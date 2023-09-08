King Charles ‘misses’ Prince Harry: ‘They had a great relationship’

Part of People Magazine’s cover story about QEII’s death-anniversary is about King Charles and how he’s dealing with one of the biggest issues facing his reign: his lack of control over his charismatic son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The only similarity between Charles and his mother is their habitual ostrich-syndrome. Charles’s is worse though, because he dithers and he can’t even decide how to approach the Sussex issue. Instead of choosing the path of a loving father, he seems to be trying to convince everyone (and himself) that the Sussexes are merely a minor inconvenience, one which he can ignore forever. Even People Magazine’s “sources” can’t decide on a path of action for discussing Charles’s dogsh-t behavior towards his son.
King Charles’ fractured relationship with his son Prince Harry is certainly on his mind one year after Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the late monarch often brought her family together, Prince Harry’s rift with the royals seems wider than ever. Fissures within the family came to the fore when King Charles’ younger son and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the U.K. for the U.S. in 2020, and relations have remained strained since.
“I’m sure [the King] misses him. Harry is entertaining, warm and very loving as well. And they had a great relationship,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. King Charles “leans toward the compassionate rather than the disciplinarian style of family leadership,” adds royal biographer and Queen of Our Times author Robert Hardman, implying hope for the future.
If he’s looking for a way forward, the King, 74, could examine the way his mother negotiated public scandals, political upheavals and family drama during her history-making 70-year reign.
“[The Queen] managed to navigate these choppy waters, and that’s why she was always admired and loved — because she got the family through,” says the source close to the royal household. “[Charles] will have to show that he can do that.”
Queen Elizabeth was “especially important [to Harry],” a friend tells PEOPLE, and the anniversary of her death will surely be top of mind on Friday.
In matters both personal and professional, “there is an enormous loss,” says a source close to the royal household, “as [the Queen] played a very important part in all of their lives. But I’m impressed at how smoothly things are moving forward given all the little hiccups that there are in the background.”
The biggest “hiccup” of all, of course, has been the ongoing estrangement of Harry and Meghan from the rest of the royal family. Queen Elizabeth — despite being someone with whom Harry had “his own rapport,” as Hardman puts it — was tough with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when she felt she had to be, ruling they couldn’t be half in, half out of the royal family as they’d hoped. When it comes to the royal way of doing things, “There’s no [hemming] and hawing,” Hardman tells PEOPLE. “It’s like, ‘Here are your options, and can we have an answer by Friday?’ ”
QEII “managed to navigate these choppy waters, and that’s why she was always admired and loved — because she got the family through… [Charles] will have to show that he can do that.” Because Charles hasn’t shown that he can navigate his way out of a wet paper bag. Charles can’t negotiate intra-family disputes and that alone speaks volumes about his sh-tty leadership skills in a larger sense. Any “top CEO,” any skilled manager worth a damn, would have found a way to cauterize this PR bleed after three and a half years. It’s not even about fully reconciling with Harry and Meghan (although Charles should at least try to do that) – it’s about taking a public position (as QEII did) that the Sussexes are much-loved family members, that they are always welcome in the UK, that Charles would love to see his grandchildren. Instead, he evicted them from their UK home out of spite and he openly briefs against them still. You can’t be a skilled manager AND an open sadist.
He snubs him. He wants nothing to do with him? Now he misses him? My head is spinning today with this. If you miss him pick up the phone and call him. I won’t hold my breath.
If he truly loved his son he would never have allowed things to get this bad. The man allowed is mistress bride (I think someone called her) to turn his room into a closet, with dozens of rooms in his house, she chose HIS room, and he did nothing. It never occurred to him how that would make Harry feel? He’s continually allowed and participated in the abuse of Harry. I think they call it coercive control in Britain? There is no doubt Harry has been abused in that family firm. The only person he ever loved was his current wife. Whatever love means. Heartless, cruel, cowardly.
I’ve always thought Charles was smarter than William but that family is nothing but abusive, manipulative, gaslighting and toxic individuals. My lord. Harry and Meghan did the right thing leaving. You miss him but you evict him from Frogmore. You take away his security. You let your other son help force your more charismatic son and wife out, which had a huge affect on the monarchy as a whole. Not to mention the son that you allow do that is lazy and has been telegraphing for years that he would be better at your job. What is wrong with these people? No wonder the press want Harry back. He actually acts human with a brain.
1000% agree. Charles will never live down what he did to Harry and his wife and children. The entire world sees him, has read his face. He will never have true respect of anyone.
Charles has spent all of Harry’s life making sick jokes about how he is not his father and then take great pleasure in watching Harry look and feel hurt and dejected. Charles was upset when Diana gave birth to a redhead little baby boy who looked like his maternal Spencer relatives. Since then, Charles has made it his duty and responsibility to heap and inflict as much pain and abuse on his innocent child who had no hand in choosing to be a ginger boy. Charles has spent all of Harry’s life punishing him for not being a girl, for looking like the Spencers, for being a kind hearted person, for having more charisma than the rest of them, for being more loved by the UK public than him. These fools call that love? I beg to differ, Charles has never loved Harry, never.
In Charles eyes maybe, Harry was the perfect scapegoat.
The man couldn’t even hug his son after telling him his mother had died.
He has now planned his crown party on his grandsons birthday and took away their home, a gift from his mother to her beloved grandson.
Sidenote: I will always laugh when I see the photo of Good King Harry surrounded by his geriatric security team. To think Charles and Co. thought they could diminish Harry by refusing to let him wear his uniform and instead, he stood out head and shoulders above all of them just cracks me up.
