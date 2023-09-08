Met Police officers plead guilty to sending racist messages about Duchess Meghan

This has been a long-running story in the UK – some British media outlets got a tip that a group of active police officers had a WhatsApp group where they made racist and offensive jokes about the Windsors, immigrants, Pakistanis, Chinese people and more. One of the biggest headlines was that there were many twisted and racist “jokes” about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. While these particular cops were not royal protection officers, they were part of the Met Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection branch. Meaning, they were guarding Tory officials and diplomats. It also absolutely speaks to Meghan’s lack of safety when she was in Britain, just as it speaks to the institutional racism she faced at every level. In any case, the police officers involved in this WhatsApp group were all fired and they’ve all pleaded guilty to their hate crimes.
A group of retired British police officers admitted to sending racist and offensive messages about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and others Thursday.
Robert Lewis, Peter Booth, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall and Trevor Lewton — all in their 60s — allegedly posted messages in a closed WhatsApp group about Meghan, her husband, Prince Harry; Prince William and his wife, Kate; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip, The Associated Press reported. Their arrest followed a BBC investigation last year, which resulted in an internal police inquiry.
The five London Metropolitan Police retirees pleaded guilty in a London court to sending grossly offensive racist messages by public communication. They all also spent time as part of the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection branch, which guards politicians and diplomats, the AP said.
The Duchess of Sussex and her husband stepped away from royal duties in 2020, saying they faced racism and harassment at the hands of the British media.
[From The Hill]
I read somewhere that the cops were making memes where Kate was “saying” racist sh-t about Meghan. I mean, it speaks to the prevalent attitude in the UK, but it also speaks to Kate’s existence in the cultural zeitgeist as a symbol of white supremacy, of being “perfect” simply because of her whiteness. Once again, I’m so glad that Meghan, Harry and their children are far, far away from these people and that they have their own dedicated private security. Between this and all of the bullsh-t we’ve learned about Ravec (the committee which determines and oversees royal protection), it’s clear that in Britain, Harry and Meghan were never going to be safe.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet guests during the interval of a commemorative concert in aid of mental health charities at Central Hall, Storey’s Gate, Westminster.,Image: 533607841, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009087, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) arrives with her mother, Doria Ragland (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to host an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009147, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.,Image: 534664062, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
BIRKENHEAD, – JANUARY 14: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the mini supermarket as they officially open Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizens supermarket and community cafe, on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England. Feeding Birkenhead is a coalition of churches, food banks, community groups, and other organisations working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead. The supermarket enables local families to buy their weekly shopping at a discounted price, and provides advice and advocacy on benefits, looking for work, debt, budgeting, and cooking.,Image: 535098789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for a panel discussion convened by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women’s Day in London on March 8, 2019.,Image: 535550215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
I’ve been happy to see this picked up by the US media because I don’t think they reported on the case previously. I guess it helps that the ex met police officers pleaded guilty.
It helps reinforce the racist and sexist treatment Meghan received and still continues to receive. I hope a lot of eyes are being opened.
I’m glad these officers are being named, shamed and forced to face consequences. However, it doesn’t feel like they’re doing much to get rid of this behavior. Thankfully Meghan is gone, but how about other immigrants and POC?
Please remember this in a couple of weeks, New York, so you can ask Prince William about it during his visit.
It’s the disappointment that keeps on giving. Britain is home to the most multicultural linguistically diverse city on earth. Yes as a result of centuries of colonialism but it’s still an amazing thing and something I always imagined the Brits to be proud of. Brexit-Pandemic-Sussexit has changed my view of Britain so much. I’d still gladly live in London opportunity presenting but stories like this really tarnish the shine of a pace I considered so unique.
BettyRose, “multicultural linguistically diverse city on earth” This is New York City. London is number 2.
It’s one of those things that’s hard to measure (like whether Tokyo or Mexico City is more populous). A quick Google search will claim NYC, London, and Manchester (!!) all hold this distinction. But why squabble? English cities are global leaders in multiculturalism. My point stands that it’s incredibly disappointing this isn’t a bigger source of pride.
