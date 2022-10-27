NYT: Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’, will be released on January 10, 2023

The leak about Prince Harry’s memoir came in the summer of 2021. I always believed that Harry and Penguin Random House didn’t intend for the news to come out at that moment, but they hastily arranged a confirmation, with Harry issuing a statement about his intent for writing the memoir. In the roughly fifteen months that followed the leak and confirmation, the British media has been beside themselves, hand-wringing and whining, threatening and lying. Personally, I had my fingers crossed for a November release just to be able to move on from this neverending “what’s in the book?!” melodrama at long last. It looks like Harry’s memoir has been pushed back about a month though – the NY Times reports that it will come out on January 10, 2023.
It seemed like a sure thing, or as close to a sure thing as is possible in book publishing: Prince Harry, who was living in self-imposed exile after his stormy exit from the British royal family, was writing a tell-all. After months of frenzied speculation, the book has a publication date: Jan. 10, 2023, according to industry executives.
The memoir, the first in a competitive multi-book deal with Penguin Random House, was initially scheduled for late 2022 and expected to be a blockbuster. It was part of a broader push by Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to build their brands as media moguls: Beyond the book contract, with a rumored price tag of at least $20 million, the couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, any attacks the memoir might make on members of the royal family, or the monarchy, could strike many readers as unseemly. Prince Harry has gotten cold feet about the memoir’s contents at various points, book industry executives with knowledge of the process told The Times, and the project has been shrouded in rumors, delays and secrecy.
The memoir will be published at a delicate moment for the British monarchy and public, which is still adjusting to King Charles III and reeling from economic and political instability. Its release also thrusts Prince Harry into an impossible situation. Damaging revelations could hurt the monarchy and his relationship with his family. But holding back could dampen sales, making it more difficult for his publisher to recoup its considerable costs — and could erode Harry’s self-made image as the rebellious, truth-telling prince.
“Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family?” said the literary agent Matt Latimer, co-founder of the Javelin agency, which represents politicians and public figures like James Comey, the former director of the F.B.I., and John Bolton, the former national security adviser. “Those are competing goals to some extent, and it’s hard to do both.”
Penguin Random House declined to comment. A representative for Harry and Meghan also declined to comment.
“Don’t forget, the British royal family is there by consent, they need to earn and keep the respect of the British public,” said Valentine Low, a journalist and the author of “Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor.” “If that is ever damaged in a fundamental and permanent way, that could be very serious.”
What is the NY Times doing here? “Any attacks the memoir might make on members of the royal family, or the monarchy, could strike many readers as unseemly”…? Unseemly like the new Princess of Wales looting the dead queen’s jewelry before the body was even cold? Unseemly like Queen Elizabeth’s son selling off her prized racehorses? Unseemly like Charles, Camilla, William and Kate yukking it up and prancing around, taking Drab Four portraits the night before the Queen’s funeral? That kind of unseemly?
“Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family?” I didn’t know literary agents needed grown men to supplicate themselves before their dysfunctional and racist families? What business is it of Rando Literary Agent if Harry repairs the rift with his family?
Anyway, since it’s the New York Times, I suspect that the release date is true. I hate that the British media now has a two-month-plus lead time to wage a smear campaign on Harry ahead of the release.
Update: Holy crap, apparently Harry’s memoir is titled Spare. AMAZING. Penguin Random House just confirmed the release date too, so it looks like the NYT got it right. Look at this cover!!!
We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.
SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/L0I4CT4flH pic.twitter.com/iqdBjBwkWE
— Random House Group (@randomhouse) October 27, 2022
I hate to say it, but the NYT is trash. I unsubscribed during the 2016 presidential election.
I did the same
I used to think it was a progressive newspaper and even picked up a copy now and then from bookstores where they sold international newspapers just to support.
Often seem to get disappointed when I do those things.
Better to give to local charities instead.
It is progressive, or fancies itself that way. But it’s also become a really bad newspaper – poorly written, poor research, slapdash reporting, more interested in opinion and agenda than fact. This particular piece on Harry’s book is total tabloid language.
Thank you for explaining more about it.
I stopped buying it because I got annoyed by something, but now can’t remember what it was 🙂
For me, the issue with the NYT is that i feel like it sold itself for access when it came to Trump. Yes, there was lots of criticism of Trump, lots of breaking stories. But there was still a “both sides” mentality to some of the stories. and they were trash in the 2016 election, I’m convinced they were part of the reason Hillary lost.
