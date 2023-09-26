Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater’s cheating asses went to Disneyland last Friday

I’m still shocked that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are together. They got together, from what I can see, in the spring of this year. They were in London, working on Wicked, and both of them conveniently forgot that they were married to other people. Ariana’s marriage to Dalton Gomez crashed and burned and Dalton has kept quiet about it. Ethan’s wife Lilly Jay chose a different path, pushing back against Team Grande’s narrative that Ethan and Ari only got together when both of their marriages ended. So here we are, with both married couples going through divorces and Ari and Ethan are still happening. Their cheating asses went to Disneyland last Friday.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are going strong amid their respective divorces. The couple was spotted linking arms while walking around Disneyland on Friday night, according to photos obtained by celebrity blog Deuxmoi. The pair, whose faces can’t be seen, were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride. A video from the outing showed the “Wicked” co-stars — who were joined by a couple friends — getting a tour from one of the theme park guides. Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, appeared to be trying to stay under the radar in baggy sweatshirts and baseball hats. However, the “7 Rings” dressed up the casual look with a pleated skirt and black sheer tights. The outing came less than one week after the pop star filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage. According to the filings, Grande requested that their prenuptial agreement be honored. She also wants some of her pricey jewelry to be considered separate property and assets. Despite their split, sources told Page Six that everything has remained amicable between the “Positions” singer and Gomez, 27, who filed divorce papers the same day.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, Dalton will walk away with a nice settlement and an NDA. We don’t know what’s happening with Ethan and Lilly, we only know that their divorce will not be over so quickly, especially given that there’s a baby involved. If I was in Lilly’s place, I would be making the biggest fuss ever, I would be pushing back against Ariana’s crap constantly. I actually wonder why Lilly has stayed quiet for the past few months. Is Ariana cutting her a check as well?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater spotted at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/ES8hiDcWaT — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 26, 2023