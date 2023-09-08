Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison for two rape convictions

At the end of May of this year, Danny Masterson was finally convicted of two out of three rape charges. This was the second trial, after the first one ended in mistrial last year. Masterson’s predatory and disturbing behavior dates back years, but he was only outed as a serial rapist during the Me Too movement, when his victims began telling their stories to the LAPD. Masterson’s conviction is one of the few times a high-profile predator – and a Scientologist to boot – has been convicted in a court of law. Anyway, Masterson was sentenced this week. I was shocked by the number of years.
That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women more than two decades ago at his Hollywood Hills home. Masterson, 47, displayed no visible emotion after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo threw the book at him.
“Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Olmedo said just before dispatching Masterson to prison. “But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here.”
Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, a model and actress who was a constant presence at her husband’s trials, quickly donned a pair of sunglasses after Olmedo announced the sentence and left the Los Angeles courtroom without a word.
Masterson was hit with the staggering sentence four months after he was convicted on two of the three rape counts he faced at his retrial in Los Angeles. He had been charged with raping three women — identified at trial as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2 and Jane Doe #3 — between 2001 to 2003. A once popular sitcom star, Masterson did not take the stand at either of his trials and has, via his lawyers, repeatedly denied sexually assaulting the women. Nor did Masterson make any statement at his sentencing. Instead, the actor sat silently as the two women he was convicted of raping, and a former girlfriend he was acquitted of sexually assaulting, took turns urging the judge to hit him with a harsh punishment.
“When you raped me, you stole from me,” Jane Doe #2 told the court. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit. You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison.”
Jane Doe #1 said Masterson “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused. I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.”
Jane Doe #3 said Masterson’s actions sentenced her to “viewing my body as a crime scene my entire life.”
I’m so glad that all three women were allowed to speak at sentencing, even though he was only technically convicted of raping two of the Jane Does. I’m glad they were heard and that their stories weighed on the judge and jury. I’m glad that the judge didn’t play the “well, he seems like a fine, upstanding man, let’s let him go with a slap on the wrist” thing.
Meanwhile, I wonder if his wife Bijou Phillips will still be ride-or-die for him after 30 years in prison. When he was convicted in May, her side told People Mag that she had no plans to leave him and she was by his side until the bitter end. Welcome to the bitter end.
Justice is coming from all sides, you guys.
Bits and pieces of the patriarchy are starting to fall. It’s happening.
This is great. Now on to the civil suit that I hope is incredibly financially painful for the CoS because that’s the only way real change is going to happen with them – taking away their resources to harass, intimidate and silence their victims.
Amazed (and pleased) at the sentence. The “to life” is a good message.
Fuck. Yes. This sentence is very much deserved, and I hope it ends up being closer to the “…to life” part rather than just 30 years. While all rapes are horrific and dehumanizing, many of the things he was accused (and convicted) of were particularly violent and disturbing.
He’s a serial rapist. These are the three cases we know about. I’m glad he’s off the street, hopefully for good.
Exactly, I agree strongly with both of you. His victims (and I wonder how many there truly are) have to live with this for the rest of their lives so it’s only fair that he also faces lifelong consequences.
Now, on to dealing with his enablers in the CoS.
My wish is they put him in general population and if they do then Danny don’t bend over to pick up your soap. I won’t hold my breath.
I am glad he got a good sentence and I hope he dies in prison. I still don’t like prison rape jokes.
Those jokes only reinforce the idea that some people deserve to be raped.
Great news! I hope the victims feel some sort of closure after this. The little I know of what they went through is horrific.
Two other things: I read about this first on CNN and I was pleasantly surprised that they openly linked this story with Scientology and how the LAPD colluded with the church to try to squash the whole story starting back in 2004 when one of the victims first reported the crime. CNN even provided a link in their article to Tony Ortega’s blog where he details how Leah Remini was so involved in trying to find people in the LAPD who didn’t collude with Scientologists.
AND I am not on twitter, so please let me know if the people of the internet are rightfully dragging Ashton Kutcher for supporting a second violent rapist. (The first being the football coach at Penn State)
GAH of course, I meant QUASH, not squash.
Yay! So glad to see this sentence. And I’m glad to hear that at least cnn is discussing how the cops did nothing for years. As for Ashton, there was a little dragging on Twitter, but not enough.
Wow, I’m shocked, too. I’m so used to seeing some kind of quibbling to soften the blow.
