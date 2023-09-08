Prince William & Kate arrived an hour late to Wales for their QEII memorial event

Prince William and Kate arrived an hour late to their Welsh stunt today. Guess why they were late? Because they were traveling by helicopter and the chopper couldn’t land in the fog. It’s consistently “weird” that no one ever calls Mr. Keen Earthshot a giant hypocrite for flying everywhere by helicopter, especially when he could take a train or simply use a car. It’s so wasteful and unnecessary. So, eventually, the Glum Waleses arrived in Pembrokeshire and of course Kate was wearing her QEII cosplay – this looks like a new coatdress and hat to me, but she has so many coatdresses which look alike, so who knows.
Prince William and Kate today marked the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a small private service at an ancient cathedral in Wales.The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire – exactly a year since the nation’s longest-reigning monarch died at Balmoral aged 96.
Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of their arrival in the grounds of the cathedral from dawn, but they had to wait in the sunshine after fog nearby meant the couple’s helicopter had to be rerouted and their arrival delayed by more than an hour. William and Kate had been due to arrive at 12.25pm, but eventually turned up around 1.30pm and greeted well-wishers before walking inside for the ten-minute service. One well-wisher could be heard shouting towards William: ‘You’re doing a great job!’
During the service, the Very Revd Dr Sarah Rowland Jones, Dean of St Davids, said: ‘It is particularly poignant to welcome you here, Your Royal Highnesses, on Accession Day, the first anniversary of the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She came here four times: the only monarch to sit in the Sovereign’s stall, the seat of a Chapter member which came into the possession of the Crown at the Reformation. Today countless numbers will be remembering her with both sadness and with great affection, giving thanks again for her long life of dedicated service – as we do here.’
“One well-wisher could be heard shouting towards William: ‘You’re doing a great job!’” OH MY GOD. Between this and William’s stunt queenery yesterday, I think we can safely say that Kensington Palace’s clowns are working overtime to ensure that the heir is always greeted by carefully selected sycophants, if not paid monarchist crisis-actors. “Yes, we will pay you 50 quid to stand on the rope line and shout out encouragement to Peg. Perhaps something like ‘You look so handsome and hirsute, you’re so hard-working, sir!’” It’s crazy that Will and Kate held up a memorial church service for MORE THAN AN HOUR, all because they have to fly everywhere by taxpayer-funded helicopter.
This actually would have been an appropriate event to bring the children. They should be able to sit through a church service memorial to their grandma.
At least she didn’t grab his butt this time.
Great grandmother. And I think the kids are in school now. Which was the excuse they gave on this exact date last year as to why Kate wasn’t at Balmoral. But she could attend this event no problem.
Interesting, isn’t it?
It’s clear William didn’t want her there at Balmoral.
She should have given his butt a comforting little pat. Like a baby in a diaper.
If I was being paid to shout encouragingly at William, I’d absolutely roar the following:
“Your hair looks super thick on the sides!”
“I can’t even see the outline of your plug through your pants. Great job!”
“You look nothing like what I imagine when thinking about Hell-born Demon Colonizers!”
I am screaming!! I wish you were the one there! lol
This is the best comment I’ve read. Possibly ever. I needed that laugh
@Yup, Me- can we start a collection to send you to his next public event? 😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣🥲
A 10-minute service? One travels to another country specifically for a 10 minute service. These two are so performative it’s laughable.
Came to say the same thing. A ten minute service? And this is going to go in the circular as work. Ten minutes!
That raised my eyebrows too. A whole new coat dress and journey by helicopter for a 10 minute service? What a waste of everyone’s time. What can you even do in such a timespan? Isn’t a memorial supposed to be about remembering the person and everything they’ve accomplished in life?
I know being monarch doesn’t entail much but the woman lived for 96 years and she seen the world change. Surely you could fill an hour at least.
“We are gathered here today to commemorate the life and service of her majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Today we welcome their royal highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they visit on this day of solemn reverence.
And that concludes our service. Thank you for coming.”
It’s not a 🆕 coat dress. Even daily fail stated it’s the one she wore to the Xmas service. AND everyone showed up in burgundy cause Meghan said she couldn’t wear the same color as the senior royals.
Everything was a re wear. Coat dress, clutch and shoes. At least today she’s wearing her signature boring look. Now what she wears to rugby 🏉 🤔
I think the hat is new. Kate always adds a few new things when it’s a “rewear”.
