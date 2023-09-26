Jessica Chastain wore a yellow suit in San Sebastian: love it or loathe it?

Here are some photos of Jessica Chastain on Day 4 of the San Sebastian Film Festival. Chastain is one of the few Hollywood actors doing the late-summer/early-fall festival circuit. Most actors are prohibited from the festival circuit because of the SAG strike, but Jessica’s film, Memory, got a waiver. She went to Venice, Toronto and now San Sebastian.
So, she’s been on the road for a while and I guess her stylist packed a lot of different gowns and casual looks. If her stylist chose this one… well… Jess might need to invest in someone else. I cannot get over how completely terrible this whole ensemble is. The absolutely horrendous Sara Battaglia yellow suit with those god-awful platform sneakers. Like, I’m sure this is all very expensive. Hell, it might even be really comfortable… but at what cost. I honestly can’t get off the “cuff” of those pants, my God.
Meanwhile, Jessica only loves one other actor as much as she loves Oscar Isaac – that man is Jeremy Strong. Strong and Chastain have known each other for decades, and she posted this a few days ago – dancing to Madonna while they attended an event in Milan!
This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM pic.twitter.com/ic8W44juvL
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 23, 2023
I absolutely love it!
Hate the shoes, though
Yes, she’s channeling her inner Emma Thompson lol. I really do like the whole thing. It’s bold, fun, fits her well.
Sameeeee. Love the suit. Hate the shoes.
She looks like so happy wearing it so I love that for her. It looks comfy and I love yellow. But I would probably fall over trying to wear those platform shoes. Are platforms comfortable?
I do too! It’s absolutely hideous, but I love it! And those dirty sneakers just make the whole outfit. (Why are they dirty? The scuffed toes make me think she has a hard time bringing each foot up with those Frankenstein’s Nurse shoes.)
The main item of clothing that jumps out at me is the Sag Aftra strike T-shirt. I’m personally not into her suit, but it does emphasize her shirt, and for me, her supporting the union at this event is the whole point. Well done.
Well I don’t like yellow so no and the suit is not good but what really got me were those white Herman Munster shoes. What is up with those?
Her outfit looks fun and comfy. The shoes are my personal struggle 😂Even with them, though, I like that she throws some offbeat things into her clothing choices, whether they’re my cup of tea or not
Yellow is not my color but it looks good on her. However, that horrific hem on her pants. Fire your stylist, girl!
I feel this outfit would have been vastly improved by simple white sneakers. The yellow suit is a choice – she pulls it off in my view, and it looks very comfortable, I completely get it if she does not want to dress to the nines all the time for her tour.
I won’t lie. I love this and would absolutely wear it if I were bold enough to wear this yellow anywhere. Give it to me in black or beige and I would wear it all the time 😅 With the sneakers as well.
Great jacket. It deserves better pants. Burn the shoes.
All this.
I love it from the knees up!
Agree. The jacket is great and she looks amazing in yellow (I’m jealous, this would make me look malarial.) The pants are a hot no, and the shoes are best not spoken of. But with all fashion, if she likes it, that’s what matters.
Well she defintelty loves it! I also love me some yellow, even as a blonde. But this has cartoonish vibes to me, isn´t she resembling a Mickey Mouse character? The shoes definitely play a part there but the shade of yellow isn´t quite right.
I agree. The shade of yellow is what I am having trouble with deciphering but JC looks fabulous, so more power to her!!! Though in a different shade of yellow and I would be all over this choice, sans the sneakers.
It’s a little Mickey Mouse, a little Dick Tracy, and the shoes are definitely Minnie Mouse.
I love her but those shoes are a no for me. The suit is fine.
oh god those shoes are awful. I think the suit could work and be a great statement look without those hideous shoes.
Ahhh….this talk of film festivals makes me nostalgic for all the drama last year surrounding Dont worry Darling. Remember when we spent days debating whether or not chris pine spit on Harry Styles?!?!
It’s a satire of a suit.
Like the suit hate the shoes. The pants would work better with a boot or a pump or even a strappy heel. I love yellow and love bold colored suits.
Her videos with Jeremy Strong are so good. She’s also been outspoken about some important issues over the last few years when she didn’t have to be + just showed some support online for Sophie Turner. I love her.
The jacket is nice and the color looks good on her but the pants and shoes are so ugly.
I love, love, love the suit and her! I think the color is great and it’s a fun silhouette. The shoes, however, are another story entirely. That said, maybe she needed a break from all of the stilettos.
I actually love the colour of the suit and the flashes of the burgundy lining (love that colour combo) but I’m personally not a fan of the massive oversized suit trend so I think I would have liked this a lot more if even just the pants were slim fit with the oversized blazer. Also, what is up with this platform sneaker trend? I think they’re hideous on everyone and agree with the poster who said simple white sneakers would have been great. All that being said, I’m no one and she doesn’t care what I think (and she shouldn’t) and I always like to see ppl wearing crazy stuff I’d never wear in real life because it makes life interesting.
@Lilpeppa40 Agree, fashion makes life interesting. I like this ensemble especially because it’s comfy, light, and fun which is everything you want in San Sebastian! Take the jacket off and it’s perfect for drinking and dancing
Its giving me Who Framed Roger Rabbit vibes.
Omg I thought the exact same thing 🤣
Great minds
I could never wear this but it looks so fun on her, great color, and the shoes are clown shoes but somehow they work with the rest of this outfit.
I find myself unable to be nitpicky about red carpet fashion. It’s different, but fun, and she looks like she’s having a blast.
I love chunky shoes, so I am a fan of those sneakers. The only thing I dislike is the print on the t-shirt. I think the look would be better with a plain top underneath. Ok… the length of the pants is funky as well – cutting her off and giving her Kim Kardashian squat-proportion vibes.
This makes her look so short. Just awful.
I am loving the video though. So fun to see actors enjoying each other’s company .
That cuff on the pants is like trying to make up for the absence of a waistband? I hate it. I mean I like the tshirt, but that’s it. The jacket in a different color probably wouldn’t be horrible.
For some reason, I doesn’t mind this (except for the cuffs, which are awful). I do hate the platform sneaks, though. Regular ones would have been fine.
I love her and hate this. Who raided Roger Rabbit’s closet?
Love everything but the shoes. It takes a special sort of magic to pull off that shade of yellow.
I can’t get past those shoes: the platforms, the shape, the orthopedic styling.
*A* platform sneaker? Maybe.
Those platform sneakers? No.
Plus they are giving me flashbacks to when I was a kid and my mom was working nights as a nurse and would let me ‘help’ her get ready by using the white touch up squeeze bottle on her nurses shoes.
The scuffed state of those shoes surprises me; she is on the red carpet, after all.
I love the jacket but the hem of those pants is terrible … And the shoes are hideous.
She looks like an actual cartoon character. Not a good look.
Those sneakers are goofy.
Jim Carrey wore it better in The Mask.
The suit looks a bit cartoonish at first glance, but kind of fun. The shoes- I don’t know- can’t think of a comment for them. Do they add to the cartoonish look or detract? Not sure.