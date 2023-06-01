Kim Cattrall filmed a cameo for the second season finale of ‘And Just Like That’

Kim Cattrall’s “feud” with the Sex and the City people started decades ago, during the original HBO show – Cattrall was locked into a contract and then Sarah Jessica Parker became executive producer, and SJP made the Samantha Jones character get naked all the time and do stuff which Cattrall really didn’t want to do. Still, Cattrall managed to cash in on the two SATC movies and then she was done. Except SJP wanted to make a third movie and Cattrall said “no thanks.” That was in 2017, and that’s what led to the simmering beef turning into a very public spat. SJP and her allies smeared Kim in People Magazine, Page Six, the Mail, the Daily Beast. Cattrall in turn called out SJP for being a catty mean girl, and then this happened. In the end, the “third movie” became And Just Like That without Cattrall’s Sam Jones. The first season of AJTL was well-received, albeit quite messy. They’ve been filming the second season for months, and it looks like Cattrall did agree to make a cameo. In one scene. Without SJP.

For one night only, the “Sex and the City” universe will be whole again. Variety has learned that Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” Max’s revival of HBO’s “Sex and the City.”

But she will only appear in one scene. According to sources, Cattrall shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with “And Just Like That” showrunner Michael Patrick King.

In the scene, Samantha, who in the show has moved to London, will have a phone conversation with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. In the first season of “And Just Like That,” Carrie engaged with an estranged Samantha over text, and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to reconcile.

Famed “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field, who has not been working on “And Just Like That,” dressed Samantha for her scene.

A rep for Cattrall didn’t respond to request for comment. Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cattrall’s appearance as Samantha will not be a continuation of the character for now.

[From Variety]

I’m curious how both sides play this. Cattrall made it perfectly clear that she was done with this franchise, done with Sam Jones and especially done with Sarah Jessica. I would imagine that there were middlemen negotiating this fragile and temporary truce and I would also imagine that Kim’s conditions were no SJP and no Michael Patrick King. I hope she got paid big time. I hope she made a cool $1 million for a few hours of work on a soundstage. I don’t blame Cattrall for doing it either – it was obvious that SJP wasn’t going to quit this bullsh-t until Kim “gave in” in some way, so here we go. Kim collects a nice check and she didn’t have to see SJP’s face and it’s all done.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “Kim Cattrall filmed a cameo for the second season finale of ‘And Just Like That’”

  1. Manda says:
    June 1, 2023 at 7:42 am

    I was surprised seeing this, I really thought she would not give in. No judgment from me though!

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 1, 2023 at 7:51 am

      I love that she brought Pat Fields along for a nice paycheck too! I still won’t watch it.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 1, 2023 at 9:33 am

        Agreed! I think I watched 2.5 episodes and was done!

        I wonder of the inclusion of PF is an open source of her supporting KC and saw the cruel actions that were committed to KC from SJP and MPK??

        Either way, I hope that KC and PF were both paid handsomely for this cameo!!

      • Tacky says:
        June 1, 2023 at 11:39 am

        The show is nothing without Fields. The costumes were an essential element of the show.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 1, 2023 at 1:16 pm

        I did not realize they didn’t bring Fields back for the show! The costumes were basically another character.

    • Louise K says:
      June 1, 2023 at 8:48 am

      Based on the Variety article, it was a management decision from HBO Max, or even directly from WBD, seeing that they bypassed both the showrunner and SJP.
      I also think unlike what Kaiser says here that it would be a one-time thing and KC would be done with it. If it was so, what’s the point of the scene by going all the hassle. I believe this will introduce KC’s return in SATC as Samatha in Season 3.

      Reply
      • Manda says:
        June 1, 2023 at 11:10 am

        very interesting take! Agreed, it seems weird to do a one ep cameo. She should have just stayed gone; it’s not unusual in adult lives to grow apart from even the best of friends. Either way, I’m annoyed that SJP “won” this one

    • Mar says:
      June 1, 2023 at 2:17 pm

      I think it was a no brainer for her to say yes. She gets the original stylist who does not work with SJP anymore, she gets to film without the other girls and she gets a big fat check.

      Reply
    • pinky says:
      June 1, 2023 at 2:43 pm

      I AM DEFINITELY WATCHING. And for all the birdies who don’t like new shows inclusivity….look in the mirror and pet the racist beast that lies within. Toodles

      Reply
      • CherHorowitz says:
        June 1, 2023 at 3:24 pm

        I’ve not heard anyone bemoan the inclusivity, rather the tokenistic and kinda insulting way they attempted to performatively be inclusive?

      • Josephine says:
        June 1, 2023 at 3:54 pm

        i’m with CherHorowitz – it felt like they went to a menu and took one of each to make up for the years of pretending that they were no people of color in nyc and then jammed them in without thinking through story lines properly.

  2. SarahCS says:
    June 1, 2023 at 7:46 am

    I wonder if she had some say on her dialogue and the positioning of the character as part of these negotiations.

    Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:01 am

    Good for her. It had to be a really awesome paycheck and she got her way. It speaks volumes that Pat is in and nobody else.
    The amount of negotiations they had to go through to make a single scene… yummy!
    Well played.