And what about the carbon footprint he’s supposedly so worried about?
They flew a whole ass helicopter for a 10-minute service. It’s the definition of wasteful.
It’s the coat she first wore that night when the Real Housewives of Windsor ALL WORE BURGUNDY specifically to try and make Meghan look like a liar. I used to really like that color but now whenever I see it, I’m reminded of that moronic, obvious, mean-girl stunt.
The Fail pointed out that the shoes were also a rewear, as a way to mention Kate’s “eco credentials” — ECO CREDENTIALS! And then they took a helicopter! Idiots.
ETA: Any Celebitches near wherever they were? I’m wondering what the weather was like, because it seems like everyone in the crowd is wearing short-sleeve or sleeveless tops, but then there’s Kate in a wool coat.
Isn’t she boiling hot?? She looks so out of place compared to everyone else in the photos.
Did the helicopter have to *fly around for an extra hour* because it couldn’t land?
If so, that is unforgivable for an environmentalist, because I’m sure the trip itself should not have taken that long, so they (more than?) doubled it?!
(I honestly don’t know how it works. Maybe that’s not it.)
Outstanding optics.
It contrasts even more strongly with QE2 who was a genuine believer and I’m sure spent plenty of time in silent prayer, in churches and otherwise. These two had to (surely) be bribed to spend ten minutes in a church looking serious before they could run back out to the ‘fans’ and helicopter home.
I mean they’re doing this to themselves and it’s brilliant.
“ These two had to (surely) be bribed to spend ten minutes in a church…”
I’m honestly surprised Kate wasn’t wearing new bribe jewelry.
Not only bribed to do a 10 minute stunt appearance, but in that second, unguarded photo Khhhhate is looking at Willy with utter loathing. Just saying 🤷🏻♀️
@SarahCS, they made the Queen proud with their *last* visit to a church, by so prominently driving Andrew.
Clearly my brain can’t do math—I missed that about the 10 (!) minute service! Yikes!
Not only would it be fair play to continually emphasize the helicopter usage in combination with W’s environmental work, it would also be helpful if they emphasized in greater detail how short these engagements are.
@Emme, I thought the same thing about Katie’s look for Wills….you could bounce bricks on her face, and someone is very unhappy! These microexpressions are so revealing!
A 10 min service that they were over an hour late for?!?!?!
So on brand for these 2 – they are pretty much always late.
AND THAT WOULD BE COAT DRESS AND MATCHING HAT NUMBER………….?
This is EXACTLY on brand for the Wails, and I can’t stop laughing!
A 10-minute church service. That’s all QEII was worth. smh
You just know KP requested that the “service” only be 10 minutes.
Bizarre, right? It has to have been a last-minute, hastily planned PR move that somebody came up with during their last week of vacay. It was an oh, shoot, Harry’s going to be in-country for the Wellchild events, Charles is being quiet, let’s get out there & get our photos taken!! In Wales!! ‘Cause our titles are from there! Oh, and yeah, to honor the Queen!
That stuck out to me, too! Just imagine waiting in the church for more than an hour (because you know people were told to come earlier), all for a ten minute service and a lackluster walkabout?
Also, weren’t we told that the Keens were “leading” this service at one point? I guess”leading” in the sense that they led people to believe that they would show up.
I have never heard of a 10 minute service. The shortest mass I have seen that covers all the parts is about 30 minutes when the priest skips the sermon.
It is actually insulting to the Queen to do this. She is one of the few who actually attended services regularly.
Omg I was just thinking the same thing! Wow, 10 minutes, don’t exert yourselves!!!
They are so uninspiring. Can anyone imagine them rallying the nation in a time of crisis, like another world war? I think not.
On a nice note, I actually really like her coat dress. Simple and well tailored. It’s the closest she ever gets to elegant.
Just insane. A 10-minute service and then they peace out? They’re gonna need a month off after exerting that much effort.
Once again, they’re late. Late to the coronation and now late to a 10 minute service where it took longer for them to arrive. And was it to memorialize the anniversary of the queen’s death or to celebrate the year anniversary that they became prince and princess of Wales? The Waleses sure do love making people wait for the honor of their presence.
Fog notwithstanding the whole optics of helicoptering in and out for a 10 minute service and brief walkabout is unforgiveable. Practice what you preach you hypocritical oaf and next time take the fecking train.
