Selena Gomez threw herself a ‘wedding’ for her 30th birthday party

Selena Gomez’s Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, premiered on Friday. And to prepare us, she did a detailed interview with Rolling Stone that dropped the day before the doc. The feature explores the main points from her recent history, her motivations and the process behind creating the documentary, as well as what she’s hoping to achieve. Selena’s goal was to use her platform for good to show her struggles with mental health and destigmatize talking about it.
She’s been open about her physical and mental health struggles, and believes mental health should be discussed freely. And in the doc Selena really walks the walk: it’s very raw and affecting and relatable for those who have struggled with their own mental health, despite some of her issues being specific to her career. It was even more transparent than I expected from what she said: she cries a lot, she’s in bed a lot, scenes are interspersed with her reading aloud journal entries. I was already a Selena fan and came away from the doc liking and relating to her even more. Some highlights from her Rolling Stone interview:
On her “wedding” 30th birthday party: This summer, Gomez turned 30 and threw herself a party. “I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding,” she clarifies wryly. She invited people who had been important parts of her twenties, whether she was still close to them or not. She wanted to celebrate that time, and also celebrate that it was behind her.
On the documentary and how she almost pulled it: The cameras do not stop rolling, and the next hour-plus provides one of the least sugarcoated explorations of mental illness one is likely to find on film. There are scenes in which Gomez is unable to get out of bed, scenes of her lashing out at friends, scenes of her roaming her house aimlessly, scenes of her coming apart in the middle of a press tour, contemptuously responding to the media circus when she isn’t seeming to disassociate entirely. The documentary is so raw that Gomez almost didn’t sign off on its release. “Because I have the platform I have, it’s kind of like I’m sacrificing myself a little bit for a greater purpose. I don’t want that to sound dramatic, but I almost wasn’t going to put this out. God’s honest truth, a few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure I could do it.”
On mental health and her bipolar diagnosis: “I’m going to be very open with everybody about this: I’ve been to four treatment centers,” Gomez tells me now. “I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.” Her highs and lows would last weeks or months at a time, prompted by nothing she could put her finger on. She never actually attempted suicide, but spent a few years contemplating it. “I thought the world would be better if I wasn’t there,” she says matter-of-factly.
On living in New York and what’s next: In three weeks’ time, she would be moving to New York, where the third season of Only Murders would start filming in January. Gomez was lured to New York by the prospect of being back in a city where people more frequently just leave her alone. “But if I’m honest, my schedule in New York is the crème de la crème. I have my system there, I have my workouts there, I have my coffee spots there. I get to walk and breathe there, and be inspired by New York City and the people and the life there.” She plans to take Spanish lessons, in preparation for a Spanish-language movie she’ll be filming this summer. She plans to have some writing sessions, round out the 24 songs she’s already written for her next album, which she says she may start recording by the end of the year.
Though the article focuses mostly on the making of the documentary and the feelings behind it, there are some other tidbits in there like the one about her birthday party. At a couple of points Selena has said thought she’d be married with kids by now and feels like a failure for not doing so. Even in the doc she reiterated the sentiment that she just wants to be a mom and have a family and be normal. But the article notes that she is aware she likely won’t be able to carry her own children due to the medication she’s on to manage her bipolar diagnosis. She also says Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry and she doesn’t fit into any group of celebrity friends.
Selena’s upcoming projects, like the Spanish-language movie and new music, sound promising. The new song released in conjunction with the documentary is pretty good. It’s nice that Only Murders is such a bright spot for her as it is for the rest of us. It sounds like New York is a good place for her, especially considering the anxiety she expressed throughout the documentary about certain facets of her job and celebrity life. Its pace is misleading and New York is actually a really good place to catch your breath. Though apparently she lives on the Upper East Side, which is probably a good move considering all that happens at the Arconia.
I have not seen the documentary yet, however on my timeline there has been a lot of stories of how unimpressed her kidney donor is with some of the revelations.
The drama is way overblown. Selena was talking about how her life was derailed by fame, and she said she can’t discuss it freely with her non famous friends, and then said Taylor is the only celebrity friend she really have.
