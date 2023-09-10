Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for rapist Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson faced a retrial on three counts of rape this past spring. In late May, he was convicted of two out of three counts, and last week was his sentencing hearing. Notably, Masterson did not speak in his own defense in his trial, nor at his sentencing. Instead, he asked his colleagues and friends to write letters of support to the court. Many of his former costars did just that, including Masterson’s old That ‘70s Show costars Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Ashton and Mila’s letters are getting the most attention because they were the most high-profile people to support Masterson, and because Ashton supposedly cares so much about human trafficking and abuse, just not when his bro is doing all of the raping.

Kutcher and Kunis wrote letters in an effort to urge the judge for a lesser sentencing. In Kutcher’s letter, he referred to Masterson as a “role model.” In Kunis’ letter, she vouched for Masterson’s “exceptional character” and referred to him as an “outstanding older brother figure.” Other stars from “The 70’s Show” who wrote to the judge include Debra Jo Rupp, who played Kitty on the sitcom, and Kurtwood Smith, who played Red. Masterson’s famous family members wrote letters in his support, including his siblings Alanna Masterson (“The Walking Dead”), Christopher Masterson (“Malcolm In the Middle”), Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”), as well as his brother-in-law Billy Baldwin and his wife, the actor and model, Bijou Phillips. Other Hollywood names who wrote to the judge include actor Giovanni Ribisi; Jim Patterson, creator of Netflix’s “The Ranch;” Masterson’s former publicist, Jenni Weinman; and TV director, David Trainer, who worked on “The 70’s Show” and “The Ranch.” In Kutcher’s letter, he writes: “While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.” Kunis’ letter adds: “I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.” Both Kutcher and Kunis wrote about Masterson’s drug-free lifestyle, and noted he was a positive force on their lives. During the trial, prosecutors said Masterson drugged women before sexually assaulting them. “One of the most remarkable aspects of Danny’s character is his unwavering commitment to discouraging the use of drugs. His influence on my in this regard has been invaluable,” Kunis wrote. “In an industry where the pressures and temptations of substance use can be overwhelming, Danny played a pivotal role in guiding me away from such destructive paths. His dedication to avoiding all substances has inspired not only me but also countless others in our circle. Danny’s steadfastness in promoting a drug-free lifestyle has been a guiding light in my journey through the entertainment world and has helped me prioritize my well-being and focus on make responsible choices.”

[From Variety]

I’m including a tweet with Ashton’s letter below – it’s wild that he writes “he is among the few people that I would trust to be alone with my son and daughter.” Not to get too nitpicky, but Masterson was not convicted of child abuse, he was accused and convicted of raping multiple adult women. As for Mila raving about Masterson’s anti-drug lifestyle, Masterson was also credibly accused of drugging several of his victims before he raped them.

So, yeah – Ashton and Mila f–king suck. I’ve known that for many years, especially about Ashton (who still has me blocked on social media because I’ve repeatedly called him a racist and a cheater). Mila and Ashton have shown everybody who they are for years. There’s a theory brewing that Masterson basically threatened them with exposure if they didn’t publicly support him though – as in, Masterson knows so many of Ashton’s dirty little secrets, it would be mutually assured destruction if Masterson was ever feeling chatty.

Ashton Kutcher’s full letter to the judge handling the sentencing of Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/QijOIgRsYA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2023

After a day and a half of backlash, Ashton and Mila made this statement.

This is from one of Masterson’s victims. The 2001 date she references is the day Ashton’s girlfriend Ashley Ellerin was murdered.

oh they really fucked up pic.twitter.com/3hTYTTEcml — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) September 9, 2023