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:03 am

    I have to think she commanded a huge, huge sum of money for this, and good for her.

    Reply
  5. DaniM says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I say good for her. If SJP wants to cash in on SatC so badly, they can pay KC through the nose for it since she obviously hasn’t wanted anything to do with it for years. Get those coins and protect your peace.

    Reply
  6. Nubia says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:06 am

    SJP is an awful mean girl, I hope it blows up on her one day like it did Taylor Swift. She hides behind the likes of Andy Cohen to do her bitchy dirty work.

    Reply
    • snappyfish says:
      June 1, 2023 at 2:05 pm

      She IS an very awful mean girl. She has her little minions that rely on her for work to be her evil little snitches. Carrie was a horrible friend too all about me, me ME!

      Reply
  7. OriginalLeigh says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:07 am

    “SJP made the Samantha Jones character get naked all the time and do stuff which Cattrall really didn’t want to do.”

    Really?! I’ve never heard that part. That’s really awful. (And my opinion of the way SJP conducted herself in this feud was not high before.)

    Reply
    • AmyB says:
      June 1, 2023 at 8:23 am

      SJP spoke many times about having a no-nudity requirement for her in SATC. So hearing this doesn’t surprise me – wanting Kim to do more of those scenes, especially knowing about their tension with one another now. It is pretty messed up. She is unwilling to do it, but sure, make Cattrall do it. SMH

      Reply
  8. AmyB says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:12 am

    As a fan of the original SATC series, it will be nice to see this cameo with Samatha – and I am sure Kim got paid handsomely for it, good for her! It was really disheartening to see the way Cattrall got dragged for not wanting to do another movie; what they did to her character in the second one was a joke!!

    Reply
  9. hangonamin says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:12 am

    people liked the first season of And Just Like That? it was so bad…token POC characters and then white women trying to be woke. it was like someone put in chatgpt “wealthy NYC women tv show, but make it woke and make it inclusive” and a script materialized. and i know we should champion giving older women roles… but that was not it. and now they’re dragging aidan back??? please for the love of god…stop reviving Carrie, she sucks, her friends suck, let’s just leave SATC in a time capsule where it belongs.

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      June 1, 2023 at 8:22 am

      I couldn’t get down with AJLT, I tried. I’m a WOC, so I was excited to see them step beyond Louise from SATC 1 to show us some love. But this wasn’t it. Initially I was surprised Kim came back, but I think the biggest issue pre-SJP PR shenanigans was that Kim wanted some control over Samantha’s narrative. Samantha’s arc and voice were HUGE for that show and they used her just as a sex prop/innuendo machine for the the two movies. She was always most of the “Sex” in the city, but it served a purpose. She has a career that has earned her the ability to not be treated like the girl from Porky’s in 2023. She did it right, she gets paid (and so does Patricia!), She doesn’t have to be around SJP or the unevenness of the show, and she isn’t the elephant in the room. Hopefully Samantha fans get a little closure.

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      June 1, 2023 at 9:02 am

      I’m pretty sure it was universally panned by critics and fans. I admit to hate watching and will continue to watch. I guess I’m too interested in knowing what becomes of the characters. Plus, if u follow any of the blogs/sites that review it, the comments are gold. I hope Kim got a small fortune. Her character is loved.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        June 1, 2023 at 9:44 am

        “I’m pretty sure it was universally panned by critics and fans. I admit to hate watching and will continue to watch.”

        Ugh me too! Why are we like this?? 🙁

      • hangonamin says:
        June 1, 2023 at 11:13 am

        ugh. it’s probably like the car crash scenario? so bad u can’t look away and u just gotta watch.

  10. Becks1 says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Haha, I love this for her. I’m sure she got a nice paycheck for this and I’m sure avoiding SJP completely was part of the deal, and she got her way on that.

    Reply
  11. Kathgal says:
    June 1, 2023 at 8:54 am

    I bet Cattrall knows it will be the best thing about the whole season! Give the fans who they really want to see, and collect that check knowing there is no true SATC without Samantha.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      June 1, 2023 at 9:20 am

      I have come to the conclusion that they handsomely paid KC to make a cameo due to the low ratings and the terrible quality of the entire series.

      They begged KC to make a cameo as they knew for certain that any possible involvement of KC would boost the ratings!! The people who pulled this off are trying to resuscitate the series, as everyone admired and LOVED KC”s character. Added with a delicious bit of that chefs kiss 💋 that Patricia was also be included for styling her cameo!!

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      June 1, 2023 at 9:50 am

      Yeah she knows they need her.
      It may give her a boost with all the media, and get her some other offers too.

      Reply
      • BR says:
        June 1, 2023 at 1:20 pm

        KC will lead a Netflix series this month about a make-up mogul. It premieres the same day of AJLT.

  12. February Pisces says:
    June 1, 2023 at 9:00 am

    I hope in Samantha’s scene she tells Carrie how toxic she is and then tells her to f*ck ok forever, lol.

