“A second woman says Herschel Walker paid for her abortion” links

I don’t even have a sarcastic remark. Obvious story is obvious.
This guy. He doesn’t know how many kids he has, how many abortions he’s financed, AND, worst of all, he held a gun to his first wife’s head and threatened to kill her. But the media is full of stories questioning John Fetterman’s fitness for office. Our American mass media is killing us and we’re supposed to shrug it off.
Fetterman will continue to improve from stroke residuals. Walker will continue to be garbage forever. That’s all anyone has to know.
It is so telling that holding a gun to a woman’s head and threatening to kill her gets a shrug from the masses. It’s tragic.
Seriously. It’s not wrong to pay for abortions. He’s a hypocrite, but abortions are perfectly fine and good. His violence against women and children though? That’s utterly unacceptable and the media does not care.
When it comes to Hershel Walker, I knew there would be more than one woman having an abortion. We have a saying here in the sticks, if you find a mouse in the house, guaranteed there is more hanging around.
Re Julia Fox and her male hygiene problem; and exactly does she know that men don’t wash their btt holes?
I had no idea this is a thing but I saw something about it on IG a few days ago. Apparently many actually don’t? I don’t even know. Wash your butt, people!
If Julia Fox starts a trend that gets men focused on washing their cracks a little better, I like her…more useful than some other celebs I can think of
Agree, TMI but my ex husband was obsessed with our bidet and he washed his butt every time he used the bathroom. He was super clean. That’s a requirement for me… men must wash their ass 😂
Oh gee, what a surprise.
Terrible Herschel Walker running for office is very scary. Especially when he’s just the tip of the iceberg and there are so many other men in powerful positions seeking to gain more power while abusing women.
I’m trying to learn from this and gain strength. It seems to hold true that if a man has a pattern of abusing one woman, it’s likely he’s done the same or worse to at least another woman, and maybe several others. And that he’s more than likely to do it, and possibly much worse, to another woman. I hate that we have to tell the hardest truths and still fight the vilification afterwards. Smdh. But if we don’t tell the truth and warn women about predators known to us then how in the heck will they know? Hardcore stuff to deal with but I appreciate these women immensely for coming forward. Love this site 💕 tysm
🖖
Donald Trump normalized abusive, incompetent, and dishonest men running for high office. These types of stories were once disqualifying. Now we get them every election cycle from the Republican side, and, as I said, the media just shrugs it off. Now the white supremacists and the media know these candidates can win so they move on from the stories and voters do too. Sickening.
Aside from all the sordid (and sometimes shockingly violent) details of Walker’s personal life, the man is also just…breathtakingly stupid. I don’t think it’s much of an exaggeration to say that he must be one of the dumbest serious political candidates in American history. And an absolute embarrassment and insult to Black people. My favorite godfather is Black, and he can’t bear to see or hear Walker because “he’s the embodiment of every negative stereotype white Americans have assigned to Black people for the past 400 years.” And I think it’s difficult to argue otherwise.
I come from a solidly far-left family, and although I’ve never voted Republican, they were still people with whom I could have a lively but respectful debate until just a few years ago. With a few missteps (like the cynical pick of Sarah Palin for VP), there was usually at least a little quality control when it came to candidates. Now it’s just about winning at all costs, regardless of how stupid and backwards and downright sinister the candidate may be. That’s how we end up with Walker and MTG and Boebert. And they want to take that shit nationwide and it’s fucking terrifying.
Vote like your life depends on it. For women and BIPoC, for LGBTQ+ people, for Jews and other religious minorities, that expression might be quite literal.
Go Gisele
I am about to have a rage stroke over the Oprah story in Gawker. I cannot believe that at the VERY LEAST, she hasn’t even endorsed Fetterman yet. That article laid it out so well. She unleashed that lunatic Oz onto our country, and now that he is an enormous threat (to woman especially— the ones who made her who she is) she’s making a deliberate decision to stay out of this mess now. Awful
He obviously loves abortion, which is probably the only thing likeable about him.