50-year-old Dane Cook ‘can’t wait’ to impregnate his 23-year-old fiancee

Even by Dane Cook’s own squirrelly account, he likely met his fiancee Kelsi Taylor when she was an underage teenager. She was a friend of a friend, and Kelsi was brought along to Dane’s house for a “game night.” She was probably 16 or 17 at the time, and he was in his 40s. They became official the second she turned 18 years old, and they’ve been together ever since. They live together, she’s a Pilates instructor and nutritionist and I hope she has her own friends. She’s now 23 years old and he’s 50 years old. He proposed to her over the summer and now he’s very eager to have children with his very young fiancee. From People’s exclusive:
He can’t wait to be a dad: “I can’t wait to be very honest with you. I’m just excited at the possibility. Her sister just had her second baby and I love seeing her with the kid. She loves it and I love kids. When the time is right, we’ll check it out.”
What kind of parent he wants to be: “I could see myself hopefully as the kind of dad that loves to listen, loves to be there, loves to collaborate, but still teach you to set those boundaries and only want to pull the best out of yourself. If I could implement that message. Isn’t this the part now where you go, ‘That’s not the kid you get,’ and you get something completely different? You’re on their journey and I’m sure that’s what it becomes.”
His late father: “I was just talking to Kelsie about it the other day, saying, ‘I like that mix of the idea of there’s fun, there’s joy and energy, but you still want those boundaries.’ My dad was good at being the disciplinarian when he wasn’t being fun, and I go, ‘I think I’d be like that.’ My dad could be a no b—–it, no-nonsense, don’t be a talker, be a do-er.”
Wedding planning: “We don’t have a date, but we’re moving towards [one]. We just want to enjoy this whole thing. It was also like, we’re engaged and then all this stuff is happening. It’s kind of like, ‘Let’s finish work,’ and then we have some great travel plans through the fall and winter. I think we’re probably going to be right around next fall.”
I’m not an evil person, I swear, but I hope Kelsi dumps him before the wedding. I hope she has that moment of realization that she’s about to marry a 50-year-old with too much Botox. I hope she finds a good therapist too, because Dane Cook groomed her when she was a teenager. As for the rest of it… I hope he’s not pressuring her to have a baby before she’s ready. I know some 23-year-olds are ready and God bless. But that’s still super-young to be saddled with a 50-something husband and a baby.
Photos courtesy of WENN/Avalon and Instagram.
As the mom of a 24 year old and 22 year old, I say “PUKE!” This guy is vile and my skin absolutely crawls when I see him with her.
Amen to that! He’s as creepy as F***. *shudder*
And where the &^*% were her parents? If a teen kid of mine was hanging with a 50 year old, I’d sure as hell shut that down.
Ditto
Right?! And I may be wrong, but I swear I read it was her dad who brought her to those game nights when she was 16. Shudder.
It’s the Leo Treatment x1000. Get them before that full brain development so they have no sense of judgement or self.
She’s going to have a very rough wake up call in a few years.
He makes me physically ill.
They should have 4 or 5 kids so he can be 90 on oxygen at a high school graduation.
My god, NO. Vomit.
Just gross
I don’t know if it’s because I’ve never wanted children (to be clear, I was always meh about it and it never happened so now at 38 I’ve realized I’m very happy it didn’t) but recently I’ve been a little judgy about certain people having kids. I look at someone and go “I hope you lead a happy life but you really shouldn’t have children.” I finished Matthew Perry’s memoir (btw., he seems like a good guy, I don’t know what that Keanu thing was about but I’m pretty sure it was a joke gone wrong) and a recurring theme is “I want a family, I love children, I hope it still happens for me.” Listen, I wish him ALL the best, he’s had a rough road. But he’s 53 with severe health issues due to nearly 40 years of addiction. He’s been sober for what, less than two years? How does he think this plays out? Marry someone in their 30s and become a dad? I just … it feels harsh to say but maybe don’t?
THIS is a case of girl, run. Do not have this man’s babies. You’re not going to grow old with him for a myriad of reasons. One being, he’ll be dead once you’re retirement age.
She’s not even in her thirties and he was seeing her when she was a underage teenager, only becoming “official” when she turned 18. That’s way more problematic than anything else.
yeah, I don’t think anyone really believes that OMG-ALL-OF-A-SUDDEN-WHEN-SHE-HIT-18 he OMG-ALL-OF-A-SUDDEN noticed her. it’s all gross.
Yes to this.
There is a pop culture page on Instagram called NotSkinnyNotFat and her slogan is “you can be a mom… and still be a dumb bitch”. Just because you can parent doesn’t mean you should! I understand your occasional judgment because some people should not be parents. Including Dane Cook
I thought the exact same thing about Matthew Perry. Like dude, you have been through a billion hells, don’t stress yourself out more by 20+ years of parenting on top of that. You don’t need to escalate anything else on yourself.
