Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ will ‘almost certainly be unhelpful to King Charles’

I am so into Prince Harry’s memoir title. Spare is so… evocative and simple. It says so much about how Harry was raised, what he was told, how he was treated. The cover is fire too. Anyway, much like the initial news of Harry’s memoir last year, the story came out before the publisher was ready, then Penguin Random House and Prince Harry confirmed the news with a press release. I love that. So now we know the name of his memoir and we also know that it will be released in fifteen other languages, plus Harry will read the audiobook (HOT). I would imagine the pre-orders are already through the roof, and after more than a year of hand-wringing and whining, King Charles is in a full panic. While Buckingham Palace is not commenting on the record, their royal rota minions are already in full attack mode:
Richard Fitzwilliams: ‘It was never a good idea for Harry, fifth in line to the throne, a Counsellor of State and only 38, to write a memoir which by its nature would be highly controversial. There have been reports that the memoir has been toned down given the sensitivities involved. When it is published, Harry may well do interviews. It is likely to be extensively serialised. All of this will almost certainly be unhelpful to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, in the early months of his reign. It may well widen the rift between the royal family’s and the Sussexes in the pivotal period leading to King Charles’s coronation.
Mark Borkowski: ‘An advance is paid on a certain premise – the publishers would have seen the manuscript and got excited by it. So there’s always going to be a battle over the content. But could they have made substantial edits in time for January? Yes, in the modern world it’s very easy to get things changed and printed. The key period for selling books is Christmas. So they’ll be missing a lot of sales. January doesn’t strike me as an optimum time for a release, so that is significant – it would suggest there’s been a bit of a dispute over the content and Harry may have got his way.’
Tom Bower: ‘Profits demanded that the book be published as soon as possible after the Queen’s death. And the publishers were helped by the reality that neither Harry nor Meghan are prepared to terminate their campaign against the Royal Family,’ he told MailOnline. ‘To those who have speculated that Harry wanted to dilute his ghost-written text to remove the most offensive descriptions of Charles, William and Kate, one can only surmise that his book can only be a global commercial success if a healthy dollop of poison remains.
More from Tom Bower: ‘The damage to the Royal family will be great. Charles’s retaliation could include not giving their children their prince and princess titles, and even withdrawing their own titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Certainly, Harry was warned that the Sussexes’ revenge would be answered in kind, so there is certain to be a nervous Christmas among the Royal family in Sandringham as they anticipate the worst. For the new King, still planning his coronation, this could not have come at a worse time.’
I love how these dumbasses are arguing simultaneously that the memoir will be terrible for poor Charles, who is also enormously popular, so much so that Harry felt the need to soften the memoir. None of their arguments make any sense. I believed Omid Scobie when he reported that Harry completed Spare months ago and it had already gone through all of the legal checks. If Spare was pushed back, it was only for a month or so, and perhaps it was to change some verb tenses and titles following QEII’s passing. That’s what I believe – that it’s not like Harry was furiously rewriting huge chunks of the memoir in the past month, it was just making adjustments to the smaller details following his grandmother’s passing.
Oh, as for the idea that the book will be serialized… I doubt it will be in a British outlet? It’s far more likely that the publisher will send out some selections to American outlets though? Hm.
’Spare’ cover courtesy of Penguin Random House, additional photos courtesy of Travalyst and WENN.
Already ordered it. I can’t wait to see how many pre order sales are recorded in the first day/week. Salt Isle is going to freak.
@FC where did you order it from? Its not on Amazon.ca yet…?
I wasn’t able to find it on Amazon either but If you go to Random House’s website they have a link to Amazon for preorder. They have dedicate a whole landing page for it princeharrymemoir dot com (not sure if we’re allowed to link here).
I ordered mine!!!!
Brutal.
KC3 seems most concerned on how this is gonna blow back on camilla tbh. girl whatever you did….pray prince harry is feeling charitable.
A & L’s trust funds already full!
American publishers generally don’t “extensively serialize” American books to American audiences the way British audiences get 4-5 days of excerpts in the Daily Mail. An excerpt here and there for some outlets, not exclusive, sometimes. Particularly for books that people will actually read instead of propping up and repeating what one told Tom Bower to say.
This book doesn’t need to do that either. It will sell based on Harry’s name alone.
I hope he is making a ton from this book. I am sure the Dailey Mail and other Royal mouthpieces will be in full attack mode
Excerpts will hit the media the weekend before the release. It’ll be a royal meltdown on Kate’s birthday which sits smack in the middle of it all. I can already see the “Revenge as Harry purposely spoils Kate’s birthday!!!” headlines now.
Hahahahaha, I love this for her!
Looks like Netflix has a birthday present for Charles, Harry has one for Kate. ♥️
“…his book can only be a global commercial success if a healthy dollop of poison remains.” Actually telling on himself, saying out loud how these trash writers operate.
The preorders are going to crash Amazon. People are ordering the hardcover, the digital, AND the audio version. Harry’s not the “spare”anymore!
Where are people preordering the digital? I’m an ebook girl these days and I can’t find it.
Amazon has it.
https://www.amazon.com/Untitled-3806-Random-House-Group-ebook/dp/B0BCP3JP6F/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1FT8JIX4HI32C&keywords=prince+harry+spare&qid=1666878451&sprefix=prince+harry+spare%2Caps%2C317&sr=8-1
Kaiser/CB – you should include a link to the book on Amazon every time you post about it so you get something back for it, considering how much we’re going to discuss it here lol.
