Prince Harry visited St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on QEII’s death-anniversary

We still don’t know when Prince Harry arrived in the UK, where he stayed once he got there, or when he left. I was shocked by the lack of information on his movements yesterday, which (as I said) just shows you how well Harry goes into stealth-mode. There’s some gossip that he was perhaps staying in Windsor Castle, or somewhere on the Royal Windsor estate. He could have easily spent a night or two in one of the private suites at the castle. The castle itself is bigger and roomier than most hotels. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Harry was “allowed” to stay at Frogmore Cottage again. In any case, if he was staying in Windsor, that means he was most likely in communication with his father or his father’s people ahead of this visit. Adding to that, we know for sure that Harry was in Windsor this morning and he visited St. George’s Chapel on the anniversary of his grandmother’s passing.
Prince Harry has made a shock and secret visit to the Windsor church where the Queen was laid to rest to mark the first anniversary of her death, MailOnline can reveal today. The Duke of Sussex, who has made a solo whirlwind trip to the UK without seeing any of his immediate family, was spotted leaving St George’s Chapel after attending the WellChild Awards last night.
Harry was photographed by a tourist just as his brother William and sister-in-law Kate were arriving in St Davids, Wales – 230 miles from Windsor, where they live. Around an hour earlier his father King Charles attended a memorial service to say private prayers at Balmoral’s parish church with his wife Queen Camilla.
Wearing a white shirt and smart trousers, Harry looked serious as he left a side entrance of the church where he married Meghan in 2018 as family, Britain and the world again mourned the Queen’s passing. It is not known if the fifth in the line to the throne went to Her Majesty’s grave in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of the church.
Harry, who jets off to Germany for the Invictus Games tomorrow, was seen by the public leaving the church where his grandparents are both buried at around Midday. An executive Range Rover was waiting for him with his former Met police bodyguard waiting to open the door.
A number of members of the Royal Family are understood to have visited the chapel today. Harry remains close to his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie but it is not yet known if they and others paid their respects together. MailOnline has asked Buckingham Palace and a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex to comment.
Harry visited the church privately and discreetly, but he also wasn’t hiding. My guess is that he simply didn’t care if he was seen and he feels (correctly) that he has every right to visit his grandparents’ graves/crypts. Anyway, all of these moves are fascinating to me because they imply a private conversation/relationship between Charles and Harry, and they imply that Charles signed off on Harry’s trip, his stay in Windsor (if that’s what happened) and his visit to the chapel. William is going to be incandescent with rage when he figures out that Charles is not-so-subtly making it clear that he’s fine with Harry.
Visiting the crypt at Windsor makes a lot more sense than flying off to Wales for the day. Odd that no one thought of that.
@Brassy Rebel – You beat me to it. Not too many people would have kicked up a fuss about the family having a private ceremony. She may have been Queen to us but, to them she’s family and the first year is the hardest. Instead William and Princess Karen have made it into a photo-op which they’ll put down as a royal engagement. SMH
Unless the Wales trip was planned to avoid Harry.
Becks1, I think you’re right!
I doubt the Wales trip was planned to avoid Harry because that would imply that William and Princess Karen knew about him going to the chapel which means the media would have also known. I think that either Charles knew and arranged this with the intent of separating them from Harry or the people over visits to the chapel aren’t necessarily required to share visitation with Charles. I can’t imagine that Charles is informed of every visit that happens at Windsor. That explains how Harry (and Meghan) have been able to visit Windsor consistently without anyone knowing until after.
Charles is many things, but I think push comes to shove, he wants a relationship with Harry while he tolerates one with William. So it makes absolute sense to me that they planned for the Wales’ to be away while privately making arrangements for Harry to pay his respects.
@lemons, if Charles wanted a relationship with Harry and his grandchildren then why did he evict them from frogmore? Idk maybe he really does want a relationship, but actions speak louder than carefully worded leaks.
