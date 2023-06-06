Prince William has ‘written the foreword’ to an Earthshot book for kids

Here are more photos of Prince William and Kate’s appearance at last week’s royal wedding in Jordan. You guys were right, these two do not look like a happily married couple. If only the tabloids’ body-language experts would take a good, long look at these pics and the coronation pics, because it’s definitely getting bad between them. Whenever they show up to events, it looks like they’ve either just gotten into a massive fight or they’re about to get into it as soon as the event is done. Oh well!

I really do wonder if the state of William’s marriage was one of the big reasons why he was and still is on-edge about everything to do with the Sussexes. Harry’s marriage is a love-match and Harry prioritizes his wife and children above all else. William… doesn’t have that. William is jealous. Jealous of so much, jealous of every single thing that Harry does and jealous of the man Harry is. Speaking of, guess who is ALSO writing a book? Well, not really – William is just writing a foreword to a kids’ book. Funny.

Prince William will write an introduction for an environmental handbook which teach young people about climate change, it has been announced. This new book, which is published in collaboration with the awards, will include a chapter by Sir David Attenborough. The aim of the handbook is to encourage children aged nine and above to come up with ‘solutions to repair our planet’. Promoting the ‘handbook for dreamers and thinkers’, Prince William said: ‘Our planet is the only home we have, and we must think big and dream bigger if we are to protect it.’ A promotional video – posted on The Earthshot Prize’s Twitter account – said the book will ‘inspire young dreamers to look towards the future with hope.’ The announcement read: ‘Exciting announcement for young bookworms! We’re thrilled to announce that an inspiring book for young people: The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook for Dreamers and Thinkers will be hitting bookshelves this October!’ The handbook – which has been co-authored by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield – also includes ‘simple, practical’ environmentally-friendly tips that readers can introduce at home. Although the £10.99 handbook doesn’t hit shelves until October, it is available to pre-order on Amazon and Waterstones now.

[From The Daily Mail]

This is going to be like the Earthshot-on-YouTube thing, meaning as a stand-alone story, it’s fine and perhaps even a good idea. The problem is, everyone will push this as “see, William is better than Harry because of this and that.” It’s always got to be a comparison, an attempt at one-upmanship from Peg. What’s sad is that he can never really live up to his younger brother’s achievements – Earthshot was supposed to be William’s signature thing like Harry’s Invictus Games, but William is already bored of it and he’s only doing it to hang out with celebrities. William’s YouTube deal was supposed to compete with Harry’s Netflix contract. LOL. And now William is set up for failure once again – Spare is a bestseller globally, and a little Earthshot kids’ book – which he didn’t even write – will fall flat in comparison.