Prince Harry’s Remembrance wreath was removed from the Poppy Factory

‘Tis the season for Remembrance. This coming weekend, we’re get the first Cenotaph wreath-laying of King Charles’s reign for Remembrance Day, and what will probably be some interesting optics for the Windsors. In QEII’s final years, she didn’t actually do the Remembrance wreath-laying, she gave that task to Charles, William and some of the other royal men. In 2020, with Prince Harry already in Montecito, he requested that an already-made wreath be placed at the Cenotaph out of respect. The Windsors refused, claiming that wreaths were only for working members of the royal family (which is a lie) and that the decision was made by the courtiers, not the Queen (another lie). The Windsors looked like sociopathic a–holes and you would think they would have learned their lesson from that debacle. They did not. Prince Harry’s display-wreath has been removed from The Poppy Factory:
A Remembrance Day wreath laid by Prince Harry has been taken off display at the factory which makes wreaths. The commemoration, and another laid by his shamed uncle Prince Andrew, have been “got rid of” – while wreaths from other major royals remain.
Harry’s has been on show for paying visitors to the Poppy Factory, which was founded 100 years ago to make wreaths and poppies to commemorate Britain’s war dead. The move is being seen as another sign of the Duke of Sussex being airbrushed from royal life since he quit frontline duties. And it comes despite his proud military service – which included seeing action in Afghanistan with the Blues and Royals regiment.
The wreaths included the one laid by Harry at the last Remembrance commemoration he took part in, in 2019. A source at the site in Richmond, south west London, said: “Harry used to have his wreath on display in the centre’s old exhibiting area, but it isn’t any more. We’ve got rid of it – and all the duplicates we kept too.”
Wreaths from King Charles, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Princes William and Edward are still on show.
The Poppy Factory and Buckingham Palace declined to say what had happened to Harry’s £1,000 wreath. The bespoke designs are laid at the Cenotaph every Remembrance Sunday.
A new one is currently being made for the King for next week’s service.
The smallness and the pettiness really comes through loud and clear. It was obvious in 2020, when QEII was too tone-deaf to understand the cruelty of the wreath disaster, and it is obvious now that King Charles plans on continuing his mother’s petty path. It reminds me of how all of the royal reporters were falling all over themselves to say that King Charles had “welcomed” Harry and Meghan back with open arms during QEII’s funeral, when in fact, he went out of his way to snub them and attempt to humiliate them repeatedly. Charles is clearly showing Harry: there is no reason to come back, we’re not smart enough to be conciliatory, we’re still the petty a–holes you escaped three years ago.
The continued correlation between Harry and Andrew really chaps my hide. And if I was a Veteran or serving in the military, I’d be furious at this crap.
King Charles and his disciples have NO RESPECT FOR VETERANS AND THE MILITARY, what a shame. For a matter of fact, if they had any self respect they would keep Harry’s name far away from Andrew/Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as possible.
If King Charles had any respect, he wouldn’t cosplay veterans in his military costume in the first place.
Linking their names is part of the psychological warfare directed at Prince Harry: it is to crush him for bringing Meghan on board and not allowing her to surrender and leave. Plus,he exposed the RF’s lack of depth and inconsequential existence by thriving without their financial support. Harry rocked– or should we say –shattered the boat while Andrew had the misfortune of being made to face the consequences of one of the improprieties most of the royals themselves were guilty of. They actually feel sorry for Adrew,but for Harry, it is disdain.
goodpuff, Charles is a veteran. He served in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (combo of both)1971-6.
Charles served. Old enough to remember when he captained a minesweeper. He also grew a beard, allowed under naval regulations. Apparently the Queen hated it. https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a25202853/prince-harry-looks-like-prince-charles-beard-photos/
Trigger warning on above link: it’s an article from when Harry grew a beard. If you make the mistake of scrolling to the end, there is a picture of William with a beard. Real monkey boy vibes. Brain bleach may be required.
@notasurgarhere … You’re right. He was actually deployed when Camilla married Parker-Bowles (Charles and Camilla had started dating prior to his deployment).
@Dupsy: Excellent comment. Thanks!
Concern Fae, I really liked the beard on both William and Charles. The beard suited Charles quite well, sux his mother hated it. I think that was just a bad picture to showcase Harry’s beard. I still think that Harry looks a lot like Prince Phillip.
