Eden: King Charles is snubbing Prince Harry for stressing out QEII in her final years

The Daily Mail was full of Windsor Woe on Thursday. You see, Prince Harry looked rich, handsome and charismatic during a breezy visit to London for the WellChild Awards, and the Mail was SEETHING. The Mail and the Windsors decided to attach themselves to Harry’s visit in any way possible, which is honestly what they’ve been trying to do since his visit was announced. Suddenly, the Kensington Palace clownshow sent out Prince William to make an ass out of himself, doing his first event in two months just hours before the WellChild Awards. Rebecca English dutifully wept about how William would never, ever meet with Harry (Harry didn’t ask) and that William is so terribly incandescent with rage towards his brother. “On the anniversary of the Queen’s death, her warring grandsons are still 100 miles apart” – by design, because William would likely assault Harry once again. Meanwhile, Eden Confidential decided to portray King Charles as right to “snub” Harry during this visit.
King Charles is well within his rights to decide he ‘has no time in his diary’ to meet Prince Harry tomorrow on his brief return to Britain. That’s the view of Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden, in his latest Palace Confidential newsletter.
Many had expected a family reunion at Balmoral for the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Friday, September 8. But as Mail on Sunday Assistant Editor Kate Mansey revealed last week, it’s unlikely Harry will be there. Instead, the King and Queen Camilla will spend the day privately at Balmoral, where Elizabeth died, while Prince William and Catherine are expected to lead the tributes as they carry out a public engagement at St David’s Cathedral in Wales.
Some have been upset by the apparent snub and say that Charles should take the opportunity to mend fences with his younger son, who will attend a charity awards ceremony in London this evening.
‘I disagree,’ writes Eden. ‘The California-based couple showed scant regard for Harry’s grandparents when they gave an explosive, appalling interview to Oprah Winfrey when Prince Philip was being treated in hospital for his final illness. And, while the frail Queen was in worsening health, they added to her worries by announcing that Harry would be publishing a tell-all memoir and appearing in a Netflix series with more criticism of her family. Who can blame the King if he doesn’t want to see the son and daughter-in-law who caused his dying mother such heartache?’
If we’re using the cudgel of “this royal added to QEII’s stresses in her final years,” why do we never talk about Prince Andrew? In her final year of life, QEII’s favorite son was being sued for rape and human trafficking, and he had to beg his mother for the money to settle with Virginia Giuffre, lest he be dragged into American court and his whole web of lies around Jeffrey Epstein fall apart. Why do we never talk about Charles’s decades-long quest for his mother’s blessing to call Camilla “queen,” and how Charles (in essence) forged his mother’s signature on a statement assuring that “Queen Camilla” exists? I mean, if we’re talking about stress on QEII, those should be added into the mix as well. Surely we should also discuss the chaotic situation around the HMS Bubble which saw an apparently cancer-ridden monarch get a heavy case of Covid just seven months before her death. Y’all want to talk about stress, let’s f–king talk about stress.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Lol. Like he cared about his mother 🙄.
Exactly what I thought!
Of course it’s not the fact that her second son is a paedo or that she was made to work while suffering from bone cancer and covid. Nope. It’s her grandson who just wanted to exist without abuse who’s at fault.
These schmucks are the fucking worst.
Harry’s in town for a day to visit Wellchild. Charles is in balmoral. This isn’t even a snub. Now, Charles hiding away and being “too busy” when Harry came for his court cases is another matter.
Yet no mention of Andrew hiding out in royal residences from process servers. And the queen was said to have paid millions to pay off the lawsuit in the civil case harry lost. And also Charles went on tv and cooperated with dimbleby on an authorized biography. I doubt his parents were stress free when they heard all the negativity about them from their first born.there would have been no Oprah interview if harry and Meghan had been supported.by the family. Kate never denied the crying story and Meghan was not allowed to go to the UK media to set the record straight
Edit civil case Andrew lost
First off – of course Charles is “within his rights” to refuse to see Harry. Same way that Harry is “within his rights” to refuse to see his father. No one is going to force one of them to see the other or pass a law saying they have to or whatever.
