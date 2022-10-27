Matthew Perry apologizes for wishing death on Keanu Reeves in his memoir

Matthew Perry has written a memoir called Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Perry details his addiction issues and how much he spent fighting for his sobriety. He also talks a lot about Friends and all of the celebrities he’s known/dated over the years. I had no memory of Perry knowing the late River Phoenix, but they worked together in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon and became friends. Perry wrote about finding out that River died, and Perry chose that moment in his memoir to tastelessly note “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry also makes another reference to wishing Keanu would die later in the book. It’s bizarre – it reads like he’s trying to make an awkward joke, but it comes across as deeply unkind and rather macabre. Well, now Perry is apologizing.
Matthew Perry is clearing the air. Earlier this week — and ahead of the release of his new upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — several excerpts of the book were released by Variety and The New York Post, with both outlets sharing sections where he talks about Keanu Reeves.
In one section, Perry, 53, is talking about his friendship with the late actor River Phoenix and writes, “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
But the Friends actor now says he misspoke. In a statement to PEOPLE, Perry says: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”
Reeves is cited again in the upcoming book when Perry writes about the death of comedian Chris Farley. “His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share),” Perry writes. “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”
Yeah, I think he was trying to “joke” and it didn’t land. Perry thought it would be supercool to start some kind of random beef with Keanu Reeves and he was surprised the general public found it disgusting. Keanu is one of the most low-key and well-liked people in Hollywood, so of course people have his back. Beyond that, Keanu has had so much f–king heartbreak and grief in his life, and he carries those sorrows around every day. Why would you even put that out into the universe, the idea that Keanu is the one who should have died? That’s completely horrible.
ugh the apology is lacking IMO. Crawl and bawl for forgiveness for commiting crimes against Keanu
As far as I’m concerned, Matthew Perry can bend over backwards to apologize, he strikes me as a small human being in every respect: immature and inconsistent when he decides to flirt with girls 30 years younger on Raya, immature and inconsistent when he dumped Julia Roberts after pursuing her like a hound dog. He’s a cheapskate, he’s petty, narrow-minded. I can’t stand the self-pitying childishness. Basically, Perry’s writing a book because he needs the money, not because he has anything uplifting to bring to the world.
Keanu can boast some sort of self-taught wisdom. The man has a sound philosophical approach of life, hence Perry’s jealousy.
Omg, crawl and bawl!!! I’m stealing that!
Did he steal his gf or something!? To mention him once may be a silly joke but twice sounds personal.
Jeez. The more Perry talks, the more of a nasty, thoroughly unenlightened a-hole he sounds like. What a bad call, on several levels, to keep those comments in there. …Perry’s book editor must dislike him, too. Think I can understand why.
For real. I was gonna give his book the read because I’m down for a celeb memoir, but no more.
Keanu. Of all people. Naw.
I don’t think it was a joke at all! And his apology was sh!t as well! Talking about he “randomly ” chose a name. Sir, you randomly chose the same name to question why were they still alive, instead of your drug addict friends?! Yeah, he highkey hates Keanu. And knowing how close Keanu was to River, and how hard he takes his death even to this day, is doubly disgusting on Perry’s part. I’m so glad he got dragged for filth on twitter!
What a lousy “apology’! This does seem personal for some reason. And ghoulish.
All of this….it doesn’t feel random at all.
I was reading that all four of them, Perry, Reeves, Farley, and Phoenix, we’re friends and drug users. When River died, Matthew and Keanu had a falling out. Maybe Matthew blamed him for River’s death. Then when Farley died, more of the same. Don’t know if a lick of that is true, but it would make a little sense in explaining why he’d write such stupid and terrible passages. And insist on keeping them in the book when I’m sure the production manager, all the copy editors, and legal were like, The fuck you doing??!
There’s no interpretation of it in which it could be a joke. Blaming someone for still being alive after a tragic death is cruel. Worse when that person has suffered their own traumas and is a truly decent human who hasn’t used their pain to hurt others.
And it wasn’t an offhand joke. It’s published. In a book. He was probably asked several times about it in the editing stage. Advised against it and doubled down. There’s no coming back from this.
It is a truly shi**y apology and Matthew Perry can STFU and go away for good. I’m glad he’s sober but beyond that, he is a miserable bitter person. And of all the people to pick on, he chooses our beloved Keanu? How an editor didn’t take that out is mind boggling. I bet Perry fought to keep it in, and the editor was like, FU Perry. You’re going to regret this.
