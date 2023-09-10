Prince William thinks Harry’s Windsor church visit was an escalation of their ‘feud’

Here are more photos of Prince William and Kate in Pembroke, Wales on Friday, the death-anniversary of QEII. As we discussed on Friday, William and Kate had a big, keen plan to take their taxpayer-funded helicopter down to Wales for a little stunt for the death-anniversary. They would visit a church, listen to a 10-minute service (in which they were apparently the only ones there), lay some flowers by a photo of QEII, and then they were off to some tacked-on event with a seaweed farm. The problem? Their helicopter was caught in fog and they were more than an hour late to the church. It was so bad that even the sycophantic royal media openly reported their helicopter use and their lateness. It was also bad because Prince Harry didn’t need or want to pull a stunt for the death-anniversary – he simply went to St. George’s Church, put flowers near his grandmother’s crypt and paid his respects in a simple and dignified way. As such, he exposed Will and Kate for being narcissistic horses’ asses. All of which to say, Peg’s team was MAD. Take it from Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast:
Prince Harry dramatically upped the ante in his war with the royal family Friday as he upstaged his estranged brother Prince William by making a shock visit to the late Queen Elizabeth’s grave on the one-year anniversary of her death. He was snapped by a member of the public emerging from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the queen is buried, just minutes before William and Kate were due to attend a service in her memory.
The extraordinary decision by Harry to show up unannounced seemed designed to undermine his brother’s carefully scheduled appearance in Wales, some 230 miles away, which began shortly after social media was flooded with pictures of Harry leaving the chapel. The chapel is open to the public and it is thought Harry simply walked in. It was the latest sign of the parlous low to which relations between Harry and the royals have sunk.
A spokesperson for the king, who has been keen not to escalate the conflict with Harry, declined to comment, but palace sources sought to transmit a sense of insouciance, saying that members of the royal family had, “found ways to pay tribute at the chapel privately and individually” and implying the king had no issue with this.
Privately, of course, palace planners are likely to be rolling their eyes at what seems like a calculated attempt by Harry to upset the careful choreography of the day’s events. These saw the king issue a statement and audio message praising his mother on the stroke of midnight and then attend a church service Friday morning at Balmoral in Scotland, where he and Camilla greeted members of the local community. William, however, is unlikely be so relaxed, or to miss the significance of his brother’s actions.
[From The Daily Beast]
Harry looked like a grandson who was devoted to his grandmother and wanted to pay his respects in a simple, unshowy way. It’s flat-out ridiculous to imply (or say outright) that Harry designed any part of this with an eye towards escalating the “feud” which only exists in William’s head.. What was even funnier is after that Harry photo came out on social media, the other Windsors rushed to say that they did the same thing as Harry by visiting St. George’s Church and leaving flowers. It’s very funny to me that Buckingham Palace seems to be making a concerted effort to dial down the drama of Harry’s church visit, all while William appears to be raging out because his Welsh stunt looked ridiculous by comparison. I expect William was probably screaming down the phone “she was MY grandmother, I OWN HER MEMORY, not Harry!”
Those Welsh seaweed people looked so bored with Will and Kate’s dumb little added-on event.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798061, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets with well-wishers as she visits St Davids Cathedral with Prince William, Prince of Wales, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets with well-wishers as she visits St Davids Cathedral with Prince William, Prince of Wales, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798174, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the RNLI LifeBoat Station at St Davids Pembrokeshire where they. met crew, volunteers and those who have been supported by their local unit..Situated on the spectacular coastline of South-West Wales, the St Davids Lifeboat Station has been.launching lifeboats since 1869 and underwent a refurbishment from 2014 to 2017. The new station has.benefitted from modern facilities and improved access for bringing in equipment and evacuating.casualties. St Davids has a strong history of bravery within its crews, having been awarded with 14.medals for gallantry. Picture: Arthur Edwards
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798519, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the RNLI LifeBoat Station at St Davids Pembrokeshire where they. met crew, volunteers and those who have been supported by their local unit..Situated on the spectacular coastline of South-West Wales, the St Davids Lifeboat Station has been.launching lifeboats since 1869 and underwent a refurbishment from 2014 to 2017. The new station has.benefitted from modern facilities and improved access for bringing in equipment and evacuating.casualties. St Davids has a strong history of bravery within its crews, having been awarded with 14.medals for gallantry. Picture: Arthur Edwards
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798528, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are accompanied by Sarah Rowland Jones, Dean of St Davids Cathedral, as they visit St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798904, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales lay flowers during a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798959, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803799069, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
As a foreigner living here in England. It’s tiring and beyond frustrating to hear about pwt and khate’s one sided feud with the Sussexes, these two are not worth the taxpayers’ money and they can go and kick rocks. Absolutely full of themselves when they don’t have anything to show for it.
