Keanu Reeves thought Matthew Perry’s macabre comments ‘came out of left field’

Considering Generation Z’s obsession with Friends reruns, I actually thought it was smart for Matthew Perry to write a memoir and cash in on some of that ‘90s and early ‘00s nostalgia. What I didn’t predict is that Perry’s memoir would go over like a lead balloon. While Perry’s addiction struggles are newsworthy and important conversations, the rest of his sh-t has gone over poorly. He comes across like a creepy coworker to his female Friends costars especially. One of the worst parts of the book was his repeated attempts to “joke” about how Keanu Reeves should have died instead of River Phoenix or Chris Farley. It’s insane. Perry was called out on it and he gave a half-assed apology. Now Us Weekly’s sources have Keanu’s thoughts on the matter?

Keanu Reeves was not expecting Matthew Perry‘s digs toward him in his memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” the insider says. “It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.” The Friends alum, 53, surprised readers with his shade at Reeves, 58, in Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In multiple sections of the book, Perry referred to The Matrix star in a seemingly negative light. “River [Phoenix] was a beautiful man inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the Massachusetts native wrote while addressing the death of their mutual friend.

[From Us Weekly]

I hope Keanu didn’t pay any attention to Perry’s words at all. If Keanu did see it, I hope he also saw how many people stood up for him and had his back. Like, at this point, there are absolutely no bad stories about Keanu whatsoever. He keeps to himself, he’s had so much heartbreak and tragedy in his life, he’s a good friend and a good coworker to everyone. It says more about Perry than Keanu that Perry thought he could say something sh-tty about Keanu and get away with it.