Her kidney donor replied “interesting” and unfollowed Selena, and Selena commented on a news post saying “sorry if I didn’t mention everyone I know.”
Like that’s literally it. It was obvious that Selena was talking about how she doesn’t have anyone to relate to (besides Taylor) and she was right. Francia, the donor, is an actress but she’s not famous at all. For starters, we are calling her “the kidney donor” or “Selena’s friend”!
They probably had a falling out in private and this was the straw that broke the back for her, and they should have discuss this privately instead of acting like two teenage girls. But people saying Francia should “take her kidney back” or calling Selena evil is just way too uncalled for, given that Selena literally just talked about her suicidal ideation.
Apparently the previous falling out was because when Selena got her new kidney she promptly went against doctor advice and was drinking a lot. If I was her donor I would be pissed that I changed my entire life and risked my health so Selena could go party.
This entire thread makes me think much less of Selena.
“Francia, the donor, is an actress but she’s not famous at all.”
Wow way to be dismissive. No big deal, she just donated a kidney.
You may not know her but I do. She is famous and is on the show “Grownish” which I believe is in its 5th or 6th season. She’s also on “how I met your father” and the secret life of an American teenager. She was clearly hurt and confused and rather than acknowledge that, Selena was dismissive of her.
I feel really bad for Selena given everything that she’s been through, but lumping your kidney donor into the category of “everyone I know” is kind of gross…
@Zapp That rumor is completely effed up. First of all, you are completely able to drink in moderation after an organ transplant. And how would anyone know that that is what Francia is upset with? It came from the same people who said Selena lied about lupus and she needed an organ donation because of addiction.
@bluesky I was not trying to insult Francia. I know what shows she acted in. If it came across as Insulting, I apologise.
But my point still stands. She’s not famous (or to better phrase it, she’s not as famous as Selena or Taylor yet), and Selena was talking about how her life was affected by fame and how she doesn’t have many people to talk to about this.
I can totally get how Francia may feel, since she’s an actress and clearly it may sting. I would feel some type of way if I’m a working actress too! And Selena could have handled it better. But at the same time, she was the person that made it public by making that comment. Selena was being childish right back. Both should have kept it on FaceTime. What I’m having an issue with is people being weirdly vicious and discussing about whether Selena deserved the transplant when we know she deals with suicidal ideation. The comment on tiktok Selena made btw, the top comments were about how she shouldn’t have the kidney. It’s insane how her words got misconstrued
By replying “Interesting,” Francia proved Selena’s point.
Selena is incredibly vulnerable right now, and Francia piles on and is stealing focus from an issue Selena cares deeply about. It’s a crappy move.
I’m sure the kidney donation complicated their friendship in ways they didn’t expect. Selena has reiterated her gratitude to Francia is several award acceptance speeches. But she doesn’t need to feel indebted for life. People can grow apart — even people you consider family.
Francia has been in TV shows but very few people reach Selena’a level of fame or can relate to it the way Taylor can. Very few people will understand how fame and mental illness co-mingle.
I feel really bad for her kidney donor
I haven’t seen the doc yet… can you explain just a little?
@MTOS I also have not seen the documentary, only clips and social media chatter. But apparently Selena expressed that Taylor was her only real friend and the kidney donor who’s name is Francia I believe, made some comments displeased by this. She commented under an E! Post ‘interesting’ and also unfollowed Selena.
@MENLISA I am in two minds about feeling sorry for her, as being a donor is obviously one of the most selfless acts anyone can do, but is the recipient now suppose to live the rest of their lives basing every comment and feelings towards being grateful and humble to her donor?
Interestingly, I had the opposite reaction. I thought it was clear she was talking about the music industry, and that was a wild overreaction on the donor’s part (re: not having industry friends). I get that she’s an actress, but she’s barely famous and she’s not in the music industry and in context it really seemed like she meant someone who knew what it was like to be in the spotlight and the actress who donated her kidney, Francia, like it or not has nowhere near the experience with fame that someone like Selena has or Taylor has….
