Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the LACMA Art + Film gala: surprisingly okay?

Here are some photos from Saturday’s LACMA Art + Film gala, a gala for which a lot of A-listers came out to play. Kim Kardashian attended several of these galas when she was married to Kanye, but she hasn’t been to one since 2018. So we’re getting Divorced Kim, free from her antisemitic husband. She eschewed Gucci (the sponsor of the event) and went with Balenciaga. She’s been all about Balenciaga in the past year. I honestly like the dress? It’s flattering and well-tailored. I hate her hair though. I wish she would give up the blonde. It’s looking kind of ratty these days.

Kendall Jenner wore Burc Akyol, an emerging designer. Her dress is… eh. It looks like she’s wearing electrical tape around her belly button. But good for her for wearing an emerging designer.

Jodie Turner Smith is a long-time Gucci girl and of course they gave her a good Gucci look. Very flapper, very Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby.

Damiano David and Maneskin. I am in love with Damiano and I wish Gucci had given him a cape.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina look like they’re inviting us to be a third in their bed. YES. The answer is YES.