I see Perry still has some serious issues he needs to work on.
Keep Keanu’s beautiful name out of your angry, jealous mouth.
His editor and whoever else proofread this should have caught it. Or maybe they left it in wanting to generate headlines.
Nasty. Petty. Unkind. Not at all anything he needed to publish in his book.
These comments make MP sound jealous and spiteful.
I said yesterday, I had pre-ordered the book and once the excerpts started coming I cancelled the order.
Huge fan of Keanu. He has been open about his tragedies, tries to be polite and kind in interviews, etc.
MP has lost me as a fan. IMO, MP needs to keep working on his own issues.
They probably did catch and checked with him him on it, tried to advise against it, and he doubled down. That’s how you know it wasn’t just an off color moment for him.
Maybe his editor hated him well enough to NOT edit it out. I mean, it was supposed to be about Perry’s heroic journey towards sobriety and now it’s all about him being a unfunny jerk.
I bet Perry was a nightmare to work with and the editor was like FU. They are going to come for you hard, a$$hole.
keanu is a gift that keeps giving. i hope he’s never taken from us. man…matthew perry, i thought sobriety usually makes people nicer and be more generous but not in his case.
Well, there since Keanu seems to be a benevolent vampire who doesn’t age, he might be with us for a long time 😉
https://www.keanuisimmortal.com/
I never liked this guy. Now I like him even less.
Why would you put something like that out there that is so mean. People, me included, love Keanu this much because we want to offload him a little bit of the sadness he still carries
Matthew got his arse handed to him and now he is trying to back track, not fooling anyone.
Someone said yesterday that he went to school with Justin Trudeau and use to brag about beating him up.
Bizarre indeed.
There are so many stories about Keanu doing nice things for random people.
If he wanted to be edgy, he should have picked someone less likable.
Who goes after Keanu Reeves? Sounds like Matt has some unresolved issues concerning Keanu.
Especially because Jonny Depp was right there … and … Right. There. with with RF that night, at his club.
Yeah, exactly. Why didn’t he hold a grudge on him then?
That aside, I was a R. Phoenix superfan and got distraught for months after he died, I think I started disliking Depp from that point onwards…
Now we know that my gut feeling was also right, unlike Perry’s… :-/
Right? Johnny Depp still walks among us. Or, if he’s looking for someone still shockingly alive after too many drugs, Charlie Sheen.
Tasteless.
Sure it’s a “joke” when you got the backlash. Perry is repugnant.
Wow. I can’t believe this fool tried to come for my sweet humble Keanu! Keep his name out of your mouth Matty! This bs apology is as weak as the guy who made it. He clearly needs more help. Hope he continues his journey for self improvement.
I loved Keanu in Speed and The Devil’s Advocate! And I’ll always be grateful to Will Smith for turning down The Matrix, thereby showing the world that Keanu is indeed “that dude”!
Yeah…no.
A good person will not wish someone else had died.
The only time I wished something like this is when my beloved mother died from cancer and I wished I had died instead.
Matthew is not a nice human being.
Matthew Perry is a trash person. Now that he wrote his memoir can he just go away and live off his sitcom residuals and shut UP.
It’s just a bad joke/point to try to make. I can understand, I think, the general thought process behind his comment, but its still a bad joke. (general thought being that when someone who is so talented dies tragically it can be an easy step from “why them” to “why not this other person?” but its still twisted.)
But even if that was his thought process…….first off, why Keanu, and second, you don’t need to share every thought that comes into your head, even in a memoir.
I could also see if he had been talking about himself, like why was he, an addict, still alive while these other great performers, also addicts, had died.
But instead of dealing with a weird kind of survivor’s guilt, to transfer that over to Keanu? He still got some ways to go on his path of recovery.
My guess is it was deliberate, some people must resent KR and his success. Charlie Sheen did something similar, about KR getting to work with great directors and why not him? Now we know Perry shares the lowest common denominator with Sheen.
Why are they gone, Matthew? You already know the answer to that, you lived it. Drugs can kill you; it’s a crap shoot when you get something from whoever whether it’s going to be what you thought it was, whether you’re going to dose it safely, whether it’s going to react to something else in your system, whether your body is going to tolerate it in the same way it did before. Accidental overdoses are a thing.
Also, substance abuse or addiction can impair judgement and take down anyone, good or bad, no matter how unique or talented they are.