To be fair to them (I know, I really don’t want to be), Wales is a nightmare to get around outside of Cardiff in the south-east. The roads are all tiny windy A roads that are full of tractors and heavy goods vehicles that it’s impossible to overtake and the trains are virtually non-existent inland. It would have taken them all day to drive or rail there and back. Of course, it’s not like they have anything better to do so they could have done that. But if ever there was an occasion to abuse their helicopter privileges, it’s this one.
Yes, it’s unbelievable that the length of the service was shorter than the travel to get there. Heaven forbid that the two of them should have arrived a day sooner to prevent lateness and done other events, but that would mean that they’d have to be even longer in each other’s company. And, of course, that’s just intolerable for them. But it’s just so disrespectful for everyone involved, including the memory of the grandmother that they supposedly so loved.
@MSTJ, it is beyond obscene that they’ve been off on vacation for literal months, and their first day back, they do a TEN MINUTE engagement. The audacity!!
(The fact that it’s the first anniversary of the Queen’s death and they thought it was worth *ten minutes* of their time is a whole other conversation.)
They are both disgusting people.
Elizabeth was the one royal I actually believe was religious, and this is SUCH an insult to her memory.
Weren’t they telling us that the Wails were “leading” the nation’s mourners, because they are super keen, like two weeks ago?
One. One well wisher yelled that W’s doing a good job.
And K’s coat dress buttons remind me of something. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mickey_Mouse
Mickey wore it better.
Mickey DID wear it better 😂
Well, so far, I haven’t seen any pics in which they’re openly despising each other. They look fine with each other. Not super connected but not super unconnected. Which is a win, I guess. That’s always a good color on Kate. She looks very slim, which I think she likely considers a win. Mostly, it seems like they didn’t do anything that much different than the rest of the family except for letting the cameras come. Gotta feed the beast. Are services usually only 10 minutes? Feels like a fake service created for them and the cameras.
Are we looking at the same pics? Lol. For sure she is looking at him like she hates him in one of these shots. Pure unadulterated annoyance showing through her facade.
I think he’s trying to look engaged here. Maybe not with her but for the event in general. Just saying this isn’t at the same level as the polo game or the Jordan wedding. It’s their first event back after vacay so they haven’t built up to that yet. But I was more looking at William’s face than hers so you may be right.
The pic with the epic side-eye? She looks like the villain in a Judith Krantz novel.
Did you see 👀 the walk about after it’s over and how the baby reacts to her 😂. It’s on the daily fail
That side-eye pic — oof!
That’s exactly what it was, a fake service created just for them & the cameras. And so bloody obvious.
I agree. Not super connected, but not despising. I often don’t see what some of you do in pics and videos, but other times it’s obvious. This isn’t one of them.
Everyone should be calling them out for a 10 minute fake se vice though.
I wonder if Chris Jackson gets a bonus every time he somehow manages to capture a “festive glance” between these two.
I’m sure that Prince Harry’s non-taxpayers’ private tribute to honour his grandma’s 1 year death, at her grave at Windsor Castle’s chappel, took longer than 10 minutes.
These pathatic left behind Windsors with their staged appearances are a joke.
They took a helicopter for a 10 minute service!!!! Holy Fossil Fuel!!
And then circled around in the air for and hour because of visibility. Burn, baby, burn that hole in the ozone. Betcha a commercial plane would’ve landed on time just fine.
They took a helicopter from Windsor to Wales, were an hour late because of fog, for a TEN MINUTE SERVICE?!?!?! I know they said they were going to do something else after the service, but a 10 minute service is a mockery. Just say they were going to visit the church. Or better yet have them stay home.
just such a PR mess.
Re: Kate – that may be a new coatdress, but if it is she has one very similar already.
It’s not a new coatdress. She wore it to her Karen carol service in WINTER and a few others (Zara, Charlotte, Pippa) joined her and wore the same color to bully Meghan. Shortly before, Meghan said in the Harry + Meghan series that she only wore inconspicuous colors so she would not steal the show.
And the fact that karen is wearing this today is a very clear sign! This woman is so disturbed and pathetic!!!!
I feel like that one was more dark burgundy and this one is more purple? But that could be just because of the sunshine in these pictures.
Isn’t that the coatdress she wore to her most recent carol concert?
Yes it is.
It also looks very warm given the current weather in the UK, check out what the crowd are wearing. I know it’s cooler inside old buildings but I’m sure she’s have survived the whole ten minutes they spent inside in a dress.