@Nerd the Waleses knew he was coming for Wellchild though, so I think the Wales trip was planned so it was never a question if they would see him – they were too busy planning for their 10 minute visit to Wales. I don’t think Charles was actually on board with the Waleses plan after he made it clear he was spending the day in “quiet reflection.”
I don’t know if Charles had any idea Harry was visiting the chapel. The chapel is open for services on a regular basis, so harry might have stopped by before or after that.
@Becks, I haven’t been there in a million years but that was also my recollection— would Harry need Charles’s permission to visit the chapel? That seems…excessive.
Harry was quiet and graceful with his remembrance. Peg and Can’t did a photo op and were a late and disgraceful mess.
For which they were an hour late. Pathetic.
Harry is making it clear: He deeply loved his grandmother, but he isn’t going out of his way to see the members of his family who made his life and Meghan’s life hell. He’s got more important things to do.
I agree with you, @QuiteContrary: “[H] isn’t going out of his way to see the members of his family who made his life and Meghan’s life hell.”
And more than that, I highly doubt that he co-ordinated anything with chuckyDaF*CKNGTURD. And needed no permission from chuckyDaF*CKNGTURD.
Like any other tourist, H walked into St. George’s chapel, visited the site of his grandparents final resting place, paid his tribute on behalf of his family, then bounced…….to Dusseldorf. He will definitely need to rest up before his big day tomorrow.
PS:
I saw an item yesterday (I believe it was on scobie’s twitter) that said a spokesperson for the Sussex family said they would be observing the queen’s death anniversary PRIVATELY, AS A FAMILY.
Perhaps H had a zoom with Montecito while he was at the chapel.
There’s no way Harry roled up to that chapel and opened his phone and started a zoom with Meghan, lol.
“rolled” up. How does one even “role up” lol.
I definitely have my criticisms of King Charles but I don’t think he would go low enough to refuse his son a chance to pay his respects to his late grandparents in a non official capacity. The Queen stripped PH of his military roles and patronages and PH seemingly forgave her and maintained the relationship. PH could be angry about Frogmore but also willing to engage when necessary. I had a massive blow up with my on laws over the summer. Our first argument of any kind in 16 years. I’m still not really speaking to my MIL and FIl a few months now (and still fuming mad) but my SIL just had her first baby and I’ve put my anger aside to be supportive of her and for my MIL to be able to enjoy this time without worrying about our relationship. Is MIL invited to come visit. HELL no. But births, deaths, some things are just bigger than beef.
Harry is also not staying on any windsor property. The fact that he was ‘evicted’ from his UK home speaks volumes to that. The man has his pride after all. I also dont think he needs pa’s permission to go visit his grandmother’s grave. Whether people like it or not he is still HRH, still a member of that ‘family’. I expect all he needed to do was advise whomever is in charge of the chapel that he was coming. Anyway, what a move Haz. Props. Visit your gran’s grave the same way you do your mother’s. No fuss, no muss, no performance of grief…
Good for Harry. He loved his grandmother and she loved him. Charles and William beefing is becoming more entertaining than I thought it would be. Harry removing himself from that royal ecosystem and living his life has thrown everyone and everything off for the family and press. If Charles and Harry did speak, it’s probably why William has been acting act and leaking against his father and brother but I don’t believe it. Charles is trash but he will try to score PR points in trying “appear” like a loving dad.
There world knows way too much about the mess that is charles, willy, that institution/family. charlie will never have even the appearance of a loving dad. Ever.
Charles is a terrible father and continues to be terrible but it’s clear from some of the briefings in the press that him and Harry are talking. The extent of that communication we don’t know but there’s clearly been a thawing.
I think the royal reporters are the ones who don’t want a thawing because “fractured family” sells.
You can tell when a royal reporter is writing an article based on their own guesses and when Charles is briefing the press trying to keep the “peace” in public while still alienating the Sussex family privately.
It’s not clear to me. If they were talking Rebecca English would have the exclusive.
No, I think Jobson would have the exclusive. I feel like English is on KP’s side (but I blocked her ages ago on twitter so maybe not anymore.)