Wouldn’t want to be his young babymama trying to deal with a relapse either, sadly. I used to like him back in the day, but that is such a mess I wouldn’t want to deal with it.
@Emmi – I was never “meh” about it. I never wanted kids. Like, ever. But I felt like something must wrong with me (or that people would think so, anyway, because shouldn’t I be biologically compelled to have children?) and I was afraid to admit it, so I always acted like it was something I was open to in the distant future. At some point, there was no longer a distant future possibility. I’m ten years older than you, and no regrets.
How can any thinking woman look at this man and think he is attractive? The level of injectables is horror film material.
truly. the BROWS. just….. Girl, why? RUN
It’s the brows that get me, too. He looks like someone put Joan Crawford makeup on an Easter Island mo’ai.
yeah, it’s the brows for me, too. they look like the long side of a check mark.
I don’t like to wish ill on people but I hope she dumps him, and quick. get all the fame you can, honey, and then…RUN. RUN BEFORE YOU MARRY HIM.
He groomed her when she was a young teenager.
The photos they post are heavily filtered, and he STILL looks like that. Can you imagine what he looks like IRL? Can you imagine what he looks like without clothes!? Old ball, indeed.
So gross, but so true. So glad I already ate lunch. 😂
Gross.
I could not physically restrain myself from saying “NO SHIT MY DUDE” when I read that quote from him about loving kids. Like… that’s just too on the nose, Dane. You want to try to be LESS creepy.
LOLOLOSob!
She’s young and beautiful, and if she wanted to go for the gold digger angle, surely she could find better options than a has-been comedian? And we’ve all heard his comedy, so you know she can’t use that old “but he makes me laugh!” line. I can only assume, based on the fact that she was very, very young when they met, that there was grooming involved.
Having been in a relationship with a guy in his 30s when I was 17, I know what that’s like. I stayed in that relationship for several years, even after I woke up, because I felt so stupid for falling for his tricks to begin with. Calling it quits would’ve been an admission that my friends, whom I accused of infantilizing me, were right all along. Pride is a bitch. I hope that this is not what’s going on with Kelsie. I hope she has people who care about her who will ask her gently if this is really what she wants.
Isn’t Dane cook crazy rich though? I read somewhere that he is one of the wealthiest comedians out there. Looking at this as a gold digger trying ti have a baby so she can secure some sweet child support/alimony is the inky way this makes sense.
I know shaming a person for their looks is frowned upon but I’m going to say it anyway…
Dave Cook looks like he has a room in his house filled with stuffed animals that he uses to lure children with. There’s creepy music box or carnival music softly playing and a trap door and everything.
As for his child-bride to be…yes, I know she’s 23 but that’s still a kid in so many ways; especially when compared to a 50 year old. If she does have a baby with him, she will be responsible for raising 2 children – her child with him and Dane himself.
You nailed it. He looks like an evil clown with his makeup wiped off.
I will never not find how they met and then later on dated to be disturbing.
The summer post-college, l accompanied my best friend on a drive from our apartment to her hometown, basically a 5 hour plus road trip. On a whim, she purchased two audio CDs (this was 2007, okay?): a murder mystery and Dane Cook’s standup.
The murder mystery ended up being the most unintentionally funniest thing ever, specifically when the male author narrated the love scenes/voiced his female character. Dane Cook’s comedy left us speechless…and then screaming profanities. How did this guy become a thing? There were no jokes, no delivery, nothing. Just a white dude saying words in an annoying way. He should’ve been shamed into oblivion then.
If not for his fiancé, this guy would not be in the news. She needs to get out of dodge now because that guy wasn’t funny when I was her age. And my friend still wants her time and money back, because that CD was essentially un-listenable.
He wants her to get pregnant before she’s had a chance to grow beyond his influence on her. It’s a mechanism of control.
I wonder how many other aging dudes in his circle host “game nights” to pair teens with their friends.
The “game nights” with 50 year old dudes and teenage girls bothers me. She was a “friend of a friend”. Insert side eye here.
Not to mention the ‘friend’ was HER FATHER! Is her father another Middleton (AKA a Starf*cker? Though at least that was royalty, this is a has-been) How do you let this happen without a peep? Makes me wonder about the age difference between him and her mother (or did he ‘trade up’ too?)
Absolutely, this is nothing but control. He groomed her when she was underage and now he’s worried that as she matures she’ll see through him and move on with her life. Barefoot and pregnant much?
This is abusive. Plain and simple.
I am generally more OK than many with age gaps, but these two are creeping me out. He seems gleeful, rather than acknowledging that being a lot older or younger than your partner means substantially more work in terms of building a healthy and equitable relationship.
