Caroline Calloway: Rules for surviving a riptide apply to surviving getting canceled

Back in 2019, The Cut published a story called I Was Caroline Calloway that went viral. I remember reading it and being completely fascinated, even though at that point I did not know who Caroline Calloway was. She’s an Instagram influencer who rose to prominence by documenting her experience transferring from NYU to Cambridge in the UK. It was all very fairy-tale ball-gowns-and-castles-and-boyfriends. Earlier in 2019 she was “canceled” for hosting a Fyre-Fest like creativity “tour” that turned out to be a giant scam. Then she was “canceled” again after I Was Caroline Calloway revealed that her Instagram captions had been ghost-written by one of her friends, Natalie Beach. Caroline then backed out of a $500K book deal with Flatiron in part because of an addiction to Adderall. What I’m trying to say is that Caroline was, and is, a scammer and there are a lot of things about her that are off-putting and surreal. And yet here she is, getting a glowing profile in Vanity Fair. It’s supposedly to promote her new book, aptly titled Scammer. But that book still has not arrived, despite Caroline’s promise that it would be published in mid-May. It’s now scheduled for June 16 but I’m not holding my breath.
The whole profile is equal parts entertaining and demented, and you can feel the writer of the piece, Lili Anolik, falling under Caroline’s spell as she writes. In person, there must be something charming about Caroline, as is often the case with scammers and narcissists. Caroline says some bonkers things in the interview about her ongoing lawsuit with her landlord, doing cocaine, and surviving cancel culture. She also says some things about the times we live in that are so perceptive it’s kind of surreal.
On her landlord suing her for $40K in back rent: It was an opportunity. I didn’t know when we’d see again the white-hot molten center of what’s cool in downtown New York embracing cancel culture in the ways that it did in the summer of 2021. It was a pop-culture lunar eclipse that I wanted to take advantage of. I’ve created a brand out of thin air. I’m a business. But banks don’t see me that way. Nothing but writing a book could ever make me a writer, but being there, with the right people in the right places having the right conversations, could make me in a much better position culturally for when my book did come out. And being there took money. I want to be an It girl. It girls are start-ups, and start-ups need funding.
On surviving being canceled: The rules that apply to surviving a riptide apply to surviving getting canceled. Your first instinct is to struggle. You want to clear your name, set the record straight. Don’t. If you do, you’ll expend your energy too quick and drown. What you do instead is follow the current, even if the last thing you want to do is go in the direction public opinion is carrying you. If you’re me, that means leaning into your scammer identity. You don’t point out that you offered everyone a refund. Or that the people the workshop was meant for actually had a good time. No, you name your next book Scammer. And then, once the undertow subsides, you can make your way back to shore.
She doesn’t take Adderall but does do cocaine: I don’t take uppers anymore. Well, I do a little bit of coke. A holiday amount of coke, you know? Like, I don’t do coke more days in the year than there are holidays.
How to take advantage of scandals: Listen, if you’ve never had any scandals, my advice would be to continue to have none. But if you’ve had one, have as many more as you can. It’s the Kardashian, Trumpian information overload fatigue. There’s a point where people can’t retain enough information to remember every little scandal. Whereas if you have one scandal, people remember, and it defines you.
That last thing she says about scandals is true. That’s how 45 gamed the system. He knew that half the things he did would get memory-holed because our news cycle is so fast and people are so overwhelmed with information. What Caroline overlooks is that if your scandals are of the truly illegal kind, they may catch up to you. Just ask fellow scammer Elizabeth Holmes. For now, though, this strategy is paying off. She’s getting a feature in a major magazine and I don’t even know why–she must have a decent management team, I guess. Things are still being handed to her long after she’s proven that she won’t do anything with them… except somehow use each wasted opportunity to generate more controversy. Is she friends with Julia Fox? Because I could really see them vibing.
Also, her comments about cancel culture are interesting. That was the Taylor Swift playbook: embrace the villainy! Own your snake-ness! Caroline should lean into her scammer identity. It’s clearly what’s given her the social capital she now has. And it’s also who she probably truly is. There’s integrity in owning up to who you are. It doesn’t make you a good person, it just makes you honest. Caroline shouldn’t try to pretend to be someone she isn’t. She seems to be having fun with it: she truly, actually sells something called Snake Oil on her website. I’m not linking to it on principle, but it’s on there. But can scandal and scamming be the foundation of a successful brand? Can you really be a con artist if the sucker is in on the con? I’m not so sure.