As for the rest of it….yeah, lets talk about who was stressing the Queen out in the final years of her life. the grandson who she arranged to see in secret visits, arranged his security for her Jubbly, and had direct communications with, or the son who she had to pay 12 million to protect? Gee, I wonder who was the bigger stressor………
I mean honestly I feel like W&K’s laziness probably stressed her out more than Harry being happy in California.
Kate hiding from public view for over a month after the Rose story came out would have been a bigger stressor to the queen than anything Harry did. That’s why kate received the Victorian Order mid year so that she would stopping hiding.
This from the man who was too busy mushroom hunting to be by his mothers side as she lay dying. Harry caused her no grief. She was in communication with him and Meg. Harry visited when he was allowed. You Chuckles did all in your power to stop that communication by placing people to block him. Chuckles Harry dumped you so there is no way to snub him. Stop trying to re-write history.
With pictures of H emerging from visiting his grandparents at St-George chapel today.. you just know W will be pissed to be « stuck » in Wales. Good on H for making the time and surprising everyone
What an absolute load of nonsense as per usual from Eden. With KCIII giving Harry permission to stay overnight in Windsor Castle it’s pretty obvious to anyone with half a brain that this story was written before the “real” story. The one that lets us all know KCIII gave his permission for Harry to stay in a Windsor property. Admittedly it would have been better if KCIII had given him back Frogmore Cottage but, I can guarantee you right here and now, Princess Karen and TOB won’t be too happy about it.
I know that KCIII is never going to win father/grandfather of the year but, this article is just confirming what a lot of people already know. Eden has no real sources and makes it up as he goes along. KCIII knew Harry was staying in Windsor and it didn’t want it leaked. Who knows why he didn’t leak it but, for once the Mail were firmly kept out of the loop.
Wait, how do we know he stayed at Windsor?
@Becks – At this moment nothing has been confirmed. Until the palace outright denies he stayed at Windsor then I’m sticking with he stayed there.
Well maybe he did, its certainly possible, but its also just as possible that he stopped by St. George’s on his way to Heathrow after leaving London.
I don’t think we at all know where he stayed. All we know is he visited Windsor this morning.
I think Charles did not want a temper tantrum from incandescent William so William may have found out Harry went to the grave site after the fact which may be why Charles kept it quiet.
@Tessa: You have a lot of faith in Charles.
Amy. Bee I have no faith in Charles. I think Charles was driven by fear of William s temper tantrums. Harry would have made a request to visit the grave. And Charles did not want another scene from william
@Laura D: It’s doubtful he stayed in Windsor. Where would he stay? Frogmore Cottage is packed up. As Becks says It’s more likely he stopped in Windsor on his way to the airport.
@Amy Bee – You’re both probably right but, everyone thought he was flying straight to Germany after Wellchild and yet here he is in Windsor. There are plenty of spare rooms in Windsor Castle and it was put forward as an alternative to Frogmore. I doubt if Meghan would ever want to stay there (let alone the children) but, for an overnight stay. Why not?
The main reason I came to the conclusion he stayed at Windsor Castle was because I noticed yesterday how the narrative has softened. GMB hosts and their guests were saying the rift is a family argument and blame can be attributed to both sides. GMB is normally pro KCIII and William so, I was surprised to hear them to give a more balanced view.
Also, yesterday I clicked on the Mail site (yes I know I shouldn’t have but……) to see how they reported Harry’s entrance to the Wellchild Awards. It was interesting that the headline was about how Harry “dodged” William and not the usual incandescent William “snubs” Harry.
I don’t know if this is a dawning of a “new age” but, I do believe that “someone” has (at the very least) ordered a “truce” while the IGs is on. Ok,I accept it’s not much to go on but, let’s be fair far worse stories have ran with a lot less!
@LauraD I know what you mean. There does seem to be a slight shift coming from Charles’ camp. Either he finally hired a competent PR person, or someone already there told him to back off during Invictus.