I don’t think the NYT is progressive at all. It’s not a right wing mouthpiece but it’s still a tool of the powerful establishment. Its copaganda is grotesque and I’m not surprised that it sides here with the royal family. The “Grey Lady” is all about holding up institutions of white supremacy-it just don’t shout it like the right wing outlets.
Yes, @Becks1 and @Jess – that’s why I say it fancies itself to be progressive. It’s the white, East Coast, elite gatekeepers form of progressivism. I’ve always expected this from the NYT, but at least the writing was better.
Trash is right. So they couldn’t get any quotes from someone who isn’t obv fronting for the RF. Valentine Low? GTFOH
I didn’t even make it to the election. But, her emails seems like a long forgotten dream. Or nightmare as it were.
The NYT has journalists like Maggie Hagerman twisting themselves into pretzels to present a both-sides, “unbiased” account of Trump’s crimes but cover Harry’s book like DM?
Does anyone else follow New York Times Pitchbot on twitter?
It is perfect at mimicking the fatuousness of the Times and following that account is cathartic.
@gruey, yes, I do! And it’s especially amazing when a pitchbot take, even down to a similar headline, actually gets published days or weeks later. It’s happened more than once. Like the NYT is copying its own parody.
Hard agree with Becks1, Jess, Eurydice and others regarding NYT both sides-ing, copaganda, thin-skinned access-journalism (boy do they get defensive!), East coast wealth protectionism and elitist goggles. It’s been a shit show since the Howard Raines 2000-era war mongering. Or maybe that’s just as far back as my memory allows.
They quote the Daily Mail!!!!!!! Multiple times!!!! And use Low and Richard Fitzwilliam as sources!!! Ditzy Fitzy was one of the fools pranked by the donkey sanctuary you tube guys! I mean, COME ON!!! 🤡🤡
About the memoir itself:
I’m shocked at the date. Looks like some earlier reporting WAS right and book went back for rewrites. No reason to miss holiday sales otherwise. And that weird date screams “need to publish before any leaks.”
Hats off to whoever pushed for that title though. 💣
@ Gruey
I do now! Thanks!
It may be the NYT, but the did nothing but quote the daily fail and Valentine Low for this shitty article. Both Harry’s spokesperson & the publishing house declined to comment, so I highly doubt
the release date is true.
They most likely will release it on schedule this year, but will not inform any media before the drop, hence every media desperately playing guessing games re: the release date!!
Nevermind, it has been confirmed!!
And he titled it “Spare”! I love this guy!!😂🤣
Just preordered the hardcover. I was going to get the Kindle version but I think this is one I’m going to want to feel the weight of in my hands while I’m reading it, lol.
The title is provocative and no holds barred. I. Cannot. Wait!
And he’s reading the audio book! I can’t wait for this!
Okay so do I need the audio book, the kindle edition AND the hardcover? Definitely just pre-ordered the hardcover, LOL.
@C Shell do some celebs not read their own audio books? Never bought one,that seems strange to have someone else do the reading though.
Yes, they do read their own memoirs as far as I know — as I did with the Obamas, I could listen to Harry endlessly.
I saw that but, couldn’t find it on Amazon Audiblebooks to pre-order. 🙁
@LauraD , you have to go through the link on the Prince Harry Memoir website and then it takes you to “untitled 3806” which is the memoir.
@Becks, at the mo it’s only available in the US via Audible. 🙁 Here in the UK we can order the Hardcover, Kindle or a CD. They’ve got until January to sort it so I’ll just keep clicking and waiting. 😆
It doesn’t matter how many licenses the New York Public Library gets. The waitlist for the book or the audiobook will be six months long on day one.
Lol. I absolutely love how Harry and Meghan have taken back their power and story and now they same people who still want and desperately need to make money off them have no access, no influence, nothing 😂 The successful business ventures, podcasts, awards, donations. I don’t even know this couple and I’m proud of them. Lol.
I’ve seldom loved celebrities before like this, but they’re now up there with Princess Diana, Michelle Obama and BTS for me 🥰.
So, yes, am proud of them too.
Doing another stream of Meghan’s podcast on my mother’s phone with her. Every stream helps build their success.
I have my doubts that it’s true even if it’s the NYT. There was too much reliance on DM talking points and Valentine Low who is desperately pushing his own book. I hope it’s not true, I was really looking forward to reading it during the Christmas season.