But I feel like Julia Fox actually does the work? She doesn’t waste opportunities. If you gave Julia a book deal, she’d write the damn book.
Julia Fox has hustle which I admire. Give her a red carpet or even random paparazzo at the grocery store and she’ll show up in a crazy look every day of the week.
This lady will soon age out of being an influencer and I wonder what her next stage will be? I’ll hold off on taking her advice until she’s successfully made it to 35 because, like Elizabeth Holmes, she seems to be getting by on being young, blond and acceptably conventionally attractive. Maybe a real housewife since they unapologetically hire criminals?
My guess would be that in 5 or 6 years, she marries someone rich. Like Elizabeth Holmes. Like Lindsay Lohan.
I read this and thought “I’m old.” Because a) I’ve never heard of this woman until I read this and b) if the way she operates is a pathway to a profile in Vanity Fair, it’s clear that a large swath of the larger world has passed me by.
Takeaway: While I’m happier in my little Caroline-free life out here in Flyover Country, I remain grateful to everyone at CB for keeping me plugged in to what’s going on in the rest of the world. Thanks to all of you – and Happy June!
Same girl, same. Why are these people getting rewarded for this behaviour? I’ll just keep working my 9-5 and struggling like everyone else I guess.
Thanks for saying this. My thought exactly. Plus, I don’t even know how you would make a living doing this. I guess this proves I am old.
I’m getting Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin vibes from her. People should stop giving con artists like this a platform.
I agree, I with The Cut article had been the end of this story but here we are and I’m not entirely surprised. This endless push for ‘content’ and more clicks has created a monster that has to be fed.
I agree, but I also couldn’t stop hate reading all the articles about her a few years ago when her bullshit came to light. So, I’m a hypocrite.
You’re not alone. I was told by a friend in magazine publishing that the VF and NYMag (Cut) articles were some of their most read, ever.
That’s who I thought of as well. I’m also wondering, whose money did she waste on NYU/Cambridge? Those are expensive schools! And I’m thinking they should start requiring Ethics, ’cause she’s just so darn casual in her awfulness.
It’s not surreal – good scammers are perceptive. They know how human nature works, they know how the systems work, they’re even honest about themselves – it’s just that they have no morals or empathy.
There’s a reason the best book about scammers and grifters, David Maurer’s The Big Con, was written in the 1940s, but is just as relevant today. Scamming is all about human nature and preys on human weakness. That hasn’t changed at all.
Seriously, I really recommend everyone read this book. There will always be a segment of the population that gets by on exploiting the weakness of others. It’s both instructive and fascinating to read about it. Maurer was a linguist by training and sees the conman as the “aristocrat of the grifters.”
Her approach (and its white woman toxicity) of “follow the current” and naming her book Scammer was also perfectly captured in Yellowface by RK Kuang. It’s a terrific new thriller that explores these dynamics with an insider’s perspective on the publishing industry.
Gotta admit, I’m fascinated. She’s so successful yet so bad at this at the same time. She gets to the heart of influencer culture, and just because it’s ugly doesn’t mean it’s not enlightening.
I guess it depends how you measure success. She got a book deal simply because of being a public mess, and it’s unlikely the deal paid much. She owes huge sums in rent after not paying for long periods of time, she left her apartment an absolute mess when she moved, she lost friends because of her lying and generally awful behaviour. At various times she has begged for money online. Her life seems very sad to me.
I had a hard time phrasing it, so I don’t want to double down on the word “success.” More…that she gets coverage despite being so bad at this? And that’s what is fascinating. I’m coming at this as someone teaching a class on digital cultures in the fall, and scammers and influencers are going to be a major part of the class.
It’s sad to think that Calloway has a sad life, though. I feel sort of bad that her life is fodder for me…but this is what social media stars do: offer up their lives for strangers’ contemplation.
@Shawna – she’s not just offering up her life for contemplation by others. she, like all of these reality-types, are humiliating themselves for money. that is what the kardashians are so good at, for example. and that takes a horrible toll when you combine that with the incessant, nonstop lying.
it’s so odd to me that we have a group of people who quite literally serve no purpose but to embarass themselves for others.