It will be interesting to see what happens post IG.
Charles. Went to see his mother who was weak and frail to demand she issue a statement about Camilla title. He ended up disregarding the statement by calling her queen instead of queen consort.
Maureen Eden continues to scribble fiction. Even after the Oprah interview and memoir announcement, Betty went rogue and secretly met with Harry and Meghan in her private apartment at Windsor Castle. She honored them with their own procession at the Jubilee celebration. She honored them even more by sending Burger King over to Wales to ensure SPACE while H&M were there. Betty was probably happy to see CRex and William squirm due to Harry’s revelations, as she knew they were both big toddlers prone to temper tantrums when called out.
Weren’t some of these same scribblers talking about “olive branches” last week? And how Charles was “proud” of Harry? As long as the trashloids are butting into the relationship there can be no reconciliation, not that Harry is even interested in having one. So go snub away Charles, like Harry said, he’s moved on.
her entire family is stress…honestly bc of her and how she raised them. a son who is so entitled he thinks he can be a pedo and get away with it. another she forced to marry a virgin teen and then had a horribly messy divorce and is an absent dad. trickle down to a grandson who has temper tantrums and another who’s horribly scarred from bad parenting. coupled with the systemic issues of the monarchy and one grandson who’s got all the receipts to reveal just how entitled, racist and house of cards the monarchy is. yea i’d say there’s stress there…trying to keep this image of all is well in a incredibly dysfunctional family that she helped create a narrative of.
She enabled all the stressers. Let’s not forget that.
Oh, fuck allll the way off with this bullshit. Harry loved his grandmother enough to actually check in on her, in person, just to make sure she was being well cared for, and even named his daughter after her (and while many of the RR lost their damn minds over that, QEII herself appeared to be delighted).
As for doing the Oprah interview while Philip was seriously ill, I think that he of all people would understand why Harry wanted out.
They never talk about the courtiers forcing the Queen to continue to work when she was in ill health. I always say that the Palace worked that woman to death.
Whenever I see that picture of her from the day she met Liz Truss I think the same. She was dying of bone cancer, literally at death’s door, and they made her dress up and trotted her out to meet the new PM.
Yeah, Harry’s concerns about how she was being treated were validated by that picture.
And THEY misrepresented the true health status of the Head of State in the UK and the Commonwealth. THEY truly have no moral compass and will always lie as easily as they breathe.
All of this. They were trotting her out with bruises when she should have been allowed to rest. There was a timeline of that day she met with the PM and they had her meeting with others as well. It wasn’t just a few min. It would have been a long day for someone so ill.
Exactly, she was literally about to drop dead. Just standing up would have been a monumental feat. The strain probably hastened her demise by a few days/weeks.
That picture outside the church always bothered me too. That’s a big coat and she was already relying on a cane for balance. Why didn’t someone make sure her coat was buttoned properly, and/or ask photographers to wait until it was before taking pictures? It’s uncharacteristic for her to appear looking anything less than dignified and put together. If she didn’t want the scarf on, why isn’t someone else holding it, instead of TQ having to juggle it along with her purse and cane? Was anyone standing near her as she walked out to help if she needed assistance? Can’t remember if that picture was taken before or after H&M’s surprise visit to make sure she was being properly looked after, but if I were him, that picture would have worried me.
Yes, that photo was another indication that they weren’t looking after her properly.
We all know it’s Chuck who was stressed (self-inflicted). There’s no doubt he was making the decisions during her last years.
Liz annoys me but the affection and respect that HM have for her makes me think it’s very possible that she was being managed, bullied, coerced and pressured. It’s possible she did not know the extent of the bullying by the Windsors and the press, the criminal threats. It’s possible she was asked to appear beside Andrew and she didn’t know of the extent of his accusations. Because I can’t think of a good reason why HM speaks well of her. But they do. So I guess, she loved them and I think she tried and/or she was unaware. Didn’t Liz just keep quiet while Pegs was shouting and screaming? She had no more power. Maybe HM realised that and did not demand more from her. They wanted Chuck to help. He chose not to.