IDK, I feel like they probably fell out, and are now squabbling like teenage girls online which is just…sad.
There were previous stories/rumors about them falling out after the surgery. I guess this confirms it…
I’m really upset at the expectation from those online that Selena needs to be on her knees thanking Francia daily. She has thanked Francia multiple times, but why would she need to mention her in a documentary mostly about her mental health?
LOL. Why should she not be thanking her daily? She saved her life!! I sure as hell would be.
Mental illness sucks and I for one absolutely would know. But yeah, sorry, this person should be foremost in her thanks, always.
@DIV, I totally agree. I did see the documentary and she was talking about having friends that could relate to being in the music industry and could relate to the isolation she was feeling. She obviously has other friends that are actors and didn’t mention them and they aren’t having tantrums. It was a documentary and captured lots of candid moments.
@C because it’s gross? Of course you should be grateful, but if you’re going into an organ donation with the expectation that you have to be thanked daily, please don’t go through with it. Selena is allowed to move on and not be devoted to Francia for the rest of her life. And Francia is allowed to feel upset or whatever it is she feels.
Organ donation is not a snap your fingers decision and it’s incredibly taxing on the body and psyche of the person going through it.
It’s not MANDATORY to thank your donor daily or anything (n a formal way; I have to think maybe being able to wake up in the morning every day because of what someone else gave you might humble you a bit, but I guess that’s not the case) but it’s evident all over this thread that what Francia did is being minimized quite a bit.
Selena is allowed to do whatever she wants, but my sympathy is not going to be proportionate. To each their own.
@Div I thought the same when she said Taylor was her only friend because, like it or not, Selena and Taylor are household names and have been for a long time. Being a working singer or actress is not the same as being a household name so I get it and I understand why Selena said it. If Francesca regrets (or felt pressured) giving Selena a kidney she should say that and get it off her chest (and I do think that’s whats at the crux of all this – based on rumours), the “I’m famous too” reaction is only underlining what Selena said more.
I watched her documentary this weekend. As someone who both works in the mental health field and struggles with my own mental health, I was extremely moved by it and think it will help many, many people. It’s clear Selena’s focus currently is to make positive change in the world and I believe she is absolutely doing that with this documentary.
It is NOT EASY to be open about having mental illness, particularly as a celebrity. For all the people who claim to support you there are just as many (or more) who will judge you for it and use it against you. Hopefully that is starting to change but she is incredibly brave to expose herself in the name of destigmatizing the mental health conversation. I really commend her for this.
“It is NOT EASY to be open about having mental illness, particularly as a celebrity. For all the people who claim to support you there are just as many (or more) who will judge you for it and use it against you.”
That’s especially true for certain groups of people. As long as a mentally ill straight male celebrity isn’t abusive or promoting hate movements, people usually will remain respectful and unbiased no matter how he presents himself or what roles he plays. People will be slow to attack him for opening up about his struggle. But if the celebrity is a liberal woman or a member of the LGBTQ community everything involving their bodies, ‘political beliefs’, and responses to hate speech, bigotry, and violence gets attributed to mental illness. Strangely, those same people accuse liberal women and queer people of playing the victim just for talking about it. Heaven forbid non-men and non-straights actually speak for themselves. It’s almost as if people who incite hatred are only ok with making up stories about a targeted community’s mental health issues or trauma. That way they can pretend all the the time they spent being the villain was really them being the hero.
Didn’t she take Spanish lessons when she recorded her Spanish album? Maybe she needs a refresher?
I really like Selena but as a native Spanish speaker, her Spanish in songs is really bad, she needs to work on the pronunciation with a coach. JLo despite not being a native Spanish speaker either does kill it with the pronunciation in songs which has always surprised me.
I also took it as famous friends, not friends period, but they both regressed to teenager behavior in their responses.
However, if they did have a falling out after the transplant because Selena was not following protocols, I get it. Two relatives (brothers) have had transplants. One was just turning 21 and while he’s not a partier, the donor was really concerned and wanted a commitment that he would do everything to make the kidney last as long as possible (they do not last forever).
