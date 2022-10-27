Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers HQ after showing up uninvited

This week was when it all fell apart for Kanye West professionally. The dominoes were already falling for weeks, with Anna Wintour cutting off Kanye, with the fashion industry types revolting against him. But then the hits just kept coming one after the other: Balenciaga dropped him, then Adidas, then the Gap. Adidas was the big one – Kanye’s Yeezy-Adidas line made him a billionaire on paper. Now that Adidas has dumped him, Kanye is only worth, what? Something like $400 million. That’s “poor” in Kanye’s world. Besides, Kanye craves one thing ahead of money: fashion industry legitimacy. The fashion world turning their backs on him is one of his biggest nightmares. So Kanye is desperate to recreate his Yeezy success at another brand. Which is why he turned up, without an appointment, at the Skechers headquarters.

Kanye West reportedly showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach, Calif., after Adidas gave him the ax for his recent barrage of anti-Semitic remarks. The disgraced fashion designer — who also goes by Ye — arrived Wednesday morning wanting to chat with executives at the sneaker company about potential business opportunities. However, as Skechers explained in a statement, West was immediately turned away. “[West] arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” the spokesperson said. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.” Skechers — which has partnered with such celebrities as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello and even West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — is notably owned and operated by a Jewish family. Robert Greenberg founded it in 1992, while his son Michael Greenberg is the sitting president of the brand. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” Skechers’ statement continued. “Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Shoe companies are really going to have Kanye out on the street with a sign reading “will design ugly shoes for a billion dollars.” Seriously, it would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and sad. Literally all Kanye had to do was not being an antisemitic, misogynistic bigot and he couldn’t do it. Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga – they were all fine with Kanye when he said slavery was a choice. They were fine with it when he was stalking and harassing his ex-wife and threatening to murder Pete Davidson. Kanye literally could have kept doing all of that and they would have let him keep his Adidas-Yeezy line and everything else. Again, I ask: is this finally Kanye’s rock bottom? Being escorted out of Skechers, a business operated by a Jewish family?