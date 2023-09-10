Prince Harry is getting a rock star reception in Germany with the Invictus Games

By most accounts, Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Wednesday or Thursday (no one knows) and stayed at an undisclosed location Thursday night, possibly somewhere in Windsor, and then on Friday morning, he stopped by his grandmother’s crypt at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor and paid his respects. Then he was off to Heathrow, where he flew to Dusseldorf, Germany. On Friday and Saturday, he visited many of the delegations and spent time with the veterans. Then on Saturday evening, he spoke at the Opening Ceremony.

I’m including photos from the Invictus Games Host City Reception, where Harry wore a smart blue suit and probably another Hermes tie. The man walking with Harry – the man with the fancy necklace – is the mayor of Dusseldorf, Stephen Keller. Harry got a rapturous reception at that event – hundreds of people, if not a few thousand, were waiting to catch a glimpse of him and they cheered loudly when they saw him. The German media said he was greeted like a pop star, with people shouting out “Harry, I love you!” I’m also including photos from the Opening Ceremony, where Harry spoke to the competitors and their families. He made special mention of Team Nigeria’s first time at Invictus and how Meghan learned that she has Nigerian ancestry.

There are videos and photos below, this is by no means comprehensive though – there’s just too much happening during Invictus to keep track of every little thing. Harry is always super-busy during Invictus and he likes to ensure that every diplomatic delegation and every Invictus team gets some facetime, so I imagine he’s been booked solid ever since he touched down in Germany.

  1. Sandy8 says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:13 am

    Very smart suits I see here (the blue colours on both men ARE REALLY nice) ❤️

    he looks confident and dapper, good stuff.

    • First comment says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:17 am

      He looks great and happy! The whole opening ceremony was awesome and his speech was perfectly delivered!

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 10, 2023 at 9:02 am

      Are shiny suits in style now? Everyone seems to be wearing them. Maybe it’s just the way the sunlight hits them, but I do love the look.

  2. MF says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:15 am

    He looks fantastic—handsome and happy. You can tell he’s thrilled to be there and loves promoting the games and shining a light on the athletes.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:17 am

    He deserves all the love and accolades that they are giving him. He looks great and his speech as usual was from the heart and full of positivity. Keep going Harry.

  4. Normades says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Love to see it. I don’t remember when the Sussex’s were in Germany the last time but I remember they also got a hug welcome. The German people love them.

    • Lia says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:26 am

      Yes, we do!!
      And not because they are connected to the monarchy (most people don’t think much of it, we abolished ours ages ago) but because the these two stand for everything that is so important in our world right now!

    • The Old Chick says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:30 am

      A year ago, just before TQ died. Pretty sure they were there for the 12 months to invictus. It was massive.

  5. LooneyTunes says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:20 am

    *Meghan sings in Beyoncé “Let me upgrade you”* 🎵 Wow! He looks great. It’s ironic that salt island was calling Meghan a gold digger when she’s the one who upgraded his style and lifestyle.

  6. Ana Maria says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:21 am

    this makes me happy! to see him look effortlessly like a rock star, he seems fulfilled and engaged with the people around him; he is a kind, good-hearted man with tons of charisma; this must be killing William, Kate and his dad🤣

  7. Polo says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:26 am

    I’ve been so impressed with how much support Germany had given to Invictus!
    Over 20k people showed up for the opening ceremony. There were so many veterans with tears in their eyes during the ceremony. This means so much to them.

    Also I was really struck by how confident Harry was in his speech. It didn’t look like he was using cue cards at all. He’s come such a long way from just a few years ago once Meghan came along.
    Hoping the rest of the week goes incredibly well for each participant!!

    • The Old Chick says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:33 am

      There was auto cue. But he’s always been a competent speaker. Unlike other members of the family 😒

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:58 am

      He’s always been a good and competent public speaker, but his PTSD caused problems before therapy. Obviously, the help has really taken his speaking skills to the next level. Wonderful to see.

  8. s808 says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:27 am

    I’m looking respectfully but lemme just say he looks GOOD. That suit is tailored to perfection. I watched the Opening Ceremony and it was fantastic! What Harry and the IG team have managed to do is just amazing. His legacy is set for life. I teared up a few times, after watching HOI and seeing what these veterans go through to even get to the games….yeah I was a little emotional lol. I hope everyone has a fun week!

