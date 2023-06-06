Prince William has ‘written the foreword’ to an Earthshot book for kids

Here are more photos of Prince William and Kate’s appearance at last week’s royal wedding in Jordan. You guys were right, these two do not look like a happily married couple. If only the tabloids’ body-language experts would take a good, long look at these pics and the coronation pics, because it’s definitely getting bad between them. Whenever they show up to events, it looks like they’ve either just gotten into a massive fight or they’re about to get into it as soon as the event is done. Oh well!
I really do wonder if the state of William’s marriage was one of the big reasons why he was and still is on-edge about everything to do with the Sussexes. Harry’s marriage is a love-match and Harry prioritizes his wife and children above all else. William… doesn’t have that. William is jealous. Jealous of so much, jealous of every single thing that Harry does and jealous of the man Harry is. Speaking of, guess who is ALSO writing a book? Well, not really – William is just writing a foreword to a kids’ book. Funny.
Prince William will write an introduction for an environmental handbook which teach young people about climate change, it has been announced. This new book, which is published in collaboration with the awards, will include a chapter by Sir David Attenborough. The aim of the handbook is to encourage children aged nine and above to come up with ‘solutions to repair our planet’.
Promoting the ‘handbook for dreamers and thinkers’, Prince William said: ‘Our planet is the only home we have, and we must think big and dream bigger if we are to protect it.’ A promotional video – posted on The Earthshot Prize’s Twitter account – said the book will ‘inspire young dreamers to look towards the future with hope.’
The announcement read: ‘Exciting announcement for young bookworms! We’re thrilled to announce that an inspiring book for young people: The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook for Dreamers and Thinkers will be hitting bookshelves this October!’
The handbook – which has been co-authored by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield – also includes ‘simple, practical’ environmentally-friendly tips that readers can introduce at home. Although the £10.99 handbook doesn’t hit shelves until October, it is available to pre-order on Amazon and Waterstones now.
This is going to be like the Earthshot-on-YouTube thing, meaning as a stand-alone story, it’s fine and perhaps even a good idea. The problem is, everyone will push this as “see, William is better than Harry because of this and that.” It’s always got to be a comparison, an attempt at one-upmanship from Peg. What’s sad is that he can never really live up to his younger brother’s achievements – Earthshot was supposed to be William’s signature thing like Harry’s Invictus Games, but William is already bored of it and he’s only doing it to hang out with celebrities. William’s YouTube deal was supposed to compete with Harry’s Netflix contract. LOL. And now William is set up for failure once again – Spare is a bestseller globally, and a little Earthshot kids’ book – which he didn’t even write – will fall flat in comparison.
Two awful people unhappy in each other’s company. Ha.
Seeing these pictures, while I still don’t like the day dress, seeing it in motion here I’m picturing Kate swanning around her mansion in something similar, crack baby in hand, making eyes at the pool boy.
She has started to do the spray tan thing old people do to hide the effects of aging. In a few more years she will be full donald trump.
“old people do”- I’m old, never spray tanned once. Perhaps, “some older people do” would have been a nicer way to get your point across.
Excuse me? Ageist much? I’m 70 and have never spray tanned. The only product I’ve ever used is a self-tanning moisturizer on my legs. It’s actually younger people who spray-tan and it’s tacky.
I think Geegee was saying older people who spray tan are doing it to hide aging – which is a whole other argument. 🙂
Apologies. I meant that thing that some vain old people do when they can’t take that they are aging. You know. They kind that desperetly cling to their youth instead of aging graceful.
OMG it’s not even a book, it’s a handbook! A pamphlet! A guide! A brochure to read while looking at the exhibits then tossing in the recycle bin.
It’s ‘environmentally-friendly tips’! Like freezing water to make your own ice! I wonder if Pippa helped? And just wondering, what’s an ‘environmentally unsound tip’?
Hopefully when people toss it, they will put it into the recycling bin…
William is such a lame, pathetic arse.😂
I wonder if they are already living apart…
As a threshold matter, let’s just establish that NO other royal couple walked in like the Waleses. The others all came in holding hands, arms linked, or at least walking next to each other. When you can fit another person, maybe two, between Will and Kate…..yeah things aren’t great in that marriage and they aren’t even trying to hide it. I think its more noticeable at this event than at something like Earthshot or BAFTA because of those other royal couples.
