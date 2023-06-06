Bijou Phillips ‘supports’ Danny Masterson & ‘she has no plans to leave him’

Last week, a jury convicted Danny Masterson of two counts of rape. This was the verdict in a retrial, after the first case ended in mistrial last fall. In both of the trials, last year and this year, Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips was by his side. She came to court with him and sat near him and she wasn’t hiding away. She publicly supported him, even as she heard his victims recount the details of how he raped them, abused them and hurt them. Now sources claim that Bijou is devastated that her husband was convicted.
Bijou Phillips was “shocked and devastated” by husband Danny Masterson’s conviction last Wednesday on two counts of rape, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE. Phillips, 43, has been married to Masterson, 47, since 2011. The That ’70s Show actor was convicted of two counts of rape last week by a jury in the Los Angeles Superior Court.
“She wasn’t prepared for the verdict,” the source says. “She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded.”
The source adds that Phillips “is terrified about the sentencing.”
Masterson was handcuffed and immediately sent to jail following his conviction. He will be remanded until his next hearing on Aug. 4, per the Los Angeles Times. He faces 30 years to life in prison. According to the Associated Press, Masterson will be held without bail until he is sentenced. He faces 30 years to life in prison.
“No matter what happens though, Bijou supports him,” the source says. “She has no plans to leave him.”
A representative for Phillips did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A representative for Masterson could not be reached.
I’ll never understand that “ride or die” energy from women when their husbands/partners are convicted of crimes against women. Bijou is a Scientologist, just like her husband, and she’s also got a deep hatred of psychiatry. Which is too bad, because this woman needs some f–king therapy. Anyway, I hope Masterson is sentenced to thirty years in prison and if Bijou wants to stay married to him for the length of his prison sentence, so be it. My only hope is that no one will write sympathetic “poor Bijou” stories about her. F–k her and her husband.
Her father was allegedly a rapist too—of her half-sister Mackenzie Phillips.
Bingo. She’s not exactly been a supporter of women, so why start now?
When she learned about the abuse she moved out to live on her own at the age 14. You can guess how well that went. John Phillips ruined a lot of lives.
110%
Yes he did.
I remember when Mackenzie was on Oprah years ago and talked about the relationship w her father as consensual, I think she was trying to define herself not as a victim but as a fully consenting, happy participant, but it was heartbreaking to see the level of manipulation she’d undergone and its clear impact on her. And to add — the whole scientology ethos of being responsible for your own abuse, the being at cause, and how did you call this in — is so effective at maintaining systems of abuse…
Walking, talking pond scum.
“In small quantities, pond scum is beneficial for the health of the pond water as it provides shelter and a food source for many different types of small fish, tadpoles, and insects”…so at least pond scum has some redeeming value….unlike him
Noted, and thank you for the information. I didn’t realize it was a food source as well.
The children of John Phillips have all had some terrible times, damages done to them, drug abuse and worse. MacKenzie Phillips especially has survived thru horrible, vile situations, including rape and incest by their Father John Phillips.
I am just dumbstruck that anyone, especially a wife who has children with a rapist, can even think to stand by them.
The details of the retrial of DM, OMG.
DM should be in prison. No parole.
DM, CoS can all burn. The sooner the better.
This woman and KIDS need serious help.
It’s a world she knows and feels comfortable in.
Yup. 100. They are both awful. She is shocked?? She can’t believe any of the things said about him??? Girllllll…you need help…
She needs to be deprogrammed. She is so brainwashed by Co$, she literally can’t think for herself. It’s actually really sad for her and her kid.
Ok if a rapist is what you want for a husband then so be it. You can’t help those who don’t want help.
They have children and the cycle of violence and trauma has the be broken somewhere.
I had no idea they had children. Here I was being optimistic that they were awful and childless.
That will be one long wait for her.
Her scientology handlers are telling her what to say. If she leaves him she’d probably get declared a suppressive person and be shunned by nearly everyone she knows. Who knows what she really thinks.
Either that it “never happened” or if it did it was somehow justified. Or maybe she’s mad as hell. Who knows? She pays a lot of money to be told what to think.
@Bee,
A Ton of truth in your comment!
Absolutely. Scientology is the ultimate “ride or die” organization, where stepping out of line in any way gets you thrown out and severed from any family who remain (see Mike Rinder’s situation). He and Leah Remini have done so many “Scientology and the Aftermath” shows about this –no one should be surprised that Bijou Phillips is behaving as she is.
Exactly. And $cientologists believe this should have been handled by their leaders because everyone involved was associated with the organization. If she’s in deep with them, she probably was truly convinced he wouldn’t be convicted.
Well, since he was, he must have “pulled it in” somehow. That’s going to cost a lot of money to audit out!
I figured this from Bijou. She can go on Love after Lockup now.
LOL
There are sadly people like her in this world who want to believe the good in people and cant fathom nor want to believe their partner can do wrong. I likein it to mother’s who still defend their rapist or murderimg son, he is innocent!
Saw something similar on Happy Valley yesterday. The sister of the cop actually thinks the psychopath that is in jail but is the bio-dad of the cop’s grandson is capable of remorse, repentance, and asking for forgiveness. No, no he is not.
I don’t get this vibe either, but sometimes the misogyny is coming from inside the house.
TW: SA
When my ex was charged with 3 counts of SA/rape against me in Dec 2021 his partner kept him, and her two teenage girls live with them part time. I just don’t get it, but I’ll note that abuse, brainwashing and manipulation can really do a number on someone’s critical thinking abilities.
