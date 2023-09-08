Prince Harry paid tribute to his late grandmother at the WellChild Awards

I always forget that the WellChild Awards are scheduled for the late afternoon/early evening, mostly because it’s an event for kids. Plus, I think they pad the schedule because their royal patron Prince Harry likes to spend as much time as he can one-on-one with the children and the parents. Prince Harry arrived at Thursday’s WellChild Awards and immediately began his one-on-one sessions with the kids and families, so everyone got some face-time. Apparently, one family flew in from Ireland just to see Harry in person. Harry looked happy, healthy, buffed, polished and charming. He looked delighted to spend time with those kids after having to cancel on last year’s awards when his grandmother passed away. Speaking of, Harry referenced his late grandmother during his speech:
Harry took the stage at the event to present the award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6), making Violet Seymour the youngest honoree of the night. He knelt down to take a photo with her. He also gave a speech, where he spoke about his late grandmother. Queen Elizabeth died one year ago on Sept. 8 at age 96.
“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” he told the audience. “As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”
Prince Harry is expected to spend the anniversary of his grandmother’s death privately. A representative for the couple tells PEOPLE, “The Duke, the Duchess and their family will privately acknowledge and honor the Queen on the anniversary of her passing.”
While Prince Harry attended the Wellchild ceremony solo, he told one family that his wife was “very upset that she couldn’t be here,” Hello! magazine reported.
I wonder what Harry and Meghan will do (separately) today, QEII’s death-anniversary. Meghan is probably at home in Montecito with their children, and Harry is on his way to Dusseldorf, if he’s not there already. It’s notable that Harry, Meghan, King Charles and the extended family all made plans to be quiet and reflective on the anniversary… meanwhile, William and Kate are making asses out of themselves.
He also visited the chapel where she was laid to rest 💖
I refuse to give the tabloids any clicks but I’m curious how much Harry was able to avoid their surveillance and how many pictures will surface of him getting into and out of cars, at the airport, etc.
Cassie. How and where did you find this info? Can you give a link?
Doria-Ragland-fan page on Instagram , plus a couple of others going with it too . He looked upset .
Cassie. Thank you!
There’s also a picture of him leaving Windsor Castle doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter) I bet the media are going to make someone pay for not leaking Harry was staying in the country and at Windsor Castle no less! Charles would have known and must have given him permission. Which begs the question what did he bribe Camilla with in order for her to keep shtum? 😆
There are pics on Twitter as well as IG accounts that report on Harry & Meghan
This is the kind of stunt that the Prince and Princess of Wales were afraid of. How dare he visit his grandma’s grave!
What’s stopping WanK from visiting TQ’s burial site? That’s what many people do on the anniversary of a loved one’s passing.
Also his grandfather’s, because IIRC Phillip wasn’t put into St. George’s until the Queen was, but could be wrong about that.
Er….@harper….I do believe you’ll find that it’s WanK that hv a chokehold on stunts……its their desperate go-to for their desperate attempts to hold on to relevance in an era that has them in the rear view mirror.
I’m pretty sure Harper is joking guys! Chill
I’m pretty sure @harper meant stunt sarcastically.
LOL poor Harper, it was obviously sarcasm people.
Yes, doing my best Rota and Burger King impersonation. Also trying to beat out Tom Sykes, who will no doubt hear the same from Burger King’s “friend.” Wasn’t there was a rota article a few weeks ago that the Wails were afraid Harry would pull some kind of stunt while here?
@harper yup. They were nervous he’d pull a “stunt.”
Harry was as is his usual looking good and speaking from his heart. He did mention his grandmother and of course the 💩 is flying about how dare he. Harry’s speech was lovely and the parents and kids appreciated all his efforts. So Peg this is how service and work should be done.
#goodkingharry
He would have made a much better heir, but then he’d be stuck in that institution. So happy he and Meghan met and escaped together. He looks so happy. I’ve no doubt he’s processed – with the help of therapy – all the things that have happened with his family and he’s moved on. That’s what those fools can’t handle – he’s literally moved on and is thriving. Doesn’t surprise me at all. He was always going to thrive whenever he landed.
He really is a real life Prince, charming, kind, caring and genuine. Very few people in the world can connect with people the way he does.
@Z – Totally agree. 🙂 There’s a gorgeous picture of a little girl (Poppy) dancing for him and it really did look like a Disney princess dancing for her prince. It was simply gorgeous. :heart:
Agree. He really is his mothers son.
So happy to see Harry doing what he does so well. Thank you Your Royal Highness
#goodkingharry
According to Chris Ship, Harry was leaving for Germany right after the Wellchild Awards. So apparently, he’s in Germany already.
Are you talking about the Taliban’s disinformation UK spokesperson?
@Sure: Yes I am. It seems that Chris Ship is also on his way to Germany because he tweeted that he was at Heathrow waiting for his flight.
I saw Ship tweeted last night that Harry got into a car after Wellchild, so he assumed he wa son his way to Germany, which makes little sense. Not sure if he had more info than that.
But if he did, his info was wrong bc Harry was still in Windsor this AM.
That’s what I thought he’d do but poor Chris Ship might have egg on his face bc there’s a pic that appears to be of Harry leaving the church at Windsor this morning.
Yes there is , he tricked them all .
