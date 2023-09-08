Joe Jonas was ‘less than supportive’ of Sophie after she gave birth to their second

This week, on the day that Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, he organized a little paparazzi photo-op with his two daughters and some unknown woman, probably a nanny. They were having breakfast at Sweet Butter Kitchen. So… he’s already trying to flood the public with images of “Joe Jonas, the doting single father who cares for his children while their unfit mother works in a different country.” As I’ve said before, I really hope Sophie is watching what he’s doing and figuring out her plan of action. She should not expect him to “play fair” – he has literally spent the whole week smearing her and telling the world that he spies on her. It doesn’t matter if nothing Joe has said has landed – Sophie needs to be prepared for when he finds something that does land. Meanwhile, the misogynists at TMZ actually had a story which is seemingly negative about Joe Jonas?

Sophie Turner was struggling after the birth of her second child, and Joe Jonas was “less than supportive,” so claims several sources who were around Joe after the birth.

Our sources say, after their youngest child was born a year ago July, Sophie didn’t want to leave their home … she didn’t want to be photographed or go to events. Nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people who were there said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be there.

Shortly after that event, there was another in which Joe attended but Sophie didn’t. Our sources say Joe complained Sophie was MIA and felt she needed to get out more. It was clear to the people who were there and heard Joe … there was a strain in the relationship.

What’s interesting … as we reported, over the last 6 months it seemed the tables had turned for Joe … he was complaining she was too into partying. Sources connected to Joe acknowledge “challenges in the relationship,” but say Joe was supportive of Sophie getting the London acting gig.

So, a woman who had been open about her years of mental health struggles found it difficult to bounce back into public life after giving birth to her second child, and instead of being supportive and listening to what Sophie was going through, Joe demanded that she doll herself up and be his plus-one to events. Then, after she made a postpartum recovery and started to gain some independence away from Joe, suddenly he had BIG problems with his tradwife going outside. “Go outside! No, not like that.” Just what every young mother wants to hear. Like, I was never a Joe Jonas fan (Nick is the only JoBro I would f–k with), but I didn’t actively hate him until this week.

36 Responses to “Joe Jonas was ‘less than supportive’ of Sophie after she gave birth to their second”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:24 am

    He is proving to be a miserable little man. Making her go out shortly after giving birth just to make him look good. I hope she gets a great lawyer and takes the little man down.

    Reply
  2. SarahLee says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:25 am

    He’s just coming off worse and worst. I really think he is trying to get out in front of something – something big.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      September 8, 2023 at 8:30 am

      To paraphrase Pajiba, what did Joe do?!?

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 8, 2023 at 8:44 am

      Rumours on SM are that he was cheating with a teenage fan – we do know that he likes them young.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        September 8, 2023 at 8:53 am

        Yup that tracks, though I’m surprised he still has teenaged fans.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 8, 2023 at 8:54 am

        If he was cheating with a teenage fan, that’s obviously HUGELY problematic, but what’s the spin going to be? Sophie wouldn’t go out with me after having a second baby so I needed to find a teenage fan to have an affair with? Like HOW Is that a good look?!?!?! Who are his PR people?!?!?!

      • sevenblue says:
        September 8, 2023 at 9:07 am

        @Becks1, I think this story is from Sophie’s PR. She didn’t want to fight a public battle, but after Joe used their children for photo op, her PR started to talk to media.

      • Thea says:
        September 8, 2023 at 9:23 am

        If Joe was caught cheating with a teenager, that would explain Sophie’s relative silence while Joe’s hyperaggressive PR flung mud at her and revealed their kids. I’m pretty sure she’s thinking of how it would impact their kids to read that their dad at age 30 took up with a teen (isn’t that illegal? Is jail time a possibility?). It seems pretty clear now that Sophie is the one who insisted on privacy for their children all this time. Even if Sophie hates Joe, she seems to have their children’s well-being as a priority first and foremost and has so far demonstrated admirable restraint from being sucked into a PR war with Joe. I really hope this whole thing burns Joe Jonas to the ground and finishes his career once and for all, it’s exactly what he deserves. He’s clearly shown himself to be a misogynist who treats his wife and kids as props for his own vanity and ego and thinks nothing of going after young girls.

