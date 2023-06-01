Can Prince William’s new YouTube partnership compete with Netflix? LOL.

This week, Prince William took a break from his vacation (seriously) to dutifully retweet an announcement regarding the Earthshot Prize. The announcement? The Earthshot Prize “partnering” with YouTube. At first I thought this was about the broadcast rights to televise the Earthshot Prize ceremony (which airs on the BBC in the UK), but it’s something else (I’m sorry about the caps-lock, but this is cut-and-pasted from Earthshot):
AS PART OF A NEW OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP, YOUTUBE WILL WORK WITH THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE TO PRODUCE CONTENT WHICH INSPIRES USERS TO DRIVE ACTION AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE WITH STORIES OF URGENT OPTIMISM FROM AROUND THE WORLD
YouTube will support the growth of The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel, building an engaged sustainability community and helping the Prize reach younger and more international audiences who we know care passionately about this issue.
From mini-documentaries and Q&A’s to YouTube Shorts and creator collaborations, the content will help audiences better understand sustainability in easily digestible formats. This includes amplifying existing series like the recently published ‘Most searched for climate questions’ and ‘Relax with the Earthshot Prize’.
This exciting new partnership will be a critical support to The Earthshot Prize as it builds towards its third annual Awards Ceremony, to be hosted this November in Singapore for the first time.
[From Earthshot]
This is actually a good idea and it seems like a very smart partnership, and a way for Earthshot to, you know, actually center the prize nominees and highlight the actual work they’re doing. As opposed to centering William and his desire to hang out with celebrities. What’s fascinating about this is that while it’s a good partnership for Earthshot and for the actual innovators and environmentalists, it’s not in any way comparable to what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing. And yet… that’s exactly where multiple commentators went. From Sky News:
Prince William has officially teamed up with tech giant YouTube on a content partnership set to rival the Sussexes’ deals with Netflix and Spotify.
However, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who signed multiple commercial deals for personal financial gain, William’s deal will solely benefit his environmental charity The Earthshot Prize.
[From Sky News]
They’re trying so hard! “This deal is as big as the Sussexes’ Netflix deal!” No, it’s not. “Well, this deal is better because William doesn’t profit from it!” Whatever “profits” coming out of Earthshot and YouTube’s partnership will be negligible, trust me.
That whackjob Daniela Elser also wrote a screed about this YouTube partnership where she immediately went to “compare-and-contrast William and Harry.” Which is just sad. As I said, this partnership is a good idea and it will be interesting to see what comes out of it, and it really deserved to be a stand-alone announcement not related to the Montecito royal court whatsoever. Once again, William’s media allies give away the game: William is still obsessed with copying and outdoing whatever his younger brother does. William’s YouTube partnership will rival the Sussexes’ Netflix deal, except it won’t be profitable and it’s nothing like a Netflix contract! It actually reminds me of when Kate and William started their own YouTube channel and everyone fell over themselves to praise them as brilliant content creators and then… they barely update it with new videos.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Kew Gardens to take part in a Generation Earthshot event with children from The Heathlands School, Hounslow to generate big, bold ideas to repair the planet and to help spark a lasting enthusiasm for the natural world.
At the Royal Botanic Gardens, Their Royal Highnesses will join the Mayor of London; explorer, naturalist and presenter Steve Backshall MBE; Olympian Helen Glover and students to take part in a series of fun, engaging and thought-provoking activities developed as part of Generation Earthshot, an educational initiative inspired by The Earthshot Prize,Image: 637905870, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
EMBARGOED UNTIL 2100BST – Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday 17th Oct, 2021. Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, The Earthshot Prize has led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.,Image: 638402656, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Alberto Pezzali / Avalon
-
-
The 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Oct 2021
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR NORTH AMERICA**
-
-
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor. The event is a vital part of the new Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme, a unique, 9-month accelerator designed to help Earthshot Prize Finalists grow their solutions by unlocking new routes to market, finance, and major partnerships
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla in London, to see how the business has scaled up its production since winning the Prize last November.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla in London, to see how the business has scaled up its production since winning the Prize last November.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales leaves after a visit to Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla in London, to see how the business has scaled up its production since winning the Prize last November.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
How is this a partnership? Is YouTube funding some of the videos? Or is it just hosting them for free…like it does everyone’s video content in the world? Did this really need an announcement? No, it didn’t, because it isn’t anything.
