at 12:17 pm

    You guys want a good watch, look her name up on TikTok. She’s the most hated celebrity by Disney cast mates and they LIGHT HER UP on there

    Reply
  14. DeluxeDuckling says:
    September 26, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    I’ve been the other woman without even knowing it. Dudes lie.

    Also, I’d just like to point out that Dalton Gomez is not some humble normal guy who got screwed over. His past is pretty interesting. His “sources” basically say he couldn’t stand his wife not being tied to his side in LA where he works. When she is a whole industry by herself.

    I’m not even an Ari fan I just think these dudes suck, and a lot of the coverage in general (not here) has been horribly sexist as if SpongeBob hasn’t any agency and was attacked by a mean gorgon popstar. GMAB.

    Reply
    • Turtledove says:
      September 26, 2023 at 2:14 pm

      Yes, men lie.

      But AG met his wife and baby. She 100% knew what she was doing. And she was also married while doing it. They are both piles of garbage parading as humans.

      I do agree with you re his agency though. Even in my own comment I said “she knew what she was doing” and I stand by that, she did. But there is no question that HE knew he himself was married with a baby, and he also knew AG was married. So, he’s no better and possibly a touch WORSE.

      Reply
  15. Lorelei says:
    September 26, 2023 at 2:42 pm

    They are both trash. And going to Disneyland of all places with his sidepiece when he has a young child at home makes it so much grosser. Grow up.

    Reply

