Scobie: Palace aides have ‘genuine fear’ about blowback from Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

Omid Scobie’s weekly Yahoo UK column came out on Friday, so that’s why we’re a little late getting to it. The column is about Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, of which Scobie seemingly has insider information. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Scobie has read a draft already, but maybe he simply has information from Team Sussex and/or Penguin Random House. If I was part of the Sussex operation, I would leak sh-t to Scobie, that’s all I’ll say. Some highlights from Scobie’s column.
The freakout over the memoir being called ‘Spare’: “Royal sources” (aka anonymous palace aides), media pundits and newspapers wasted no time sharing breathless outrage after publisher Penguin Random House revealed the tome’s title, steely-faced cover and January 10 release date. “Malevolent”, “cruel”, “playing the victim once again”, and, quelle surprise, “all Meghan’s doing”, were just some of the angered reactions.
Harry decided to call his memoir ‘Spare’ early in the process: Of course, calling the book SPARE – a decision made by Prince Harry early on in the process – shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise. It’s a punchy choice, but for a word that has trailed the prince like a shadow, being the spare was one of the most defining aspects of his royal existence. Leaning on the derogatory moniker for a title is Harry finally owning the term after a lifetime of being called it.
What being the spare entails: Harry had to be the royal support act at an early age. With no real defined job, The Firm mostly needed one thing from him: to support his more important older brother, Prince William. It’s a bizarre and somewhat cruel existence — the outcome of a system built on hereditary privilege. And in many cases it’s also a curse…A spare also carries a purpose rarely acknowledged by any royal or palace official — the resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher ranking family members. Collateral damage when blame or distraction is needed. To those who have followed the royal beat closely enough, the coincidental timing of certain revelations or stories about Harry have already highlighted this. It’ll be interesting to see how SPARE — which doesn’t shy away from this specific burden — describes these moments.
What ‘Spare’ is actually like as a memoir: Among those who have already had sight of the book’s manuscript, Harry’s journey of being the spare, plus that difficult decision to change his destiny and start a new life elsewhere, serve as significant parts of the book. Filled with the prince’s trademark cheekiness, this memoir also tells a surprisingly relatable life story. Sure, its opulent royal backdrop is far beyond a world any of us will ever know, but themes explored in SPARE should resonate with readers from all backgrounds.
Does Harry trash the Windsors or what? For all the tabloid reports about Harry supposedly “trashing” his family (spoiler alert: he doesn’t), the book actually offers a more sympathetic look at the realities of their near-impossible existence. There were also no last-minute rewrites or edits after the Queen’s death. SPARE’s manuscript was completed almost five months before the monarch’s passing, a detail that will be acknowledged in a note at the start of the book.
The palace is still freaking out: No matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family. Palace aides recently told me about the “genuine fear” amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, SPARE’s larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.
“Palace aides recently told me about the ‘genuine fear’ amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations.” As with so many things over the past three years, the palace aides have no one to blame but themselves. Whenever Harry and Meghan do or say anything, however mild, however good-intentioned, however light-footed, the palace aides declare DefCon 2 and throw a month-long tantrum in the British media. The palace aides and the Windsors have set themselves up to be scandalized and torn asunder no matter what Harry and Meghan say or do, thus Spare will arrive on Salt Island’s shores like a bomb.
I’ve also been thinking a lot about timing and what’s going to happen in the lead-up to the release of Spare. I’ve been thinking about the royal Christmas at Sandringham and how the palaces are going to pace out their attacks on Harry, clearly before they even know what’s in Spare. My prediction is that immediately post-Christmas, the Windsors will drop a wall-to-wall campaign against Harry. Christmas falls on a Sunday this year – I suspect that December 26th will be the start of a “pre-Oprah-interview” level campaign against Harry and Meghan. It won’t just be about attacking Harry, remember. They’ll go after Meghan too, because they hate her and blame her for “taking away Harry.”
Afraid he’ll expose their malevolent behavior. Shouldn’t’a done it then.
Love that Scobie flat out said they USED Harry to deflect from and cover up any and all of William’s misdeeds. There it is, in black and white.
The thing is, they didn’t have to do that. People would have understood that both William and Harry were struggling in the wake of losing their mother in such a horrific way. But this need to portray the heirs a perfect at all times is damaging to all parties.