Good question. My initial thought was; are younger people using youtube that much? It’s a household name for my generation, but I’m getting old. I thought TicToc was the big thing now?
My guess is that the partnership in question lies with youtube pushing it up the algorithm. So that it will reach more people and therefore will be good pr for william
Funny you should mention that @ Couch Potato as it was announced via Tiktok for the “breaking” news of his launch.
Yeah, I’m sorry I don’t understand. This sounds like he’s starting his own YouTube Channel? Like, I can do that right now after I’m done posting this. Why is this impressive?
I still want to know where that extra £7 million went.
Yes, that issue of missing money has never been addressed and yet no one is asking.
What’s quite comical is regards to the sky news posting is that Archwell was given two paragraphs of their endeavors. As for Elser, she refers to a $95M trade for TOB, but never mentions where exactly it’s coming from, going to or how it is linked. Sounds like utter rubbish to me, but that’s just my opinion.
Willnot lives his life angrily walking in his younger brother’s footsteps. Must be such a frustrating and unsatisfying existence. To be constantly compared to Harry must cast a dark shadow over Will. No wonder he’s such a rage monster! He can’t force the world to adore him over Harry. Oh well, stay mad Wills. Cry harder.
There’s no interest in William if Harry isn’t mentioned 🤣🤣🤣 Harry’s name is being used to promote William. If Harry’s name wasn’t mentioned I wouldn’t be commenting for sure 🤣🤣🤣
@ Beverly, I see it differently. I see Willie walking in his younger brothers shadow as opposed to his footsteps. Willie isn’t capable of walking in Harry’s footsteps as they are grande and much more impactful. I guess I see it as a philosophical difference, but I could be entirely wrong.
@Swaz, absolutely!! Harry was linked and mentioned in BOTH articles. Gotta have that gotcha in there!!
It’s a good idea, on paper, but they will half ass it just like everything else they do. And if there is no Sussex angle, the U.K. press will never mention it again.
Here’s the thing with YouTube. In order to gain traction, you have to be constant and consistent in order to break through the noise. There are teenage content creators that can run rings around anything the KP comms team puts out. THAT’s their competition. Not the Sussexes and Netflix.
Why are you being logical
Don’t you know that the entire existence of W and his reason for waking up everyday is to compete with Harry
If it’s not about competition, he would rather stay rose farming
This is nothing. Imagine thinking you can “inspire” people to tackle climate change at a time when people can barely afford to feed and house themselves and live one paycheck away from financial ruin LOL
While he continues to acquire palaces and mansions for free. Was given a billion dollar estate AND an annual allowance of tens of millions. This also makes the Harry dig utterly ridiculous. William is a billionaire (gifted/completely unearned). Harry has to earn his living.
Funny enough that they mentioned in one of the articles that given his new Duchy-ship, his annual salary is 24 MILLION per year!!! 24M!!!!
I hope that all of the UK starts demanding a piece of his pie, as he certainly doesn’t deserve it!
It would be more fun to watch paint dry! We know William will be in it searching for his glorious moment of fame!
It will sink like a lead balloon, and will need to be supported heavily with their bot-buying operation. Just like everything else they do. Because they have no natural appeal.
Actually, people do make money on YouTube with advertisements. And this sounds as if it is a deal where YouTube will make them show up on searches in preference to other environmental content. In some cases the other content may be more useful to the searcher. Not impressed. The criticism that PW won’t be making money unlike H&M falls flat when you consider that PW makes all kind of money from leasing out properties that people aren’t allowed to buy and own for themselves and lives off the people of the UK.
Why is it that everything the RF bash H&M for doing … they eventually do themselves?!? It’s infuriating and pathetic.
Of course, they never actually succeed in achieving H&M’s success.
Ha, I love the part about trying to appeal to younger and more international audiences. They know the only people who care about William’s work are in the UK and are aging fast.
On its face this is a nice idea, let’s see how it pans out, if it doesn’t involve any effort from william it may work out well for the winners.
Since Earthshot is a separate organization with its own board, I imagine William won’t be doing any of the work at all, except for maybe standing where they tell him to and reading what they give him. I don’t think any of this was actually Will’s idea.
I can see this channel being something like those umbrella channels with a cast of content producers following a particular theme.