How utterly bizarre. What editor ok’d this?? Seriously????? Surely everyone knows how beloved Keanu is. It’s just such a strange misstep. And the funny thing is this is only going to make people like Keanu EVEN more now.
Never had much respect for Mathew Perry, but I used to have some compassion for his addiction struggles. He just destroyed that with his unforgivable attack on Keanu.
I have that kind of humor. I laugh at that kind of humor. I have cracked jokes at funerals of loved ones. Chandler was the only character on that show I could stand. In the context in which he referenced Keanu, these do not read as macabre jokes. He was truly pissed off at the death of Farley. He punched a hole in a wall in a rage. In that context, that wasn’t a joke. There wasn’t a remove there. Occam’s razor: everyone who disagrees with you doesn’t get dark humor, or Perry has issues?
Mm. The darkest Chandler ever got was talking about his own depression not other peoples’ deaths. Perry didn’t have to say this in a carefully written and edited book about his addiction, mentioning Keanu Twice. Eh.
I am an avid reader and love the juicy celeb memoir. I was going to buy this one…but based on the excerpts, I have changed my mind. Interesting the quotes and stories pulled show a very unlikeable narrator.
This exactly. MP comes across as extremely unlikeable in his own words. I do not want to know this person.
Keanu is kindness and humility. I don’t believe for a second his name was a random choice. A jealous choice, a bitter choice, that I would believe.
I canceled my pre-order of Perry’s book. Maybe I’ll read it someday, but I won’t pay to do so.
wishing death on keanu reeves is WILD
Not a joke. It almost read like Keanu was doing heavy drugs like them, so why didn’t he die instead. But we know that wasn’t the case. Hell, who even knew Perry was friends with either man. Ugh. I had to keep my real thoughts to myself in DM yesterday, lest I get thrown in Twitter jail. Don’t mess with Keanu! In spite of all the tragedies he’s faced, he’s still the nicest, kindest, most humble star out there. Matthew Perry can f@ck right on off with that mess. Apology not accepted!
Pardon my ignorance but is this quite … un-recovery-like? Wasn’t his initial press all that he’s all good, recovered, never again etc. Isn’t it part of completing recovery that you forgive grudges? And now this pettiness is immortalised in your memoir? Cringe forever.
I feel more vindicated at how crappy I thought he was about the colostomy comments!
I’m sorry I get that we don’t want to make people with colostomy bags feel like they can’t thrive like anybody else. However, can we just be honest and admit that if somebody has a choice between a colostomy bag and no colostomy bag that they’re going to choose no colostomy bag?? My father-in-law has one after bowel cancer and he’s doing well, but he’d be the first one to tell you that he’d rather not have it. Obviously for some people it really improves their lives, but an MP’s case it’s not like he was suffering from bowel disease.
A lot of the things MP says are s*** but saying that this warning was a wake up call for him was not an offensive thing to say.
I’ve been reading all the coverage and comments about this book over the past week and wondering if I was the only person who didn’t feel warmth and compassion for Perry? His story literally revolts me. He gets more chances to screw up and try again because he has more resources. And he is very, very lucky. What a complete waste.
His “joke” falls flat for me because Keanu isn’t an addict while he, River, Chris and Heath all had well-known substance abuse issues. There’s no equivalency. He just wanted to say it. So he did.
It read like he is completely ignoring Keanu’s relationship with River. They were close and Keanu took River’s death hard. Or maybe Matthew did know and was jealous and has been holding on to this for decades.
Also, River’s death felt personal for alot of us Gen Xers. To just see those photos of him on the sidewalk. My memory is still fresh. For us River and Keanu was it and Matthew was the definition of ‘Who?’.
Exactly! River and Keanu were actually very close friends sooooooooo… not impressed by Matthew atm
Chandler bing for life but no one I mean NO ONE insults Keanu. Ppl forget all that man has been thru and he is still one of the most gracious, giving and nicest men in the business! So no I will not be reading this book based on that.
WHY?? Maybe because Keanu wasn’t dropping speedballs left and right. Maybe because he wasn’t such a drugged-out mess that he was a major liability on sets. But you know, I’m just guessing…
Keanu 💕forever ♾
We want him to 🖖♾💗.
Not cool, Matt Perry. Uncool triangle level not cool. Leave.Keanu.Alone.
Not cool and I can’t believe his editor let this go to print. It’s on the publisher as well.
I was looking forward to this book, but will not be buying or reading it now. How horrible is he?