RS: Jimmy Fallon has fostered a toxic workplace at the ‘Tonight Show’

This week, Rolling Stone published an exclusive about the toxic environment behind-the-scenes at the Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon took over as host of the Tonight Show in 2014, after a chaotic late-night debacle featuring Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien and terrible NBC executives. O’Brien was supposed to host the Tonight Show, but he got screwed out of the gig and NBC ended up hiring Fallon to host. While Fallon’s Tonight Show has been a “ratings winner” most of the time, it’s apparently been a pretty terrible work environment for much of Fallon’s tenure. From Rolling Stone:
According to two current and 14 former employees, The Tonight Show has been a toxic workplace for years — far outside the boundaries of what’s considered normal in the high-pressure world of late-night TV. They say the ugly environment behind the scenes starts at the top with Fallon’s erratic behavior, and has trickled down to its ever-changing leadership teams — nine showrunners in the past nine years — who seemingly don’t know how to say no to Jimmy. Former employees describe The Tonight Show as a tense and “pretty glum atmosphere,” with some alleging they were belittled and intimidated by their bosses, including Fallon himself. Employees describe being afraid of Fallon’s “outbursts” and unexpected, inconsistent behavior. Many of these staffers voiced their concerns through HR complaints, but problems at The Tonight Show persisted.
Seven former employees say their mental health was impacted by their alleged experiences working at The Tonight Show. These staffers say it was commonplace to hear people joking about “wanting to kill themselves,” and that they would refer to guests’ dressing rooms in the office as “crying rooms” because that’s where they would go to let out their emotions when they were upset with their alleged mistreatment.
The former staffers who spoke to Rolling Stone requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation. They worked in a range of positions on the show, from production crew members to office staffers and in the show’s writers’ room. Many of the former staffers say they left the show because of their mental health; some say they were fired from The Tonight Show.
“It’s a bummer because it was my dream job,” one former employee says. “Writing for late night is a lot of people’s dream jobs, and they’re coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly. It’s sad that it’s like that, especially knowing that it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Representatives for Fallon would not comment on the record for this story. After this report published, however, Fallon apologized to staffers in an all-hands Zoom call. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” Fallon said, according to two people who were on the call. “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.”
RS spoke to dozens of current and former Tonight Show staffers, and they note that many “praised Fallon’s immense talent and comedic gifts” but absolutely no one had positive things to say about working on Fallon’s Tonight Show. NBC also issued a statement to RS where they didn’t even say Fallon’s name, because they’re too busy covering their asses after letting another male anchor foster a toxic work environment at one of their signature properties at the network. To be clear, the problem isn’t just Jimmy Fallon, but he’s a big part of it. Not just his behavior towards staff, but as the executive producer and (literal) face of the show. It’s very much like the Ellen DeGeneres stuff – while Ellen wasn’t the aggressor in every situation, as producer and host of the show, she fostered the toxic work environment. The situation feels slightly different at the Tonight Show because, frankly, it seems like Fallon is a raging alcoholic who is often drunk at work. That’s not the entire problem, but it’s a big part of the problem.
It’s interesting that he apologized and said he feels bad about it, but…. is that it? Did he say he would try to change anything? Are they creating, like, an ombudsmen or whistleblowing position?
Btw, a culture thing: Americans apologize quicker than say most Europeans. So what Manda is asking is a very, very good question. The apology is not worth much without change.
Eh. No apology using the word “if” really means anything.
Alicky, True, it’s not.
Where I live, it’s been driving me nuts that they’re so impressed he apologized and did it so quickly. They don’t get that he’s not European so you can’t compare that directly.
Not surprised about this because I use the Jennifer Aniston titmuss test for this.
Anyone she is close friends with always end up being horrible people just like her. Ellen D, Joe Francis, Chelsea Handler and now Jimmy Fallon.
Just waiting for Jimmy Kimmel to be exposed soon.