In PH’s case though it may have backfired in a good way since he has more self-awareness than previous “spares” and a conscious. Since he was outed for bad behavior and got criticized for it, he developed more of an awareness of right and wrong and learned to apologize and self-correct. That is something the other royals seem to have problems with.
they didn’t need to do that when they were teens, like @Snuffles said, so much could have been attributed to the loss of their mother.
But Harry would have been the scapegoat even if Diana had lived, even if she tried to prevent that from happening. That’s his role in the Firm like Scobie said. It was his role as a child, his role as a teenager, and his role as an adult – to be the scapegoat for the Crown and the higher ranking family members (i.e. Charles and William both.)
I have said before – and I still believe this – that this has actually worked out in Harry’s favor at this point, because the Firm has no dirt left on Harry. They were too busy throwing him under the bus for every “misdeed” in real time that they didn’t hold anything back. So now, for example, we’ve all seen the picture of Harry in the Nazi uniform. Pictures of William from that same costume party have been buried. But i bet Harry has them. (I don’t think he’s going to publish them in his book, lol, I’m just saying that as an example of something where Harry was used to deflect from the heir and now as a result HE has something on the heir.)
Not *just* William’s, but ALL senior royals: “…the resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher ranking family members. Collateral damage when blame or distraction is needed.” .
I’m surprised Harry wasn’t tattooed with bullseye on his back at birth (considering how many times he was stabbed in the back by his “loving” family)!
And now that Harry has picked up and left the game the target moved to Beatrice. They are so sick.
Beatrice? Do tell, please.
I’m looking forward to the Palace’s oppo dump prior to the book’s release. I agree it happens just after Christmas. I don’t think the Palace wants to be doing it in the run up to Kate’s 41st birthday. I think some embiggening pieces about Kate as the new PoW will be pushed out in the week before her birthday.
It might behoove them to err on the side of moderation since the publisher has never portrayed the book as a tell all. If they go all in on Harry and the book turns out to be relatively sympathetic to the BRF they are going to look like huge a-holes.
You have a good point, and that would be the smart thing to do, but these people aren’t very smart LOL.
You’re right, but the Firm seems to do the opposit of what they should be doing all the timr. They already look like huge a-holes because they’ve reacted that way again and again and again for years.
The timing is tricky. After Christmas is a slow news week as people are vacationing. But, at the same time, #princewilliamaffair trended last Christmas, mostly due to people sitting on their couches with plenty of time to tweet. Kate will get the poor sausage treatment for her birthday being ruined by Spare’s release. Unless, of course, she is mentioned in any part of it, then it will be “brave Kate soldiers on despite Harry’s attacks.”
I can’t imagine Burger King not blinking first and throwing someone under the bus by mid-December. We’ll get a sense of exactly what he is most nervous about depending on who gets trashed. Jason Knauf? Ma Midds? Kate?
I think the timing of the book is actually beneficial for the royals bc they do very few events in January, especially the first few weeks. So they don’t have to plan something like William giving the ‘very much not a racist family’ response to a reporter or whatever. They can hide and it can be explained as “this is just what the royals do every year.”
That said they’re not smart like I said above lol so I do think we’ll get an oppo dump after christmas leading up to the book’s release. Charles doesn’t care about embiggening Kate for her bday; he’s going to lead the charge against Harry.
@becks1…oohboy, king Charles leading the charge….
Remember after the Oprah interview it leaked that Charles wanted a “point by point rebuttal” and was overruled by the queen in favor of the short “recollections may vary” response.
There’s no one to overrule him now.
The oppo dump before will be nothing but Streisand effect – inadvertently pointing us to incidents in SPARE to focus on. Things Harry mentions lightly we’ll KNOW had more to it than he says.
And after? The staffers better prepare the pens and inkpots in the right place cause those memos will be flying.
Charles will fill in all the details Harry leaves out, all by himself.