I admit I was really surprised at this, in a good way. 30 years! No talk about how much he’s done for society or how this will ruin his career or whatever. Nope, 30 years! I’m relieved watching from the sidelines, can’t imagine how his victims feels.
Good. It’s nice to see justice being served.
I am very happy about this, but he will appeal for sure. Does he have a chance of getting released if there is a new trial? Are there any lawyers here who can explain?
Last week the judge denied the defense’s request for a new trial. Idk what options that have for appeals on verdict or sentencing though.
I think he has 60 days to appeal the sentence (at least I thought that’s what I read)
It’s nice to finally have a judge that isn’t falling over themselves with “himpathy” for the rapist instead of sympathy for the victim
Thanks guys! I haven’t delved too deeply into this story because these things can be triggering. Apologies to the writer of this article if I’ve missed something.
The trauma these women have gone through for DECADES is alarming — they were mistreated for years by Scientology, they lost their Scientologist friends and family — one woman recounted being mistreated by her own mother and losing her. Imagine being violently raped, then made to do penance by your religion, literally pay money for this penance, losing your loved ones and being harassed on social media and followed TO THIS DAY. How is it possible to not define your life by the rape and heal?
Religions that shun people who leave truly need to lose the support of the community. America has too much socially enforced support for religion. So much abuse gets hushed up and hidden in its name.
So happy this is happening.
That’s the definitive difference between a cult and organized religion. Arguments can be made that all religions are cult like but isolating members and shunning those who leave is dangerous. We know plenty of religions protect the sexual predators in their ranks but the C0$ influence in law enforcement is extra terrifying. Will Danny’s conviction and sentencing be the first domino?
Wow, I didn’t expect that, but it’s good to see. I hope his victims, and I assume there are even more than these three, I feel some sense of justice and relief. They were incredibly brave and strong to testify in court.
WOW, nice day for justice, not something we can usually say for rape cases. And a bonus FUCK Scientology and their terror tactics. Every article should include details of the illegal harassment and intimidation linked to these cases.
All the love and respect in the world to those women for going through the brutal legal process.
I will hold my further commentary for the inevitable Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis post.
They both sent letters of support to the judge. Disgusting.
““Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Olmedo said just before dispatching Masterson to prison. “But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here.””
Brilliant words from Judge Olmedo! I very much appreciate how she subtly worded how his victims felt for years: “…thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you…” and how she emphasized that he is NOT the victim!
The Judge also pointed out he paid $430,000 in a civil suit. She said along the lines that it was a lot of money for an innocent person. BURN!!
Leah Remini came out swinging against Co$ for the decades of protecting him. She’s a one woman crusade against that misogynist, abusive cult. I worry for her. Does her fame keep her safe from their retaliation?
To a certain point yes, she is not some anonymous person whom they can write the narrative for. Also, Leah being very vocal about Co$ helps too.
She and Mike Rinder did a live stream on YouTube last night. They did address that they are still affected by ‘fair game’ tactics by Scio. Every time someone is staring at them or speaks to them they never know if it is a Scio plant. It’s hard on their mental health but they carry on.
You’d think after growing up with and incestuous pervert, Bijou would have recognized another pervert and not married him.
I just googled that. OMG. Gonna save everyone the Google. Bijou’s father John of the Mammas & Pappas cheated on his first wife with a teenager he then married. Bijou was the product of his third marriage. At some point, he began an incestuous relationship with his daughter Mackenzie from his first marriage who he raped when she was 19. Hard to speculate on how all that impacted Bijou’s mental health.
Bijou does not believe Mackenzie was SA’d by her Father.
So that tells you why she would marry and support Danny through this process. She lives with blinders on.
And the Mastersons and Scio will circle the wagons around Bijou and her child. They will never leave the cult.
Bijou has always been a raging pos herself, so this is no surprise.
Jane Doe 3’s words about viewing her body as a crime scene for the rest of her life is a gut punch. I am so glad there was some justice for these – it is a rare then in SA cases to say the least. As for Masterson he got exactly what he deserved and I hope his victims can find some semblance of peace now.
So does this mean he will serve at least 30 years?
If so that will make him 77 when he is released. Bijou should divorce and get some serious therapy.
It’s 30 years to life if the Parole Board sees no remorse or change in him. He can spend way more than 30 years in prison.
It’s actually 30 years to life. Assuming all appeals fail (and they should). Danny will not be eligible to even come up for parole until he is in his mid to late 70’s. And with his indifference with his behavior throughout this whole process. I doubt he will ever admit any wrongdoing to a parole board.
He may very well die in prison one day,