First of all – EW. Ew to the whole thing.
Of course her name is Kelsi with an “i’ and she’s a Pilates instructor. So cliche.
It’s gross for sure but she is an adult now and it’s not like she has zero idea what she is getting into. He is rich! She is a Pilates instructor and nutritionist (which isn’t a dietitian, it’s a like a weekend or online certificate you can easily get).it doesn’t Sound like this young woman exactly has any kind of career going for her where she can actually support herself. Would you rather work 40+ hours in an office barely making enough money for rent and can’t keep up with the inflation and maybe get a week vacation a year at some crap entry job or marry a rich dude where you don’t have to work and live in a mansion and teach Pilates here and there? She knows what’s up. I’m sure she sees her 23-year-old friends and what kind of life they currently have going on in this economy and she’s like nahhh I’ll keep the beach front mansion and luxury life while you guys do normal 23’year old stuff. Not that hard to figure out why she is with him.
They hooked up when she was 16-so he basically groomed her. Most emotionally healthy young adults would not settle for this. Pretty sure my college kids would look at this and be totally grossed out.
No. He is a predator.
This is a serious question. Do some older men unintentionally groom?? I remember a while back there were stories of Dane Cook & Chris D’Elia hosting parties and only inviting underage girls. So clearly with them it’s intentional. But does anyone know or has anyone had experience with dating older men and feeling groomed while the older partner doesn’t realize that’s what being done? Is grooming a blanket statement for when older men only date underage people or are there specific steps that are taken? I genuinely just don’t know enough about it so asking for clarification.
My understanding is that “grooming” is a term referencing the small, subtle ways that a manipulative or abusive partner gradually attenuates the victim to accept boundary violations and unhealthy attention so that they can ultimately control the other person. They train their target to accept small unhealthy gestures and actions and then gradually turn up the heat.
I suppose that someone could perform grooming behaviors without deliberately meaning to, but they’re unhealthy, unloving, and manipulative behaviors that a healthy person wouldn’t engage in.
I was under the impression that her father and Dane Cook are best friends. That was the word on the street before they went public, the second she turned 18.
This is sad and pathetic, but she won’t leave him, until she has had a few kids, which is when men truly show their bare butts to their partners/wives. Oh, and not one minute before she has a MUCH younger, MUCH hotter & MUCH wealthier option, which she will definitely have, the moment she realizes she wants out.
This is LA. This is Southern California, and it’s the way things work down here.
Speaking from experience, sadly enough.
No kids (thank God), but when one is young and beautiful in Los Angeles, or in any progressive, wealthy city, there’s NEVER a shortage of new options.
Also, what’s sad about being groomed as a teenager by a much older man, is that oftentimes, these older men brainwash their wives to become total jerks, just like them. My older fiancé DESPISED progressives and liberals. He did EVERYTHING possible to turn me into a full fledged conservative. He believed in conspiracy theories before they were a thing.
Once I understood how serious it all was, once I realized that I was about to spend the rest of my life with a racist, sarcastic and hateful bigot, I ran like hell.
He offered me EVERYTHING. He treated me so, so well, and for sure he thought he loved me and I also loved him. I still think about him sometimes, and wonder if I made a huge mistake by running. Seriously. That’s how much influence he had on me.
My family went nuts, as did many friends, as no one could fathom how a young woman who didn’t have much, decided to not marry an independently wealthy narcissist, who was absolutely taking are of me forever if I went along with his plan.
But I just couldn’t do it.
In the end, it’s NEVER, EVER about the money, power or status. It’s about mutual respect, and decency towards all others, even the ones we disagree with.
I hope this girl makes it out unscathed.
We shall see what happens.
Thank you for sharing your story.
So gross! She could be his daughter.
If you look at the photos, her body is always angled away from him. This girl is definitely not in love.
Considering the way SM glamorizes dating “older daddies” I feel like we will be seeing more of such gross age gap relationships. Older men don’t date younger women because they are looking for true love or genuine connection. They do it because younger women are easy to control and manipluate. It could also be a sexual thing for them.
I’ve seen women who dated older guys in their 20s badmouth their ex-oldies when they entered their 30s or 40s. All that brainwashing was undone by life experience and that’s when they realized how they got played. Wasting your youth on some older creep is simply not worth it because you can never take your time back.
He looks like Jack Nicholson as The Joker without the white makeup. Except he’s way creepier. Groomer.
🤢🤮
That is all.
I hope she has a generous pre-nup and a clear exit plan.
He looks like the Heat Miser from that old claymation “The year without a Santa Claus.”
Hoo boy, I hope the money is worth it girl. Age did not come to this man gracefully. Drugs and drinking take their toll after awhile, I suppose.
His head is enormous. That’s all I’ve got.