Charles told Kate Mansey of the MoS that he can’t see Harry because he’s diary’s booked. Regardless, the Daily Mail publications would have had the exclusive.
Thank you, @Amy Bee.
What do folks not get when H says there will be no family reunions UNTIL chucky and bully APOLOGISE TO MEGHAN!!
Jeebus H. Christus!
One year ago today, chuckyDaF*CKNGTURD publicly insulted M by telling H she wasnt welcome to Balmoral; and that only close family memberts were welcome there. And it had nothing to do with kkkiHate not being there…..her not being there had to do with bully not wanting her there. But H wanted his wife there.
How do we know that chuckyDaF*CKNGTURD insulted M in that way? Because H told us explicitly about it in Spare. chuckyDaF*CKNGTURD might have stumbled out an apology to H on the spot BUT WE DONT KNOW THAT HE HAS APOLIGISED TO M. From all appearances, she did a “go where youre appreciated, not tolerated” re chucky’s CONanation and there is NO EVIDENCE that either chuckyDaF*CKNGTURD or bullyDaRAGEMONSTER have apologised to Harry’s wife!
So, no. Harry was in england to do his thing and he had no communication with chuckyDaF*CKNGTURD.
I think they’re talking too and the deal is NOBODY talks about it. Maybe a delicate re-building of trust on both sides.
We know Harry would like a relationship with his dad – that doesn’t mean he’s coming back, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they started to find a new normal for them.
This — and the real question is what happens when William figures out he’s completely out of the loop. Will he throw a fist at Charles like he did with Harry? Will Charles kowtow to William’s demands to be informed?
Still really want to know what Charles said to William and Kate at that Balmoral summit and if part of it was they will do work because Harry is running laps around them in the private sector.
Umm, I doubt that if there was contact, it would have been directly between Chuck and Harry (communication would more likely occur between Harry’s reps and Chuck’s courtiers 🙄). Plus, since Harry moves in stealth mode, surely he would NOT let on too early what his whereabouts would be, eh. We all know the palaces leak like sieves on the Titanic! Drip, drip, drip💧 Deluge! 🌊⛴️
😳 It’s much more likely that Harry went about his business, privately contacting the Chapel personnel once he arrived in England, and perhaps letting Chuck’s people know at the 11th hour. Harry’s security is exceedingly important, and I doubt palace operatives are trustworthy.
I get how some observers are overly sentimental about family relations. Keep in mind that the Windsors are NOT a regular family. Chuck & Willy are mad about about no longer being able to use Harry (& Meghan too) as their personal scapegoat, always under their control!
I am skeptical there was thawing/talking between Chuckles and Harry because then Camilla would have known. I doubt he keeps anything from her. And she would most certainly have leaked.
LOL! I’m with you @Kingston, on everything you said. The only way Harry is talking to charlie is if he apologized. Anyone think he has?
All the other family members are making private visits to commemorate the Queen’s passing but W and K make a public spectacle of it Looks very crass.
Charles has softened the tone with respect to the media stories dealing with Harry so it’s possible Harry stayed on castle grounds, but nothing definite has been confirmed there.
Yes, it’s possible he stayed somewhere on Windsor grounds but it’s also possible he didn’t. There’s no way of knowing. And even if sources come out and say he did, I don’t know that I believe unless someone actually goes on record.
Crass is exactly the right word. They should be embarrassed. (They won’t be, but they should.)
@Nic919: “Charles has softened the tone…”
Huh? 🤨 You mean until the next time Chuck resorts to waffling back to ‘Harry must be punished’ mode?! Come on now. C-Rex-III has not ‘softened’ anything with respect to how he feels toward Harry. 🙄
Whenever Harry is in the public eye, receiving favorable press surrounding his worthy charitable pursuits, Chuck always tries to shimmy up and take some of that ‘Good King Harry’ shine. We know this. Nothing new here. Plus, why fall for any of these convoluted, contradictory tabloid narratives?
