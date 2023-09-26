Dane Cook, 51, married Kelsi Taylor, his 24-year-old girlfriend of six years

As a blogger who has been on the “Dane Cook is a creep who started dating a 17-year-old when he was 44” beat for years, it’s always pretty wild to watch random people learn that news, years after the fact. Dane Cook isn’t hiding it! He’s tried to normalize for six years, brushing over the fact that he met a then-17-year-old Kelsi Taylor during a party at his house, where seemingly someone had brought Kelsi to the party… a party full of mostly 30-somethings and 40-somethings. This story has never been good. This story has never been anything other than creepy. Well, in August 2022, Dane and Kelsi announced their engagement – he was 50 and she was 23, and they’d been together (officially) for five years. He even spoke about how he couldn’t wait to impregnate her. HORK. Well, they got married. Six years after they started dating, they had their wedding in Hawaii. People had an extensive write-up with exclusive details, here are some highlights:

His fitness instructor: The comedian and actor, 51, said “I do” to his fitness instructor fiancée Kelsi Taylor, 24, on Saturday at a private estate in O’ahu, Hawaii, in front of 20 guests. “We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship,” Cook tells PEOPLE. “It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

The vibe: Cook says: “We envisioned something that was more along the lines of a gathering of our closest family and friends,” he says of the celebration, which included a welcome BBQ, and a night out at a jazz bar, plus a pool party and beach day. “Something intimate, connected, and filled with fun. We decided to do a full week vacation with a wedding right in the middle, and we wouldn’t want it any other way! Nothing better than spending this special time with all of our favorite people.”

Kelsi’s gown: For her walk down the aisle, Taylor wore the “Solstice Gown” from Grace Loves Lace which she paired with the “Grace” veil and clear heels from Amina Muaddi. “It was one of the first dresses I tried on, and I immediately fell in love with it,” she says. “There’s just something about the simplicity and comfort of it and the beautiful stitching design and detail. So happy to have found this gem!”

The vows: “We went for traditional vows — because to be perfectly honest, I had a feeling that Dane would totally outshine my speech,” she says with a laugh. “He has the best way with words, and I knew I wouldn’t even be able to match up to his delivery. I also really just wanted to keep our more intimate vows private and to give him a handwritten letter the morning of.”

The wedding food: Guests were greeted with fresh coconuts at the table and dined under “dreamy” string lights as ’80s music played all night. “We both grew up listening to the ’80s and it’s such a massive part of our life! We’ve always bonded over it,” says Taylor. Dinner by Memoirs Hawaii included wedge and local green salads with a yuzu honey dressing, seared beef tenderloin and roasted carrots. For dessert, cake options from A Cake Life and Erin McKenna’s Bakery included vegan, gluten-free vanilla and traditional vanilla cake. They also had a dessert bar with chocolate strawberries and mini donuts. “Because you can never have too many desserts on your wedding day or ever,” says Taylor.