It makes sense that H didn’t convey to her the full extent of the situation. She was very, very ill and already being coerced and manipulated. Harry probably didn’t want to stress her out any further.
That’s why I also believe the rf briefing that she didn’t understand what all the fuss was about regarding Harry. They said that to imply she thought Harry was being hysterical and unreasonable, but I think the truth is she was confused because she had no idea of the extent and seriousness of what was happening. She was almost completely out of the loop. The whole situation was Will, C&C, an courtiers.
And I think Kate was like Iago, a side character in the shadows, stirring shit. I think she enjoying winding William up about Harry and especially Meghan. It gave her a sense of control and power to be able to set him off, and she enjoyed seeing him unhappy.
The stupid thing about this article is that there were lots of people QE2 may have felt stressed by. Her husband caused a car accident in which a woman was hurt. He was in ill health, had been a rock for her , and then died. She was surrounded by vulterous advisors. Paedrew. Covid.
And how about her immediate heir? Beyond Camzilla needing to be made acceptable, there were suitcases of cash, a dodgy dude by the name of M. Fawcett, rumors of CRex’s unsuitability… The woman was a head of state and we’re supposed to believe that her main source of stress was not someone in line to the crown as she prepared for the next generation of rulers?
5 minutes, please just give me 5 minutes alone with Eden, I will show him how stressed his continual garbage can make a sick woman. Charlie is hold up in Balmoral, within the same walls that he paedophile brother hold up in to avoid process servers, did THAT not stress the Queen, having to write a 12 million cheque to keep the same paedophile out of prison, did that not stress me the Queen? Rolling the sick Queen out onto a balcony to show the “family” off, did that not stress the Queen, knowing that her incandescent grandson was stropping all over the country, did that not stress the Queen, knowing that Charlie was going against her wishes that camzilla remain “Queen consort” did that not stress the Queen? Knowing that katey was going to get her hands on more jewellery that would disappear, did that not stress the Queen, and, with her dieing breaths, knowing that her son would rather be foraging for mushroom than be with her, did that not stress the Queen, and I believe her final stress, was knowing in her heart, how they would treat her grandson and his family. They along with Eden are bloody disgusting
Seriously? Elizabeth might have been physically fragile, but she’d been through far more stressful things in her 96 years – that woman was pure steel. And at that point of her life, I’m sure she was all “screw it, you people do whatever you want.”
I have to laugh at the expected family reunion at Balmoral – who exactly was expecting it? Never mind Harry, not even Will and Kate were there. And what about the newly burnished Andrew, or the dutiful Edward and Sophie, or Anne, who does whatever she wants, and the cast of grandchildren, nieces, in-laws, whatever…
Richard Eden complained but the late Queen did not. The late Queen sent her personal car and security to escort Prince Harry and his family during Jubilee
Another “snubbing” article. The denial and collective psychosis is real with the BM. They expect everyone to forget how TQ’s handlers repeatedly trotted her out like a show pony despite her apparent illness and frailty. No mention of Covid-laden Chuck and his mistress wife visiting and breathing unmasked on the aging queen and other unsuspecting guests? The eternally lazy, temper tantrumming Willy Wonka and the Button Factory constantly begging and pestering TQ and Chuck for another palace/mansion while briefing the press and scheming how to do even less work were surely another source of stress. TQ also had to meet/talk in private with her favorite grandson and his family bc no one around her could be trusted. Plus, TQ knew what disasters Chuck and W as monarchs would be and how they would trash her legacy and the monarchy with their incompetence, greed and entitlement. But sure, blame Harry. RE, you and the rest of the RRs will still be stuck trying to make a living writing fact free articles about the Leftover Royals while foaming at the mouth about the Sussexes. I’d wish you luck, but I don’t want to.
So it wasn’t her pedophile son, cancer, and Covid that stressed her out?? JUST Harry?? These people are so ridiculous.
Unless Betty was a mushroom being forge in the forest, I don’t really think chucky was all that bothered by her illness and her last days .