The NYT might as well be a Murdoch paper now.
If it’s true it would be three years after they announced that they would be stepping down as working royals. I’m sad that it leaked.
It didn’t leak. It’s been up on British publisher’s website since about 5am central time here in the States. I saw it on Campaign to Abolish the Monarchy twitter feed at 5:30 central time.
NYT had this story yesterday afternoon though, so there was a leak I think -but it seems it was a really small leak. Like they were going to go live today with the announcement anyway and someone just alerted NYT and gave them a heads up.
I don’t count less than 24 hours as a leak, especially since they didn’t even have the title. That’s the story as far as I’m concerned. 😉
It’s officially been confirmed – press release from Random House. Already put in my order!!
Already getting ready to pre-order. Perfect title too. Let them Striesand this, as much as we all hate how the press is, Harry will just get richer off this and he can build up his case against those mfrs
I saw the cover and title ‘Spare’ on the daily fail,it must be true.
If I could cancel the NYT YET AGAIN, I so would. WTF?! Quoting (as Kaiser puts it) the rando agent for Comey and Bolton, not to mention Valentine Lowest of the Low, and characterizing Harry’s MEMOIR as a tell-all just sounds like the same old narrative we’ve been doused with from the 🐀🐀🐀 and 🤡🤡🤡. It undermines the credibility of the entire article so I’m not convinced the release date “according to industry executives” is reliable. I don’t care if it’s in the NYT.
ETA — okay, I see it’s been confirmed and available for presale. *runs off to throw money at Amazon — runs back — it’s not there y’all*
Yes it is! It’s “untitled 3806” ebook LOL. When you click through it tells you teh title.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BCP3JP6F?tag=randohouseinc47720-20
This story is changing so fast I can’t keep up! Yep, found it through the PrinceHarrymemoir.com site, and pre-ordered the hardback! Another link:
https://www.amazon.com/Untitled-3806-Random-House-Group/dp/0593593804/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
@becks1
Thanks was easy as pie, my book order confirmed.
Well, nuts. I was also hoping it would come out in November. I was so hopeful I told my kid that’s what I wanted for Xmas. Ha! Now I need to amend my plans for the holidays…..
“If that is ever damaged in a fundamental and permanent way, that could be very serious.”
GOOD. Fuck this racist, classist, thieving institution that only values women as broodmares.
Spare is an absolutely brilliant title.
Yes, I love the title. It’s throwing their insulting way of styling the second born back at them.
Yes, that quote really stood out for me – along with the other half – ““Don’t forget, the British royal family is there by consent, they need to earn and keep the respect of the British public,” said Valentine Low”
Suggests to me that Valentine Low, for all his toadying as a prime rota rat, knows damn well that members of the RF have done stuff to M&H that, if made public, would undermine respect for the RF enough that it could threaten the actual existence of the Monarchy. Imagine being so badly behaved that a member of your family simply telling the truth about your treatment of them gets you fired.
Bring. It. On.
There must be some pretty awful secrets if it eclipses the racism they have exhibited even in public with comments (Phil), taking bags of cash, friends and family who are perverts, casual adultery, exempting themselves from laws, living in castles with stolen jewels while their “subjects” struggle, having big splashy funerals and celebrations while “commoners” are in bad situations. Losing the respect of the Brit public requires what?
That bit stood out to me too. Like……what harry might say is so bad that it could put the existence of the BRF into jeopardy?
So what I’m wondering now is if a RR is going to spill some of the beans before the memoir comes out, to get ahead of the memoir and to try take some of the wind out of its sails?
Meaning, if I’m Valentine Low, or Richard Palmer, or emily andrews or Chris Ship (not Kay or Eden or Wootton or Levin or Junor lol), and I know that Prince William or King Charles did something REALLY REALLY bad, and I know what that is, and I’ve been sitting on it for years, and now there’s a chance that Harry is going to spill it, I might make the choice to spill it on my own so I get the accolades and the praise for breaking this story wide open and telling truth to power and all that.
Like if I’m a RR, I might decide to take this opportunity to make a name for myself outside of the royal circles. You would be blowing your career, royals-wise, so it would have to be something big, something that would make your career in other areas, you know?
Hopefully, one of them will break and spill and then the event isn’t even mentioned in PH’s book.