This sounds like Tom Sykes own bias and hate towards Harry than anything else..
I sent an email to the editor of daily beast calling out the trash that tom writes and cancelling my subscription and I suggest you all do the same.
I did this about 3 years ago, and let the editor know that Tom was the sole reason for my cancellation.
Me too. I’m not paying for that isht.
Idk, these daily beast articles come across as William’s journal entries. It feels like someone from KP, or who knows maybe even William, calls up Sykes , rants, and then Sykes writes it down. I think Sykes was one of the ones who wrote about the Rose affair having actually heard about it from toffs.
Tom Sykes is a member of the aristocracy, I believe. He has actual access to the people in W’s crowd and clearly speaks for W.
The ridiculous of H privately entering s public chapel and being caught doing do by members of the public vs WanK that had a scheduled, organized visit to Wales with the RR and throwing a hissy fit about that is just crazy!
Yes his articles are usually just statements straight from Williams camp but this time he doesn’t cite any “friends” of William.
He’s just letting his own bias/hate write the story and closing it out with sources from Charles.
Obviously we know this is how William thinks because of the million stories before that have told us but this seems to be Tom trying to make a story where there isn’t one.
I wonder if Tom Sykes is having a poke at William with this article because it makes William sound like a crybaby narcissist. William is not well liked by many. This article makes Charles sound somewhat reasonable about Harry’s visit.
Kate and the jazz hands. Note to William. Harry has as much right as you to visit his grandmother’s grave.
She looks like she is rehearsing on an invisible piano 🤣🤣🤣 I don’t envy these guys 😮
Poor kkkhate looks so excited to talk to those men. They look less excited to talk to her.
By now we all know that when Khate brings out the Hands of Earnestness to punctuate her Hyena Grin, she’s aware she has to up the Keen ante because the person she’s talking to is bored out of their gourd.
I can hear the one-sided conversation with the seaweed men…”my children, especially Louis, love seaweed. In fact he has a little seaweed farm he tends to before tucking into bed”
It’s official! William is a definitely a narcissist who believes that the world turns around him.
Yes you did not need harry doing the right thing to draw attention to you doing the wrong thing. I can not understand the logic of going to walse when the queens grave is in windsor. It just looks like you wanted to fo for a helicopter ride, because whe know how much the queen loved your helicopter use.
@GeeGee: like @first comment said William is a narcissist. It’s all about him. This trip to Wales was purely for PR reasons and to stroke his own ego. Go to the service (that was literally 10 min long and seemingly only consisted of them putting flowers by her picture), seem like the dutiful heir, get greeted by an adoring crowd. It’s always back to him. Everything must be about him. Even his grandmother’s memorial.
Yet he’s using harry and trying to emulate him in every way possible. It comes 📴 unnatural because Harry has done it first in a genuine way. From what was said in a article on the daily fail. This visit was supposed to be under the radar cause will and Kate had the church visit but no one is saying how Charles took it upon his self to go to a church service after saying he wouldn’t.
Note when the article on the seaweed visit is discussed. Notice that Catherine is wearing Vega sneakers- typical
But notice that William is wearing the sneakers that harry wore during his Japan tour when he was at the ✈️ however William changes it to a lace sneaker instead of a slip in like harry has. But same color and style of shoe which is a style he hasn’t worn before.
It’s abundantly clear that Harry simply breathing, never mind being seen in public is enough to send William into a tailspin of ‘how dare he’. The sad part is he probably does believe that every action of Harry’s is a deliberate attempt at spite because that’s who he is and how he operates. What a terrible way to live.
Seems to me if that tourist hadn’t snapped Harry and sold the photo no one would have known he went to Windsor at all.