As for the book….its fine. William should be writing forewords and the like to promote his projects, his causes, etc. The issue is that William thinks everything he does should eclipse Harry, and that’s just not how it is at this point. (it never really was, but I don’t think William realizes its never going be that way. Harry is always going to be the more interesting of the two.)
As ever, @Becks1, you’ve hit the nail on the head. William IS trying to fit another person, maybe two, between himself and Kate…and always has done.
Also – I’ll eat my hat if William even wrote the foreword himself.
Well @Becks1 and @theHench it appears that they had a massive row on the way back to the UK too. I saw someone share the article this morning.
@Chloe Can you link the article or share where to find it?
@Chloe I saw that headline on twitter last night! Very interesting that these things are starting to get talked about more.
@diana: here you go.
https://news.dovismall.com/prince-william-and-kate-middleton-allegedly-clash-on-plane-following-jordanian-wedding/
I don’t own a hat, but I’d knit one and eat it.
I 100% agree. He walked ahead of her like he didn’t even know her. It was so rude.
He’s not writing the forward. Someone else is writing it and they are going to slap his name on it.
Just give it up dude! Harry already wrote the forward to a book as did your wife, don’t tell us about it just do it. there is no point in a pre applause. Maybe you should write a book of your own.
I don’t know if I believe they ever will divorce, they both seem way too involved in projecting an image, but you are lying to yourself if you think that they are happy. I do wonder where you can go from here though, are they just going to eventually publicly separate but never divorce or continue to pretend that everything is great even though I could probably do a back handspring between the space between them. Also, where the hell is William? He’s done what, six or seven events this year? Kate doesn’t work a ton at least not with any actual person would consider working, but she’s out there more than him. Him and Camilla seemed to have just disappeared.
But what image are they projecting😂? Married but miserable? United by hate? Not sure how it helps the monarchy to have them show up looking like they despise each other.
@Jais That’s the only thing they both have going for them..the image of a “stable” family life. It doesn’t look good for the monarchy if another generation of heirs to the throne gets divorced so they have to suck it up and stick it out. (Kate is also not going to let go of that crown she’s spent her life chasing, when she’s so close to it). They’ll probably go on the way Betty and Phil did, together in public but separate in private. It’s why they keep projecting divorce and unhappiness on Harry and Meghan..it’s to distract from their own failing situation.
LOL. But yeah I do think hate is what’s keeping them together. William hates the idea of Harry looking better than him, and people comparing him to his dad, and I think Kate just wants to project the image she has ” won”. The prize that is William, intense scrutiny, no real accomplishments, who knows but I think she’s too dug in to give up.
I don’t know about a divorce. I go back and forth as I’ve said on here before.
But right now…..these pictures aren’t good. Their body language got a LOT of coverage on social media, and not just on the typical royal channels. People are noticing.
If they want to stay married for their image of a happy family, then they need to do better projecting that image in public.
Exactly@becks1, they have to do a better job protecting that image. The Wales just spent all that money on videography projecting a happy family getting ready for the coronation and then appearances like this just completely undercut it. If they can’t get it together in public, then what?
” If they can’t get it together in public, then what?”
This is why I’m convinced divorce will happen. They are not successfully projecting the happy couple/family vibe needed to force them to stay together.
At some point, the cracks will be so visible they’ll have to admit they’re broken. At that point, William will cut bait. And toss Kate under the bus.
@Rapunzel that’s why I am leaning more towards divorce happening as well. i know I change my mind every week, lol (the prince of wales title made me think a divorce was not likely), but right now, with these pictures……its hard to pretend they’re a happy family with these visible cracks, as you put it.
My thing has always been – if William can’t stand to be around her in public, he’s going to cut her out. People will say “the current situation benefits William” or “what does William have to gain by a divorce” and the answer is really obvious as we see in these pictures. With a divorce, he doesn’t have to play the happily married man (that he can’t even pretend to be anymore.) he doesn’t have to appear in public with Kate. He doesn’t have to attend weddings with her, holiday church services, etc. he doesn’t have to release happy family pictures at christmas, and so on.