      • B says:
        September 8, 2023 at 9:33 am

        Better have been an 18 or 19 year old teenage fan if that is true.

  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Sophie and Joe kept their kids out of the media, to the point no one knows the name of their younger daughter. The minute he wants to sling mud on his wife, he calls the paps and puts his kids in the press. Until now, there could have been two sides to this story but now it’s 100% F$&@ this guy.

    Reply
  4. The Old Chick says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Why is this still being played out in public? Why isn’t this personal? I get it’s gossip but does anyone care? I don’t get the public aspect, not like he’s Brad Pitt? I would hope their kids are the priority and everything else is immaterial

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      September 8, 2023 at 8:38 am

      It’s probably because he’s a Jonas brother and her most notable roles have been huge geek culture IPs (GOT and X-Men) and that’s the generation that this gossip is clicking with. Plus, when this relationship came to be, people overlooked the questionable age gap in support of the short king not feeling insecure of his supermodel looking wife. Not to mention, early in their relationship/Jonas comeback, the brothers used their wives in a music video (“Sucker”) that was cute, but also gave off Wife Guy Energy.

      This is just really ugly to me. I love the drama, but Sophie’s clearly been through the emotional wringer on top of the fact that there are two young children involved. Joe is going at this like he’s GUILTY GUILTY of something, and it’s giving me the ick.

      Reply
    • Shawna says:
      September 8, 2023 at 8:46 am

      I mentioned this whole saga to my students in the context of Smart Home technology (the Ring issue), and so many of them were nodding, like they were keeping up with the story. Usually, when I bring in examples from celebrity gossip, they look at me like I am hopelessly old or weird. So young adults are definitely keeping tabs.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:12 am

      You can take the boy out of the evangelism, but you can’t take the evangelism out of the boy. Evangelism thrives on power and control, regardless of if it’s making anybody happy or not. He married a young, “pure” woman and expected her to become his little wife. Now he’s mad it didn’t work and is lashing out.

      Reply
  5. Bettyrose says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:29 am

    So, your smear campaign is not going the way you intended? I saw a great comment in my FB scroll that in the “year of our lady and savior Taylor Swift” how could Joe think he’d pull this off? It’s the first time I’ve really appreciated Taylor Swift. It was probably one of our brilliant CBs who said it.

    Reply
  6. smegmoria says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Once again, another butt hurt man after the baby is born.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      September 8, 2023 at 8:42 am

      Yup. And part of his attack on her reputation is “after baby #2 she has to get out more with me” plus “I wanted baby #3.” Butt hurt doesn’t even entirely cover this!

      Reply
  7. ML says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Lau tipped me off about the paparazzi photoshoot, “Joe cosplays doting father in public for all to see,” in which his poor kids are suddenly being exposed to the tabloids to burnish his image. Until he filed, those girls were blessed with parents who protected their privacy. So this is how he wants to provide his daughters with support and stability. Gross!
    As to this article about Sophie not wanting to leave the home and Joe insisting she do so: it finally sounds like someone in her circle is carefully dropping the truth. TMZ does add the charming tidbit at the end that she’s been “the opposite,” ie a party animal for the past 6 months, which is his “story.” I admire her staying mostly silent and letting JJ shot himself in the feet, and I hope she’s preparing a defense against him behind the scenes. She might need to us it.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:15 am

      It tells you a lot about how he sees women and children: property. Which is…unsurprising given how he was raised. People familiar with Southern evangelism know its undertones well.

      Reply
  8. hangonamin says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:41 am

    that was def sophie’s leak to TMZ. we are hearing her side now. otherwise it’ll be floor to floor coverage of joe saying sophie parties, isn’t a good mom, isn’t supportive of his career, won’t even spend time with her daughters and he has to take them on tour etc etc. his wall to wall push to smear her has been honestly so gross. none of the “we need privacy” and all of the let’s get ahead of the game and smear the crap out of the mother of my children…

    Reply
  9. Michelle says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Call me cynical but I predict “family man” Joe has a scandal ready to break about him and an intern. Sophie needs a great attorney. It’s clear Joe is out to smear her.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      September 8, 2023 at 8:51 am

      Michelle, It feels that way to me, too, though I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s drugs or something like that as well.
      Plus, like many of you here have said, he’s probably trying to get full custody and/ or keep her in the States.