Also the bit about his former Met police officer bodyguard. Charles would have had to sign off on protection from the Met too, right? Pretty clear that Harry and Charles are talking and that Peg and Buttons may have been purposely sent to Wales on the anniversary. I thought that was an odd thing all along, but now it makes sense.
I wasn’t sure how to interpret that. Is Harry’s personal bodyguard a former Met police officer? or was this person his RPO when he was a working royal, hence “former” bodyguard?
I’m not quite sure what this means, either. ‘His former met police bodyguard’–I thought RPOs were a separate entity from the metropolitan police, so–is the guy a former met officer who then worked as Harry’s RPO? Was he a former office Harry hired as a personal bodyguard?
Sigh. One wishes these Fail writers were better at sentence construction. I had to read this one a couple-three times: ‘… the church where he married Meghan in 2018 as family, Britain and the world again mourned the Queen’s passing.’ That sentence reads as though when he married Meghan, everyone was mourning the Queen.
If this is from Chuck, it’s brilliant wording. It does leave the suggestion that Harry has been allowed police protection, but my guess is this is one of the RPOs he talked about in Spare that he had a good relationship with, who left England and is now part of Harry and Meghan’s security team.
Or maybe he retired and just works for Harry when he is in England.
I have to pat BP on the back for this one, it’s sneaky.
@SarahLee: As much as you would like Charles to be kind to Harry, I can guarantee you he’s not. The former Met policeman works for Harry now, he’s on Harry’s private security team and has been with him every time he’s been to the UK in recent years. Charles has nothing to do with Harry’s security arrangements.
@amy bee Why is the DM outing H’s former RPO turned private bodyguard now?
I just wasn’t sure based on the odd wording in the article. Part of me wants Charles and Harry to be talking behind William’s back. The other part of me thinks that is BS because if Charles was half a decent human being and father, his priority would not have been to take away the home where his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren would have lived, making it easier for them to travel to England as a family.
That really says it all, about who Harry is as a human, that one of his former RPOs left England to stay with Harry.
I think I’ve read before this that one of Harry’s current bodyguards was one of his former Royal Protection Officers but I don’t remember where it was from or I might have misinterpreted whatever I read, so take it with a grain of salt.
I think the former bodyguard resigned from the Met.
Wasnt the assertion that he would get protection based on threat levels when he was there but he had to give them (protection services) a month’s notice? Maybe he’s doing that but they are not allowed to reveal that information to anyone? Or maybe its just Harry hiring private security, some of whom used to protect him. I guess given the racist crap about his wife within MET he has to be careful who he trusts.
I don’t think Harry stayed in Windsor Castle or any other royal property or there would have been leaks and gossip about it. No way would king Chuckles or Camzilla been able to keep their leaking mouths shut. Plus, if I were Harry, I’d be worried the room would be bugged.
Hopefully he’s left the country by now though and is on to Germany ✈️
No way the QC could keep her mouth shut about it. The thought of Willie and Kate being kicked out of town for Harry’s arrival makes me laugh. I hope it’s true.
On a gardening programme this week I heard Sussex referred to as the sunniest part of England. His grandmother knew what she was doing when she conferred their titles.
That’s actually adorable, I love that. Between that and the play on “success”, the Sussex title seems more and more apt.
Awww, that really is adorable!
If he was staying in Windsor, it would have been leaked to the press. Given that the press didn’t even know that he was still in the country my guess is there was no coordination with Charles. People don’t understand who wedded Charles is to the press and if he had any information about Harry and his movements the press would have been informed. I don’t believe Harry stayed at Frogmore for the fact the Palace made a point to let the press know he and Meghan had moved out months ago. I look forward to KP complaining that Harry overshadowed William and Kate today.
Going to the graveside of a loved one is the norm bc you want to be with them to remember. Harry is the only normal royal in the family.
I love that the british press is acting like this was some cloak and dagger operation to visit St. George’s, even saying “he went out the side exit” – that’s the exit from the chapel. I don’t think the big front doors are open unless its a service, so you go in and out through side doors. There’s nothing secretive about it.
