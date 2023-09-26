Jessica Chastain wore a yellow suit in San Sebastian: love it or loathe it?

Here are some photos of Jessica Chastain on Day 4 of the San Sebastian Film Festival. Chastain is one of the few Hollywood actors doing the late-summer/early-fall festival circuit. Most actors are prohibited from the festival circuit because of the SAG strike, but Jessica’s film, Memory, got a waiver. She went to Venice, Toronto and now San Sebastian.

So, she’s been on the road for a while and I guess her stylist packed a lot of different gowns and casual looks. If her stylist chose this one… well… Jess might need to invest in someone else. I cannot get over how completely terrible this whole ensemble is. The absolutely horrendous Sara Battaglia yellow suit with those god-awful platform sneakers. Like, I’m sure this is all very expensive. Hell, it might even be really comfortable… but at what cost. I honestly can’t get off the “cuff” of those pants, my God.

Meanwhile, Jessica only loves one other actor as much as she loves Oscar Isaac – that man is Jeremy Strong. Strong and Chastain have known each other for decades, and she posted this a few days ago – dancing to Madonna while they attended an event in Milan!

This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM pic.twitter.com/ic8W44juvL — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 23, 2023