That Wm thinks the simplicity of Harry’s visit was to ‘show him up’ is William speak for ‘why didn’t I think of that, why aren’t I doing that, instead of this?’
William should just stop whining. He is more self centered than his father and that’s saying a lot
Yep. The media is turning this into a farce because this fake outrage apparently sells. But it is has become farcical. A man visiting his beloved grandmother’s grave in a low-key way is not an escalation of a family feud. No one would know about it if he hadn’t been photographed by a tourist – AND if the media hadn’t decided to make a story out of it.
The media is keeping this “feud” alive because it sells. Harry seems to be entirely done with his family and if William really is incandescent with rage about this then he is a pathetic baby and this doesn’t make him look good for people who stand outside the echo chamber of the BM.
Clearly H sells better than W. And this is an unhinged support of W’s point of view that H is stealing his shine…
It’s just that, after a 2-hour helicopter ride to Wales, a 10-minute church service and brief walkabout, this seaweed visit (which is actually good and laudable, but gets lost in the other news), and the helicopter flight back…H is supposed to look terrible because a member of the public caught his unannounced visit to the chapel on film? This could bite W in the butt down the line if he turns unpopular.
Harry is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t. Imagine if he didn’t go at all? Harry snubs the memory of his grandmother …
If he went on another day.. Harry has no respect for the memory of his granny, can’t even go on the actual day …
Instead he goes on the day, quietly and calmly, and is still the target of calumny.
There’s a special place in hell I would send all of these attackers.
I can’t even take those people seriously. In what life time would ACTUALLY visiting and paying respects to a dearly departed family member be an escalation? No one other than Harry actually paid their respects to the Queen. I guess that’s it.
What secrets does bully hv on tomsykes?
Or, what secrets do they hv on each other?
That’s all I wanna know.
Because this:…..what sykes does at daily beast in service to bully is………not normal.
But for the photo by a member of the public, Peg wouldn’t have known of the visit. If Harry had not gone and had just made his remarks at the opening of Invictus instead, Peggy would still call it an escalation because how dare he mention the queen or some such nonsense.
Harry didn’t plan his “stunt” very well since he didn’t even arrange for a photographer to be there. Instead, he apparently was just hoping that a tourist would happen to be there and snap a picture. Do better next time, Harry! You almost blew your carefully orchestrated distraction from the two losers in Wales.
WOW!!! A “a shock VISIT” to a public church, where his family member lies. Who would have done such a surprising thing?
British media is sooooo bad to try to spin this into a negative thing. I just can’t with them.
Good on Harry, paying his respect without a carefully planned agenda. I’m so glad WillDickHead is incandescent about this.
William, Harry left the RF so his life wouldn’t revolve around you anymore. It’s pathetic to keep your death-grip over his life. It’s over, William. Accept it.
Wow. Rolling their eyes at Harry visiting his grandmother’s resting place? Geez.
Unpopular opinion: I love when Kate wears her hair like this: the low intricate bun. It reminds me of something Lady Mary would have her ladies’ maid do for her while dressing for dinner. 🙂
How in the world is Harry getting caught leaving Windsor upstaging anything or anybody?! The occasion is not about anybody but their grandmother! Sometimes I read these columns and I’m just like “………..are they serious?” but this might be what truly takes the cake. I’m not even annoyed, I just feel pity. How do you let a fued consume you until you can’t see something like honoring your grandma on the day she died as anything else, let alone seeing it as competition? Get some freakin help man.
If I had read this story in a novel I just wouldn’t believe it. They laid flowers on a chair?? 10 minute ceremony? A visit to a seaweed factory tacked on, with creepy smiles (that no one returned)? Meanwhile a simple, quiet visit to the chapel was “calculated choreography”?
I’ve been following this saga for years now, and this is just one very weird chapter.
I can’t get over the 10 minute ceremony. Seriously (or unseriously), how pathetic are these two?
@Duch: the chapters get more weird by the minute. Makes you cringe at what may be coming.
They truly wanted to be stars in their own grief production didn’t they? Sadly it just made them look beyond pathetic. I have to wonder how much the entire #royalpettytour is costing the subjects?
On Friday, William did a surprise visit about homelessness on the same day as the Well Child Awards. His first work in months. Nowhere anywhere did you read that Harry was seething or mad that William upset the careful choreography. Bc Harry probably just shrugged. William was actually trying to upstage.