Pretty sure Earthshot existed pre-Willy and he glommed on to take credit and get publicity. Like all his other projects.
Eurydice, I was thinking the same thing. I think he’s just the head as the founder of the 10 years of awards.
I saw that the Earthshot awards in Singapore will be a week event. It will finally get the businesses, researchers and award recipients in the same room. See Celebitchy does good work. Posters here kept saying they needed to do this.
If it’s successful, it will be in spite of William not because of.
Unlike H&M, who signed multiple deals for personal gain, William was given a pantload of money, 5 houses and a billion dollar real-estate portfolio, just because of birth order
Right? Technically William has no need for personal profit. Most people in the world do though. So it’s not exactly relatable. Harry going out to secure money for his family is a logical motivation.
like Kaiser said, i think this is a smart move for the foundation. youtube a large enough platform to host short videos that can be then then be shared via social media platform (tweets etc) to even larger audience if ppl like it. if well produced, it’ll give ppl snippets of the winner’s projects and maybe ability for ppl to get involved or donate. this has been done with a lot of other foundations so not very novel at all. what i understood as youtube will collab means they won’t shove it full of ads, their algorithm will promote it more, and they’ll probs highlight it on YouTube TV?
Yes they really are trying to make fetch happen. It seems to me that all Peg does with this is shows up to the fancy photo ops. He lets the real work be done by others and takes credit. Harry is knee deep in what he does for his programs and projects.
@susanCollins, your right there Susan, and he is once again leaving the work to others because unlike Harry and Megan he won’t be part of the actual process, other than the odd photo op for him and barbie. I would love some young entrepreneur to ask him if he is certain that earthshot is the right thing for him as he spend so much time flying everywhere
There’s a reason why Earthshot became an independent non-profit after it was revealed that William spent more on the awards event in London than was awarded to all the Earthshot winners combined. Will sucks as a manager. He’s president of Earthshot now, but that doesn’t doesn’t mean he’s suddenly become a better manager – I’m sure the trustees do all the work.
Earthshot has a CEO, so I think this President position is for show only. I can’t imagine that Fails would be capable of being a President of any type of corporation.
It’s all about eclipsing the Sussexes.lol! That’s why it might not be successful. If it’s an idea borne out of genuine concern and zeal for the environment then… but if it’s because they need to keep their name in the news and garner youth support to compete with the Sussexes then good luck to them.
Everyone has their vision and path in life. You cannot walk in somebody else’s. You will fail everytime. Walk in your own and you’ll reap the fruits. Invictus is coming up get ready for mini docs on YouTube by the Wales.
Your description of Elser as a nutjob is very true.
Thanks for exposing her again as a fraud and a liar.
I only read the headline ,I refuse to give her clicks .
I’m confused: Elser’s article says “Prince William’s new $95 million YouTube deal trumps Prince Harry” and that the “$95 million Earthshot Prize is partnering with YouTube”
What’s worth 95 million? The deal? The prize? Is the deal funding the prize?
This is completely vague as to what it entails: Elser is the only one even mentioning money and numbers? Is there even money involved here? It really seems like a bunch of nothing.
That is what I am trying to figure out. Where did the $95 Million come from?
😂🤣😂 this will get pushed along with the other YouTube hate Meghan videos in order for it to gain traction . Unless they are posting everyday r are they going to link their channel to the actual contestants then my question s by do I need you ?
These are two different ventures so there’s no need for comparison but as Kaiser said, William is definitely still competing with Harry and Meghan. I’m reminded of the press’ complaints about Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account. The complaints were really coming from William and Kate.
Too bad you tube wasn’t around for the first 2 years of Earthshot. they could have promoted the winners!
I chuckled at that!
This idea is fantastic because it centers on the nominees and their work, not Prince William. And no, it is in no way comparable to the Sussexes Netflix deal. I wonder if YouTube will also be showing the Earthshot ceremony or if they are donating money.
I remember when the Earthshot ceremony was being run as promoted content in December. The views were comically low. They couldn’t even get it together to run that correctly.
Elser is a Murdoch employee and very pro BRF, she also lives in Australia. All her gossip writing is based on heresay or whatever special powers are given that make one of these monsters a royal expert even when they have no contact with the royals whatsoever. Both William and Harry are each alowed to be successful, but the out of control jealousy being spewed in the UK needs to stop. William has a very unlikeable personality and has a nasty mean girl wife, they will both have to do a lot of work to change any of this. W & K seem to believe their titles are enough, people should be grateful that either one comes near them. That will never be enough, they need to learn how to relate to people and how to care.