Yeah, our summer in NW Europe has been cooler than in many other parts of the world. I’ve been sweltering in old brick buildings with flat stone roofs, large windows and no airconditioning this week. I can’t sleep or concentrate—it’s a bit cooler in Pembrokeshire, but not coat weather.
Well more copying (though surely not intentional!) – when the tabs were complaining that Meghan wore a coat this summer (in perhaps San Francisco like weather), when she was photographed wearing that NuCalm patch.
As with the multiple white coatdresses, it is more than possible that this burgundy coatdress is close but not exactly the same as the one she wore to the Christmas Carol concert. This woman loves to spend other people’s money so nothing shocks me.
I’m here in Pembrokeshire right now and it’s been very hot all week and very humid. Probably not a great choice of outfit.
@Polly, thank you, I asked about this upthread. Kate looks so out of place in that wool coat— judging from the photos of everyone else, it looks like it was really warm there today. What is wrong with her? She can’t get the simplest things right. I get that some people “run cold” but a super long wool coat when other people are wearing shorts? SMH
@Becks, if we had a nickel for every time we looked at something Kate was wearing and were unable to tell if it’s new or not because she owns something nearly identical, we’d have as many homes as she does.
Bully and Koat =
Sartorial maladjustment +
Behavioral maladjustment +
Punctuality maladjustment 🤦🏻♀️
Their inability to cope with basic social demands and norms tragically underscores the irrelevance of the monarchy as a political system.
The christmas coatdress was red, this one is more purple. Her sense of style is fashionless, it must be embarassing for the designers whose clothes she wears. Accentuating her masculine shaped body and wearing 12 inch heels to dominate, always seems to be her focus. We are all different shapes but K takes unflatttering dressing down to a whole different level.
So gleeful to celebrate the death anniversary of your grandmother?
They’re having a sadistic blast recalling how they announced that Wales status the day after the Queen passed. Her death is synonymous with their upgrade. I am more concerned about the psychology behind being perpetually late. This has become Kate + Will ‘s trademark of late.
The fact they turn up late -whatever the reason – strikes mes as passive-aggressive on their part: these overindulged 40 year-old brats do believe that their time is more valuable than the time of the peasants whom they are assured will wait for them.
I find their unpunctuality meaningful from a psychological standpoint. By making a habit of being tardy – when they forget to shirk work – William and Katren make a political statement: look at us, we are the next King and Queen. Therefore, we can slow down the pace of time, because history is awaiting us no matter what.
These two – giggling like two high schoolers catching up after summer break – have earned my utmost disrespect. They knew the church service would never have started without them, which makes them experience some sort of might and control over the course of the events. Diva demeanor 🤢.
Being late all the time like this is a total power move.
It really is so unbelievably disrespectful, especially when you know they have staff who planned their movements down to the minute, had their clothes ready and laid out for them, ffs, but they disregard all that and do whateverTF they want.
They don’t even have the “excuse” of having to herd three young children like they tried to pull when they were late to the coronation; the kids were all at school today.
It IS passive-aggressive and is definitely a pattern at this point, especially with Kate.
Was the Queen ever known for being late to engagements? I’m unsure, but I’m thinking “no.” At the very least, the Queen seemed to understand the need to show basic respect for others, FTLOG.
Not the dutiful, environmentally conscious, money-modest Wailses arriving an hour late to their dearly departed Queen’s death anniversary service because their public funded helicopter couldn’t land. I could have sworn we were told that they were the always professional, ever respectful ones ready to step up and “do the job”.
Time to make the Wailses accountable for the ironic misalignment between their Uber helicopter rides and Earthshot. Pure hambug. Hypocrites!
Someone on here referred to ES as “WilliamShot” last week and I apologize that I can’t remember who it was because I LOVE it. It’s perfect.
It couldn’t be more obvious that Bill doesn’t give one single shit about his carbon footprint.
Right, W doesn’t give a donkey’s dung about his carbon footprint but he went to great lengths to fly commercial with his Consort-to-be a few years ago, just to embarrass the Sussexes.
A helicopter ride for a 10 minute service. LMAO. I wish I could insert that GIF of Cardi B yelling “WHAT WAS THE POINT?!”
Over an hour late for a 10 minute service. They flew a helicopter to Wales for a 10 minute service.