Burger King is absolutely going to leak his nefarious deeds ahead of time. He can’t help it. Or maybe he’ll throw CarolE/Kate under the bus instead?
Low admitted he sat on info that Meghan was seeking medical attention. Because he knew it would make her look sympathetic. So it wouldn’t be out of turn for him to sit on other stories that make the family look bad.
The rota are the original access journalists after all.
I think whatever Charles and Will have done, is someting the RR and the Tories consider unforgivable. Corruption, racisim, sexism, misstreatment of people they consider below them, will never be a real problem in their eyes.
Those people dream of the world of the 1950 where POC and women were legally below white men.
I think with the disussin about CK III spider memos, it must be something really breaking with tradition. Attempts of political interference that were against the whishes of the tories?
Preordered and to heck with checking how many Australian dollars that just set me back!
I’m so excited! I keep imagining all the palaces like that ‘Community’ meme with everyone running around screaming and on fire. Between The Crown and this book confirmation, they must be losing it. (I did not account for the financial and political crisis in the UK, given I doubt they care, except to maybe be jealous the new PM is richer than them AND is a POC.)
It could be true – I trust something coming out of NYT more than the Fail – but until we get confirmation from Penguin or Harry, then we just don’t know. I kind of find it weird that it would come out in January, when releasing it a month earlier would make it a possibility for holiday gifts and probably increase the sales, but maybe the thinking is that it will be a bestseller regardless and this coincides with the date of their announcement of leaving the BRF?
Valentine Low’s quote is interesting there though, about how the memoir has the power to damage the BRF by permanently impacting how the public views them. Again we’re back to…..what goes on in that family/Firm that the RRs all seem to know, and why is it so damaging?
I don’t believe though that there has been any change in the publication date (i.e. if it was meant to be January 10, its going to be January 10) or that Harry is walking back anything he said. If he was willing to say it while the Queen was alive, he’s going to say it now that she’s dead.
Annnnd now we’ve got confirmation!!! Oh man the cover!!! SPARE!!! I AM SO EXCITED lol
It’s a perfect cover and title!
Seems like instead of revising the content as per the BM, Harry’s been spending his time recording the audio! Frustrating to wait, but smart to make the announcement now that the RF and henchmen have given it so much publicity. Coming out in multiple languages…
Oh my! The audio! Icing on the cake! Speak your truth, Harry. I’m listening.
Everything gets twisted and weaponised now, especially with Twitter. I think perhaps that is what they’re more worried about. What might he say which could become exaggerated, blown out of proportion and twisted to fit various narratives.
We’ve seen that.a lot with the Sussex’s. People take a line and run with it, turning it into something else entirely.
I cannot wait THAT long. I wanted it for the Xmas shopping rush. However, the title is genius. I feel his hurt from being considered extraneous his whole life.
Harry is taking his power back with that title. They called him that his whole life, both in the family and media. Now they’re mad he flipped the script on them. It serves them ALL right.
This!
Also taking back one holiday he can spend with his family as so many of the birthdays have been co-opted by royal nonsense. He and Meghan can have a quiet Christmas season with the little ones before the royal explosion that will happen in Jan. This release date will absolutely RUIN Kate’s birthday.
Poor Kate, LOL. I didn’t even think about that. No multi-week birthday extravaganza this year.
Kate can wear a silver dress and hit piano chords to try to get attention and have a few more portraits commissioned to try to get some attention lol
Wait, it’s Kates birthday again? What happened to the big combo 40th party that Harry was not invited to? What, did it turn out nobody else would go or did the queen laugh and say tough luck it’s my jubilee?
But “spare” is a British idiom, too, isn’t it? Like to be really angry and upset?
Yes it is, as in “he went absolutely spare when he heard … ”
I’ve already put in my order on Amazon, and I look forward to hearing preorder numbers are blowing everything out of the water.
And golly, that cover and title, well done Harry
Yes like if something’s driving you nuts, it’s driving you ‘spare’!
Thanks, all. “Spare” is so interesting, with so many definitions than can fit Harry’s story. I’ve also put in my order!
Spare as extraneous to requirements; Spare as in case the original’s a dud; Spare? as in but I’m actually better than the original;
Spare as in I’m so angry about what you did to my mum; Spare as in you bullied and harrased my wife; Spare as in you called my kids what? Can’t wait
yikes that title. he’s def not going to be holding back huh? well, interested to see how this plays out. while i think he can write whatever he wants, they do make a point that if it’s not juicy enough it won’t sell, if it’s too eye-opening will cause further rift with family. delicate situation.