      Reply
  10. DARK says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:44 am

    I just found out that Priyanka has ties to Lou Taylor and Tristar (unclear to me if Lou is her manager) who was heavyily involved in setting up Britneys conservatorship and abusing her throughout. Lou has a special relationship with TMZ so I’m not surprised if Joe either got to borrow the gameplan or if she is handling this for him. Smearing a new mom possibly going through post partum depression is her specialty after all.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:26 am

      IDK Joe and his brothers have been in the business themselves for years, with their own ties, contacts, spin team, lawyers.

      Not really feeling the need to find a woman to share the blame for his jerk actions and spin channels.

      Reply
  11. Ale says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Probably he cheated and he is laying ground for a “he could not help it, he was stressed, alone and she was not a good wife” defense

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:52 am

    this is definitely Sophie’s team putting out some of the real story – Joe was not supportive of her post-baby, and then when she was feeling healthier and happier and more independent he didn’t like that either. Its leaving a bad taste in my mouth, I can’t quite place it – almost like he viewed her as an accessory? Like she was supposed to go out with him to help his image/career but when she went out by herself that was a problem because it wasn’t about him? It seems like he viewed her role was to have babies and be his arm candy.

    One of the things I think he’s misplaying here is the fan base. GoT appealed to a very diverse group, age-wise. Jonas Brothers, while hugely popular, were popular with a certain age group. I dont know a single Jonas Brothers song (do they do Story of my life? or was that one direction? was harry styles in one direction? can we have a 2010s boy band recap post??) and honestly the only reason I can pick nick jonas out of a lineup is because of Priyanka and because of Jumanji (sorry not sorry, lol.)

    So everything I know about JJ I am learning right now and it’s…….not good. And I am sure I’m not the only one in this position.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:05 am

      Yes, I have long given up trying to tell which Jonas Brother is which (and remember what the third one’s name is). I know they have a rabid online fan base but it has really surprised me that he has decided to go full Depp/Pitt attack playbook considering the Jonas Brothers seem to have current goodwill and a career resurgence from a recent tour. It is so unnecessary and cruel!

      As you said, I do think Sophie’s fan base is probably broader but potentially less “online”, I hope she’s feeling all the support. I haven’t thought about GoT or any of the actors for years really but I have surprised myself this week for how deeply I still have a soft spot for her. Joe can get in the bin.

      Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:09 am

      And he’s missing the fact that his original fan base are now mothers themselves and unlikely to appreciate him suggesting that going out for a drink with friends makes you a bad mom.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:13 am

      One Direction did Story Of My Life. I knew nothing about Jonas Bros till last week. Now I’m learning too much!🫣

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:22 am

      Sophie and her career was good for him and his image – he’s gotten a lot of press out of that relationship and its also clear that without her, no one was really interested in him which is why he was making her accompany him everywhere. He got press coverage that he wouldn’t normally get on his own – outside of the US he isn’t very well known. She the international star – him, nah!!!

      Reply
  13. Rapunzel says:
    September 8, 2023 at 8:58 am

    He’s trying so hard to smear her that I’m guessing he’s going to go for full custody of the kids. And may already have a much younger sidepiece on deck with baby #3.

    Reply
  14. Mle428 says:
    September 8, 2023 at 9:16 am

    She looks like a goddess in every single one of these pics. Peace out with your Napoleon complex, Joe. You are no short king.

    Reply
  15. Sonia says:
    September 8, 2023 at 9:29 am

    Enough with this divorce, it’s becoming too much. They’re not such A listers that they deserve an article a day about their divorce

    Reply
    • B says:
      September 8, 2023 at 9:39 am

      It’s not a story about the little Jonas twerp. It’s a story about how women get screwed in marriage and then get horrifically screwed in divorce.

      The true sign of intelligence is to learn from someone else’s mistakes.

      Smash the ring camera if you’re not 100% sure about the guy is my first take away lol

      Reply
      • Kat says:
        September 8, 2023 at 10:09 am

        I am far from tired of this story. I think it is really relatable for women who have been in similarly abusive situations or felt trapped in their relationship.

        I also just like Sophie Turner.