Man are they ever lucky nobody asks questions.
Wouldn’t it have made more sense to go to the Windsor chapel? With the rest of the family? Instead you take a helicopter trip to go to a memorial service when you could have done the same thing right by your home where your grandparents are actually buried. Or I should say Kate’s home since who knows where William is living.
Or they could have gone to wales days earlier and done more events there. It’s literally a day visit and nothing more. William could have stopped in for some language classes. Kate too.
Yes – but then they may have encountered/been overshadowed by Harry. And they just can’t have that. Better to do a flop stunt like this.
@MsIam, I think the “rest of the family” merely tolerates WanK and doesn’t necessarily want to spend time with them.
@Gabby, ITA…the only other members of the family who seem to genuinely enjoy spending time with W&K are Zara and Mike Tindall— which totally tracks, since those two are *also* both racist, insufferable assholes.
Lord Incandescent wants to be darn sure there is never a repeat of his “no crowd arrival” from that other engagement.
His anger must have propelled him to the moon!
Wow her grin is really fixed on in some of these photos. The coat dress colour is quite nice – and only two buttons! – but I genuinely dislike that style of hat, on her or pretty much anyone.
I hope every article about them now mentions they travel by helicopter. Was the service itself delayed by an hour or were they meant to do something else first?
So much time away on vacation to work on there we are definitely still in love and together face and wank still won’t cooperate. Buttons still looks like why why does he never see me standing here next to him?. Any who . They both deserve their misery.
Should have stayed overnight in Wales, instead of traveling that day.
And they should have taken the train
I assume that this is counting as an engagement, right?
Of course lol.
Two engagements: one for him and one for her. They each get a credit.
And probably more than that. There’s the meet & greet ahead of the service, then the service itself. There may have been something at the helicopter landing pad (or airport, no idea), arriving & leaving. They count those, too.
They’re counting the kids engagement also. Telegraph stated that Louis had his first official engagement at the coronation.
It’ll be interesting to see if they add the Wales kids to the count when they release the figures. But they have the replacements for Andrew.
Plus, The biggest loss of 2020. The Montecito royals 👑
I believe the hat’s new but according to the Kate fashion bloggers the coatdress is not. It’s the one she wore to her Christmas concert last year. A lot of smiles from both on what supposed to be a sombre day.
“Look, everything the light touches, it’s mine now. Sorry, ours.”
The fact that the crowd looks so casual and dressed for warm weather, Kate comes off, as usual, looking like she belongs in some period piece. She always looks like she’s in a costume rather than simply wearing a nice outfit. She’s such a weirdo.
Kate looks so out of place in every way.
Coat’s freshly botox-filled face and her newly delivered upper lip are catapulting her behind back to 2023, though. She’s not all historical drama, after all 😭.
Even bought, they couldn’t get anything but an older all white crowd. Pegs really should be worried that the only support the monarchy has comes from his father’s generation and will die with Charles.
@Steph this is what I came to say. All white senior citizens reliving the glory of the queen’s reign.
What a complete waste of time this is! Not to mention the taxpayers now have to pay for their helicopter ride, as well as for those actors/sycophants/royal supporters loll
Just abolish them already!
Btw, Kate’s coat dress is the same one she wore to her fake Christmas presentation last year- the one where everyone wore the same colour to troll Meghan’s statement.
What I find odd is how Kate is dressed for a chilly day in autumn and everyone else is dressed for late summer. It was 80 degrees yesterday.
Where are the people who had a problem with Meghan wearing a coat a few weeks ago?
Yeah, Mr earthsht takes a helicopter to attend a 10 minute service, talk about how “, ungreen” is my valley!, or was it because they knew that 10 minutes is about the length of keens attention span, I’m also sure that the look on bully boys face in that picture is where bully has told her “don’t grab my ass today. How wonderful that the heir, thinks his grandmother’s 70 years of service is worth 10 fking minutes. SHAME ON THEM BOTH, and no I don’t believe it was because of fog, it’s because they were most probably filming another bloody video?
My guess is that they had another fight which made them late to this service. That’s what happens when a couple doesn’t live together anymore and are surrounded by incompetent staff.
They were probably squabbling the whole way there
Lol, was wales actually foggy this morning? The pics look pretty sunny but who’s to say it wasn’t foggy at the exact moment their helicopter had to land?
