Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the LACMA Art + Film gala: surprisingly okay?

Here are some photos from Saturday’s LACMA Art + Film gala, a gala for which a lot of A-listers came out to play. Kim Kardashian attended several of these galas when she was married to Kanye, but she hasn’t been to one since 2018. So we’re getting Divorced Kim, free from her antisemitic husband. She eschewed Gucci (the sponsor of the event) and went with Balenciaga. She’s been all about Balenciaga in the past year. I honestly like the dress? It’s flattering and well-tailored. I hate her hair though. I wish she would give up the blonde. It’s looking kind of ratty these days.
Kendall Jenner wore Burc Akyol, an emerging designer. Her dress is… eh. It looks like she’s wearing electrical tape around her belly button. But good for her for wearing an emerging designer.
Jodie Turner Smith is a long-time Gucci girl and of course they gave her a good Gucci look. Very flapper, very Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby.
Damiano David and Maneskin. I am in love with Damiano and I wish Gucci had given him a cape.
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina look like they’re inviting us to be a third in their bed. YES. The answer is YES.
Photos courtesy of Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon and Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon.
Kim’s dress looks uncomfortable, hard to walk in and overly tight. I wonder how many people it takes to stuff her into these tight outfits.
She’s probably rubbed down with olive oil first to be able to get it to move on her skin. Either that, or she’s sewn into it, every single limb/part of her (á la Marilyn).
As for KenDULL…. so now, wearing a draped, foil trash bag and electrical tape constitutes “fashion”??
I like Jodie’s dress, but I HATE those “gloves”. Too much.
Idris and Sabrina look gorgeous.
She looks like she cut her dress out of a giant hosepipe!!
It looks terrible, not helped by the awful hair- the badly dyed blonde looks like frayed sea rope.
Both Kim and Kendall need to tweak their surgery- there is something off about bother their faces.
Jodie looks stunning but I am not sold on her gloves.
I just don’t get Kim’s Balenciaga looks. They look like artificial clothes. Her extensions look artificial, too.
Kimberly Kardashian has gotten to a point where plastic surgery and botox injections are no longer efficacious: she does look her real age and even older, after so much excess.
As for the the Barbarella or Adams family looks, so unflattering. What was she thinking opting for peroxided hair and mean mermaid outfit? She’s playing fashion games that are no longer age-appropriate.
How is she not dripping sweat all the time? It looks so uncomfortable.
Kim is starting to look like Cher, the surgeries have gone way too far.
If a designer is one of the hosts isn’t it in poor taste to wear another? I am no fashionista so I have idea on the etiquette
@Noki – if they aren’t loaning you/ or dressing you up in Gucci, you should be able to/ and can wear whatever.
Kim has a new relationship/busineess with Balenciaga so she’d be expected to be dressed by them, not Gucci.
Gucci already dressed their ambassadors for this gig.
Kim’s outfit is hideous, it looks like its made from giant rubber plumbers gloves.
@MSIAN Ding! Ding! Ding! And I was thinking veterinarian gloves.
With the detail on the front, Kim’s dress is giving me Clooney in Batman Forever vibes. I will say I like that it’s matte and not shiny. And yeah, that crunchy ashen blonde does her no favours.
Jodie looks amaaaaazing, per usual.
Thank you! I couldn’t figure out what/who it reminded me of. Nope.
Kim is looking…different. More like Kurrent Kris.
Her lips look newly refilled and it looks like she’s having a hard time opening her eyes. She’s veering into dangerous territory with the plastic. It’s kind sad that she always goes for such oppressive and heavy looks. It really ages her. She looks like an older woman trying to look younger and missing the mark.
Kim is giving me Madonna vibes and not in a good way.
I love how Jodie’s hair is accenting the golds in her dress. The black and gold, against her dark skin, with her contrasting hair color………. A-mazing!
Not flattering on her, at all.
Jodie Turner Smith looks amazing – that’s the only glove outfit combo that makes sense.
KK doesn’t seem to know how to dress correctly for her body. In my opinion, she looks awful in everything she wears.
Ooh whatever Kim K did to her eyes is looking weird. They’re pointed down in the center and up towards her temples? Alien vibes for sure.
KK looks like she is morphing into Donatella Versace. She needs to be careful. None of the Kris’ girls look good. And Jodie looks fierce – bravo.