As for Charles – I don’t know. I said in the other post that its clear there is “some” softening in terms of BP’s PR strategy for Harry, but let’s see what happens next.
Is there really some softening? Charles let it be known to the MoS that he couldn’t meet with Harry even though he’s on vacation in Scotland.
Yes, I think there is. We’ve seen it over the past few weeks, how Charles’ PR at least is getting it right (for the most part) when it comes to Harry and William’s PR is just flailing about. That doesn’t mean there’s softening in the family relationship, but in the PR strategy, definitely.
Was that Charles or was that the royal reporters/British media? If you’ve read some of their denials recently yes there has been softening. They have vocally denied that Harry was being snubbed by a private family gathering for Liz’s death, they have denied not inviting him to balmoral (though reporting was all over the place), they’ve denied there being an issue with what Harry said on Heart of Invictus. All this has happened but some royal reporters will still say the opposite happened. There’s a tug of war happening.
@Kel exactly. There’s been this back and forth. The press was all over his HoI comments until a BP source was like “its fine, Charles is proud of him for Invictus.”
now do I think Charles himself is softening towards Harry? Maybe, maybe not, none of us here know. But I do think there’s been a shift in his PR strategy. Even saying Charles is in Scotland so can’t meet with Harry is softer than Charles hiding out in London and avoiding him when everyone knew Charles didn’t have anything else going on bc of the canceled France trip.
I personally do not interpret any ‘softening’ by C-Rex-III, in any of these BM/ tabloid stories. Just a lot of wishful thinking by sentimental observers. The other thing I will emphasize is, ‘softening’ has nothing to do with accepting responsibility for your own harmful behavior, and actually apologizing. These tabloid stories, as usual, are pure p.r. drivel, orchestrated by the palace, and/ or made-up by the rota carnival. 🤡
Even if softening in p.r., how long?
So Charles’ pr softening in regards to Harry. Who knows what’s truly going on but it will be interesting to see if this strategy lasts. Harry is about to get a lot of international press for IG and Charles usually has this “softening” strategy when the eyes of the world are looking. He effed that up when his first action was to forbid Meghan from going to balmoral after the queen died. But I think they did try to course correct when they realized how bad it looked not that it made much of a difference at that point. The question is whether will it last beyond the international attention for IG. Will this strategy also be used for the home audience?
@Becks1 — I agree there’s been a positive shift in the type of stories appearing lately. I wonder if this is somehow tied into the so-called “Summit” with the Wails? I think it was more of a good telling off and cracking their stupid heads together. Charles is King now and as such he wields more power over his ne’er-do-well son and DIL. Boy I’d love to have been a fly on the wall for that meeting.
Charles is so inconsistent, he’s like a GD yo-yo. Sure, he made some semi-nice comments about the IG, but a few days later there was a blaring headline about how he had “NO TIME IN HIS DIARY!” to see Harry while he was in the UK. As if Harry even asked.
The only reason I enjoy it so much when it does seem like Charles is softening toward Harry is because you know that it drives William batshit insane, and probably prompts a screaming phone call from him to his father.
I’m imagining Chuck just rolling his eyes, setting the phone down and going back to whatever he was reading, and letting William shriek off into the ether.
Agreed, Lorelei. I expect an article next week about how Chuck will never, ever, ever forgive Harry for being mean to Cam in Spare.
^^ I agree @Lorelei. I don’t really see this as any kind of real ‘softening,’ or ‘thawing’ in relations. And even if the palace operatives have ineptly resorted to a ‘softening’ p.r. strategy, is it going to last? I doubt it!
In any case, ‘p.r. softening,’ does NOT meet Harry’s request for an apology! A ‘softer’ p.r. strategy by the palace is purely self-interested, thus a failed strategy from the start. It won’t fly. No wings. 😏
You are exactly right that Chuck waffles back-and-forth, and up-and-down, like a yo-yo. And I don’t mean like Yo-Yo Ma! 🎶 More like Yo-Yo PA! 😉
Charles hasn’t demonstrated to me that he’s interested in having any kind of relationship with Harry and more so Meghan. To punish Harry for writing his book he evicted him from Frogmore and to punish Meghan for not going to the coronation he leaked information about a letter he wrote to her after the Oprah interview.