Girlfriend doesn’t know how to survive a riptide – yes, you should not struggle, AND you should swim parallel to the shore until you escape the current.
Never heard of this woman other than passing by and I have to say, she’s so blah – it’s incredible what a lack of conscience can do for one’s possibilities apparently. She seems so Trump without the inheritance, but then I read her wiki and she had a family history of some kind of wealth so maybe the entitlement comes from that.
I’d love a book by her friend who let herself be used by this woman to wrote those long Instagram captions!
Weirdly enough, that friend (Natalie Beach) actually does have a book that’s coming out right about now! I think it’s called Adult Drama 🙂
So I am absolutely obsessed with Caro, and I’m definitely not alone. I’ve been following her online for years, and she is FASCINATING. It is the whole “you cant look away” train wreck effect. You’re constantly going back and forth between, “she’s stupid” oh wait no “she’s mentally ill” but wait “she might be a genius?” – it’s likely a combo of all three, but she truly swings from so self aware to incredibly clueless like twenty times a day and you get whiplash.
Her being a “scammer” is now a huge part of her brand – she’s fully leaned into it, and it’s not a new development. This has basically been her thing since that whole creativity tour mess. Those people legitimately got taken in, but now people WANT to be “scammed” by her.
Honestly she’s a pop culture goddess. Do I like her? Not really. Is she incredibly compelling? Hell yeah.
I’ve never heard of her but I agree, from this article she seems incredibly compelling. Self awareness and honestly always pull me in- even if someone is unlikeable or even terrible. I enjoy the authenticity and the embrace of who one is.
I feel the same as you outlined above sometimes in that I feel bad for her/about being entertained by her – but I always come back to the fact that she clearly wants this. She has her finger on the pulse and just has the inexplicable * thing * that some people have – you WANT to watch her.
And here is the other thing I go back and forth on constantly – I legitimately don’t think she has ever MEANT to scam anyone; she is just a mess! You see her try and try to pull things together and be incredibly enthusiastic, but she just shoots SO BIG that it’s impossible for her to execute her plans. Even this current book launch – she’s been personally cutting and tying ribbons (like THOUSANDS of ribbons) to be put in each package, among other things. Like she just goes big constantly and 90% of the time it all falls apart and she just skips away, and then comes back with the next thing. Her bounce back rate is staggering.
Also agree that she didn’t intend to scam. Just unbelievably naive.
Corky – just no. She shot so high she couldn’t help who she knocked over on the way down? People don’t accidentally forget to pay their rent. She purposefully used the money she did have on things that mattered more to her without regard for what happened to the people who put their faith in her. The skipping away? That’s a lack of a conscious on a pathological level.
Twin Falls – you’re talking about something different than I am. You’re focusing on her conscience or lack thereof – which is fine, that’s just not my angle in my comment.
I simply dont believe these were scams. She didnt plan them out, and she didn’t intend to not follow through. Does she make bad choices, and not fulfil her obligations? Yeah, absolutely. But I’m not talking about her being a mature, functioning adult, or even a good person. I literally just do not believe she expects any of these things to fail. I think she’s in earnest, (which is insane because she keeps failing), and that is part of why she is fascinating to watch. I’m not excusing anything she’s done, but I am happy to openly admit that I find her extremely interesting from a pop culture perspective, and I’m absolutely not the only one.
I’m not making a judgment on you finding her fascinating. I just hard disagree that she is accidentally awful.
“At a certain point, I realized I could either live luxuriously or pay my rent.”
Whew! Is she Katie Keen’s fashion consultant? That’s…some outfit, all right. That word salad didn’t explain the owing $40k in back rent. And finally: that’s not how you get yourself out of a rip current, just going with it. You swim perpendicular to the current to get yourself out of it.
I have questions… is this book part of the 3 book deal she got an advance for and couldn’t pay back when it was revealed her friend did all her writing? So Calloway is still on the hook for producing some books, and she’s getting press for this book because the publisher is desperate to make back the (I think it was) 3 million advance they gave her? Then I can see why she’s getting articles written about her now, that’s a lot of money to try to recoup. Also, that book is – surprise – late. Because Calloway SUCKS.
Or did flatiron basically cut their losses, and give up? Is this a new deal from another publisher? In which case those people are stoooooopid.