Linking Harry and Andrew is a way to make it seem like Andrew is being put aside because he’s also a “non-working royal”. It’s a way to avoid having to admit Andrew was dumped because he’s scum. In other words, Harry being used to hide/obfuscate (perfect word!) someone else’s bad behavior, as per usual.
The only contemporary member of the Royal family — Prince Harry, who has the military qualifications to be called a true military man is continued to be punished by his Royal Pettiness Prince Chuck . I salute you Prince Harry for your brilliant efforts re the Invictus games and for standing up for the truth and for your family.
This just shows such meanness and pettiness to me, that they are going to use his wreath to hurt him during November. Like, way to show that you care about people who actually served and that you understand what their service means/meant to them and that you are actually appreciative of that service. Nope, you’re just going to use this as one more opportunity to hurt Harry.
This is a giant FU to veterans. You would think the wreath factory would get that.
No Royal has done more for veterans than Prince Harry and the pettiness of KC and the others who have never been deployed on the frontlines is a major pr fail on their part, especially since the crown is going to bring back the past vindictive pettiness and hate campaign KC and his then mistress the QC ran against Princess Diana. They continue to destroy the monarchy all by themselves, I can’t wait for the day when it all comes crashing down. No one deserves that more than King Charles the cruel.
Harry AND Meghan will most likely go to the VA cemetery here in L.A. and lay a wreath just like they did last year.
I think Harry has “let go” of that part of the “family” when he and Meghan had to get out of Dodge for their mental/physical health. They rebuilt and made their own family with the kids, Doria and their close circle of real friends, who *do* have their backs,
I’m equal parts 1) angry and “How could people be so petty and cruel??” and 2) totally agreeing with Cessily that no matter what these idiots do, Harry is the one in that family who has done the most for veterans, who cares the most about them, and they know it, as does everyone in the BRF and anyone else who pays attention.
Let them get dressed up in their little costumes with Party Pieces (probably) badges for another day of photo ops while Harry prepares for the next IG.
Yes, exactly! How does REMOVING a wreath offered by a veteran, show respect for veterans? I always thought the family was petty, but are they actually unbalanced emotionally/mentally?
Ok, now they’re trying to rewrite him from history – the wreath from 2019 is not “since he quit frontline duties.”
Charles has been very clear. He is erasing Harry, his wife and their children from the royal family. His intent is that they no longer exist. He is the most disgusting person. I know Harry doesn’t need the affiliation to thrive, but on a personal level, that most must be devastating to have such a clear indication that your father doesn’t love you. It’s horrible.
Honestly? Coming from a family where I was the scapegoat and everyone acted like it was all in my head – to have the aggression out front and center sucked but was also a huge relief. Because now everyone can see it. And people will still gaslight you, but you start to look back on your life and go “oh! Oh sh%t that too. And that. Woooow and that’s why I do that’s.
It also gives you the freedom to move on in a different way. The what ifs sort of vanish in the face of relentless hatred.
Some families are like this. And it’s hard. But if you can get out …. Life is so beautiful. And you feel badly for the people stuck in the machinery thinking the family is the most important thing ever.
Your comment is beautiful and spoke to my heart. Leaving them behind was painful, but not as painful as staying. And then my life completely blossomed. You put this perfectly.
@ Moxylady that is exactly my experience too. I am personally still in the middle of some of it, but the day you realize you can speak the truth and the heavens will not strike you down is a wonderful day indeed. The clarity and peace that brings will not be nothing for him.
It’s the same playbook that was used for Edward viii when he ditched the throne for Wallis – shame, blame, erase.
People have compared to get Windsors to a cult. It can be smaller scale than that too. There are regular (toxic) families where everything revolves around the primary family unit. I think the therapists call it being “enmeshed”… Your loyalty MUST be to that nuclear family and no spouse, friend, etc can be prioritized over it. Grown children who form families of their own are still expected to put the first nuclear family they came from before the family they formed.
Throw in the crown, courtiers, 1000 year lineage…
Yet there were many books written about Wallis and David and many movies. They were never erased.
Maya Angelou: When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.
This is surely very painful for Harry, but, in a way, it’s so obvious that his father doesn’t consider him “family” any longer because he’s not a “working royal” that it makes it easier for Harry to just move on. And the idea that any of the remaining family “work” is insulting to H&M who are actually supporting themselves. Harry’s military service cannot be erased, no matter who tries.
In this case, it’s more like they’re saying he never existed. I can see them going through the family photo album and cutting Harry’s face out of every picture.