It’s going to sell no matter what. Finding Freedom wasn’t that juicy and it was an international best seller.
That maybe your wish but it’s going sell.
@amybee “maybe” not presume anything? this book will for sure because everyone wants to know, but it’s a multi-book deal, depends on the contents of this one that determines the sales of the others. i think that’s the point they’re making?
I’m going to create some buzz amongst my family and friends.
Most used to be pretty disinterested in the British Royal Family, but after I talked about all the good things M&H do + the mistreatment they received, they are getting more into them.
Most can read good enough English to read in the original version, but I’m pretty sure it will be translated too.
@Flowerlake – check the book’s website periodically (princeharrymemoir.com). It’s supposed to be published in 16 languages eventually.
Thanks, Windyriver 🙂
My language will be one of the ones it will be translated into. It says so at the bottom of the page. Some of my older relatives speak English and can still probably read a book in English, but it’s more intense and less comfortable for them.
As for the English version: even though I don’t see my country as a preorder option yet, I think it will probably be available in English bookstores from day 1 (as usual with big releases).
@Flowerlake – can’t remember where but believe I saw something saying it will be published in all languages at the same time. So keep checking, it’s early days yet. If this is true, a pre-order for the version you want will likely appear.
The title is perfection.
It’s available for pre-order on multiple sites in seven different countries right now, via the website for the book. Somehow I don’t think the publisher is worried about sales.
With this much lead time to pre-order, it doesn’t really matter how juicy it is, it’s going to rack up a TON of pre-orders before anyone has seen anything of the contents. And the title choice is definitely provocative so I’m pretty sure that will drive pre-sales further.
And with the continued bitching and moaning from the the RF and BM, there’ll be non-stop buzz until Jan 10 – more free marketing!
The book will be a best seller. The rift has been well documented . The royal family in the UK is standing on a slippery slope. A King who married his adulterer after marrying a young virgin. Selling access to the monarchy by their king and family members. These folks have been dancing with the devil for a long time. If Harry can hasten their decent I am here for it. Ordering this book in all formats available and recommending it to friends and family.
Perfect title “Spare.” When your entire youth was designed to make you feel less than, imagine the psychological damage this has on you. Happy this young man is taking his power back.
Love 👏🏼 The 👏🏼 Title 👏🏼 So 👏🏼 Much 👏🏼
I can’t wait to listen to this book. It’s going to be amazing.
Did he sign a 3 book deal with them? For some reason I feel like he did?
I love the title. Let the meltdown begin. Lol
the first comment I saw on twitter under this announcement was, but he’s not the spare anymore, there are two more ahead of (i.e. charlotte and Louis as the new spares.) I mean……that’s the attack plan? lol.
They need to explain why some of them still refer to Andrew as a “spare” still then.
I would not say it was self Imposed. Exile.The royal family turned down their doing part time work and Charles and William behaved horribly as well as kate
He grew up as the spare. Imagine he even saw himself as the spare. What must that do to a person’s identity? Guess we’ll find out in his book. Just sad it will be January.
The person who twitted that is a moron.
Prince Harry “SPARE,” “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he added. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”
My order is in! I can’t wait to read Prince Harry’s account of his life. Prince Harry is standing in his truth.
The comprehension skills on that island is reflective of the quality of writing that comes out from there. Imagine trying to pick apart the tile of a book when you have used this word this man’s entire life to describe him. “Spare” for me explains how this young man was bought up to feel less than. Pretty sure his book will tackle how he redefined himself and discovered his worth.
Wow. “SPARE.” Burn it all down, indeed….
Right?!! “Remarkably personal” from the publisher also has my eyebrows up- go off Harry.
“Spare” – (making dolphin noises) – and not just the title, but the cover photo. Not a glam shot in an expensive suit or all casually romantic in a California landscape, but like a battle-hardened veteran.
That’s the same instant impression I got too about the cover photo — Harry daring them to come at him. Resilient, victorious. I admire him so much.
I find it telling that the word SPARE is imprinted on his neck like a choke hold.
Love the title. I look forward to the book
The cover gave me chills!
There’s something very telling about it being by Prince Harry…and not Duke of Sussex
Wow!!!! The closeup pic of Harry on the pcinceharrymemoir page. That is a MAN!
