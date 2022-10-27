Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers HQ after showing up uninvited

This week was when it all fell apart for Kanye West professionally. The dominoes were already falling for weeks, with Anna Wintour cutting off Kanye, with the fashion industry types revolting against him. But then the hits just kept coming one after the other: Balenciaga dropped him, then Adidas, then the Gap. Adidas was the big one – Kanye’s Yeezy-Adidas line made him a billionaire on paper. Now that Adidas has dumped him, Kanye is only worth, what? Something like $400 million. That’s “poor” in Kanye’s world. Besides, Kanye craves one thing ahead of money: fashion industry legitimacy. The fashion world turning their backs on him is one of his biggest nightmares. So Kanye is desperate to recreate his Yeezy success at another brand. Which is why he turned up, without an appointment, at the Skechers headquarters.
Kanye West reportedly showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach, Calif., after Adidas gave him the ax for his recent barrage of anti-Semitic remarks. The disgraced fashion designer — who also goes by Ye — arrived Wednesday morning wanting to chat with executives at the sneaker company about potential business opportunities.
However, as Skechers explained in a statement, West was immediately turned away.
“[West] arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” the spokesperson said. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”
Skechers — which has partnered with such celebrities as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello and even West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — is notably owned and operated by a Jewish family. Robert Greenberg founded it in 1992, while his son Michael Greenberg is the sitting president of the brand.
“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” Skechers’ statement continued. “Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”
Shoe companies are really going to have Kanye out on the street with a sign reading “will design ugly shoes for a billion dollars.” Seriously, it would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and sad. Literally all Kanye had to do was not being an antisemitic, misogynistic bigot and he couldn’t do it. Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga – they were all fine with Kanye when he said slavery was a choice. They were fine with it when he was stalking and harassing his ex-wife and threatening to murder Pete Davidson. Kanye literally could have kept doing all of that and they would have let him keep his Adidas-Yeezy line and everything else. Again, I ask: is this finally Kanye’s rock bottom? Being escorted out of Skechers, a business operated by a Jewish family?
Are there any memes yet?
Yep!
https://twitter.com/1_love22/status/1585472546820038656?s=61&t=VZovyc78uFVuYbvFoOCZyQ
OMG, my favorite from twitter feed above:
“Wanted to show the middle finger to Adidas. Got the middle finger instead.” 😆😆😆
FAFO, table for one!
Well, it looks like he showed up with a film crew – “him and his party” and “unauthorized filming.” Maybe he was going to post a video with “See? I can take an unscheduled meeting with a Jewish-owned shoe company.” Idiot.
He’s too stupid to realize it’s owned by a Jewish family. I think he was filming as some sort of FU to Adidas thinking a company like Sketchers would LOVE to work with him.
When I saw this yesterday, I was sure it was an article from The Onion and thought it was so funny.
I still can’t believe it really happened.
🤦♀️
It’s mind boggling. First he gets dumped for his antisemitism by a company formed by Nazis, then he turns up at a company formed and run by a Jewish family and gets perp walked out of the building **with his camera crew FFS**.
Get your Yeezys on Etsy, folks.
Nah, never mind Etsy. Just wear a white t-shirt until it yelluows, then do some drywall work in it. Throw your mom jeans in the washer with a bit of bleach, then tuck ’em into your ugly wellies and jump in a puddle for some authentic, oh-so-chic mud spots. FASHION.
Someone on my local FB Marketplace was selling INFANT Yeezys for $300 yesterday. They look like microwaved Crocs! I will never understand.
Actually all Kanye had to do was not vocalize and demonstrate he’s a misogynistic anti-Semitic bigot. That’s the worst part. These people and companies have known for years the hateful mess that is Kanye but as long as he didn’t SAY it out loud it was fine.
He was saying the racist and misogynistic part out loud plenty. Lest we forget, “Slavery was a choice” and “White lives Matter,” from just a week ago. And his campaign against his estranged wife and her then boyfriend all Summer long.
But not one of these companies who are dropping him like hotcakes today took a stand then. They just backed the idea of him being a “free thinker” and admonished “cancel culture.”
Those companies get no credit.
Yep. It’s a mixture of these companies are absolutely complicit and total hypocrites … and friggin’ *finally* they’ve stopped enabling him.
I don’t feel any kinda way about Skechers responding appropriately to this disturbing behavior, but I love their shoes. I imagine there’s something in their closet, all major corporations have something, but they handled this the only way they could.
I think his racist commentary about black people was something many people disagreed with and were troubled by, but because it was a black man saying it companies were not sure how to handle. I personally do not feel comfortable telling a black man how he is allowed to feel about atrocities committed against black people. I’m not sure I’m expressing this right, but I don’t think it’s as cut and dry as what you are saying.
While I get your point – plenty of non-Jewish people felt comfortable calling him out his anti-semitism and didn’t feel like it wasn’t their place to do so. How is calling out anti-Blackness any different?