@Eurydice they are probably going through the archives now, removing all photos and references to him.
Charles is a textbook narcissist. He doesn’t love anyone but himself. He loves that camilla worships him and knows how to handle him. I doubt he loves william any more than Harry. It’s just as his heir he is stuck with william. The man is incapable of love. William has the same disorder. Even Diana saw it. She said often william is like Charles harry is like me. Harry is lucky to get away. Don’t look back.
So are the wreaths on exhibit and retained because they are re-used (with whatever refurbishments are needed)? I would hope so and that 1000 pounds aren’t spent on each one every year. If Charles really wants to save money and show that he can be environmentally friendly, here is a great opportunity to re-use.
It’s important to note that the Patron of the Poppy Factory is Camilla. Who knows what’s the rational for removing Harry’s wreath. It just look petty and unnecessary to me.
Camilla is the patron, eh? Interesting…
This is so petty. Even the tone of the article suggests that the author thinks so too. Did they learn nothing from the uniform debacle a few weeks ago? People were pissed off that the only member, working or not, of the family doing real work for vets was snubbed. Charles cries and cries about outside sources ruining his image but doesn’t notice that his every act is doing it.
Wow. £1000 for a wreath!!
That’s what they should have kept under wraps.
How utterly insane a price.
What veterans need is not thousands of pounds of symbols, but actual cash invested in programs to help them.
The Poppy Factory is a charity for veterans with physical and mental health conditions.
For a charity they just made a huge mistake then, because I would not donate money to a charity that comes across this petty toward a living veteran who has done so much to help all veterans and showcase their physical and mental health struggles and strength to the world.
The person at the Poppy Factory sounds quite pompous, officious, and smug. Are all royal-adjacent Brits pieces of sh*t?
There’s a saying for people like them: plus royale que le roi. To be royal-adjacent is to be a pompous ass.
So they are basically saying that harry has to be a royal scapegoat “spare,” or he doesn’t exist in his own family. Got it. That’s really, really unhealthy. Family love for the royals is conditional and transactional. once again, I’m so glad they escaped.
Now I understand why in 1776 the USA found their freedom. The founding fathers saw this shit coming a mile away.
Considering that the wreaths are apparently made by disabled veterans, I wonder what the rank and file working there think of this. I wondered the same thing several years ago, when Harry’s wreath was pictured in the tabloids just laying in a box at the factory, the first time the RF decided it wouldn’t be put out on his behalf.
Yes. Like calls to like. The British serf mentality.
Australia Republic Now.
How the actual F can the royal family get to decide who publicly honors the warfare fallen?!? Can he display a wreath somewhere else since obviously the royal wreath area is VIP only. VIPERS AND POS ONLY.
I’m not remotely surprised but I am a little bemused at the things they think they can keep for themselves and deny others.
I’ve talked about it before. I was the scapegoat of a very large Christian extremist family. Think quiverfull. I left and went low constant for years. And when that wasn’t enough – I went no contact.
I see so much of my family in the actions of the royal family towards Harry and Meghan. And I am so grateful that they are some “regular” people without the ability to blame me for all things in the worldwide press. Just to the people in their world and our extended family- 300 plus.
I’m still their bread and butter thing to talk poop about. Even after years. But since they have no new information it’s getting old im sure. Or not. They don’t have a whole lot in common besides hating me.
This is next level and it’s incredibly brave of them to put themselves out there knowing it will always just be awful. I’m really glad H and M have so many good people around them. It keep them sane. It helps so much to be able to talk to someone who understands the intricacies of the toxicity and can laugh with you about it. Or you feel alone and insane.
So sorry you experienced that, and so glad you escaped. The royal family is a lot like the quiverfull movement. Women are nothing but broodmares, and they are bonded by their hate. Mike Tindall said that the royals sat around at Christmas talking smack about Meghan and Harry. What miserable lives they must lead. It’s as if the leaders of both have decreed that everyone in their retinue must be miserable–their power comes from their ability to create misery in others.
I can’t imagine spending Christmas dressed to the nines and talking smack about my relatives. What a bitter, sad, awful picture Mike Tindall paints. How pathetic that family is.
Still on the Bad Ship Petty huh Chuck? When you and your rotten heir didn’t offer support for British veterans for the Invictus Games this year I was completely done with them. The sovereign is commander in chief of UK ‘s armed forces and the two knuckleheads waiting for that job they should have give words of encouragement.