I already ordered all three but not from Amazon. Done with them after the prime Charles3 contract. I’m so sick of the dramatic outrage of everything the Sussex’s do or say only for the BRF then turn around and copy it. As for the rota comments on the memoir of course they are going to bash it, they have all got there own books out there. I can’t wait for the numbers on sales for the Spare to come in, then they can cry and scream even more. This memoir isn’t a surprise they all knew it was coming and if Charles was that concerned he should have reconciled and stopped the racist hate campaign against the Sussex’s. When will the BRF realize there actions have consequences and the Crown and Spare a result of that. As far as the release date, this is one book where that won’t matter it’s preorder sales will be huge, 16 languages is amazing.
O.M.G. I just realized this means *book tour* !!!!!
Gosh that is an exciting and fun idea, Bettyrose. Thank you for the reminder! Yay 🎉
Yep. Hopefully his book tour overlaps with the Netflix release tour!
I love this so much. It can only be ‘hugely damaging’ if the Royals behaved badly. So the argument is that no one should know what their monarch is actually like because they’ll hate him. But that’s not the Royals’ faults, it’s Harry’s. For telling everyone his family’s feet are made of clay. Amazing.
Unless these leaks were done purposely by the publisher, I hope they are actively looking for the source of the leak to terminate their employment.
That book title… talk about choosing violence! LMAO. Already preordered mine.
The title is “Spare”, which comes from “an air and a spare” to the throne, not spear, which is a weapon.
…….yes, we all know that. “heir” and spare….that’s how William and Harry were always described. It’s a great title for his book. “choosing violence” is an expression, it doesn’t mean anything thought Harry was going to attack Charles with a spear lol.
Heir, surely?
I think Izzy meant, he’s not being conciliatory at all. He’s going to talk about being the second brother and how difficult it was. If he’d called it like, ‘A Life of Service’ or whatever, that’d set a different tone.
I suspect this was not a leak at all. Some eagle-eyed person just saw it pop up on an “upcoming titles available “ directory in a library database somewhere. It’s not even three months away, so that’s very plausible.
Second this- work in the book industry.
Golly, do we think that maybe, just maybe, Tampon Charlie shouldn’t have been such a royal bitch to Harry during the week of TQ’s funeral? After the way Harry was treated why would he ever have changed the content?
Ordered mine before I even read another word!
“plus Harry will read the audiobook (HOT).”
*renews years-dormant Audible subscription*
Oh, how the tables have turned. Let the games begin!
416 pages of absolute fire 🔥
Will Charles have one of his equerries hold the book and turn the pages for him or is Will going to throw on the audio during the coronation committee meetings? 🤔
I do wish it was coming out before christmas but I think the date coincides with their annoucement to step back as working royals (I think that was around 1/6/2020, thereabouts?) so this is probably the closest release date to that. I also wonder if this is so the book tour and such happens AFTER Christmas, so Harry gets to spend the season with his family in California, and so that this book will control more of the news cycle in January?
And of course its going to be unhelpful to Charles. Charles was unhelpful to Harry to say the least, so why would this book be helpful to him? That doesn’t mean Harry is going to take a match and burn the monarchy to the ground, but i expect at the very least we will get stories about how Charles worked with the press for his own image (and Camilla’s) and refused to do the same for him.
It makes sense to match it with when they officially left and it would make sense that Harry doesn’t want to tour around Christmas season.
I do wonder if the date got pushed because of the Queen’s passing from the originally speculated pre thanksgiving release date.
Marking my calendar for Finding Out day! Great start to a new year. I’m also clearing my calendar for the week after the election, come on Merrick.
I actually hope nothing gets leaked and we’ll all read it on the tenth
Ordered.
Harry is going to tear down the destructive, dysfunctional monarchy power structure. How it leads to family dysfunction, imbalance, and fractures. Good for him. #AbolishTheMonarchy
Can’t wait to buy it!
Note to the publisher – the font choice is AWFUL.
Awful! It looks like a Microsoft Word 8th grade cover.
Charles has to be born again to be “enormously popular”, first of all. He is reaping what he sowed; most of the events that made him unpopular were before his son had any agency on the matter, and started well before he was even born. Why do they insist on holding everyone but Charles accountable for his own decisions?
They’re just following Charles’ own lead. It’s amazing to me how many people will go along with a narcissist’s pity party, and the person I’m thinking of is a middle class American nobody. When it’s the king, I guess people who think that means anything other than pure chance have to go along even harder.
I’ve never bought anything having to do with British royalty. Hard no for me. But Harry’s book? OMG, I can’t wait. I watched his mother’s funeral on the telly, and while I was nursing my second boy, I watched those boys walk the street as though they were adults. My heart ached. So yeah, I’m diving into this lol.
I preordered. Bots are all over dm now
Yeah, this book is getting my money. I been speaking with my SM friends and alot of them are planning to order it as well. They really didn’t pay attention to the Royals after Diana died. Then they saw how Harry and Meghan was treated and it all came back and they are ready to be petty.
Also, how can people look at Harry and question his paternity when he looks exactly like Philip on that cover.
Preordered on Audible and hardback. Whoo hoo!
Lol, why should it be helpful to Charles? Widen the rift – like more than 6,000 miles? And retaliation – like taking away worthless titles? Too late – Harry and Meghan are already rich and famous.
I’ve always thought people saying he wasn’t going to talk about what his family did to him were offbase. Of course I don’t know, but if it’s a memoir, it’s about his life. How can someone write a memoir of their life without talking about their family? Especially when their family did to them what his did to him?
The rota saying what Harry knows could destroy the monarchy, specifically because of Charles, is really interesting though. It feels like a way to get out there that they know shit about Charles they’ve been forced (for some reason) to keep secret, while pretending they’re really criticizing Harry. We already know so many horrible things he’s done — what else did he DO? Is it something to do with his close friendships with notorious rapists?
I love that it’s being released on my birthday. Pretty great gift, tbh. And I’m also a Meg so the stars are aligned 😂