Yeah, I wondered about that, too. If we believe them, it could have been foggy at the origin of the flight, though. I’ve had that happen. If we believe them.
Okay maybe it was foggy at the point of origin. Like they’d ever tell us the point of origin. And who’s to say they both actually traveled in the helicopter? I’d guess they did to make it easier but someone might have had to travel further to get to the helicopter.
They didn’t fly there until after 1 pm UK time. So it was well past morning and having fog that late into the day is unusual. Especially when it wasn’t foggy in Wales by then.
A brief check of the weather today in Pembrokeshire and Windsor shows the skies were clear. Wonder where the fog came from.
It was a mysterious fog that lasted one hour and prevented them from arriving on time. A mysterious fog that only they saw.
The royals probably have rented a fog machine now for just such emergencies. After the coronation debacle, they can’t take chances.
The fog has been coming in off the sea on and off all day today, and the Cathedral is only about a mile from the coast. The weather is quite hot though.
This man, just yesterday or the day before, tried to get everyone to believe he and Elizabeth were superduperclose yet this is how he behaved on a day which is supposed to commemorate her life.
Instead of reflecting on his grandmother, he spent the day thinking about what he’d wear, getting to where he needed to be, smiling & waving on cue, posing, listening to a stranger for ten minutes, getting home again, and oh yeah, interacting with his wife. Not much time for reflection, too much time spent on faux busy-ness.
@Brassy Rebel, a fog machine!! ☠️
I’m actually surprised that they didn’t use their children as an excuse for being late again. Progress, I guess. Still showed up late but blamed it on the fog.
Or they needed that extra hour to drum up a ‘crowd’?
@Mary Pester, “how ungreen is my valley”! 😂🤣
This whole account reads like it’s from The Onion.
What is the weather like in Wales? Holy moly, that’s a lot of clothing for a late summer day.
And the helicopter ride for a 10-minute service is sending me … and the fact that they were an hour late! Honestly, the KP staff couldn’t organize a piss-up in a brewery.
Can confirm it’s very warm in Northern Europe.
Always need a plant in the crowd. An hour late what a disgrace they are.
Was it the same plant as the crossword guy?
Ofcourse they had to bring Chris Jackson along to photoshop kate
What was the point? Seriously, 10 minutes to honour the memory of a dearly beloved Grandmother. How much did that cost the taxpayer per minute. Looking at the empty pews did they allow members of the public in after the photos. or were the photos the main objective? Are the earrings Karen’s or QEII’s? Surely, Karen had some item of jewellery from the tomb raid which could have worn to commemorate the late monarch? I mean she wore enough of it at the funeral.
Sorry folks if I sound like I’m rambling but, I’m so angry at this total waste of taxpayers’ money that I want to spit feathers. Late for the Conanation and now late for this 10 minute service to honour their dearly loved grandmother. Do people really want to pay for these two lazy entitled wastrels on the throne. SMH
Travel down last night, stay locally then do a couple of events locally (old people ideally, maybe reminiscing about the life of QE2), go to church for an actual service of remembrance (that others are allowed to attend), then a couple more local events and travel home. I’m sure the kids, nannies, CarolE and staff would have been just fine.
Exactly @SarahC – that would have made the whole thing worthwhile. It would also have been great PR to see them actually interacting with people rather than the “look at us we’re royal” image they continually portray. As @seaflower posted below. “What a farce these two are.”
I am officially “incandescent” :blush:
They said ‘private service’, so my guess is it was just for the Waleses, not the hoi polloi. That makes the helicopter trip for ten minutes even more unfathomable.
@LauraD Yes, Kate is paying homage to the late Queen the only way her baby brain can think of…by wearing her jewelry. To me, Kate looks like a 1950s stewardess today.
@Harper, it really is the ONLY way Kate’s thinking ever goes, as far as her clothes and jewels. Nothing beyond her appearance. Ridiculous woman.
What a farce these two are.
They fit the old saying “A day late and a dollar short.” Harry made a heartfelt tribute yesterday, Charles posted his tribute earlier today and W&K….circling around in the fog. So much for their special announcement to overshadow everyone. A damp squib, as usual.
“Circling around in the fog,” That’s the Waleses for sure!
Such a perfect metaphor for W&K–“circling around in the fog”–like two vultures looking to swoop in at the opportune moment.