Ever since they decided Harry couldn’t wear a uniform anymore, because they stripped his honorary military titles, I get more and more annoyed every time I see the royals in uniform. They are wearing uniforms and medals that were given to them by their family, how can that not bother people who actually served
Stolen valor.
And they think by doing this, people will be awed by their power or something? And made Harry look powerless and unworthy?
Good think they are royal, they wont survive in the real world. Too stupid, all of them
I have a disturbing urge to crowdfund a mountain of Harry wreath clones to be piled up at the relevant location. Is remembrance not universal in addition to service?
Is it possible? If so, I’m on board.
I’ll contribute!
Still hiding behind the Mother, maybe it will be time well spent whenever there is a need to lash out at Harry.
It reflects badly on the person who is a actually doing it, even in the event of excessive finger pointing.
Upon reflection on the significance of Remembrance Day, under normal day circumstances should create an atmosphere of reconciliation, not petty actions on preconceived notions of hierarchy.
It should be about the brutal wars that were fought and their impact on ordinary citizens lives that were lost whilst serving.
The two royals that served are omitted…
Now what??
This is beyond petty it’s malevolent and will surely rebound. Karma. My family even blocked me on Ancestry. I’m not sure what I did wrong either
Will someone please save these people from themselves.
No. They don’t deserve saving.
Will someone please save Britain — and the world, considering they like to rape girls of all nationalities — from them.
Harry should get that wreath back and he could donate it to a museum or charity. I get so sick of hearing about Charles’ petty bs and the fact he actually thinks it’s good for the monarchy. These people and their creaky institution are pathetic .
I’m sure if it was put up for auction it would bring in a small fortune to help veterans charities that are not so petty.
Ladies and gentlemen, please witness the petty cruel works of Charles the Turd and his heir willy, the prince of Pegginton
I’m aghast at what a fecking gong show Charles is creating. He’s only been monarch for a brief period of time but seems utterly unable to read the room or do anything of substance, whereas Harry and Meghan continue forging ahead and creating success after success. Clearly Harry’s book has Charles rattled, but the childishness of his actions boggles my mind. Does he honestly think that the man who created the Invictus Games gives a toss? Is Harry going to be weeping into his oatmeal on Remembrance Day morning because his wreath was removed from display? The Sussexes will honour military veterans in their own heartfelt way because honouring them involves so much more than simply dressing up in an undeserved uniform, with a chest full of unearned medals, and performatively laying a wreath.
Y’know what? I’m not even mad. Harry is the co-founder of the Invictus Games and a proud veteran. Chucky Boy and Baldy strut around in unearned medals and gold braid and lay paper flower wreaths at monuments. Who does more for the armed forces? Who’s the true veteran? Whose work has the greatest impact?
Stay petty, Chucky. Enjoy life with Queen Side Piece. Harry and Meghan are on paths of their own — and we all know whose journey will have greater importance, and greater prominence, in the years ahead.
I’m reminded of fifth grade, when my class had a queen bee/mean girl leader, and she and her adoring clique spent recess and nap time whispering about who they were going to exclude next. I was one of their targets, and it made me cry, until my mom pointed out that it wasn’t as if they were doing anything fun or important — they were just harshing on people, and didn’t I have better things to do? I did. So does Harry.
The love Harry gives to the veterans at Invitus Games is returned 1000X fold. Looking forward to Invictus Games 2023 Dusseldorf, which will include Harry’s birthday during the time (9-16th September). His real family, like the veterans, will celebrate him.
I agree, they are SO BAD at this and only hurting themselves at this point. None of this actually impacts the great work Harry is doing that has a positive impact on people’s lives (hi Invictus) but it does make them look terrible and I’m here for that 24/7. They’re burning their own house down.
Chucky seems to need help regulating his emotions. This isn’t even passive aggressive anymore, it’s plain old aggressive aggressive.
This flaring up in anger and being petty isn’t doing him any favors and may shorten his reign if he doesn’t keep it under control. He also seems to lack problem solving skills. What a sad little man.
I may be wrong but at this point in Harry’s life I do not believe he even cares. Harry honors veterans through his Invictus Games and I do believe this is more of where his focus is. It was made clear to Harry last year his relatives had no intention of allowing this for him and it probably stung because of COVID and the Invictus Games were on pause. Harry and Meghan seem so very busy with all of the entrepreneurships, jobs etc pretty sure his birth family is an after thought. Veterans Day in the US is November 11th he will be welcomed to honor veterans here.