(Insert rubbing hands gleefully gif)
Blowback is a fancy way of saying, “f–ked around and found out”
Harry appears to have learned many lessons from his mom, character, resilience, as well as inheriting her empathetic heart.. Having followed his journey since his marriage to Meghan these are the traits that I have noted. He is far too decent to have had to suffer through growing up in such a deluded family. It still amazes me how the public in the UK and some other parts of our world buys into the facade this family exudes. I figured he would take the high road in his memoir and I am glad that he has. This is far more than his family deserves given how they are so shallow and how they have vilified him his wife and children. The more they try to vilify him and his family, the more decent folks admire him for taking himself and his family away from such madness. Happy to read in Scobie’s article the Netflix docuseries re the Sussexes will come out the month before his memoir. I continue to wish the Sussexes well.
Just because Harry doesn’t go after his family. Doesn’t mean he won’t go after the courtiers and the roto. They are who he really hates. And him going after them makes Charles and William seem weak. Plus it would stir up mayhem in the palace. If there’s any tea spilt that’s what I think it will be.
@Rapunzel Blowback is a fancy way of saying, “f–ked around and found out”….I just gagged on my coffee!!! LOL!!
The best part is we know the reaction that will be coming from the rats, BRF and courtiers, by now it is painfully obvious because they are always outraged by something and putting out there for the world to see. I just like the idea of all the preorders that they had to do, come the release date they will all be reading “Spare”. I hope Prince Harry makes them all pay full price for every copy.
I feel like they’re not even using the word correctly? Like, imo “blowback” would be if Harry did write a salacious tell-all and it backfired on him, there would be “blowback” from the public. An unintended reaction to HARRY, not to the palace.
There’s been “blowback” from the palace since the minute this memoir was announced. IMO. Even though they have no idea what’s in it.
I’m sure Team Sussex’s authorized Random House to give Omid some details about the book.
“For all the tabloid reports about Harry supposedly “trashing” his family (spoiler alert: he doesn’t), the book actually offers a more sympathetic look at the realities of their near-impossible existence.”
No matter how sympathetic Harry is, they will still view it as an attack. His cardinal sins are
1- not remaining silent on his experiences
2-taking control back over his life and narrative
3 – Exposing that being a royal is not the end all be all of existence. That they’re not special and anointed. That they’re just a very dysfunctional family and institution
Remember his episode of Dax Shepherd’s podcast? He said that he had compassion for his family because of the way they were brought up in the system and the press said he attacked the family. He’s going to be saying the same thing in his book and the Palace and press will take offense.
i expect the book to be more like the Dax Shepherd podcast and less like the Oprah interview – introspective, lots of reflection, and lots of pity/sympathy for his family. I do think he’s going to have a go at the press though.
With Harry’s grandparents passing, the only thing that was keeping him attached to the Windsors is gone, there is nothing tampon can hold over his head.
This is Harry’s first taste of freedom, in the Army you follow orders.
Unless he is suffering from Stockholm syndrome, he is not going back, tampon can take Archie and Lili tittles and stuff them up his arse.
Hmm, they should be afraid if they’ve done something wrong! What’s the saying: a clear sky fears not the thunder? Now, have they done something wrong 🤔?
I want you to be wrong about the pre Spare smear campaign but sadly you’re not!
But just like the crown it will bring more attention and promotion towards Harry’s book at a time when most people are chilling on vacation.
I hope the Sussex/Random House PR team leans into the free promotion like Oprah’s team did with their interview.
Those little clips they dropped were absolute gems in response to the palace and BM outrage.
I don’t have enough gigs, or whatever, to stream the whole Crown on Netflix, so I purchased Seasons 1 through 4 and the set has JUST arrived so I’ll get started. Then I can stream one season (5) on Netflix and if I pace myself (very hard to do with something I’m enjoying) I should be able to watch without extra charges on my internet bill. Looking forward to this, very much. Glad it’s darker earlier now!! I can get started earlier.
Anything less than 100% adulation and praise towards the royals will be seen as an “attack” even if Harry is sympathetic/tries to understand/explain their behaviour. In terms of reveals, I think it’ll probably be on a similar level to the Oprah interview – reveal some things we didn’t know and probably even be shocking but still throw out a few understanding sentences/parts towards the royals.
100% adulation and praise will not be enough. The only things they will accept are a full-throated apology, major public groveling and a return to the RF without Meghan and the children.
I must admit I’ve enjoyed the press’ and royalists’ reaction to the title of the book. Now they’ve realised the Spare is a derogatory term and that it shouldn’t be used. But they still insist that Harry was having the best time as part of the Royal Family. I can’t wait for the book to come to see their reactions to it.