I have been very productive at work this week so decided to treat myself by trolling the comments section of the fail, but wouldn’t you know – my comments mostly disappear! and one comment which was published was met with hate and negativity. genuinely gutted…
I am thrilled however that a lot of the comments are saying the same as us and it makes me glad. I’ll keep trying…
Yes janey I’ll join you. I posted in the comment section so these people know how performative they are.
I imagine that extra hour they spent together due to being rerouted triggered an overtime bonus for Kate today. Because you know she has the amount of time required to be spent in his presence contracted out to the last minute.
I hope that one well-wisher was yelling at TOB with Kris Jenner energy… “YOU’RE DOING AMAZING, SWEETIE.”
Wow! Did everyone see the festive glances they’re giving each other in the second photo?! I definitely feel the heat off them, especially Kate, except its not passion or love, but their cousins rage and hate
Kate is starting to look more and more like a character from the Hunger Games. All of that for 10 minutes.
Helicopter ride for a ten-minute service? One created just for them, apparently, as nobody else is sitting in that church. And outside, it’s sunny with folks standing around in short sleeves, which. makes Kate’s long-sleeved, long wool coat dress a bit odd (odder than normal, I think coat dresses are weird). It also makes the fog excuse a bit sus. Maybe it was foggy at their point of origin?
What struck me is Kate in a winter coat while everyone in the background are dressed for summer. I want to see the same energy from the derangers about this as they did over Meghan’s picture which was published recently. The thing with Meghan’s picture is that we don’t know when it was taken, only when it was published. With Kate we know the day and time.
This and most likely Meghan was wearing cashmere, which is quite flexible in that it keeps one warm when necessary and cool when the weather changes.
It is originally from Pakistan and introduced to the west via France.
Kate’s coat looks like wool…..
Another matter altogether….
Glad I wasn’t actively swallowing coffee when I read ‘…handsome and HIRSUTE!’
Good manners includes being on time and not making people wait. Not the first time and probably not the last eh Kate?
Didn’t the pre-event KP publicity say that they would lead tributes to QE2 but that it would also be very much about the future? What happened to the “future” part of the show? I suspected William would say something and also try to plug Earthshit like he did at the Jubbly. But nothing. Or is the fact that they took a helicopter 230 miles for a 10 minute event the real glimpse into the future here?
Yes, it sure did. ‘Lead tributes’. But they forgot what they said a week ago. This was clearly a hastily planned–if ‘planned’ can even be used here–photo op.
Yes, it was definitely announced that they would “lead tributes” to the Queen’s legacy, but in the same paragraph, claimed that William wouldn’t actually speak, and that his focus would be “very much on looking to the future.”
So he would somehow be focusing on the Queen but also focusing on the future during a nonexistent speech…?
The whole thing seemed like a hastily thrown-together, nonsensical mess, and today we saw the result.
Focusing on both the future and the queen is a tough job for a brain like William’s. Every time I think they could not BE more stupid, (channeling Chandler Bing) they prove me wrong.
Lead tributes? It’s more that they were bringing up the rear.
I do feel like they were supposed to do something else in wales? Not sure why I’m thinking that. Maybe they’ll release pics of something later?
What fog? It’s boiling hot! How much wasted fuel was used ‘circling’? The grave of the RF is now 6feet deep. Time to call it. It’s over thanks to WanK
For once they’re telling the truth. I’m here right now and the fog has been coming in off the sea because we’re very near to the coast.
All this hullabaloo and “anticipation” just so they can be an hour late to a friggin TEN MINUTE service? These people are the worst.
Where to start with these two? Traveling in a helicopter (so eco-friendly 🙄), an hour late, and just a 10-minute service. Good God.
I sang in St. David’s when our choir toured the UK in 2000. That cathedral was, and is, something holy and special to me. To see these two use it for a photo op, and to notch another engagement in the Court Circular, infuriates me. Not to mention the slight to his grandmother’s memory. The minute they entered, there should have been a lightning bolt strike, but I wouldn’t have wanted to see damage to that glorious building. He’s going to be Defender of the Faith one day, but it’s a travesty, because neither one of these two has a religious or spiritual bone in their bodies. Smoke and mirrors, that’s all they have to offer.
A heckuva job, even.
Great job doing what exactly
Being late apparently. It’s their brand now since the coronation.
It is simply considered rude in the right circles….
All kinds of shots of Kate looking at Will but none of him look at her, as usual. Sorry, but The Travelling Coat-Dress and incandescent Prince Peg have all the appeal of boiled newspaper.