The Talibans spokesperson isn’t a reliable source.
He’s so genuine. Not just his smile, but in his eyes – so full of warmth and humor. And I love how his tribute to Elizabeth was perfectly placed – heartfelt and meaningful, but not overshadowing the event. It’s a real talent to know how to say the right thing at the right time.
Aw, it looked like all the kids and families had a special time. It’s moving that Harry has been with them for 16 years. I saw a pic of I think Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, at the awards and for some reason I always have a soft spot for him.
@Jais if you ever see Tom Felton outside of playing Malfoy, he really comes off as one of the kindest souls in the planet. It is so obvious why Emma Watson to this day absolutely adores him.
It’s plain to see that Harry genuinely enjoys the time he gets to spend with these awesome kids, and that he has a knack for making every one of them (and their families) feel special. He clearly has his mother’s touch.
Also, I love that Harry had to tell people that Meghan was sorry that she couldn’t be there, because that suggests that those people likely asked about her. Seems she’s not as despised as many in the BM would have us believe…
Sigh. I just love Prince Harry. He’s a good egg.
Harry looked like a True King walking in there last night and yet he manages not to make it all about him. Must be his habit of looking right at whomever he is speaking to and not scanning the room for the cameras and posing. He truly is King Henry the Great.
I loved everything about this. Harry looked so happy and glowing when he arrived, his interactions with the children were heartfelt and the kids looked SO excited to see him, his speech was perfect. The president(?) or head of Wellchild told People how much they loved having him as a patron and how his presence at the awards increases donations and increases their public image. Of course the haters were out on social media, but they just looked petty and mean, attacking a charity aimed at sick children.
On to Invictus!
SO! H was seen leaving Windsor Castle earlier today in Britain. That means he went to pay tribute to his late grandparents.
Granted, Dusseldorf is a hop skip and jump away but I’m gonna go ahead & assume he didn’t fly out after WellChild and fly bk in this morning. So that wd mean he overnighted in England.
Which therefore reinforces the pt I made yesterday that if he overnighted in England he wd stay at that place he mentioned in Spare, which is a cherished part of H&M’s personal mythology.
It was M who introduced him to that place. One can arrive there and stay there with no one being any the wiser. 🙂
Wow now this is an effective patron. Wellchild really struck gold getting Harry on side.
@BECKS 1,yep the haters and derangers are showing their true colours, even sick children aren’t off limits with the Cambridge crew! The comparison between Harry and wank is so glaringly obvious this weekend. Wank stages posed pictures with a rent a mob and a dried out old footballer (maybe he should have brought wank a chicken and dressing gown)) if people think I’ve lost the plot posting that, you can find the Details in Google. Harry didn’t POSE like wank did, or have a paid for crowd, all he cared about was the children and making THEM realise how special and loved they all are. I feel sorry for my country in ONE WAY ONLY. Harry, if he was the heir, could have put the “great”, back into Britain. Instead we are left with the gruesome twosome, their pathetic little publicity stunts, their laziness, their jealousy and their greed!
The derangers are also insulting harry about invict us. Games. Harry and Meghan are winning and their charity work is so wonderful and inspirational.
Prince Harry really is a lovely human, isn’t he? Authentic and warm. I love watching him interact with everyone he comes in contact with. Very gracious.
I just saw a gorgeous comment on TikTok. This lovely woman referred to him as “Our dearest Harry”. I left a response saying that it was so lovely a thing to say about him, to which her response was: “we love him dearly”.
That is really it in a nutshell. Harry is loved. William doesn’t understand that it is because Harry puts in the work, and shows his caring-ness, while he, (William), thinks he should receive it as his due.
I’ve been watching Sky News: full coverage of Harry and the WellChild event, full coverage of Charles and Camilla and in third place, William and Kate.
I like how this has turned out. Initially it was said that Charles would not release any public statement and would spend the day in quiet reflection. OTOH William would be visiting St David’s Cathedral in Wales and would be ‘leading public tributes to the late Queen’. Nothing was said about Harry.
As things have turned out Harry gave the first personal tribute to his grandmother at yesterday’s WellChild Awards. A lengthy tribute from the King was published at midnight and today he and Camilla are attending a service at Craithie Kirk. Meanwhile William and Kate have been filmed walking into St David’s Cathedral.
William, according to his press office statements, is a leader of the British public and our ‘national conversations. ‘
He is also an international statesman. In real life nobody is looking to him for leadership and he has only a minor, walk-on part on the world stage.
I didn’t get to tune into the site yesterday so I’m just seeing Pegs stunt at pret a manger. Going from that to this article, I’m struck by how much older he looks than Harry. They are what? 2 yrs and some months apart? Pegs looks a good decade older. It looks like he chose to forgo his sunblock these last few months bc those forehead creases are extra evident.
Also he failed with his stunt (as usual). Harry was always going to be today’s news cycle bc WellChild is an evening event. I wish he would have timed it accurately bc it would have been so funny to watch how hard he would have failed at stealing headlines.
Anywho, Harry looks great as usual.
When the kids were posing with Harry on stage for a photo, I noticed Harry talking to each child in turn, drawing them into the conversation and making sure they all felt a part of it. It was lovely.
I’m sure he’s a great dad. He just seems to love kids.