Some pathetic trolls on instagram mocked up a “cover” of a book with William on the front and font saying “Heir”. So much secondhand embarrassment.
I liked the mockup of a William book called “Hair” 😹
If anything, it will prevent Charlotte and Louis from being called “spares.” I don’t think they will call those kids that after Harry’s book, so maybe that maniker will die forever.
It’s ben funny to see the scrambling in terms of reactions to the title.
And why is that? Why is the title ‘cruel’ and ‘malevolent’ if that’s what Harry was in his role in that family? The tabloids are very good at propaganda
The BRF are scared witless of the TRUTH because that’s what’s going to hurt their amour-propre, a lot. And as is the case with insubstantial people, their facade is all they’ve got. Without that, they’re nothing and they know that.
Harry tells the simple truth in his book, and Wham! Bam! Pow! The truth will hurt the BRF, a lot.
The delicious audio book – the first word out of Harry’s mouth, SPARE. LOL.
She makes me so so cross they all do.! The UK is going to be on its knee’s by next year and people from.all.classes and societies are truly struggling. Why can’t she just do something more honest. Last year in Smithfield , Capuchin Charity Dublin handed out over 3000 food and money.vouchers through their food shelter just before Christmas, people queued for hours and hours from.all walks of life in poor weather, which very humbling to see.
But oh no here we have this immature woman who.really doesn’t give a.flidders about anyone play a bloody piano in a cold church that she can’t even play !!!… f….k off Kate just f…..k off
I saw some nasty comments from the rota rats on Omid’s piece. Apparently they didn’t get a copy of the manuscript. The BRF is sending up the Bat Signal that they did something wrong with them and their surrogates complaining about the book.
What always gets me is that they’re going to enact this all over again on Charlotte and Louis because they have learned precisely nothing from either Margaret or Harry. Is that really what Will/Kate want for their younger children? A life of palace sources and nasty gossip and strings being pulled to cut off any avenue for them to find happiness or success outside of “supporting George”?
Charlotte and Lou aren’t going to be be small and cute forever. They’re going to grow up and see the machinery working against them, just like Harry did.
At least Charlotte and Louis will have Harry’s life experience and book to look to to see there is an alternative. Years from now when they are old enough to read and understand it, I’m certain they will. Hell, the might even ask about it next year if their classmates, their parents and other teachers are gossiping about it.
I was just wondering that myself. This is how William was brought up to think by another man with ‘spare’ siblings. Surely even if he recognized how damaging that could be (and it’s clear he does not) there’d be a lot of ingrained biases he’d need to unlearn to make his kids’ lives better. Instead he’s angry at Harry for not wanting to be a part of that life. So what does that mean for how he expects his own children to behave?
And lord knows what the Middleton dynamic was with their parents pushing Kate to be a princess.
I always assumed it was going to be a classy memoir that only spilled tea in the most between-the-lines way. It would be entirely out of character for Harry to just slam all of his relatives and drop the mic.
Obviously there’s going to be plenty to talk about, and the royal rota is going to make a huge deal out of every little thing, but overall I never thought for a second it would be a dishy take-down of The Firm.
Can’t wait to see all the stories about how Harry held back out of love for his grandma, despite evil Meghan urging him to go full scorched earth.
I’m really surprised at how little William is mentioned by the BM. They keep talking about him trashing C&C but Harry is the spare to William. All the crap he endured was in service to William. Any mentioning of him being scapegoated will have to explain what W did that was being covered up. That’s what they should be worried about. And based off the body language during the walk about in Windsor, he has no love left for his brother.
When the book comes out the press are going to end up complaining that Harry spoke too much about himself in his own memoir and not enough about the rest of the Royal Family.
Yep!! Because Harry and Meghan are not allowed to tell their own stories, they must sit silently by as every 🤡🤡 in Britain makes up dreck and drivel about their every move and motive.
Between Spare and The Crown, The Firm is neck deep in the consequences of their own actions and I love that for them!