I get that Kate thinks the thinner the winner but can we talk about those enormous shoulder pads? WTF. You’re already thin…send those back to the 80s
Why is the Church empty? I thought there would be a service. So there was a service for two? Did they stand or sit for it? Could William at least have said a prayer? Did the Queen ever visit this cathedral?
Was there a place in Wales where the late Queen did something for the people of Wales? There probably is no actual legacy there. They could at least perhaps have used the occasion to establish a scholarship in the late Queen’s name and gone there to announce it. At least do something or establish something in the the Queen’s name. Otherwise, this whole thing was an expensive, awful stunt, commemorating their one year anniversary as the Prince and Princess of Wales as a result of Elizabeth II’s death.
How disrespectful to be one hour late to cosplay respect and love for Will’s grandma.
Just to answer everyone’s weather questions there has been a heat wave in Northern Europe this entire week. It’s basically the hottest weather we’ve had all summer.
Kate could have worn a dark cotton or linen dress and be respectful and weather appropriate, but girl does not know how to dress and was probably looking for headlines wearing that *gotcha* burgundy thing.
Looking at all the death anniversary news, it seem that everyone in the family is “quietly” marking the event except Will and Kate’s expensive “stunt.” Harry quietly visits his grandparents resting place, Eugenie does an instagram post, Charles wrote a tribute and attended an actual service with Camilla. Only Will and Kate made it about themselves- for going to Wales in the first place, and being late for the commemoration. It seems that being late is a bit of a Kate MO. As they say that promptness is the courtesy of kings.
Kate’s smugness is revolting. she does not know a thing about solemnity because she is too busy swanning about, focusing attention on herself…..
that person shouting “you’re doing a great job” was def a plant lol. the fact that there was a 10 min service is just bonkers. why? is this like some famous cathedral? and why does william and kate need to go to this. isn’t it also like 80 degrees…why is kate dressed for fall? the only good thing i can say is I like that color on her.
So this is the second time they’ve been late for a major event. First KC3’s coronation, now QE2’s memorial. Not a good look. It shows a lack of professionalism, contempt for others’ time, and poor organizational skills.
What is she wearing. It’s so hot in the UK at the moment. It’s been at feels like 30 for most of the week. She must be melting in that outfit. What’s wrong with a nice summer dress?
Seriously like I said above you can wear a dark cotton or linen dress and be weather appropriate and morning at the same time. Also not arrive by helicopter 😵💫
It’s been so hot this week. WTF is she wearing?
A ten minute service and they couldn’t even pretend to look like they even like each other. Ten minutes.
Kate tries hard and so does the press. William doesn’t.
OMG! She always looks so happy. 😑
Still trying to figure out what they are paying respect to. Clearly it is not her legacy or her service. Is it the memory of her existence? Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine have done nothing more than publicly honoured her with their hypocrisy.
If her legacy, service and memory really mattered to them they would have been building bridges by now and not still erecting cold and callous walls.
Her legacy is etched with forgiveness with grace that she poured out to her family, even her in-laws no matter how bad they messed up over the years.
The public’s memory may be short but her reign had its fair share of royal family mess and muck ups.
They survived because she understood there is strength in unity and it requires strength to forgive.
Gandhi hit the nail on the head when he said the weak can never forgive because forgiveness is an attribute of the strong. Perhaps they are honouring what they will never be strong…
How much do we want to bet that they’ll spin some story about how Prince Incandescent insisted on flying it himself, to save on hiring a pilot? Not sure it’ll turn out as well as they’d expect. All that money spent on his training clearly was for naught.
I don’t believe for one minute that there was fog, a last minute argument and probably KM threatening not to go will be the real reason.
It was 28C, a winter wool coat and wool hat was bizarre, anyone there today would have laughed at her appearance.
I’m literally in St David’s right now, there has been fog coming in off the sea all day. And no, I don’t like William, Kate, or the rest of the Royal Family either.
What were they doing there, other than spending thousands of pounds for a helicoptor ride and more new clothes for K. As usual she is desperately looking for the camera lens and big blue has to constantly be flashed. No style, no grace, no elegance, only her shapeless coat dress obsession. No respect for QEII.
I have to admit that this is one of the few times that Will and Kate look like they are comfortable in each other’s company. They’re actually smiling at each other and William doesn’t look annoyed for a change.