In the about the author section, he is “husband, father, …” Clear where his priorities are.
And the book’s also published in 15 non-English languages. You go, Harry!
Enough languages to cover all the Commonwealth Countries…LOL. BYEEEEEEEE RF!
This title shows that Harry is not here to play around, let´s see if the RF can keep themselves from fucking around!
The title is perfect, the rota & BRF are probably 💩 their knickers about now. I have already preordered the digital, hard cover and audible version of his memoir. I read that Prince Harry is narrating the audio book himself, I can’t wait. He is also making large donations to his UK charities Well Child and Sentebale from the book which is amazing, very inspiring and unlike the working royals. Wonder how long it will take to hit best sellers lists worldwide? (It is being released in 16 different languages which I personally have never heard of 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼)
I am seriously thinking in pre ordering now that you said he is donating some of the proceeds…
@Cessily Finding Freedom was ultimately released in more than a dozen languages. Obviously Penguin believes the market is there.
What a shitty and smarmy article.
It’s perfect.
LOL. I love it!
And that photo….
What a MAN…..
Dang that title y’all! Talk about throwing a spear. I was hoping for a pre Christmas release too BUT this could make sense. Build anticipation after The Crown and when there is that after the holidays lull. People get lots of gift cards to spend after Christmas too, lol. I hate that the NYT is quoting scum like Valentine Low. If Harry was losing any sleep over the stupid “rift” he wouldn’t have bothered to write this book.
The title!
Can’t wait for it 😀
I think the Crown will create even more interest and will also make more people realize how messed up things are in that family (of those who usually don’t pay as much attention).
Awwwww SHIT!!! LET’S GO!! I just pre-ordered!!!
Although I’m super bummed it won’t be out in time for Christmas. I have that week off and I wanted to use it reading it.
LOVE the title! Harry is going IN!!
I don’t think his goal has to do with his family. More likely he is taking HIS story back from the so-called “experts” who constantly write about him. And, at the same time, supporting his family and charities by making money. If what all these RR’s have written over the years is the truth, how would PH writing about his life be so disastrous for his family? They are still going with the premise that it’s okay to tell anything and everything about PH’s life as long as the others come out looking good because he’s just one of the “spares”.
No mention made in article of Charles telling Harry not to bring Meghan when news of the queen dying and Harry not allowed to go with family members on that flight and kates ugly behavior to Meghan on the walkabout
Love that title! The British media is probably sh*tying themselves and pulling out their hair as we speak (meanwhile, Charles and Willileaks are probabaybanging their heads against the wall) cuz they’ve lost all their credibility (not that they had much to begin with) and revenue stream. I hope Harry rips them to shreds!! Also lololol the release date! Now we’ll be getting two months “w and K have lost the willingness to be keen because Harry’s thrown them under the bus (the children are already there you see ) and how dare he pick this date!” 😂
Charles and William right now: 🤬🤯
Ooooooo! I have maintained that it’s not going to be the tea spill people want it to be but with a title like that… maybe it just might.
No comment on the NYTimes article as half of it seems to be just things from the Fail who are hardly a good source.
I thought that too before their Oprah interview, and them just telling their story was jaw dropping for the whole 2 hours. It was great. RF are still whining about it 3 years later lol
That title is 🔥🔥🔥. It’s perfection. I pre-ordered within five minutes of realizing I could. An an audiobook read by PH? Lord have mercy.
Well damn Prince Harry! Brilliant title! As usual, the NYT is such a disappointment.
You can tell they are trying to brace themselves by all of the wailing and gnashing of teeth. Between Archetypes, The Crown and now Harry’s memoir, the RRs are going to have a hard time keeping up and like the RF, will lose much sleep, and likely part of their sanity. After all, the hit pieces aren’t going to write themselves and the palaces have to schedule time to scheme and scream…
Damn. That title tho. Perfect.
Between this and the Crown, it’s going to be a fun couple of months.
Ohhhh I can’t wait!! I figured the NYT got the date right but all the references to DFail and Valentine were disappointing.
Their story doesn’t make sense when the book was most likely complete before the Queen died. At least they talked about the racism, mental health and neglect Harry and Meghan mentioned without completing avoiding it.
I can also understand any nervousness Harry might have in sharing his story like this to the world. It’s his baby and if it were me I would hope people appreciate and understand if I wrote a memoir.
