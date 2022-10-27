Taylor Swift quietly edited out the ‘fat scale’ scene in her ‘Antihero’ music video

Taylor Swift released the music video for “Antihero” last Friday. That’s her first single from Midnights, and… it’s not my favorite song, nor is it my favorite Swift music video. The idea behind the song and music video is to show all of the crazy late-night thoughts Taylor has when she can’t sleep, the midnight hours where all of her neuroses come out to play. In one scene, Taylor steps on a scale and, instead of showing a number, the scale reads “fat.” There was pushback online, and Taylor ended up having that small part edited out:
Taylor Swift’s music video for “Midnights” lead single “Anti-Hero” has been edited to remove a scene that shows her stepping on a bathroom scale that read “fat.”
Variety can confirm the music video on Apple Music no longer shows the scale, instead, Swift’s anti-hero clone just looks at her with a face of disappointment. The music video on YouTube still features the scale displaying “fat.”
Contacted by Variety, reps for Swift and Apple Music did not immediately have a comment.
Speculation surrounding the reasoning behind the removal of those frames comes from online debate over the scene, which has since been labeled by some as “anti-fat” because of the indication that being fat is a negative thing.
In an Instagram post promoting the release of the music video (which she wrote and directed), Swift says the visual treatment was reflective of her own “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts [playing] out in real time.” Within that context, the video matches the song’s introspective and analytical lyrics, which include lines such as “Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby / And I’m a monster on the hill.”
Swift has talked about struggling with an eating disorder in the past, most extensively in her 2020 Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.” In the film, Swift admits there have been times in the past (“It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it”) when she’s seen “a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”
Conceptually, I understand what Taylor was trying to do and say, and I suspect most women have those thoughts late at night, the thoughts of “I’m the problem, I’m fundamentally unloveable, I’m too this/I’m too that/he doesn’t like my body” etc. Taylor was being honest about her body dysmorphia, so I understand why she put that in the video. I also understand why she edited it out, because it’s difficult to argue “no, I’m not anti-fat, this is speaking to my own neurosis and my own body dysmorphia!”
Additionally, singer/artist Manuela accused Taylor of copying some of the imagery from her music video for “Glimmer.”
I’m really frustrated with the pushback of her correction of the video. I get Taylor has an ED and her feelings are valid, but having an ED does not allow you to be fatphobic. And imagine being a young fan that is overweight and seeing that your favorite pop star’s nightmare is to be fat. She could have used a different word there and the idea would have been the same.
I want to be clear that I am asking this with no snark whatsoever.
Isn’t body dysmorphia (in this case) and her ED by definition internalized fatphobia?
Though it’s upsetting, to me, she was accurately visualizing what it’s like to have body dysmorphia when it comes to your weight.
My thought as well. When I had an ED I was afraid of being fat. Obviously it’s because I thought being fat was bad, but that was because society programs us that way and I had a disorder that made me hate myself. That is accurately depicting what you feel. And while I had an ED I had and have fat friends and never thought they were less than. I just personally hated myself and my appearance.
I understand that she has an ED. And that manifests itself by negative talk — the problem is thinking fat is the worst thing you can be and having that be the message. Any other word or “not good enough” could’ve been substituted. Fat was used as a pejorative here and to what end?
I’m shamelessly quoting from a tumblr post here: “A thin person finally made seeing fatness as a bad thing as the problem in their artistic expression of their eating disorder and that is NOT a bad thing, it is decidedly GOOD.”
Huh…that’s a really interesting way to look at it @NCWOMAN. Will be thinking about this a lot today, I’m sure. Thank you for sharing it.
Good. Glad to hear this.
sometimes i wish people could just let somebody speak for themselves and how they feel about their body etc without projecting their own shit.
every day on the internet there’s always people going “how can i make this thing about *me*, so i can get angry about it”. it’s really unhealthy and so f-cking irritating.
Exactly. Because the context in this case is clear.
It’s irritating that that’s all you got out of this. Having difficult conversations about fatphobia (and how it manifests) in our culture is really important and I’m grateful that TS is willing to engage in it, especially for her very young fans.
I totally agree with you. Things taken out of context, one line that might not be pc, and yes, people making it about them, instead of letting people comment on their own experiences.
In terms of the Glimmer video who is to blame? I am guessing Taylor has a team unless she wrote the concept herself. This happens with Beyonce a lot ,does someone on their team pretend its an original idea and the artist is the one that looks like they copied later?
So Taylor openly acknowledges that she has an eating disorder and then shows a moment in her video that clearly depicts the mental distortions and false equivalences stemming from said disorder….and people are angry that this is fat phobic? I would argue anorexia is inherently fatphobic. Sorry is this reply doesn’t make sense. I just….yeah, I’m struggling with this one.
It made sense. By the comments here, it looks like a few of us are confused by the controversy as well.
Are those her feet?
This really pisses me off. The whole thing with ED and BDD is that you don’t see yourself the way you are. People underplayed mine for years, because it was “pretty” and “skinny” until I was Caught cutting myself and it clicked.
I cant Even articulate how furious I am That people thought because she’s Taylor swift (successful, pretty, skinny) she shouldn’t be able say her own feelings. Hopefully somebody more clearheaded than me will be able to better explain.
You articulated it perfectly. I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life-so I completely get what you’re saying. (And what she was saying.)
But being afraid of being fat is the crux of eating disorders? And I’m all for calling society as a whole to take for our need for perfection, the wild fat phobia we have etc. but she can’t show the word fat in reference to the fact that no matter what the number said that’s how she felt ?
I’ve seen comments about this on other sites and the only people quoted with their outrage are skinny white women. Maybe there are others out there who are/were triggered, but that’s not what is being reported as evidence. As for the Glimmer video, there are similarities but I feel like some of the comparisons are a stretch? But she was also accused of copying the video for Delicate so who knows.
I follow several eating disorder therapists and body image experts, many of whom are fat. Many of them were unhappy with Taylor’s video. That was actually how I first heard about the music video. So it’s definitely not just skinny women who are upset. Some of the therapists I follow have been quoted in major publications.
When you have body dysmorphia/an ED, isn’t the cause rooted in an often irrational fear of being overweight/fat? That word constantly plays in the heads of people who suffer from it and is a very realistic depiction of what people with an ED would see on the scale. I know there’s been a certain reclamation around the word fat in recent years and the body positivity movement and people can argue all they want, but there comes a certain point where being very overweight becomes a danger to one’s health. And the reverse is true, there comes a certain point when being too underweight/thin becomes a danger to one’s health (the Youtuber Eugenia Cooney being a very extreme example of this, but I give a heavy trigger warning for those who have or have had an ED before you go looking her up). Every person is different and has a different body type so what’s overweight for one person will be normal for another.
As for the other music video, the visuals aren’t all that similar from what I see in the Glimmer video. It’s not the first video to include two selves of the artist. I seem to remember seeing a Pink video in that style?