I have no doubt that William and Charles are upset about Harry going to St. George’s Chapel. Everything was carefully choreographed and here comes Harry to steal the show. According to the DM, Harry’s visit was his own initiative meaning he didn’t ask the Royal Family for permission nor did they invite him to visit. It was interesting to see the BP spin that other Family members visited as well after it was known that he was there. They were blindsided but at least the good sense to keep the focus on the Queen this time. The press is trying to smear Harry by saying he made a lonely visit and that he looked disheveled but they’re just doing that because they lost access to him.
That’s such a stupid way to go about attacking Harry, anyway. Wow, he looked sad and a bit out of sorts while visiting his beloved grandmother’s grave? How is a person supposed to look while performing that grim task? Should he have taken style cues from Kate and worn a hot pink suit and eye-fucked every camera in sight?
“eye-fucked every camera in sight” .. thank you for that, it is so very true
Of course he thinks that because that’s how he and Kate operate.
Meanwhile Harry is Donald Draper’s “I don’t think about you at all” moment.
And that sad little crowd in Wales OMG
“WHY CAN’T YOU JUST LET ME HAVE GRANNY?!”
– William, basically.
This is absolutely unhinged, there is something seriously wrong with him. If William insists upon taking whatever Harry has, he should try “stealing” Harry’s idea of getting some proper mental health care.
Harry is a class act to the end.
What a pompous ass is Peg. Harry went to pay his respects to his grandmother whom he loved. He didn’t go to piss anyone off that’s your way of doing things Peg not Harry’s. So Peg go back to whatever palace hole you hide out in and throw pillows and lay down on the floor and continue with your tantrums.
As with everything else, it is William and Kate who are the outliers. Harry went to the chapel and left flowers, which is what others including Edward and Andrew did. Others attended a private service near Balmoral ( which was longer than 10 minutes)
Only W and K created a whole trip celebrating themselves and their ascension to the Wales title while pretending they cared about the queen.
Charles made the sure the media knows that William was the problem here. The showboating was never done in the past but William thinks he knows better.
The truly weird thing is that W&K’s trip might have achieved their goals if they’d actually planned and executed it properly. They’re always announcing grand plans, but the results are always a fizzle.
So true about Charles – he’s all, “You’re Prince of Wales now, you’re a big boy, handle it.”
My cynical theory is, rather than the seaweed farm (and lifeboat station) visit being tacked on, that’s actually one reason W&K chose that church in Wales, because it was nearby the farm where they wanted to go. One of last year’s ES winners is connected with that farm, Will is going to NYC next week for the ES Innovation Summit. I remember being surprised how quickly that DB article came out; it’s possible it was out Friday afternoon, and part of the reason KP was so pissed off is because it overshadowed publicity about the seaweed farm visit (a cute little girl gave Kate flowers, and cute little boy gave Will a jar of honey, and they had a boat ride). Whether or not this part is true, agree the fact they were in Wales at all was all about them and their receiving the titles after TQ’s death.
And then there’s the bit about traveling hundreds of miles by helicopter to celebrate a sustainability initiative…
Articles like this make William look like a narcissist and simply very silly. If he owns/influences these press bots, he needs to tell them to make him seem cooler and chill. He’s been coming off as an angry child for years.
No amount of ass kissing by the press can hide the difference between the two brothers. Harry is capable and William is inept. Imagine if H&M had decided to do that event in Wales. They would have gotten there early, they would have visited local charities and businesses, they would have brought gifts and they would have tied the event to Elizabeth in a specific way so to honor her memory. That’s careful choreography – not Will’s bumbling around like a circus bear.
This is truly cray cray. Harry —unobtrusively— did something that most people would view as “normal”, commonplace, and quite low-key. Why on earth would William want anyone at all to know that he feels upstaged by something that people do every day — to respectfully acknowledge a deceased loved one? And why on earth would Tom Sykes put himself in the middle of it with a deranged piece like that — calling MORE attention to both the crazinesses and the laziness that seems to be pretty much all that William has to offer?
Yet again, I struggle to imagine William as a monarch— without the structure that Charles brings to the mix.