Also, what a lot of people don’t realize, is becoming a donor is not just a matter of matching blood types. There’s several months of testing, from measuring kidney output (p’ing in LOTS of bottles), psyche evals, more blood work, genetic testing, and if you make it that far, an operation that is actually tougher on the donor than the transplant patient.
I’m Selena’s age and was diagnosed with bipolar 1 about 10 years ago. For the longest time, the only “bipolar celebrity” anyone openly discussed was Demi Lovato, a raging asshole. And then more recently, Kanye, of course. It feels good to have someone openly talking about it who’s not perfect but not a narcissist or jerk- I really felt like the other bipolar “examples” perpetuate the idea that people living with this diagnosis are unrepentant, dramatic, and mean-spirited.
So are we not going to talk about how the rumours of Selena drinking excessively after the transplant came from a certain group of people…the same group that’s currently spreading vile rumours about Meghan Markle?
It’s crazy how people believe things to be true if people keep repeating it enough times. I don’t love or hate Selena, in fact I am more critical of her after the documentary, but this discourse is really insane to me.
What group of people? I’m seeing that Selena made a joke on TikTok implying she regularly exceeds the CDC alcohol limits which started the conversation.
There’s a Twitter account that basically posts gossip to “expose” Selena, which includes her being an addict, alcoholic, a fake PR relationship with Justin, and then her being abusive to Justin etc. they moved onto attacking Meghan, Harry, Taylor (sometimes) but basically a wider range of people.
Shallon L on YouTube also made a bunch of videos about Selena lying about certain stuff, drinking and so on. She also made videos on Meghan. I don’t know if the two are related, but they both basically have a decent sized following and they gained traction.
That tiktok Selena made, to be fair, she commented “it’s a joke”. I don’t know if there’s truth to that (she did party a lot before the transplant, rarely any evidence of that now tho). But she has always alluded to people saying she did drugs or alcohol when she talked about her mental health and lupus in earlier interviews.
Double post
Yeah, I’m very skeptical about that rumors about Selena. It sucks that a low point in her life was made into something it wasn’t. Our patriarchal society builds these teen girl celebrities up as the perfect purity princesses to weaponize at its convenience, and then the minute they go through real life shit in their 20’s, people go in the opposite direction. Even when it’s a woman who at least tried to keep the peace.
If I gave a kidney, pretty sure I’d want a mention in her book. Selena always struck me as self-centered. She’s lucky she got Murders. She’s a wooden actress.
jk35: Please do NOT ever donate if that’s your attitude about it. Gross!
She didn’t really just get it, she exec produced it, so it’s hard work not just luck.
And yeah, don’t donate a kidney and expect worship and adoration for life for it, that’s really weird.
I give Selena a break, based on my personal experiences. My father was an organ recipient (received a heart, so not a living donor) and it’s SUCH a mindf*ck to feel like you have to “live everyday like it’s a gift” and to feel beholden to the donor/donor’s family for every decision you make. Layer in youth, mental illness, fame…wow that’s a lot!
I admire her vulnerability and I hope that the doc helps people with mental illness feel less alone.
Christ. The vitriol in some of these comments is something else. Did I stumble onto the Daily Mail?
I’m looking forward to watching the documentary. It really is a service to be willing to be open about the reality of mental illness, especially when you’re a public figure in a tough business. Good for Selena.
LizzieBathory: Exactly! I don’t think most of these commentators care one way or the other about Francia. They just have such a dislike for Selena is all.
Is she not friends with Demi Lovato anymore? They used to be close. Seems like Selena, for whatever reason, has had a lot of falling outs with old friends. I truly wonder what happened. Seems like Demi would be able to relate to Selena more than anyone.
Funny enough, demi had a falling out because Selena was getting closer with Taylor too.
But they both met up and have their friendly moments after-from what I remember, Demi was just going through a lot with addiction and mental health and Demi insinuated Selena’s family was not kind to her about it and they also lost a lot of friends during that period unfortunately. Both of them had friends that were into the partying/fast paced lifestyle.
Interesting ! Thanks !