Also not looking forward to 2 months of relentless complaining and explaining from the rota and royals. It’s gonna be a mess and perfect distraction from the insanity that is the government
currently.
The BM is gonna milk it for all it’s worth. Ultimately that’s only good for sales so I guess I’ll look at the bright side.
PREORDERING NOWWW!
Wouldn’t it be delightful if Harry and Meghan come to New York and give interviews to everyone *but* the NYT (and obv the Murdoch owned Post)?
I never believed Harry has been rewriting. He worked out the outline knowing the queen was of an age where it was likely she would have passed before release so that was taken into account. Looking forward to reading it.
Cant wait to pre-order the audiobook! So glad he’s reading it!
Edit: looks like it’s already up for pre-order! Usually i’m picky with my credits but i’m spending one here!
Well, I was definitely in the camp of “this book will be a memoir with very little scandalous tea”, but with the new title and cover photo…who knows????
I just wanted to say I’m happy Harry isn’t giving ALL of the profits to charity. He’s got a family to protect. This will have Archie and Lili’s college funds sorted.
I’m so with you on this @Snuffles. I’m puzzled at why some people expect Prince Harry and Meghan to give away their hard earned income.
@Petra if they are supporters no clue. But for others it’s another way to keep them servile. They know that financial stability allows for more freedom, and the more money they have the less beholden they are to the Royal Family. And if they aren’t beholden to them, they aren’t easy pickings for royal “experts” to use to monetize themselves.
I am so flippin’ excited!! I have been poised for months to pre-order as soon as I could! Already placed my order through bookshop.org. The title and cover are just AMAZING. I love that he’s writing as Prince Harry. Not Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Not Harry Mountbatten- Windsor. Not Harry Wales. Just, Prince Harry. They can whine about titles all they want, they can never take his birthright away from him!
Every human being deserves to live his truth.
Oh my god, ‘Spare’! I know it’s gonna be good!
The NY Times can go f- itself, frankly.
The royalists are upset about the title. LOL
Aw, are their feelings hurt?! Wasn’t it the Royals or the upper classes that came up with that disgusting phrase anyway, ‘the heir and the spare’? They can suck it up now!!
And yet they are the ones getting that secret life snobbish thrill every time they utter the words “minor royal.”
The trashloids like to make us think that Harry was going around wringing his hands and biting his nails about what to publish. Uh, I don’t think so, not with that title. Lol!
Finally, his story in his own words. And I am so happy that his book will hit the shelves in The Netherlands on the same date and 1 day before Katies birthday, what a wonderful gift. The press will be moaning and whining from now untill at least 3 months after the publication. Keeping his book in the public interest. I predict his book, will be a top 3 in sales, if not no 1.
Got my pre-order in! I bet there’s been a ton sold already today 😁 I imagine Harry will do some interviews Stateside. I wonder who would be a good ‘fit’ for him as an interviewer? Any thoughts? Oprah again?
How many words are needed to enrage an entire nation…
Narrator- he just needed one.
#spare
You know BP and the rota are calling in every favor to get an advance copy of Spare to tear it apart to soften impact.
Based on the title and premise there will def be parts that will make the RF squirm – will be interesting if the spills new tea.
After how he and Meghan were treated esp at QE2’s funeral and the Jubilee celebrations I would not be surprised if he goes scorched earth not just on the family but the British media. The BRF are not the only ones bricking it over what Harry might have to say. Harry knows things that are not in the public domain, things that could cause a lot of problems for certain individuals in the media. This book will have been thoroughly reviewed by a team of lawyers.
SPARE. Love the title. They have been calling him that his whole life, he may as well own it. Love the picture, he’s not smiling, he means business. I think it sets the tone for the book.
I was hoping to have it to read over the Christmas break, but January 10 is fine with me.
“Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family?”
This is a classic abuser tactic. Either he wants to enhance his celebrity OR he wants to mend the rift with his family. There’s no space for any other options. Therefore, if/when Harry calls someone out, it’s because he’s a famewh*re, not because the other person’s behavior was wrong.
PRE-ORDERED. I’ve never been more stoked to throw my coins at a pre-order in my life. I am ready! I had the hardest time finding it on Amazon but got there eventually.
Why does this NYT article read like a royal rota article in the Daily Mail? Goes to show just who gave the Times the scoop. All the sources quoted are British.