IMO It’s unlikely Harry coordinated his visit to the Windsor Chapel with Charles. It is open to the public so he doesn’t need to coordinate to go there. Also, I don’t believe he stayed at any royal property. Any coordination with his father would have had to go through the courtiers. I believe there are too many leaks from from the royal mafia institution to tabloids for Harry to risk his safety by disclosing his private plans to his father and the courtiers.
Glad he was able to safely pay respects to his grandmother. 😇
Agree. And I’m so glad that he got to do it in relative peace. While all of the other members of the family had to make big announcements ahead of time telling the public what they planned to do today, Harry, again, just acted like a normal person.
I don’t think it was talked about on here but a few months ago Charles’s staff had to shut down the comments on his IG because he was being trolled for not being a supportive father and grandfather. That was the second time in a few months it happened. Then not long after the Biden’s were dragged worldwide for not being supportive grandparents to Hunters child.
I really believe this is why they’ve softened their strategy towards Harry. They’re saying just enough to keep their comments section clear of “trolls” but still being absolute assholes being the scenes.
Ah, well that makes sense. We know Charles only does anything because it will directly benefit Charles. So he did the absolute bare minimum.
I don’t think Charles has anything to do with this imo. Harry has a right to visit where his grandparents are laid to rest and so he did. I don’t think that requires any kind of communication with Charles or BP. I also think Charles’ communication regarding Harry is softening but that’s due to how he wants to look vs actually softening towards Harry himself.
I’m glad Harry got to visit the Queen’s grace. He knows he has to take advantage now because William will block any access when he takes the throne. The wrong son is heir.
If the chapel is a public site, l don’t see how William can block him as much as he would probably love to. Harry doesn’t need permission.
The Rota rats seem blindsided by this as they all thought he’d already headed to Germany and are playing keep up by claiming ‘palace sources’ are telling them now that orher family members visited the chapel(despite the fact that most senior royals arent even in the country right now) which tells me that this was NOT organized with Charles and BP.
It seems like Harry just walked in because the chapel was open to the public; i do think he might’ve stayed in windsor but if he did it was probably with a friend like Elton John or the Clooneys who have estates there; not with the royal family.
exactly. harry upstaged them all by doing the simplest thing to honor the queen. visit her actual grave, not put flowers on a stool in a different country. the irony of it all reminds me of the queens funeral a year ago. kate decked out in the royal jewels, huge veiled hat, kids in tow and still lost out to meghan who did none of it. crazy.
I love it SO much. Harry really did upstage them all. By doing the simplest and most meaningful thing possible.
Really, like, did anyone even think to visit the actual site where she was buried rather than commemorating her in different locations? One that involved a helicopter ride quite a distance away?
We say it all the time, but the Salty Isle royals really are so bad at this.
And he prob stayed longer than 10 minutes!!
Harry probably bumped into someone who worked at the chapel/grounds, and had a conversation with that random stranger that lasted longer than 10 minutes.
From other reports it looks like Harry just walked in since the church is open to the public. If this is true it’s really funny. It would also mean that Chuck has no idea about Harry’s plans, which is not that surprising since he can’t figure out yet if he’s going to be proud of him or shun him.
It’s really funny. Harry, a free person, walks into a church to pay respect to his grandmother. Chaos ensues. Did he even have permission from Charles??? Lol, he doesn’t need it. And it drives them mad.
Are QEII and Philip buried in a part of the chapel that is always open to visitors?
I can’t stop laughing at this whole situation. Everybody always hyperventilating over what Harry might or might not do. All kinds of Twister plans to counter whatever they think he’s doing and it never occurs to them to choose the most normal and logical option. He visits his charity, he makes a statement about his grandmother, he visits her grave, and he goes on to the next thing on the agenda – all like a rational human being. They just can’t fathom it.