So sorry you experienced this. And you’re right, manipulation and gaslighting are powerful forces indeed. I know of someone who married a guy even though she found out he had been lying to her for years about his wife being dead (she was in fact very much alive). You can’t make someone wake up, unfortunately.
There has to be something in her that just doesn’t believe it’s true, right? I don’t understand otherwise. Or she just wants to pretend it isn’t happening and the problem will go away. Scientology sure doesn’t help. What a creep.
A lot of denial going on there for sure. By all accounts she’s a very damaged individual and it’s sad to see her just repeating that pattern of abuse by condoning and supporting a rapist. Therapy would be a good start but I’m not even sure therapy can save her at this point. I hope her piece of shit husband gets serious jail time and I really feel for his third victim who never really got justice….
Many, many women never believe victims of rape. They think the women are just trying to get attention or are being vindictive. If you think of how many women are voting for scum republicants you get the sense of just how many women are in denial and judge others.
Well, it seems like the state is taking care of that whole ‘leaving him’ situation.
No clue what this woman really believes since the COS is involved. Is she being practical and smart and biding her time, or is she a true believer? Regardless, a rapist is in prison, and that is a good thing.
Agree 100% on this. If she started to have some thoughts on what her husband actually did – well now the problem has solved itself. He’s going to prison and she can bide her time get her affairs in order to upon attorneys advice figure out when best to file for divorce.
However as we all know denial about your family’s and husbands transgressions is a real thing and maybe she’s starting to come to terms with all of that.
Either way I don’t want to be quick to shit talk her yet – let’s see what the actions are after all of this.
Maybe she’ll feel differently about it once he’s gone.
One can never believe stuff posted on Twitter, but there are women coming out of the woodwork on there with stories about Danny and his gang of friends and what they used to do to women in the 90’s. I have a feeling there are going to be lots more stories and probably more lawsuits now that his horrific crimes are public and convicted.
Does anyone else remember when Dax Shepard said on his podcast of in an interview something like every time an accusation comes out against someone, he says to his wife that it’s not him THIS TIME. I know he was joking, but this kind of thing is so rampant in Hollywood and these men (almost exclusively) sheltered each other against horrible things that happened. At the very least, they looked away while they knew what was happening, but lots of men actually covered for people or took part in some way. Danny Masterson’s crimes were witnessed by many men in Hollywood and lots of people were willing to let him lead his life as well as knowingly cash in on his life. Will there be any journalists willing to dig deep into this to see how many knew what was going on?
Everyone knows Dax is unpleasant. He does little to hide it. It’s the quiet ones you never hear about you have to watch. 😒😒😒
Yes! I was thinking about Vilmer or Wilber Valdarama? IMO he’s horrible too!
Well Bijou isn’t a good person either, so this isn’t surprising. I still remember Daniel Franzese revealing how she mercilessly bullied him during the filming of (ironically) the movie Bully: mocking him continuously over his weight and sexuality, grabbing and twisting one of his nipples, rubbing her dirty bare feet on the back of his neck and then kicking him as hard as she could in the back of his head when he tried to move away. Daniel said that Brad Renfro would try to get her to stop and at one point yelled out, “Can someone get me a real actress?!” when she continued with her taunts towards Daniel, but producers wouldn’t do anything about it. She and Masterson are birds of a feather.
what disgusting, entitled behavior. she does sound awful and ugly. and also, now I’m sad remembering Brad Renfro’s struggles.
Did she stop acting?! I thought she was a funny comedic actress on My Name is Earl. I forgot she was with him. The spouse is always ready to be a ride or die at first. After sometime apart the change their mind.
I’m sure Danny will find a prison wife who will fight to get him release. Then when he gets out he’ll leave her within a year.
SMH
When was she on My Name Is Earl? Are you confusing her with Jaime Pressly?
Per IMDB she was in Raising Hope. Eve Pane might be thinking of that show, as I think it’s the same producers/writers.
Other than her family background, the only other things I knew about her were that she had dated Sean Lennon for a little while and that she was in Almost Famous, in a smaller part.
I just love those pics of his smug ass entering the courtroom in his suit with his coffee acquired after probably berating some poor barista making her life a living hell for the ten minutes he was in the coffee shop. Toxic a-hole. He just KNEW he was walking out of that courtroom to go grab lunch, celebrate, and go about his day. No sir. No sir not today. Today, you go STRAIGHT TO JAIL in handcuffs. About frigging time! I am so glad two of his victims got justice. I believe there are more victims. The jury should have voted for justice for his ex girlfriend – they really got that wrong (four of them anyway). I hope she finds comfort in knowing that predator is in jail and he’s gonna serve hard time.
I am so relieved he finally got convicted! I hope DM serves many, many years of prison time. I seem to remember him hanging around a tight group of guys including Vilmer V. & Ashton K. I would not be surprised if there are many more survivors out there from this douche. JMO.
She keeps quiet, the man goes away.
Bijou isn’t playing with a full deck of cards. That’s the kindest way I can think to say it… her mother shot up heroin through her entire pregnancy and referred to Bijou as “r—“ when she was a child.
Entitled, arrogant, and cognitively delayed is not a good combination
So glad he was remanded! It’s actually kind of surprising given he’s a wealthy, semi famous, well connected white male. Wonder if Scientology hurt him there. If so, good.