    • Becks1 says:
      September 10, 2023 at 9:26 am

      He looks SO GOOD. That suit is *chefs kiss*

      And his confidence and stage presence and charisma just takes it all to the next level.

  9. ML says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Omg, I recognized Taira from Heart of Invictus!
    Danke Germany for the warm welcome, and this is really nice to see how well Harry’s initiative for wounded veterans has grown into such a success.

  10. Jais says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:32 am

    I really just love these games. Hope all the athletes have an amazing week. Huzzah 🎉

  11. Lara (the other) says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:34 am

    We went to the opening ceremony yesterday and it was absolutely amazing.
    I think the seltsam were almost Sold out, around 20.000 people cheering.
    Wunderful atmosphere between fun (loved the Australian Team coming in to Down Under everybody could sing along to) and goosebumps during the ongoing standing ovations for the Ukrainian Team. And the extra applause for the new teams from Nigeria, Israel and Colombia.
    Historically, Germany has a difficult relationship with the military and it was fascinating that the invictus games are celebrated without serious protests (for background, whenever a military public event happens, there are usually anti military protests).

    • AMTC says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:51 am

      Thank you Lara for the first hand account – as an Aussie I absolutely loved that! And loved the love and respect for Harry – who does real work. BTW had to cringe at Princess Karen at the World Cup Rugby today completely copy keening Meghan’s hair and white outfit from her appearance last year at Invictus.

    • Lia says:
      September 10, 2023 at 8:55 am

      @Lara wow, I’m so happy for you!!! Are you at the closing ceremony as well?

      • Lara (the other) says:
        September 10, 2023 at 9:02 am

        I have another event on the evening of the closing ceremony, but I will watch some of the competitions. Düsseldorf is just an hour by train.

      • Lia says:
        September 10, 2023 at 9:18 am

        That’s unfortunate, because I’ll be there!
        I need a little longer than you, I live in southern Germany. But I’m really looking forward to it! 😍

      • Lara (the other) says:
        September 10, 2023 at 9:23 am

        @LIA I wish you an amazing time. I am sure the closibg ceremony will be at least as amazing as the opening ceremony, if not better.
        And please write a comment how it was. 🙂

    • Lauren says:
      September 10, 2023 at 9:09 am

      The write up I read from DW mentioned that one of the antiwar groups would be protesting at the city hall reception but nothing else. The group was also careful to tell the media that they were protesting Boeing, because of its involvement in selling weapons, and the German Army’s supply of Ukraine not the actual veterans.

    • SarahCS says:
      September 10, 2023 at 9:13 am

      Thank you for sharing this with us, honestly I’m tearing up a bit just reading your comment. What a fantastic event.

  12. Alexandria says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Looking good Harry! This is how someone looks like when he is engaged and he gives a damn. Good luck Invictus athletes and enjoy the Games!

  13. swaz says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:50 am

    I’ve been watching it on YouTube live FANTASTIC ❤️❤️❤️

  14. Amy Bee says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Try as they may the press and the Royal Family are never going to succeed in separating Harry from the veteran/military community.

  15. Eurydice says:
    September 10, 2023 at 8:58 am

    What an incredible accomplishment! Congrats to Harry and to the veterans for their hard work, perseverance and courage – so many years of dedication and inspiration to get to this point.

  16. Kingston says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:03 am

    It was a beautiful thing, seeing H embody his role as Founder & Patron of The Invictus Games.

    Try as they might, using all the tools of propaganda, incitement of hatred, dehumanization and demonization, those nasty, worthless creatures doing the bidding of the brf mafia-cult will never succeed in wrestling IG from H.

    In fact, the harder they go at him, the more the global community of decent people are supportive of him.

  17. Noor says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Well done Prince Harry. It is all due to his hard work and good support. When the Games was first held in 2014 in London , it struggled to attract crowd. But 2 years later when the Game was held in USA it attracted 56,000 people. Since then it become bigger and better.

  18. sparrow says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:19 am

    That video was amazing! Lovely to see Harry being Harry.

  19. Noor says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:20 am

    The British royals are increasingly looking petty, churlish and out of touch in ignoring the Invictus Games.

  20. slippers4life says:
    September 10, 2023 at 9:36 am

    He looks fantastic. I am so happy for them