I’m laughing with you; it’s perfect. And all they have to talk about besides Harry’s visit is…how Kate’s earrings are a “tribute” to the Queen. LMAO
Lol, some call it tribute – some call it raiding Elizabeth’s jewelry box before she’s even cold in the grave. Tomato, tomahto…
Taking a page from Tomb Raider, Kate is the Jewel Box Raider.
The Keen Copycat is at it again! It must have been eating her alive for a year that she didn’t think to wear the diamond and pearl earrings that Elizabeth apparently gave to all newly married-in wives to her funeral, like the Duchess of Sussex did.
THAT was a tribute.
“My earrings are a tribute TOOOOOOOO!!!!”
*stamps foot like a toddler*
Looks like KP has already alerted the press minions to start criticizing Harry for messing up Will’s carefully planned so important visit to commemorate the anniversary of TQ’s passing.
Which Harry did by – doing the logical thing and visiting the church where she’s buried, right on the Windsor property where W&K supposedly live, while they flew several hundred miles away for a ten minute photo op in Wales. Gotta love it.
W&K seemed to do a pretty good job of messing it up all on their own! FFS. How exactly is William going to try and blame Harry when we can all see that they’re the ones who 1) allotted TEN MINUTES for their “tribute” to the Queen and 2) managed to be an hour late* for even that??
I do love how simply and quickly Harry outclassed them, after weeks and weeks of overwrought headlines about how W&K were going to “take the lead” in the QE2 tributes today. Which turned out to be Kate wearing earrings. LOL
*b/c they were being their usual entitled, hypocritical selves by taking a helicopter in the first place 🙄
They could have even brought out the kids, just to walk across some bit of lawn at Windsor, looking solemn (no big stretch for this joyless family), while their preferred photographer took pics from a distance.
Zero carbon footprint, actually a meaningful visit to the dead person’s grave. All of KP is so bad at this, they can’t puzzle themselves out of a paper bag with no bottom.
I think Charles loves his son Harry. I do believe Charles was warm to Meghan until she took center stage. Camilla and William’s team started to brainwash him. Half the things that are coming in the tabloid from Charlie’s team are coming from wicked witch of England Camilla. Charles is scared to do anything about it. I think he is under surveillance and semi kidnap by the witch’s people.
lol. there is no evidence that Charles loves Harry. On the contrary, there are lots of indications that Charles doesn’t care if he is alive or not.
* Charles, who is paying for Andrew’s private security, took his son’s security away when he was out of the country.
* Charles took away his son’s home in UK and tried to give it to Andrew, who rejected the offer because Andrew doesn’t want to downgrade.
What else? What else?
* Charles has used Harry as a sacrificial lamb for all his life after Harry lost his mom.
* Charles joked about the possibility that he is not Harry’s real father to Harry’s face when he was child who lost his mom.
Don’t get me wrong, I believe Camilla is the worst, but she is doing what she is doing to Harry and his family because Charles lets her. Everyone talks about how Camilla manipulates him, it is always poor man who is trapped by a bad woman. Charles and Camilla are happy together because they are the same type of awful people. He just makes Camilla do the dirty work, so he can keep his hands clean.
Er…..@Chantale……..erm, chuckyDaTURD already told the world, circa 1981 at the time of his engagement to the then Lady Diana, that he had no idea what it means to ‘love’ or be ‘in love.’
“Whatever ‘in love’ means,” were his exact words.
Most reasonable folks believed him then and we believe him now. So, no; we do not believe nor think that “Charles loves his son Harry.”
Omid Scobie made a comment that Prince Harry and his father have and do communicate since the publication of his book. It seems to me that if Prince Harry stayed at Windsor then maybe King Charles is taking his mums approach and didn’t tell his courtiers or KP. Interesting!
Gives one hope that discretion is being recognized as a way to mend the family if not the Firm.
