Bijou Phillips ‘supports’ Danny Masterson & ‘she has no plans to leave him’

Last week, a jury convicted Danny Masterson of two counts of rape. This was the verdict in a retrial, after the first case ended in mistrial last fall. In both of the trials, last year and this year, Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips was by his side. She came to court with him and sat near him and she wasn’t hiding away. She publicly supported him, even as she heard his victims recount the details of how he raped them, abused them and hurt them. Now sources claim that Bijou is devastated that her husband was convicted.

Bijou Phillips was “shocked and devastated” by husband Danny Masterson’s conviction last Wednesday on two counts of rape, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE. Phillips, 43, has been married to Masterson, 47, since 2011. The That ’70s Show actor was convicted of two counts of rape last week by a jury in the Los Angeles Superior Court. “She wasn’t prepared for the verdict,” the source says. “She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded.” The source adds that Phillips “is terrified about the sentencing.” Masterson was handcuffed and immediately sent to jail following his conviction. He will be remanded until his next hearing on Aug. 4, per the Los Angeles Times. He faces 30 years to life in prison. According to the Associated Press, Masterson will be held without bail until he is sentenced. He faces 30 years to life in prison. “No matter what happens though, Bijou supports him,” the source says. “She has no plans to leave him.” A representative for Phillips did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A representative for Masterson could not be reached.

[From People]

I’ll never understand that “ride or die” energy from women when their husbands/partners are convicted of crimes against women. Bijou is a Scientologist, just like her husband, and she’s also got a deep hatred of psychiatry. Which is too bad, because this woman needs some f–king therapy. Anyway, I hope Masterson is sentenced to thirty years in prison and if Bijou wants to stay married to him for the length of his prison sentence, so be it. My only hope is that no one will write sympathetic “poor Bijou” stories about her. F–k her and her husband.