And never was there a peep of condemnation from the RF. Press releases denying Botox and hair extensions but nothing about racism against Meghan. It is beyond shocking. Their actions have always signaled open season and it’s dangerous.
Very dangerous. History has proven time and again that when you get white men riled up over their privilege being usurped they get violent. There’s little question left that factors in the RF, media, and police force were stoking violent sentiment.
Exactly this 👆, @ BETTYROSE.
@Jais: I mean they can’t condemn what they believe in. A racist institution like the Royal Family would be in solidarity with a racist institution like the Met.
This is true @amybee but it’s still shocking to me that they didn’t at least pretend to care more. I guess it’s like a bat signal to their base. But such a bad look to anyone else. The arrogance of it all.
If they didn’t think they needed to condemn the racist remarks in the media, they weren’t going to condemn what was happening within the Met Police force.
Reminds me of Trump and the GOP. Not only can they not condemn what they believe in, they know their base is racist. They’ve intentionally cultivated support from racists, so they can’t condemn racism without losing that support.
@Jais, yep, don’t upset the WHITE princess by telling the truth, but here’s a biracial princess, enjoy yourselves,and tell as many lies as you want! It makes me so fking angry. Harry and Megan tried so many times, to tell people what was happening, but the murdoch rags (at the behest of the Palace), kept calling them liars. Well NOW WE SEE the liars, and it’s the institution and the press. This isn’t even the first lot of police officers that were found guilty of this, and what about the white supremesists that were jailed last year, after calling Megan and Archie abominations, and saying they wanted to “put them to death”, no mention of that in America I expect, because the murdoch tentacles are starting to reach everywhere
Megan was never and will never be safe there. So glad they escaped and hope she never returns.
honestly i’m not shocked old white retired police are racist? does really speak to the whole system of racism in the police force in the UK…and as we know here. interestingly, they were not active police officers when they sent the message per all the news outlets. But i think it’s a clue into the types of attitudes and biases that leak into the system we aren’t even aware of. this is probably only the tip of the iceberg.
Someone in the met being found guilty of doing something terrible means it must be a day ending in Y.
So these morons posted racist and offensive jokes about their own Queen and other senior royals but said nothing about Chuckles the Clown or his mistress wife? Highly suspicious omission. I’m glad the article led with the egregious behavior towards Meghan. Maybe the idiotic detractors and apologists will finally stop with the bs propaganda that she didn’t face any racism when it’s obvious that it was all around her.
But this is disgusting. What penalties can they be charged with? Will they get a slap on the wrist? Good grief – Even if Harry gets royal protection officers for his family again after his lawsuit, how can he even trust them with their safety? I hope Meghan and their kids stay far away from the UK bc neither this law enforcement entity nor “the firm” can be trusted.
According to the British press, Meghan never faced racism in the UK. I have no doubt that Meghan constantly faced microaggression and outright racism from KP staff and other Palace officials as well.
I think a certain segment of the English population decided to use Meghan as a rallying point. It made them feel part of a community. It also makes them feel a kinship with the elite. Like, “oh the aristo’s dont like her either”, when before Meghan they hated kate for being a lump.
Like prince philip of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderberg-Glücksburg aka qe2 husband said ” its not you it’s the role”. Kate became something because they needed a tool. Now that meghan is gone Kate will slowly become “workshy kate” again.
It’s not clear to me from the story. Were these cops retired at the time they committed these offenses or have they retired since then or were they forced to retire? No doubt they’ve kept their full pension regardless of the circumstances.
It’s probably they were either forced to retire or retired while the case was pending.
According to one story I read, they were retired/no longer working when they posted those messages.
No they CHOSE retirement when they were first questioned about the messages, and it only came out because of a whistle blower
I’m glad that these particular racists are being exposed, but I’m sure they are not the only ones. What do you want to bet that the Tory government officials these guys were protecting made similar “jokes” about Meghan?
It’s no wonder RAVEC doesn’t think the Sussexes need protection – the calls are coming from inside the house!