Harry and Meghan are both charming, kind and caring ,their personalities endear people to them, as do their work ethics and achievements. Recognition based purely on your title or status is not success and will never last , unless you work to achieve it.
This is a good idea and with the involvement of YT, it’s really going to push the project into the mainstream. YT will definitely be pushing more anti H&M content while simultaneously pushing pro W&K and their projects. I really think H&M left a huge vacuum not being on social media and W&K are taking advantage of it. I think this is what they meant when all those articles came out that William won… he has the media behind him. All the right wing and social media giants he’s working with.
As much as I hate to admit it, the British media really did achieve what they set out to. Destroy H&M’s reputation and attach only negative articles to them seems to be working.
^^ You are failing to factor in that Meghan & Harry are NOT in a competition. They are driven by genuine caring and by authenticity in what they do. Meanwhile, the hater media keep yakking about a one-sided competition on the part of WanK (aka the Lamebridge Wails).
M&H have no need to be on social media on a regular basis until and unless they want to be. They’ve already told us why they stepped away. Still, their charities occasionally make announcements regarding their charitable work, and they release statements and info on Archewell website when they have news to share.
Anyone with good sense who does their homework and thinks for themselves can recognize the constant haterade attacks against M&H. Anyone fooled by the smear campaign either wants to swallow the racist lies, or they simply aren’t paying adequate attention to what’s been going on for nearly six years on these royal streets.
William’s association with this project will ensure that it flops. Because most know he will not put in any work this will be trusted to his aides to do and like most they do it will soon disappear. Just as most do not even mention that nonsense EarthShot, this is just busy work for an entitled piece of work.
At least they’re doing something new and trying to get out of their 1950’s way of doing things. They can reach quite a large audience on Youtube and it’s free. Some users have millions of followers, so good luck to them. Hope some success will make William less jealous and more human. As Meghan once said, “… it’s not a competition; I’m hoping we all succeed.”
“Well, this deal is better because William doesn’t profit from it!” The reason William shouldn’t profit from it is because he lives fulltime off British taxpayers. But profits will be made from this little endeavor by him and YouTube. They suggest it will all go into Earthshot. I can’t wait to see the financial breakdown for that information. As for them, trying to compare it to Harry and Meghan’s deal with Netflix and Spotify, well of course the Sussexes are being rightfully paid. They’re not being financially supported by taxpayers like lazy William and Kate.
YouTube is an AMERICAN streaming company owned by Google headquartered in California. Everything they do is because of ads as it makes them $$$$. As with any streaming app, they also try to get profiles of their users(in this case some of the idiot royalists) that click on their videos to determine what the target audience would be for certain ads…🙂.. YouTube is still very popular and they did get NFL Sunday ticket this season. However Netflix is still on top of the streaming world and is probably the biggest influencers in the world (ie look what they did to Formula one here in the US for goodness sakes! Not to mention Netflix made Kdramas mega hits worldwide, before it was only centered in Asia).
And yes , it’s a laughable that they want to try to compete and copy what HM are doing – which they established successful ventures since they moved to the US. WK advisors can’t even think of something new and creative On Their Own. it just again shows WK advisors being amateurish compared to HM’s. Next thing we know, they’ll be setting up a base in Montecito 😄
And agree, at least HM doesn’t get Handouts from UK taxpayers and are able to earn money on their Own. They live in the US and don’t get handouts from either the US or UK taxpayers and actually employs people in their organizations. And then you have a next-in-line queen’s family being Bankrupt who had to layoff their employees .
This isn’t a partnership with Willy but a way for the Earthshot participants/nominees to share their work with the public. Like Kaiser said, this is a good idea and helps the nominees and winners. Looks like someone on Willy’s yellow toothed mole rat looking ass staff is thinking.
The only thing is the BP is putting a mainstream message out there trying to compare/compete with HM (and agree with Kaiser, prob came from within Williams allies) .
And they use the word not profitable. Which that’s not really the case. The organization is non-profit . But any clicks to a video is data that can be used to understand user behaviors/universal profile for purposes of advertising. It is still for a profit in a roundabout way.