Kimmel kind of exposes himself as a jerk with things like his awards show “bit” at QB’s expense. And his whole past CV
Mercury RETROGRADE is moving thru Jimmy’s 7th House (one on on relationships) in Virgo its opposite his 1st House (the self, his literal identity) in Pisces. This transit just made a direct hit. I’m guessing the day the RS piece dropped. Folks, this a’int over. Mercury will make the same transit when it stations and moves direct. YIKES.
I remember the Leno/conan/Fallon debacle differently. Leno retired and Conan did host the tonight show for some time, but then Leno wanted his old job back so they kicked Conan to the curb. That’s when the Team Coco came about and he toured all over the country. Conan went to tbs for a half hour show. Leno retired again and Fallon was hired.
Actually Leno was asked to come back, and he accepted the offer.
Actually the Jay Leno Show he started after he left The Tonight Show wasn’t doing well in it’s 10PM slot. He used his pull to take the Tonight Show’s 11:35 slot which pushed The Tonight Show not starting until 12:05. Conan said if they did that he was out, and they did and he was.
I’m not surprised at this. I saw the headline and thought “yeah that tracks.”
I feel like late night shows are going to be super stressful anyway, and the lack of a good showrunner combined with Fallon’s erratic/problematic behavior just seems like the perfect combination for an incredibly toxic environment.
I’ve never watched the show. What’s the story with him being a raging alcoholic? Does he regularly go on air drunk?
That was always the rumor that he was an out of control drunk that liked to party with coed’s and frequently hurt himself in the process.
@bettyrose, came here to ask the same question. Nothing in this story seems to to point to alcohol just that he’s an ass.
Idk if I agree. It seemed more to me that they were tip toeing around the issues, perhaps not wanting to get sued. They talk about him smelling like alcohol and being hungover.
Maybe they felt that they couldn’t prove it’s due to alcoholism, but they could discuss the impacts of the environment, so they just focused on that while hinting at the substance abuse when they could.
I only remember incidents where Fallon has had injuries (like hurting his wrist or similar things) and speculation that he might have an alcohol problem? When I saw this headline, I wasn’t surprised honestly.
He seems drunk or under the influence when taping the show sometimes. One interview with Natalie Portman I saw was hard to watch.
One of my early jobs was show biz adjacent. One of my coworkers told me to assume all comedians were secretly terrible people. Enjoy their company if things are going well, but don’t assume this is how they always are. Good advice, has served me well through the years.
Comedy is about pointing out truths other people won’t say. Hard to turn off.
There have been stories about his behavior for years, so I don’t know why anyone would be surprised.
His “apology” was complete garbage. He was sorry the information became pub. He felt awful because of the embarrassment the story caused him, not because the behavior caused any pain to others.
I literally refuse to watch anything with Jimmy Fallon in it. You can tell he’s not a great guy, plus the alcoholic reports and ugh can’t wait until he’s off my tv.
I have always found him really creepy and cannot stand him.
I listen to Conan’s podcast regularly and a few comedians made joke about Jimmy being drunk. Conan passed off it as “it is all rumors”, but in jokey way. I think this was a very badly kept secret.
Fallon is awful – but what was more galling to me was the show runner who made racists comments about Black employees’ hair, comments about people’s weight, etc. And not only did HR not do anything, but they told the show runner what was said (which should have been confidential – that’s HR 101) and who said it! That entire organization is corrupt from top to bottom.
I can’t say I’m surprised by this, but it’s a shame. Talk shows in general seem like they are breeding grounds for toxicity and bad behavior, but this is made worse by him being a problem too.
There has long been rumours that he is an alcoholic. Apparently he’s spotted out in a bar in East Village regularly and has had numerous alcohol related injuries including degloving his finger
He’s still not adept yet at managing his booze to coke ratio after all these years.
No surprise to me. This has been hinted at for years. Ever since the rumors/confirmation that he is an alcoholic, I’ve been waiting for this. Also that nonapology is gross. “I’m embarrassed” “I’m sorry if” FUCK OFF