Omid knows as much as any media person about the Sussexes, he just gets to ArcheWell quicker.
The British media saying he is their mouth piece, is a load of crap, he gets as much wrong about them as the BM, just that he is not nasty about them.
I can’t think of one story Omid broke that was not on ArcheWell.
Reign, I think Omid is as good as his sources. I think if he’s getting this info from ‘palace sources’, we shouldn’t rely heavily on it. I believe they lied when he wrote his first book, and I have no doubt they will lie again. Who knows?
“Harry was photographed by a tourist just as his brother William and sister-in-law Kate were arriving in St Davids, Wales – 230 miles from Windsor, where they live.”
WHERE THEY LIVE.
The shade! 💀⚰️🪦
🥰
Harry’s “immediate family” are Meghan and the kids. “Journalists” are so stupid.
He seems like a man who respects women deeply. Don’t know where he got that from. He’s really an anomaly in that family.
How are other members of the family able to visit the chapel today if they’re in Scotland or Wales? No one thought to actually pay their respects at her grave until they saw that photo of Harry. He said he’d acknowledge her passing privately and that’s exactly what he did. If that photo hadn’t surfaced, we would have thought Harry left for Germany last night. Meanwhile they’re once again incandescent over there because Harry “ overshadowed” them by being discreet and respectful, and they can’t say he didn’t pay his respects to his grandmother.
Everyone was running for cover avoiding Harry in London, and he winds up making the most sensible, simplest and respectful gesture of all. And they get pissy about it. It really just makes me laugh how they constantly shoot themselves in the foot in their attempt to one up him.
Such a simple gesture. You know the Wales are just like bloody hell why didn’t we just mosey on over to Windsor instead of Wales. It’d be close for Kate at least. Although they’d probably still arrive late after getting lost in a fog.
This is so well-stated— you really nailed it:
“Everyone was running for cover avoiding Harry in London, and he winds up making the most sensible, simplest and respectful gesture of all. And they get pissy about it.”
@Feeshalori and @Jais, I’m right there with you both, laughing. Watching the way everything worked out is just *so* delightful, after all of the RF’s handwringing in the press about how they’d mark this momentous day. (I also love the fact that there’s only one photo of Harry, and that it was taken by a TOURIST 😭) He did the most obvious thing of all, yet it caught everyone completely off guard.
Way to honor your grandmother, William, by throwing a public tantrum about your little brother quietly visiting her grave. And this petty-ass manchild is going to be the “Defender of the Faith?” Good grief.
ETA: @Jais, I am lmao at your last sentence!!
@Jais, at this point they LIVE in a fog.
I doubt Harry gave any of his travel details to his ratchet dad or the palace goons, they would have leaked like sieves.
I doubt that he let on that he planned to visit his grandparent(s) graves, either….
“No statements, no photo-ops, no “look at me” engagements, no fuss. Just a quiet visit to grandma’s resting place on her anniversary of death. Prince Harry continues to give his relatives lessons about humanity.”
Julieth said it succinctly…
“When someone you love passes; YOUR mourning is about THEM
And on the Anniversary of their passing; it is NOT a shock, or a surprise if you
1. get your azz to their final resting place
it just shows that YOU are STILL aware that it is NOT ABOUT YOU”
Krys is to the point…
What about the earrings Kate wore today?? The ones that were given without the issuance of a statement of fact??
Not unlike the ones that the late Queen gave to Meghan…..
When Betty’s woundering goast heard about the “no, definitely no 1 year anniversary tribute – hmm, oké, since you pieps think that that’s weird, let us do private tributes” shenanigans of Chucky at Balmoral and Willy and Kitty in Wales, she said: “nah, lehme stay in my thumb in my chappel at Windsor Castle, cause Harry is definitely gonna come visit and pay his respect.
I can’t with these left behind Windsor clowns.
Oh my God, these people. The “family” and Britain may have mourned their queen’s passing but “the world” did not. I would like to assure this Daily Fail writer that the world certainly didn’t.