One of the major anti-Meghan trolls on SM? Proven to be the 40 year old, basement-dwelling, unemployed son of a Met police commander. Thank you Christopher Bouzy for outing that guy, but nothing has been done to get the guy off social media. He keeps making new accounts and all the platforms let him.
Notice the way this is being reported. They are naming all the royals as if Meghan was just one of the whole group and they were all demeaned. It’s meant to minimize and hide the fact that it was Meghan who was the target.
So, to recap, the following are entities that are doing their best to make the UK unsafe for Meghan and her children:
*Buckingham Palace
*Kensington Palace
*The Firm (literal power behind the throne)
*The British Media
*RAVEC
*The Met police
Exactly @BlueNailsBetty – but, don’t forget we are continually told she was “welcomed with open arms!” It makes me want to weep.
Notice how quiet the MSM are about this. It’s just a footnote somewhere on the inside pages. They’re all as guilty as one another. The woman never stood a chance. These people were supposed to protect her. No wonder she doesn’t want to step foot in the UK.
“It makes me want to weep.”
Same. And that’s just from what we know. I have no doubt it was so much worse but that we don’t know those details.
Whatever she decides to do I’ll happily support her; if she never sets foot on that island then good for her. If she stealth modes in and out to support charities/small business then good for her. However, I doubt she has plans to go to Salt Island anytime in the near future.
Also, what is hilarious is that the royals and BM all look down their noses at Hollywood but Hollywood has literally provided safety, refuge, and found family (in addition to Mama Doria and others of Meghan’s bio family) to the Sussexes. That amazing support system is one of the reasons Meghan and Harry are thriving. They are surrounded by genuine love and friendship which is the antithesis of how the royals treat their family and friends.
@bluenailsbetty Exactly
Ugh, what an awful story. Meghan was never safe there, never welcomed.
Never. Not for one minute was she safe.
I don’t remember the details of this story. I get the racism part and how it shows the attitudes toward Meghan – but the police department has said that these cops were no longer working for the department when they posted these messages. So, why would private citizens be arrested for what they posted in a private WhatsApp group?
I don’t understand that either. Maybe some of the “jokes” were “funny” “threats”?
Also, has it been confirmed they were retired when the “jokes” were made? There seems to be some confusion about that.
My goodness, and this is just what has been made public. I don’t blame Meghan one bit for never stepping foot in the UK again (if that is, in fact, true).
I don’t understand the British media and lack of self awareness. My personal take (my husband is English and I’ve lived in the UK, though we now reside in the US) is that many English people don’t like outsiders. I think it’s mostly unconscious because if you were to bring this to their attention, they would deny it. One example is the British obsession with accents. Someone speaks and they’re all listening, determining where you’re from in the UK, and sizing you up. I’d speak, and immediately be asked where I’m from (Canada? America? Australia?).
When I asked my in laws what’s with the obsession with accents, they’d say it is because they’re so “fascinated” and “interested.” But I found it disconcerting because it felt like an immediate acknowledgment that I’m an outsider. Once they knew which category to put me in, they could determine how far below them I am.
Not all British people are like this, of course; many are lovely. But I’d say around 75% of people I met would fall into this category.
Kaiser says fired but the article says retired. This is a case where the words matter. It speaks to what the Met will allow. Bc I’m sure even if it was forced whatever benefits they could get upon retiring would still be available.
I think maybe I’m so hung up on this bc it feels like more of the same. Cops are racists and are continually getting at most slapped in the wrist for it. Maybe bc they also mocked the Queen they might actually face punishment.
Remember when Charles and William were furious because Henry issued a statement in 2016 condemning the racism to which Meghan was being subjected?
As Harry recalled in “Spare,” Charles and William were angry because they hadn’t released statements defending their girlfriends or wives from harassment. As if the commentary about Waity was anything like the hate directed at Meghan.
Harry was so right when he said his family was unwilling to protect Meghan (and in fact, the family was just fine with the racist vitriol). And H&M were so smart to leave England.