Yep they shot themselves in the foot with that one. Good King Harry and his minions.
I’m sorry, but I’m going to speak ill of the dead. QEII did not navigate these waters well. Princess Diana’s death, anyone? Andrew and his ongoing scandals? All the divorces of her children? She didn’t navigate any of this well at all – ever! Charles was raised by cold and distant parents and he is a cold and distant man as a result. I get it was “their way” but the fact that it wasn’t “their way” with all of their children – just Charles apparently – speaks volumes. QEII may have been a good queen, but she was a lousy mother.
You beat me to it, @ SARAHLEE. See my comment below 👇.
There’s no hemming and hawing? I guess flipping and flopping are more regal. C-Rex refuses to adapt and think strategically. His actions are all led by his emotions which is recipe for disaster for a head of state. His lack of morals and compassion are problematic for someone who’s the head of a major church. And he will only bring the family together when he wants them to kiss his ass, oops, I mean his ring…
Appreciate Kaiser calling these people what they are. An open sadist. Meghan and Harry raising their family in California is the best thing they could have ever done.
It’s all pr spin. It’s all garbage. Even the part about QEII. Given how they all turned out, it’s absurd to suggest she was a model mother and manager of the family. They need to stop digging!
@Brassy Rebel – Of course it’s PR spin. Look at the timing of this release. Harry was headline news with Wellchild. The BRF didn’t get a look in. Then we’ve got a week long celebration of injured veterans from all over the world sharing their stories because of what Harry instigated. So, of course KCIII will want to ride on his son’s coattails and put out a positive message.
As much as I’d love a reconciliation between father and son. Telling the MSM that he “loves” his son really doesn’t cut it. I still find it hard to accept KCIII allowed William to veto Lili’s christening and that the whole bliddy lot of them boycotted her christening in “Overseas.” Actions speak louder than words and KCIII should get on a plane and visit those grandchildren before it’s too late. It doesn’t even have to be a “big” thing. We don’t need to see the photos but just knowing that the “olive branch” is real would be enough.
@Brassy Rebel AMEN!
This stuff is all SO wild from a PR perspective, and the CEO comparison is apt, because as an institution what a continual and complete PR failure on every level – but for folks with a familiarity with really toxic family dynamics like a narcissistic or emotionally immature parent and triangulation 3tc., this all feels sadly very rote. The parent who seemingly hates, despises, envies, emotionally neglects, outwardly abuses their child/children, but also “loves them so much” and has “no idea” why they are no contact with them. They are always FLOORED that these people that they created to be their emotional whipping boys/girls etc. grow up and don’t want to continue that roll just to serve their parents interests.
I’m not convinced it was QEII who made the decision on their half in half out request. I think it was Chuck and his advisors who were controlling it all… and trying to control H and M.
Yep. My thought too. No idea how she was cognitively and from what I’ve been reading the fact that she was standing when she met is liz truss was a miracle indeed – was mostly in a wheel chair at at point?. She apparently had bone cancer, which is ridiculously painful, was on medication, which apparently made her less than cognitively present. That’s why Harry was worried about her. He knew her condition and likely suspected she was being manipulated. Remember Harry describing how during the ‘summit’ willy was yelling and screaming at him and his grandmother was just sitting quietly, taking it all in. It spoke volumes about willy and how utterly disrespectful he was to the Q. I can only imagine what else they were doing, given her condition.
Charles was a horrible dad, more worried about Camilla than his sons. The king probably does miss Harry but he let his horse-faced mistress wife talk him into kicking H&M out of Frogmore Cottage. Charles seems like he believes whatever the brown nosers who serve him say. If KC3 read Harry’s book he’d see the prince let him off easy. And the “queen” got much better than she deserved in Spare. Queen Elizabeth, Diana — they all knew Charles wasn’t up for the top job.
Nothing says love like evicting your son from his home.
And allegedly kicking him out to try and put your pedo brother in there. Father of the year!
So compassion is making Harry’s life less safe? Huh. My copy of Merriam-Webster has it all wrong.
It’s clear that Charles wants the PR illusion of peace and William is in a constant state of rage and anger and doesn’t want peace. No wonder they’re back and forth. It’s a power struggle with those two now.
Nothing quite says “I love my son” like pulling his security, cutting him off financially, disrespecting his wife and then evicting him from his home. So please tell me again how Charles “leans towards the compassionate”.
Charles and Harry only had a “great relationship” as long as Harry agreed to be the family scapegoat. Remember how this relationship started out with Charles letting people know he had wanted a girl.
Exactly.
So are we snubbing him or missing him chucky ? These people really need to pick a struggle
Harry and Meghan left on the Queen’s watch so she can’t be absolved from this situation. But Charles really missed Harry he would not have evicted him from his only home in the UK.
If Charles misses Harry that much, he can pick up a phone and call him. He can say “why don’t you and Meghan and the kids come to the UK for [insert reason here] and I’ll make sure you have your own security and that you don’t have to interact with your rage-monster of a brother.” He can say “here, have Frogmore for your home base in England.” he can say “When can I come to California? i would love to see your new home.”
Instead, he evicts them from Frogmore, makes it clear Harry isn’t welcome at Balmoral, and hides away when Harry is in London for other events.
Now all that said…..despite the royalists and derangers, I think overall charles would score a big PR win if he was seen publicly with Harry, if he did with the Invictus athletes well, if he did make clear that Harry AND Meghan AND their children are welcome at family events.
I think for Charles next big shindig he should invite Joe Jonas to perform, they have so much in common, PR f#%k ups