How was Harry’s visit supposed to be “designed to undermine his brother’s carefully scheduled appearance” when nobody would even know about it if not for some random tourist posting a pic?? Ugh, these people reek of desperation.
And as if anyone gives a tin shit what William thinks anyway.
Either William is making the royal family look like a petty lowbrow trash, or the press is doing that on William’s behalf. Imagine being so spoiled and undignified that you howl about spotlights and attention on the one year anniversary of your beloved grandmother’s death.
William and Kate are surrounded by the absolute worst strategic thinkers. Because if they really are committed to this asinine fued, then a better response would have been to say that they were glad Harry found his *own small* way to honor their late grandmother. This low key shade would have conveyed the sentiment that they still don’t eff with Harry, all while making W&K look gracious (to their fans). Just a bunch of dumb*sses in that camp frfr.
To your first point I would say both.
We’ve seen time and again that WanK can’t plan their way out of a paper bag and his anger issues mean that as soon as he’s annoyed by something he’s ranting to anyone who will listen. I imagine he feels powerful knowing he can say things and see them immediately written and shared.
You just can’t make this s#it up.
Who TF gets mad about their brother paying respects to their grandmother? Every time Harry can move around England in stealth mode, William gets engorged with rage. Remember when Harry showed up to that trial and no one knew he was even in the country? If it were up to William, Harry would be permanently, officially exiled from the United Kingdom and not allowed to step foot there.
He’s also big mad that they haven’t figured out where Harry’s staying or with whom. Starting to wonder if Charles and Harry have some sort of truce because how IS Harry moving around so stealthily in England?
Kaiser, thank you for sparing us the sight of Kate’s skin-tight jeggings she was wearing to the seaweed farm. “I’m so sporty and thiiiiiin!”
her figure is too boyish and she looks too old those skinny jeans!!
Just so I’m clear — Harry’s arrival at St. George’s upstaged the Waleses when they were scheduled to arrive at their stunt event in Wales OR because W&K were an hour late? Hard to tell by Sykes reporting.
Also LOL at Sykes outrage that Harry “simply walked in” to a public church. He just, just walked in! The audacity!
Wow, those seaweed dudes are just not engaging with her at all.
“Prince William thinks”
Well, maybe he should’nt – because clearly neither he nor the gold-plated advisers are capable of actually doing it.
Problem solved, case closed.
Easy as that.
‘Reacts’ seems closer to the truth. Minimal to no ‘thinking’.
There’s definitely some truth to this. In Willy Wonka’s eyes, Harry’s continual refusal to bow down and be a scapegoat and/or go hide in a corner, beg for scraps and only be shown in public on rare occasions while doing all of W’s work uncredited and behind the scenes, will always be an escalation in his warped mind. W acts like he owns Harry. C-Rex does too, although to a seemingly lesser extent. Both Harry and Meghan’s family (the Markles) react and treat them like runaway slaves they’re desperate to recover. Their butthurt attitudes won’t change anytime soon, esp with a vicious and greedy instigating press.
The crazy thing is before Harry’s book I would have thought this article was bored journalists reaching for some sort of story, but now you have to wonder.
I’m not sure how this will play out with the British public I think twusting “honoring your grandmother and beloved queen” into a fued story is a step too far amd people will side with Harry on this. No photographers just a stranger posting a photo. No interview or press release just a man visiting his grandmas grave. Whatever your opinion on his past actions Harry did the right thing here.
“seaweed people” 🙂
This is a preview of William’s reign: Joffrey Barathean 2.0. I’m glad Harry and Meghan got out of the UK and earn their own money. They would be dependant on Bulliam, like the rest of the family.
Tom Skyes is shocked but no one else is shocked that a grandson visited his grandmother’s grave. So did Prince Edward and Prince Andrew also shocked and upstaged William by the graveside visits.
The quality of writings by Tom Skyes of the Daily Beast is deplorable
All families are messy, and estrangements aren’t that uncommon, but when the BRF accuses one of their own in ths way, it comes out as below the belt; surely going to a church is above this mudslinging? We know someone who’s estranged from her sister and seethes about the flowers the sister leaves at their father’s grave, searching for ulterior motive. Not the place to undermine people. Who seeks to govern what and how Harry grieves or remembers? Awfully low and unbecoming.
WanK could really end the housing crisis in Britain with all the people living rent free in their heads.