Charles was stationed in the Carribean. Far away from the “front lines”. Let’s not go there.
It would be hilarious if Harry popped over to England and paid his respects at a veteran’s charity. Not only would that get more headlines than anything Chuck does but it would help raise funds for that organization.
I hope Harry and Meghan donate to have wreaths laid at Arlington National Cemetery. And I hope King Chuck’s new wreath gets chewed by termites.
Since becoming King, Charles hasn’t made a single gesture that isn’t petty and vindictive. He is so lacking in kindness, generosity, and decency, let alone love for his son. He is not a father- he too can start being called sperm-donor.
I hope Harry and Meghan go to the memorial service at Santa Barbara cemetery on Veterans DAY as opposed to memorial Sunday (which I feel they don’t really have in America? correct me if wrong?). I say this because its not L.A. so its less likely they’ll be seen and it will cement them even more as members of that community.
We have both – Memorial Day in May and Veterans’ Day in November.
@AFKEN- Why do you think Harry & Meghan shouldn’t be seen honoring vets? Or at least be seen by as few people possible??
They’ve lived in Montecito for a couple years now, they are a part of that community. And I think it’s safe to say that if they show up at Veterans Day event, even without their own photographers, pics will be taken, and pics will end up all over the internet. Hardly the worst thing in the world. It’s one thing for that community to not want paps stalking people in the grocery store, but at an EVENT?? There will be photographers with or without Harry and Meghan
I don’t understand some people’s notion that Harry & Meghan shouldn’t want to be seen anymore, that wanting privacy= becoming a shut-in.???
Analise,the cemetery in Sant Barbara doesn’t have a veterans section.( I have family there).
They will probably go to the VA cemetery in Westwood.This is what they did last year.
Marine Corps brat, Marine Corps widow, I honor Harry for his work,and frankly don’t give a damn about what nasty,clueless civilians say.
Charles and company are so petty truly believe that doing this will hurt Harry they can’t take away his service record and the fact that Harry is beloved by military community. It’s been three years since Harry and Meghan left and the royal family and the British media still haven’t gotten over it . It is truly disgusting and disrespectful that royal family and this charities are trying to make what Andrew did and Harry leaving are the same thing one is sexual predators who was best friend with human trafficker of young girls . While Harry left the royal family to protect his wife and children for racist abuse by the press and his family . But I guess because Harry choose the love of his life a black woman that seems to be the biggest crime according to the royals and the British media.
@Vanessa, I absolutely agree. Harry’s biggest sin is loving a Black woman and making a family with her. History won’t sugarcoat this fact. History will analyze the Royal Family as outdated in a world where interracial relationships are more common and more widely accepted. History won’t be kind to the Firm and I hope it’s particularly scathing in regard to C&C and W&K’s part in tormenting the Sussexes.
Chuckles the Turd will undoubtedly strip the titles from his grandchildren with the African blood. He will (predictably) show his entire ass to the world. The Black and Brown peoples of the Commonwealth will have undeniable evidence about how the Firm views them. Charles won’t be able to spin his disdain for non-white people.
In my opinion, the removal of Harry’s and Meg’s wreath is the VERY last straw. I am SO disgusted. Please, please don’t go to Christmas on Scrooge Island and don’t go to that man’s coronation on your first-born’s birthday. Hell, the RF reminds me of the vile English Dept. at my high school, who were so superior, arrogant and petty that they practically banned most of the department from the English office (de facto). QUIT THAT BITCH ALREADY, Sussexes.
@JFERBER- I agree 100%. SOMETHING has to be the last straw. Between this and the funeral indignities, let this be the last straw.
“We got rid of it- and the duplicates we kept, too.” SMH……….(but what do you wanna bet that came straight from the mouth of the Bride of Chucky?)
Charles is a disgrace. A petty prick with a heart of stone.
Long may Harry and Meghan flourish thousands of miles away from the House of Whiners.
Okay, so this is VERY old news, and I find it fascinating that anyone in England wants to dredge it up again. It’s like the “reporters” want to fly a hornet into the path of a tampon.
We really didn’t know how fake polite England was, until QEII died. You all need to stop with the “keep calm, and carry on”, she’s dead.
The evilness in hearts and minds is always reflected in their actions-these shitty actions show the evil in their hearts and minds-Prince Harry will always be a part of the veteran community because he has shown he cares and put his caring into action-nobody can take that away-God bless the Sussex family.