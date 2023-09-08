“Rihanna named her second son Riot Rose Mayers” links
  • September 08, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky named their second son Riot Rose Mayers. [JustJared]
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian needed emergency fetal surgery. It sounds like everything is okay now, but it was really scary. [Starcasm]
I love that Olivia Rodrigo is an Angelina Jolie stan. [Go Fug Yourself]
No one is buying Joe Jonas’ slander against Sophie Turner. [LaineyGossip]
John Fetterman calls the GQP’s antics a “circle jerk.” [Pajiba]
Spotlight on male model Louis Mayhew. [Socialite Life]
Ron DeSantis is just out here saying wild sh-t. [Jezebel]
Love Naomi Campbell’s dress and hate her shoes. [RCFA]
Will you watch House of Villains? [Seriously OMG]
Megan Fox is Nitara in New Mortal Kombat. [Egotastic]
Jennifer Love Hewitt is “having fun” with the plastic surgery rumors. [Buzzfeed]
The judge handed down a summary judgment, ruling in E. Jean Carroll’s favor in her second defamation suit against Donald Trump. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to ““Rihanna named her second son Riot Rose Mayers” links”

  1. Apple says:
    September 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Rhianna father name is Ronald. I assume the name riot will turn to Ron among the nannies and other kids. Lol.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    September 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    I really hope Kourtney and Travis’ baby is OK. She is by far my favorite KK and he’s been through enough trauma.

    Reply
  3. Teddy says:
    September 8, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    Good luck to JLH in joking away why her eyebrows are an inch higher and her nose changed shape. No shame in surgery if you want it, but why not just own it?

    Reply
  4. bettyrose says:
    September 8, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    I know we’re basically just saying this over and over, but I FSTG if I hear one person ever actually say that a woman enjoying a night out is a bad mother for not being a tradbot, they will regret meeting me.

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      September 8, 2023 at 1:43 pm

      @bettyrose I will be right there next to you.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 8, 2023 at 1:49 pm

      Totally agree with you there but as an aside her pics of ´partying’ was supposedly a wrap party which still falls very much into the category of ´work’.

      Reply
    • Meghan says:
      September 8, 2023 at 4:15 pm

      Horror of horrors, I am missing a part of my kid’s baseball game tonight to go to a concert and have ALL THE FUN. He has to hang out with his grandfather tonight 🤣

      Reply
  5. Sandra says:
    September 8, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    Aren’t you just testing the gods if you name your child RIOT!? ..lol…just saying…

    Reply
  6. Zoochy says:
    September 8, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    I… kind of love the name Riot Rose. Somehow it just works.

    Reply
  7. KN says:
    September 8, 2023 at 1:58 pm

    Re. Kourtney Kardashian. Does anyone know what sorts of situations would require emergency fetal surgery? Does she mean surgery on the fetus or on her (uterus, placenta or something)?

    Reply
  8. Coffeeisgood55 says:
    September 8, 2023 at 3:55 pm

    I know travis scott is crying somewhere because he would have loved to name his son ‘riot’ or ‘rager’ or ‘astro’ but would have been bad for his imagine

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment