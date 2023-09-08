“Rihanna named her second son Riot Rose Mayers” links

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky named their second son Riot Rose Mayers. [JustJared]
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian needed emergency fetal surgery. It sounds like everything is okay now, but it was really scary. [Starcasm]
I love that Olivia Rodrigo is an Angelina Jolie stan. [Go Fug Yourself]
No one is buying Joe Jonas’ slander against Sophie Turner. [LaineyGossip]
John Fetterman calls the GQP’s antics a “circle jerk.” [Pajiba]
Spotlight on male model Louis Mayhew. [Socialite Life]
Ron DeSantis is just out here saying wild sh-t. [Jezebel]
Love Naomi Campbell’s dress and hate her shoes. [RCFA]
Will you watch House of Villains? [Seriously OMG]
Megan Fox is Nitara in New Mortal Kombat. [Egotastic]
Jennifer Love Hewitt is “having fun” with the plastic surgery rumors. [Buzzfeed]
The judge handed down a summary judgment, ruling in E. Jean Carroll’s favor in her second defamation suit against Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
Rhianna father name is Ronald. I assume the name riot will turn to Ron among the nannies and other kids. Lol.
How would you get Ron from Riot? ASAP’s legal name is Rakim.
I think the nickname will be pronounced ´Rye ´
I thought she was estranged from her dad.
She is not estranged from him, he refused to listen to reason about using her/his surname to do business deals.
Consequently, she sued him then withdraw the suit….
Rihanna is a dumb donkey…riot my left bottom..🥴
I really hope Kourtney and Travis’ baby is OK. She is by far my favorite KK and he’s been through enough trauma.
I hope so too! I like them together and I hope all is well with the baby.
Good luck to JLH in joking away why her eyebrows are an inch higher and her nose changed shape. No shame in surgery if you want it, but why not just own it?
I honestly think she just uses a lot of filters in her pictures.
Not a filter user so I didn’t realize they can change your face like that. Thank you for letting me know. 🙂
I know we’re basically just saying this over and over, but I FSTG if I hear one person ever actually say that a woman enjoying a night out is a bad mother for not being a tradbot, they will regret meeting me.
@bettyrose I will be right there next to you.
Totally agree with you there but as an aside her pics of ´partying’ was supposedly a wrap party which still falls very much into the category of ´work’.
Horror of horrors, I am missing a part of my kid’s baseball game tonight to go to a concert and have ALL THE FUN. He has to hang out with his grandfather tonight 🤣
Aren’t you just testing the gods if you name your child RIOT!? ..lol…just saying…
I… kind of love the name Riot Rose. Somehow it just works.
I like it to. Super gender neutral. They probably had it picked out before the reveal.
The name “Rose” is as gender neutral as a boy named Sue.
Au contraire! Sue sounds very general neutral to me. Like Stu. Just change a letter. Rose for a guy is like Ross. Rose…Roze…I actually love it.
Riot Rose is unusual but really flows. As to Rose, you have a flower, a color, and the past tense of [I] rise.
Re. Kourtney Kardashian. Does anyone know what sorts of situations would require emergency fetal surgery? Does she mean surgery on the fetus or on her (uterus, placenta or something)?
I know travis scott is crying somewhere because he would have loved to name his son ‘riot’ or ‘rager’ or ‘astro’ but would have been bad for his imagine