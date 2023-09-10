Jessica Chastain wore a bronze Gucci gown to the Venice ‘Memory’ premiere

Here are some photos of Jessica Chastain and Peter Saarsgard at the Venice Film Festival, where they premiered and promoted their latest film, Memory. At the photocall, Jessica wore a “SAG-AFTRA on Strike” t-shirt while Peter wore a pin. At the premiere, Jessica went full showgirl in a bronze, sequined Gucci gown. She said I’m here to PROMOTE. Jessica’s style has improved so much in the past five years or so – I sort of give some credit to her fashionable Italian husband.

Memory got a SAG-AFTRA waiver, which means that Jessica and Peter are not only free to promote the film, their union is actively encouraging them to do a lot of press and talk about why the waivers are a good thing and why their union is on strike. Jessica did just that:

Jessica Chastain made an impassioned appeal to U.S. actors, urging them to promote indie movies on Friday at the Venice Film Festival press conference for Michel Franco’s drama “Memory.”

“I was very nervous about coming,” said Chastain, who was wearing a black “SAG-AFTRA on Strike” T-Shirt, revealing that “there were actually some people on my team who advised me against it.” Chastain then noted that actors are “often made to keep quiet in order to protect future working opportunities, and we are often told and reminded how grateful we should be. And that is the environment that I think has allowed work to be abused, to go unchecked for many decades. And is also the environment that has saddled members of our union with unfair contracts.”

Since “Memory” obtained an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, Chastain and co-star Peter Sarsgaard were present at the press conference.

“I am here because SAG-AFTRA has been explicitly clear that the way to support the strike is to post on social media, walk the picket line and to work and support interim agreement projects,” she said. “It’s what out national board, negotiating committee and our elected leadership has asked us to do.” Chastain continued, “The independent producers, like the ones here, are letting the AMPTP know that actors deserve fair compensation, that AI protection should be implemented, and there should be sharing of streaming revenues. I hope my being here today encourages other independent producers, and encourages actors to show up [at festivals] and support our union members. Hopefully we will see an end to the strike soon and hopefully AMPTP will go back to the table.”

[From Variety]

I think it’s kind of amazing how the SAG waivers have worked out when it comes to the film festivals – you’ve got actors and writers attending the festivals solely to promote waivered productions, and giving voice to their unions’ talking points in front of a global media. This “waiver” gamble really worked out.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

7 Responses to “Jessica Chastain wore a bronze Gucci gown to the Venice ‘Memory’ premiere”

  1. SIde Eye says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:24 am

    I have no words for how much I love this gown! And how much I love it with her red hair. I love when she wears copper, bronze or gold. She looks unbelievably gorgeous! Also, that man’s Afro is fabulous.

    Reply
  2. Cindyloowho says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:25 am

    This look is perfection. No notes.

    Reply
    • Rhea says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:46 am

      It is perfection!

      And her comments were spot on and made clear, persuasive arguments for the reasons they are striking. A+

      Reply
  3. Willa says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:00 am

    Wow!!!! She looks great! Bam!

    Reply
  4. Gizmo’sMa says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Wow. This looks so good! The beauty look. The styling. The fit (tailoring). The color. Everything is on point. Chef’s kiss!

    Reply
  5. SarahCS says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:28 am

    When the discussion about waivers first started I was in two minds but seeing how it’s now playing out I totally get it and agree it was an excellent move.

    Reply
  6. Kirk says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:34 am

    I love Jessica Chastain. She is beautiful inside and out. And she looks gorgeous in that bronze gown that looks like molten metal. She also looks pretty good in her strike t-shirt.

    Reply