Maybe 4 or 5 years ago that wouldn’t have mattered. But here, he could barely keep it together for a WEDDING, with every other royal couple looking happy and like they at least LIKED their partner.
A divorce means he gets to stop faking it, and hes not really faking it that well now.
I know we say that the Windsors could destroy the Middleton’s in the press but I really do wonder if the Middleton’s have video of William behaving atrociously, something that he would never want out there. Would that be something that William is willing to stick around for, to assure nothing gets out? Idk if this is the case, but I wonder then I see them in pictures. Like y’all aren’t pretending so why then?
A book telling simple things that children can do to help is fine. Putting pressure on children to find solutions for things caused by previous generations when those generations aren’t taking enough action seems a bit much. There are already solutions out there that need funding and backing for implementation. Even just throwing money at the problem the way the ES does isn’t a great help without governments and big businesses implenting change.
@equality, yes and I hope some of the youngsters this is aimed at get the opportunity to laugh in his face and ask him “what impact do the many, many homes that you and your family have on the environment, likewise your families helicopter flights and plane travel?”. BULLYAM will NEVER match up to Harry, in work ethic or family, so take your little pamphlet and sit on it. Maybe book some marriage guidance and rage counciing while your at it. If you and Khate get any further apart you will be in different time zones
If only the RF could be bothered to lead by example.
Ditch the eleventy billion palaces, no heli rides unless it’s the head of state in an official function, install solar panels, combat waste of resources — which means doing without coat dress # 87 in blue etc etc.
Which also means no motorcade with outriders on motorcycles for the wife of the new #14.
William should tell the children how uses helicopters to travel short distance trips and flies in private jets. What a joke
That’s why there’s so much talk about the Sussex’s marriage right now. The media covering up the Wales problems.
Remember their festive glance’? Lol.
I remember Kkkhate’s half-stepping, awkward offbeat dance toward William while they were on their notorious Caribbean Flop Tour. The drummers were playing and Khate was giggling maniacally while Pegs seemed like a fish out of water.
I guess we can add “rude wedding guest” to the list of negative character traits that make up the Prince of Wales.
Peg will never never ever be able to keep up with Harry. Peg is a lazy and mean person. You get back what you put out into the world and he puts out nothing.
The funny thing is that his “fans” don’t care about the environment. The only thing on his supporters’ minds is hating Harry & Meghan! So good luck selling those pages!
Just as Cheeto made the RNC buy copies of don jrs book, some charity is going to buy hundreds/thousands of these pamphlets to distribute to children.
Didn’t he write a “foreward” on another book as well? Seems counterintuitive to have a member of 1000 yr old backward looking institution write a forward on an issue they do nothing but give lip service to. Even C-Rex, with his “pro-environmental” credentials, has more of a 2 steps forward 5 steps back approach, with his family’s excessive greed, ultra heavy carbon footprint and exemptions from certain laws…
He (well, someone) wrote the forward for a book with a collection of recipes by well known people done for his patronage Passages to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Came out not too long after Meghan’s Together cookbook (surprise surprise – in fact a T&C article at the time noted the parallel between the two).
I’m really not trying to be awful but he’s never on my radar. I don’t usually follow the royals. I read the headlines and move on.
When I see anything about William I just have zero interest. Not in a bad way.
Willy and kittykat=CONTINENTAL SPACE
I think a children’s book is a good idea and could be very popular. At least they’re trying to make EarthShot into something, and forcing William to stay involved. It’s pretty hard to overcome a presentation ceremony where the recipients are not present but celebrities are flown in from around the globe. To the casual observor, the optics would make you wonder what the focus of EarthShot is. They should ask themselves “What would Harry do?” Of course, Harry is passionate about his projects and has a vision of how he wants the projects to grow- so William will have to develop some passion about things and some genuine commitment to something outside of himself.
Yes, now that Earthshot is a separate organization, they can work toward making it more effective and following the mission, rather than William’s aggrandizement.
Because nothing engages the minds and spirits of the youth of today like a £10.99 handbook with a foreword urging what “we must” do from the guy who engages a private aircraft to cross the street (or, alternatively, a full motor cavalcade). Who is this for, again?