I am looking forward to the oppo dump in a way bc I think it just gives away the Firm’s hand. The pre-Oprah “revelations” – the bullying (which had already been a story but was revamped), the earrings, the weird UN story – it was just so over the top and so extreme and Oprah’s team immediately put out that clip of Meghan saying how could the Firm expect her to remain silent when they were briefing against her.
they’re going to overplay their hand again and probably spill something that Harry never even mentions, lol.
I think that they’ll tell on themselves for sure. I really want there to be innocent teaser quotes released that the Palace reacts to hysterically, and then when the whole book is out they were unrelated to the Palace reaction.
Like, a quote about drinking at the pub with William, the Palace puts out a convoluted story that William definitely never started a pub brawl, it was all Harry, and then the story in the book is totally benign 😂. A girl can dream.
Honestly, they think the biggest slam they can do against Harry is that his kids are mixed race AND part American. They still don’t understand how that isn’t embarrassing to him.
This. It’s amazing how they manage to put out into the media stories that no one is talking about, that only the people following the royals closely know about, all in the name of “protecting” the royal family. Cracks me up.
I’m genuinely interested in all of this. Must confess I didn’t follow the William & Kate courtship because I’ve known too many girls like her to want to read the fanfic version in the press. She wasn’t interesting enough to want to follow the gossip either. So a lot of this will be new to me. Hoping to find out the real story about the things that are glossed over in the book here.
Have a hold on the book at the library. I’ve learned my ADHD self is much better at getting books read when I have a due date.
While I anxiously await the book’s release, I think we can speculate ‘til the cows come home about what Harry’s going to reveal in Spare, but I think he’ll surprise us as he has done in every interview he’s given in the past year or so. He’s got a deft touch with candor and truth. As others have said, even if it’s mild and sympathetic (it won’t be), the BRF and BM will melt all the way down — in part because it will bring up the rear on Archetypes, The Crown, and the Netflix docuseries. By January, they will be reeling, and the screams and tearing out of hair will be epic.
The press will count how many times Harry uses “I” in his memoir, and call him a narcissistic sociopath. And then they’ll criticize him for how many times he calls Meghan “my wife.” Oh wait, they only treat Meg that way. They will probably say Harry is too dumb to read and Meghan wrote the book. Oh wait, they already said that.
I’m thinking maybe a new bullying investigation? Nah, they probably learned from how badly that went last time.
I got it: they’ll say Harry should not have written a bowling manuel when he’s never bowled. I can see the reviews now: “despite being titled Spare, the bombshell book by the man whose bully wife stole from his loving family, contains no real insight in how to succeed at this aspect of the game of bowling. Said one royal source, “it is thought that Harry has never made a seven/ten split in his life. Future Queen Consort Kate and her husband Bill, however, are keen bowlers who picked up the game naturally. “
The problem of their fears are being overstated as usual. A kindly reminder-This book is a memoir by Harry’s life transformation. He is at the centre of this discussion.
For a long time, Harry has had other people invalidating his feelings, could it be the reason why he is doing the book?
Why does his feelings not matter?
Because of his privileged birth? Because he married Meghan?
Simply put, because he wanted a kinder life for his family?
He has been through a lot…..
Thus is not about anybody else’s fears, making their fears the centre is the problem, now it is about their malicious tantrums expressed by poorly strategic leaking etc,etc
Your post made me realize that they are going to be especially cruel towards Harry during the holiday season. We are going to get nothing but ‘let’s humiliate Harry and his wife as much as we can’ over this holiday season. All the stories will be about how very unimportant/immature he is, or they will be especially vicious towards his family. I bet toxic Tom gets a dig or two in himself.
In that picture of them back-to-back at the unveiling, it seems to me William is tilted forwards a bit. I seem to remember someone diagnosing trump’s standing position, tilted forward, as a sign of some kind of illness (I don’t remember if it was mental, physical or what).
Am I imagining this? Has anyone else mentioned this? Am I nuts? Or just not yet coffee’d up?
It is an interesting observation. Thanks for sharing.
On to Google.
Scobie has the goods as usual. His description of how Harry’s whole purpose in life was hijacked at birth by The Firm and diverted to totally support his older brother is something they should fear from Harry’s book. It goes right to the heart of why the monarchy is such a sick system. One child’s needs and interests always given priority over the other child’s needs and interests. That is something that if Harry chose to explore could be devastating to The Firm.