At this point Karma is proving its existence yet again. That being my true belief I will also now say I hope he gets the help he needs. I truly feel like he could harm others or himself in this current state.
Plenty of people have mental health issues and aren’t Nazis. I hope he gets help so his kids can be safe and find peace. Then he can burn in the same hell as Hitler, Trump, and every republican.
And all this time his stans were trying to convince us that he WANTED to lose all his deals because he wanted to be done with big coorporations and do it all by himself instead. HA! I wonder when reality is going to set in for him. He’s still filthy rich (on paper), but I would bet he’s running low on cash, the way he’s allegedly spending money like there’s no tomorrow. Once the money is gone, the yes-men he surrounds himself are going to dip too. He’s in for a very rude, very lonely awakening.
hEs pLaYiNg cHeSs nOt cHeCkErS!!!!
lol sure.
Turns out, it’s hard to spin up a manufacturing and worldwide distribution network…..? Weird.
@Kaiser Could you write an article about Donda Academy, his scam of a “school”? They just sent an e-mail, announcing they were shutting the school down for the rest of the school year “at the discretion of [their] Founder”…
I would actually love an article about Donda Academy in general, but I’d settle for another commenter telling me what’s up. I’ve read a bit about the school and that it’s super sketchy, but it always tends to be rather vague. Can anyone here elaborate?
Sketchy doesn’t even begin.
No administrator of the school has a masters degree or relevant teaching experience. It’s not accredited.
It’s just a vanity project masquerading as a school and to me it is absolutely criminal that it’s allowed to go on.
I don’t think we’ll hear anything unless the parents allow their kids to talk, and the parents aren’t doing that right now because they’re the clowns who paid for their kids to go to this “school”.
Someone on here called it yesterday .
Indeed, this is both pathetic and sad.
While glad Kanye is finally being cancelled for his blatant racism, the shadenfreud is heavy with concern. He has not yet hit rock bottom, and he’s rapidly approaching a tragic ending. This is just my gut speaking as I feel an impending doom with him.
Bless those four innocent kids and I’m glad Kim has them safe and sound.
@Stef
I totally agree. I said yesterday that this will eventually end tragically with him either hurting himself or Kim or someone close to them both (or even worse) and I wished he would get the help for his kids sake.
I would imagine that Kim and the entire Kardashian clan have circled the wagons and tripled down on keeping her kids and the cousins safe and secure
So, when are we going to see Kanye under a conservatorship? Or do we not do that for men?
Right?!?
This man needs a conservatorship, stat! Yet because he’s a man and a man if colour, it won’t happen. Le sigh
Right? It’s been *concerning* for a long ass time. Legit worried for his safety and those around him.
@RuralJuror Yes, my understanding is also that the US does not use conservatorship to control men.
wow he’s skirting so close to having an involuntary psych hospital admission. it really feels like he’s hypomanic and just causing havoc. he’s done some crazy and awful things lately and rightfully deserves the backlash…but still sad to watch someone spiral towards rock bottom so publicly.
This. Just showing up places and walking in is something my bipolar family member does when she’s manic. Mostly peoples houses and not company HQs. But same idea.
Have his feet ever touched a pair of Sketchers? He’s become so desperate hasn’t he? “Hey Sketchers I think your shoes are lame. Let me design some sh*t for you and make you popular”. Dude, wow. I love that Sketchers told him to eff off.
Why can’t he launch a fashion line in partnership with his BFF out in Florida? A whole white nationalist themed line of apparel modeled by women trafficked into the country on suspicious visas?
Exactly. I’m sure large red sofas with big overbearing and intrusive white pillows are being rushed to catch him as we speak.
So here’s MY question:
If he “designed” his own brand of sneakers (and from what I have seen, they’re ok I guess? I mean a sneaker is a sneaker is a sneaker to me. But what do I know? I call them tennis shoes and buy mine at Wal-Mart when they’re on sale🤷) why doesn’t he wear THEM instead of those rain boots?
I have an uncle who’s had schizophrenic adjacent mental issues since the 1970s (undiagnosed and untreated, he moved back in with his parents). He has a theology degree from Yale and was working on a PhD in physics when he got sick. I’m just thanking God right now he isn’t a hateful A- hole like Kanye. His preoccupation is more with ancient aliens type things.
Tldr, it’s possible to be nuttier than a squirrel and not be like what Kanye’s doing.
@Lucy
Yes it IS “possible to be nuttier than a squirrel and not be like what Kanye’s doing”
I had a male cousin who dug tunnels underneath his house because he “wasn’t safe” above ground and it only got worse when his Mom died. He went full blown underground and there were very few of my older cousins who could talk him out. He also ranted and raved about clouds 🤷 and butterflies.
I loved him dearly despite it all and really he was a gentle soul except when he was manic and paranoid, but he would just go to his “safe” place and draw and draw and draw until he felt calm and back to himself. he would have been horrified if he ever hurt anyone.
I wonder if Kim is in talks with Adidas and Gap as we speak… Either one of those companies could do with a SKIMS collab.