I feel like she’s morphing into Cher. Didn’t Cher go through a blonde phase too?
The Trashdashian’s are at it again. Ugh!!!! What were they thinking.???
Kendall is pretty and her hair looks good here. I don’t care for any of the gowns
I think she looks pretty, too. The dress isn’t my taste. When I scrolled thru the pictures I thought the strips near her belly button were added by the photographer to block out something personal or explicit and I couldn’t work out why.
Kim looks like a young Cruella.
(*insert Robin Williams memory here) Bingo!
Kim Kardashian never gets fashion right but she walks around as if she’s some sort of fashion icon. With regards to her anti-semitic ex-husband, they were pap’d at Saint’s game over the weekend. They were having a chat with each other, laughing and what appears to be getting along really well. No body guards in the pics. I don’t know if they are just trying to get some media attention per usual or if the conversation was sincere. I heard the ratings for their show are horrible…horrible enough they have brought Scott back to the show to try to bring up ratings lol.
“Damiano David and Maneskin” – just want to say that the entire band is Maneskin (Ethan, Tomas, Victoria, and Damiano), not one of those “singer + band’ acts. They are all equal with each other and with the fans. I know both his face and his Eurovision controversy sets him apart in people’s mind.
Jodie Turner FTW as always. Why does Kim even bother?
Kim’s hair looks like a sad platinum $3.99 wig left over at Spirit Halloween before it closes for the season.
That’s all I’ve got.
I heard it’s actually a wig. You’d think a billionaire could do better, but maybe she thinks she’s fashion forward? I heard she’s going back to wearing her hair Black soon. She mostly goes blonde when she’s had work done as a distraction.
It’s a very sad wig. Like the cheap ones you can buy for Halloween.
Shouldn’t she be going for a new look? She’s been wearing these skintight dresses with gloves for years. Snooze.
All I can think of when I see the material of Kim’s dress is a car tire. It might not be rubber but that’s all I see.
Jodie Turner looks so stunning. Damn. Her hair color, whether it’s blue, blonde, brown is always perfect. Always. This is how you do color.
Kim needs to really get rid of the brash blonde. It does not suit her. The roots look terrible.
Look everyone can do whatever they want with their face, but I was watching The Bling Ring this weekend on Netflix and Kim was on there briefly with Paris Hilton (just footage of them out and about in LA) and you can see Kim’s original face. Omg she was gorgeous. When she was on the screen I could not even see Paris and my entire focus was on Kim’s beauty. She has since erased any trace of Armenian heritage from her face. Her nose is barely there anymore – her surgeon should be sued. These plastic surgeon’s will take anyone’s money and they have zero ethics. I would have turned her away and referred her to a psychologist. There was zero need to mess with that face. None.
Her original face was so beautiful and interesting. My heart breaks every time I see her now and I think the reason she is always making duck faces is she looks much older than her age – the header pic may just be a bad pic but she looks at least 15 years older in that pic. So in everyone’s quest to look younger they end up actually doing the opposite. I would have loved to see what she would look like today had she just not had the surgeries and left her face alone. Her eyes now remind me of Jocelyn Wilderstein. Why on earth did she do this?
This trend of having black roots with brash blonde hair needs to die already.
Original recipe Kim was stunning ! Her nose was perfect for her features. She’s had so much work done it’s astounding. She was born beautiful. I don’t understand why she did this. I’ve heard she was always her mom’s favorite and always called “pretty” even as a small child. So what on earth made her change her appearance so much? She has had work done head to toe. Is there anything original left on her? Doesn’t seem to be.
Yes to everything you wrote. Kim’s natural beauty was stunning. Maybe she’d characterize it as “having fun” or “monetizing her [plastic] assets” or something, but I find her near-complete erasure of her gorgeous natural look to be pretty heartbreaking. I used to wonder about a mother who would encourage this and wondered if Kim was maybe a little too naturally, ethnically beautiful — maybe a little too understated and classy looking — for PMK’s comfort and tastes
I mean, it’s not the worst thing she’s worn, but it’s not good. Her clothes always look so uncomfortable, why can’t she find clothes that are flattering.
Jodie T-S looks amazing, and I’m not always that keen on her looks. I love her hair too, it really amplifies the look.
I like all of the photos without Kardashian / Jenners’ trashion choices. How about a new Captcha option — check all of the photos without Kardashian / Jenners 😂