    Reply
  13. Concern Fae says:
    June 1, 2023 at 9:27 am

    I’ve seen two people in the last week or so talk about how much they loved SJP. I liked the original show, but saw its weaknesses. Samantha was one of the best things about it. Towards the end they had her doing stupid things a super smart PR lady wouldn’t do.

    Reply
  14. Hannah Young says:
    June 1, 2023 at 9:32 am

    My guess is major pressure from HBO/Warner. Does she have any projects coming up with them? I’m sure she got a nice paycheck out of it.

    Reply
  15. HeyKay says:
    June 1, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Samantha was the best part of SaTC.
    It should have ended at the first movie.
    Kim C got a huge paycheck I hope.

    SJP has been feeding her bank account and her ego for years off this show.

    Reply
  16. JP says:
    June 1, 2023 at 9:54 am

    Make a spinoff with Cattrall and Sarita Choudhury’s character.

    Reply
  17. Elsa says:
    June 1, 2023 at 10:57 am

    She was my lookalike celebrity back in the day. I always love to see her to get hair ideas because what works for her generally works for me. I’ve always loved her character.

    Reply
  18. Michele says:
    June 1, 2023 at 11:07 am

    I started watching SATC in it’s final season. I knew SJP was the “star” of the show going in, but for me it was Kim after playing catch-up. Kim Cattrall was the star. AJLT is not good without her… but I still watch.

    Reply
  19. Grant says:
    June 1, 2023 at 11:19 am

    I’m excited she’s back, can’t wait to see how this plays out. AJLT was uneven but I loved Seema and Charlotte’s gorgeous Park Avenue mommy friend (the one married to Shemar Moore IRL, I think the actress’s name is Nicole Ari Parker).

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      June 1, 2023 at 11:39 am

      Nicole Ari Parker’s husband is another actor Boris Kodjoe (so beautiful) not Shemar Moore.

      Reply
  20. AnneL says:
    June 1, 2023 at 11:40 am

    I wasn’t a regular watched of SatC, but I saw enough episodes to get a sense of the characters and dynamic. I never really liked Samantha but I love Kim. I hope she gets paid handsomely for this cameo!

    I think the things that SJP made Kim/Samantha do all the time on the show were what turned me off of her, and that sucks. Particularly the one movie where she gets arrested and then has sex on the beach? It was just too much. I don’t blame her for not wanting to return after that. They butchered Samantha!

    Reply
  21. olliesmom says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    When I heard this I thought about how much money they must be paying her. Good for her.

    Reply
  22. Trish says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    I know they are paying a huge sum of money for this. SPJ must be seething about that, but the producers know they need to save the show and they’re doing what needs to be done. Secure that bag, Kim.

    Reply
  23. tealily says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    I was going to say that I wished this hadn’t leaked because it would have been a nice surprise, but I’m pretty sure it was leaked on purpose to get some viewers. Regardless, you know she got PAID, so good for her!

    Reply
  24. Stef says:
    June 1, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    This makes sense becasue a lot of the AJLT story was based on trying to communicate with Samantha, even the finale when Carrie reached out to her in Paris. They may also have used this cameo as a bargaining chip to get a 3rd season.

    I hope KC made bank on this and I saw some stuff on Twitter about how she was filming without SJP.

    As a big fan of the original show, I watched the new series out of curiosity. It was OK. I found the token diversity characters to be rather obvious and lame – like each main character had an emotional support WOC…

    Reply
  25. Amando says:
    June 1, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    I’m shocked by this, but I imagine she’s doing it for the paycheck and for the opportunity to give her character a proper send off. I ended up watching the reboot and it was awful. They ruined Miranda’s character (who was always my favorite) and took all of Steve’s dignity away.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 1, 2023 at 8:03 pm

      The worst part was what they did to Steve. He should have taken the wedding ring off and moved on. I hope he meets someone and remarries.

      Reply
  26. Spillthattea says:
    June 1, 2023 at 2:52 pm

    There is no alternate universe in which this steaming pile of 💩 was “well-received.”

    Reply
  27. TheVolvesSeidr says:
    June 1, 2023 at 4:32 pm

    Now I will absolutely watch the episode Kim is in. I haven’t watched since she’s been gone, and everyone knows Samantha was that whole show period. Love KC. I hope she got an obscene amt of $$$ for this.

    Reply
  28. j.ferber says:
    June 1, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    Kim is just stunning. I saw her in one of her first acting gigs, in the Doberman Pinscher episode of Columbo. She was brunette, and I think she was 21 years old. She’s said that was a very important job for her to get her acting career going. Love me some Columbo.

    Reply
  29. candy says:
    June 1, 2023 at 7:43 pm

    She brings a lightness and comic relief to SATC that is sorely lacking in AJLT. I agree they made her do a lot of very uncomfortable scenes that, as we’ve since learned, she wasn’t too happy about. I realize looking back that she was a bit of a punch line in the show, sometimes for humor but other times it was just SJP being super passive-aggressive. If you watch the plus one is the loneliest number, you can really see that. However, I read that a lot of the beef actually came from pay discrepancies, with SJP earning millions more per episode than the other stars.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment