Bond: Invictus ‘is one thing the palace can’t take away from Prince Harry’

We recently discussed “royal expert” Jennie Bond’s bonkers Telegraph column, in which she said outright that no one should ever be estranged from their families and no one should move away from the place they were raised, and that Prince Harry’s estrangement from his family goes against nature. Well, Bond has now watched Heart of Invictus, and like so many royal reporters who got calls from their incandescent royal sources, she has some thoughts. She wrote her thoughts in an i News piece called “The Invictus Games is one thing the palace can’t take away from Prince Harry – and he knows it.” They literally took away everything they could, from the home he paid for to his military patronages. They tried to ruin his marriage and/or get his wife to unalive herself. They continue to orchestrate harm to come to Harry years after his escape. Some lowlights:
Heart of Invictus: “In Heart of Invictus we see the best of Prince Harry: someone who can genuinely empathise with the emotional void so many injured soldiers feel. He listens to their incredibly moving stories and encourages them to tackle their issues, revealing the depths to which he himself sank..It is a noble aim and Invictus has become one of Harry’s defining achievements. There have been five Games since the inaugural event in London in 2014 and, in a week or so, this year’s Games will open in Düsseldorf. Harry and Meghan (who famously went public with their relationship at the Toronto Games six years ago) will be there. Harry will give another inspirational speech. He is at his absolute best when he’s amongst his military family: confident, proud and authoritative.
Meghan will speak at the Closing Ceremony: “There have been suggestions that Meghan, too, will address the throng about courage and resilience. This strikes me as decidedly less appropriate when there will be any number of men and women there who have courageously proved precisely what resilience means.
Harry was furious when the palace removed his patronages: “The Prince was furious when he was stripped of his military appointments and honorary roles after deciding to quit royal duties. That hurt more than anything else because his decade of army service had given him some of the most fulfilling years of his life. He belonged; he wasn’t treated differently; he was one of the lads… one of the family. But Invictus is one thing the palace can’t take away from him. This is Harry’s baby — whether or not he is in the royal fold. And Heart of Invictus is a fine, humbling and moving piece of work.”
Harry’s common touch: “The success of the Games does, though, remind us of what we have lost in this once so popular star of the Royal Family. Despite his grand heritage, Harry has a gift of the common touch: an easy connection with the public, a mischievous sense of humour and a basic likability that’s hard to emulate.
Harry won’t make peace with his family: “The irony is that during his time on this side of the Atlantic, the Prince is not expected to make any attempt to bridge the bitter gulf between himself and his own family. He’ll be in London for a charity engagement immediately before flying to Düsseldorf. He may even be here on the morning of the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the Queen. But there’s no promise of white smoke signalling a truce — or even a meeting — with his father or brother. Perhaps we should send them all off to the Invictus Games to get some perspective on how extraordinarily petty their family squabbles are.
It’s still just amazing and mind-numbing how all of these people can’t bring themselves to say or write the truth. The truth being: the Windsors are petty, jealous, small-minded and sadistic, and they would have done anything to “take” Invictus away from Harry but they were too stupid to figure out how. Bond and the rest of them will write these pieces about how Harry should step up and make peace, that he must do the outreach, that he must make the first step, and it like… do they not hear themselves? There’s a whole-ass king who refuses to speak to his son, who refuses to lead by example, who refuses to behave with grace or class towards his family.
Also: the dig at Meghan for speaking at the closing ceremony… if you watch the HoI series, you can see that those veterans cannot WAIT to see and meet Meghan. Invictus is about family and Invictus is a family, HoI shows that every single veteran is trying to heal for themselves and their families. Of course the wife of the Invictus founder is going to speak. She’ll probably be one of the most popular speakers there.
LOOK AT MEGHAN’S FACE in that picture! Look at how proud she is of her husband. THAT is how you treat your spouse when you truly love them and want to be with them. It’s such a complete contrast with TOB and his button-y wife.
That picture speaks louder than a thousand words! No eye rolling of their partner there.
She almost says the quiet part out loud. Almost. But she knows Harry is the only one who is a decent human being. Maybe that’s why she still expects him to heal the family divide.
I think that’s why they all expect and keep demanding he make peace. That and on some level in their minds, they feel like it’s his responsibility.
I think the reason the rota want Harry to “heal the divide,” is because they are starving for access to all things successful Sussexes! In addition to their own culpability, the rota are also fully aware that the rest of the Windsors are useless, reprehensible, boring, and responsible for mistreating M&H! Obviously, the rotten rota can’t bring their clownish selves to fully admit ‘the Sussex ship has sailed far far away.’ And, it ain’t never returning to the toxic Windsor port.
The rota don’t care about Harry or Meghan, nor do they care about any of the Windsors they feed on and the courtiers they grift with. They only care about their bag, which is indefinitely running on empty. 😭🤡… 🤣😂😆🍿
I’ve been getting the sense that the media is angry and annoyed. They have to constantly uplift the boring Wales’. Charles and Camilla haven’t been interesting since the 90’s and everyone else is forgettable. The ones they want despise them and live in another country. I don’t know why the media just don’t admit it. The others are boring, old, stale and have the charisma of a loaf of bread.
They’re angry, annoyed, and bored, and they are taking it out on the Waleses.
Here- Bond is admitting that Harry has a “basic likeability that’s hard to emulate” – she’s basically saying William at least does not have that. She’s admitting the royal family lost a big star when Harry left.
The press is BORED, the Waleses have gone quiet for two months, and Harry is just out there living his best life, showing the world what kind of man he is, and again the Waleses…..are on a 2 month vacation.
@Brit and @Becks, ITA, and I hope it not only continues, but ramps up. It’s well past the time for W&K’s reckoning.
Given her past statements, I can’t believe she wrote this article which is mostly true with just the occasional ridiculous dig. Heart of Invictus really is beyond criticism and the tabloids and Rota are being forced to either be completely and totally unhinged or admit Harry is charming, competent and caring and this is an amazing event supporting such deserving and courageous athletes and their loved ones.
Well said.
Typical tabloid crap. The thing they want most to take away from Harry is something that can’t be taken and that is Harry’s charismatic nature. He is genuinely good and caring of others. People gravitate to him because of this. They so desperately want what he has and they are incandescent with rage that they can’t have it or take it away from him.
I think the fact that they are totally ignoring the amazing charities that Harry supports ,because they hate to see him suceed is a big mistake.
The world can see how petty they are .
Veterans and terminally ill children need love and support , Harry gives that.
His family should be proud of him .
Jealousy and bitterness is oozing from their pores .
Karma is slowly coming to get them .
Yep @Susan Collins, neither Invictus nor Sentebale can be taken away from Prince Harry!
“… they would have done anything to ‘take’ Invictus away from Harry, but they were too stupid to figure out how.” Maybe @Kaiser, when Invictus was first launched, the firm was in a better position to sabotage Harry’s hold on his own creation. But, of course, they had no reason to believe back then that Harry would ever succeed in leaving the firm. Much less did they likely think that Invictus would grow into such a huge worldwide success.
While the Windsors are definitely stupid, the fact is, they can’t take away from Harry either Invictus or Sentebale. If they could, they would. But both are Harry’s creations! Moreover, Harry was smart enough to ensure that both charitable enterprises were set up separately and independently of the monarchy, and of the Royal Foundation.
IMO, it was Meghan becoming Harry’s significant other, and them going public together at 2017 Invictus, in Toronto, which set the stage for Invictus’ current success and global popularity.
They didn’t need to sabotage it, because he was in the fold then. The games made the RF look good, because it was launched by their prince. Now that the world have seen how they treaded their prince, the games has soured for them because it’s one of the many ways Harry’s shown he can manage fine on his own. He did this without them.
On a practical level, do these people realize that the IG were started by Harry personally and have absolutely nothing to do with the RF? That they can’t “take it away” from him, even if they wanted to, because it’s not within their power to do so? They’re so blinded by their hatred and envy of Harry that they don’t even grasp the basic facts.
ETA @Aftershocks, I should have read your comment first! You said the same thing. Why are they so stupid they they continually need to be reminded of these pesky little details?
They’re so two faced. I bet all these reporters happily supported the military wives charity endeavours here in the UK (I remember a charity single at least) but if Harry dares to have someone who has supported him more than any of his blood relations that’s completely unacceptable.
Please god let them not send any of them to the IGs, they wouldn’t know how to function trying to put the focus on other people instead of themselves.
For once in her miserable life, this despicable woman said some truth about Harry.. That’s all I have to say.
They can’t stand the fact that Harry is successful and happy outside of the firm and they can’t benefit anymore. They’ll forever have a go a Meghan because she wasn’t thirsty enough to stay and grovel for their attention and give them access. They wanted Meghan to be a gold digging, desperate for validation, social climbing actress and they’re angry that she supports and uplifts her husband. Americans work, hustle and grind and Harry married one. He won’t ever need the “royals” again. That’s why they don’t like her.
^^ Bingo! Bingo! Bingo! 🎯 💯
Everything you said @Brit, is on target!!! Especially the fact that the rota clowns can’t benefit anymore from Harry’s charisma, Harry’s excellence, Harry’s success, and Harry’s sweet Sussex family, That’s what’s eating those fools alive! And I’m here for the delectable digestion! 😋
Yes, @Brit…….they were all singing from the “H is mentally fragile” playbook, and THEN they saw Heart of Invictus, saw for themselves how masterful H is; saw him talk about and SHOW what he means when he talks about mental fitness, and so now the lot of them are swallowing their tongues.
Including this racist jenniebond who has been around for a hundred years, with her “colored people” slip of the tongue on Gayle’s morning show after the O interview. She was even there to correct the record that charles hadnt f*ckd the horse on the eve of his wedding to Princess Diana…..that it was “only a blowjob.”
The rotarats are a nasty aging cabal of degenerates, there to wipe up the slime that drools from all the orifices of their betters, the Saxe-Coburg-Gothas.
Binged watch it last night. It’s an amazing documentary, the vets are so inspiring. Harry really is an extraordinarily compassionate human being. What a massive loss for the UK.
I watched the first three episodes last night. I was in awe at the amount of work he put in to make these games happen. What an amazing man.
Harry is still a star. He does not have to be a so called working royal to be one. I notice bond does not call for charles and William to admit their bad behavior to harry and meghan
The way Jennie Bond outright states that Meghan cannot speak to resilience. What an evil person. Meghan survived the sadistic RF and BM with resilience. Not only that, it’s an absolute insult to say that the spouses and families of veterans cannot speak to resilience. Bond insults veteran families with her compulsive need to hurt Meghan. She should be ashamed of herself.
Meghan is one of the most resilient people I can think of, truly! Most people could not have survived what she has (and continues to endure) and come out on the other side with the grace and positivity that Meghan has.
^^ Thank you @Jais, and @Lorelei. You both perfectly articulate my reaction to Bond’s feeble attempt to diss our Duchess Meghan.
Bond comes off, as usual, ending up with egg on her face. 🤡
That b!tch bond and the rest of the cabal of rotarats and assorted other jealous critters on Shidthole Island are shidting themelves at the thought of M “giving a speech” at the Closing ceremony. LMAO I wonder how theyre gonna manage when they see her entire presentation……theyre gonna shidt bricks by the time it hits them. LMFAO
I think it’s telling that even the BM can’t muster anything really negative about Invictus and about Harry wanting to maintain his military patronages. This reporter can read a room a lot better than the Windsors can.
The best Bond can come up with is a dig at Meghan and wishing for Harry to bend the knee to his petty family, which I think rightfully makes them look small.
They can’t attack it that much because it’s the most successful venture a royal has ever done. Maybe even more successful than the Princes Trust. The problem is they spent so much time letting the world know that Harry isn’t a royal anymore and that he’s not part of the institution. By making him an outsider and essentially leaving him out to dry, he flew and grew. They know Harry has no intention of ever going back.
@Jay, ITA, it’s VERY telling. I mean, these are the same people who managed to tie Meghan to both droughts and terrorism, and even they aren’t able to come up with anything negative to say about the IG!
@Brit, I agree with and love your entire comment so much. Every word of it is so true, and it articulates perfectly the reasons behind their completely demented behavior for the past few years.
Bond picked up that snark about Meghan directly from nutcase Angela Levin. Even had a direct link to a Levin piece in the article’s online post. Told me immediately that even if Bond had some complementary (and valid) things to say about Harry and Invictus, at heart she’s no different than any of the other media rats.
The BM is doing so many gymnastics to try to make Harry look bad. Even they can’t deny how amazing this is. They’ll get their digs in, but you can tell as you read through they know for sure now they bet on the wrong horse aligning with the BRF. Waiting for the turn tables!
I finished watching last not. It was SO well done and I was invested in all of them. I’m so happy that Taira made it home alive.
And Harry is SUCH a natural with these veterans. He truly is Diana’s heir. Harry has built a lasting and meaningful legacy for himself.
It’s so obvious isn’t it? Watching Harry, I could almost see Diana in his place – their approach and empathy are so similar.
The timing is impeccable. Everyone watching HoI on the anniversary of Diana’s death, seeing with their own eyes that her spirit lives on in Harry.
(While The Other Brother does nothing but bitch, moan, and get bad press— and it’s still fresh in everyone’s minds that he skipped that match because he didn’t want to interrupt his months-long vacation.)
Bond knows which way the wind is blowing today. Any criticism of this project, given it’s subject matter, sensitivity, and pitch-perfect execution, would be met with ire from real professionals. Plus, Charles is trying to play the role of the proud papa, so why would the Rota be negative? This makes Charles look good. William, on the other hand, ain’t got the power, so his wishes are not their command, yet.
There’s a thought – “everyone have their marching papers”
It’s time to up the ante…
Before it is too late.
To quote what someone said on Twitter, “Why does it always have to be about what the BRF can take away from Harry?” They’ve taken his house, his patronages and continually call to have his title removed. It doesn’t look good and yet they still keep banging on about what they will try to take it off him.
If (and it’s a massive IF) “they” managed to prise the IGs off Harry what would “they” do with it? Would William support ALL the wounded veterans from around the world or would he just concentrate on Team GB. Would he make himself available for the whole of the tournament and mix and chat with ALL the competitors? Would he be prepared to work behind the scenes for hours in preparation for the games? The IGs works because Harry (and to a lesser degree Meghan) worked his arse off to make it work.
The IGs isn’t about glad-handing with Celebs and the Hoy Polloi it’s about giving the men and women who have served their countries a platform on which they can shine. It’s about giving these people a purpose and a place to share their stories. Harry is the founder and their patron and yet he makes himself accessible so, they know they’re not alone. Everything that makes the IGs a success would be lost if the BRF took control of this fantastic project.
Apologies for going slightly off-topic but, people like Jennie Bond make me so angry. Why did she feel the need to bring the palace into it? The Palace(s) have made it quite clear they want nothing to do with the IGs unless they’re in control so, why mention them. Why couldn’t she just tell us about Harry’s hard work and how well Meghan supports him? The headline for just encourages the anti-Harry brigade to carry on trying to give the IGs to William.
*raises hand* oh oh oh! I know what William would do! He would make an appearance with whoever he deemed to be the biggest star of the GB team, and then he would disappear for two months and send a video wishing them luck after extreme public pressure to attend in person.
There is absolutely no ‘if’ that will ever be possible @Laura D. Harry made sure to set up both Invictus and Sentebale independently, with their own individual Boards of Directors. No one who sits on either of these boards are in any way aligned with the monarchy. They fully back and rely on their founder! And in the case of Sentebale, Prince Seeiso is a co-founder and a close friend of Harry’s.
To your main point, yes of course, the useless royals wouldn’t have any clue what to do with Invictus or Sentebale. 😳 As we know, once Harry left Salty Isle, that was the end of the Heads Together mental health project, his brainchild.
That is the only way they can exert power, by trying to make life difficult without them.
Happily this particular time, the power brokers failed miserably and publicly – as the stature of the Invictus Games grow.
The other alternative they can try to claim some input at the inception of the games…
Well a broken clock is right twice a day. Even the BM knows it’s not a good look to constant hate on the IG. I’m surprised the article had more truths than insults and minimal outright lies. Is she feeling ok? Maybe she’s low on venom. I’m sure she’ll be back to her regularly mean spirited self soon, and back to writing her usual hate filled and libellous anti-Sussex screeds.
I can hear the tantrums from that island all the way here in the States bc W knows the BM will never write anything remotely like that about him and it be the truth. C-Rex has his security blanket (Cams) and W needs to get his own (we know it’s not Special K) bc his constant incandescence is undoubtedly contributing to climate change and he claims to care so much about the environment. Or better yet, just have one of the royal aides douse him with water to cool him off.
@Chantal, they won’t douse W with water because most of it is shite filled because they don’t want to spend the money on filters, etc. They’d rather pollute the whole ocean than take care of their own business.
Garbage in, garbage out.
@LauraD~ I believe it was @PaganTrelawny who first raised the question about why they need to “take” everything “away” from Harry.
@Chantal, I just referenced the “broken clock” analogy in another post, and after reading your comment, I realized I said a broken clock is right ONCE a day and now I’m mortified! It’s after 2am here, I’m tired, I’m not that stupid, I promise 😭
Lorelei don’t feel bad : you would be entirely correct if the broken clock was a digital 24 – hour one – ! 😌
Not only what Kaiser said but given that Meghan has suffered from depression, anxiety and suicide ideation herself, it is absolutely appropriate for her to speak at the Invictus Games.
That, and Meghan has also long supported the military, before meeting Harry. Her presence at the Games is consistent with her past work with the USO, etc.
Meghan’s been through war. She’s been attacked while vulnerable. An older woman, pregnant with her first child with an army of attackers going after multiple times daily behind enemy lines with only Harry who could do nothing but comfort her. Even her own father was deployed to go after her while she carried Archie. She’s Invictus too. Unconquered!
British Media, you all should start investigating and asking why the British Royal Family and a large segment of the British media want things taken away from Prince Harry. Why does the BRF, BM, and some of their citizens’ happiness depend on Prince Harry’s suffering?
I am estranged from family so I will always encourage reconciliation but it has to be a two way street and the BRF are not there. They may never be. It’s good to know Harry has his own family now and doesn’t need them anymore.
It’s amazing how this woman of Color who is on the other Half of an ocean continues to bother these people. The fact that Harry choose her over them any day all day eats their soulless souls . May Meghan every breath continue to bring them sleep less nights and days. Long May Harry and Meghan love live on .
It is about time W & K grew up and actually did something productive, instead of focussing on trying to destroy Harry and Meghan. Insane Jealousy never achieves anything other than damage to the perpetrator. The gossip writers and bots are totally ridiculous, truth no longer exists and they seem to have no humanity whatsoever. Repeat, repeat which vile story will they publish today, they have no ethics and it is definitely not real journalism. Today in Australia, Harry is being severely criticised by a gossip writer stating that he is destroying his childrens lives and is a total hypocrite for not taking them to spend time with his royal family and putting his children on show publicly in the UK and the USA. After the UK press and BRF hatefest towards his two tiny children, why would he or Meghan subject their children to the hate fuelled bigots including the BRF, who are relentlessly attacking them, and have no conscience or humanity, and actively incite violence towards these two vulnerable children.
Tell you what miss 003/half, go speak to your precious king, ask him why, as Harry came to his clowning and how he was there for his grandmother’s and grandfather’s funeral, HE hasn’t reached out to him,, even at the jubilee celebrations Harry and Megan, as with each and every visit he has made, he was treated disgracefully! They tried to humble him and it just made him stronger. See Harry is a soldier through and through and, as with all soldiers, they know if you want peace you prepare for war. Make no mistake the Palace has waged a war against Harry and his family, and they are losing. Yes Harry has the common touch, the empathetic touch, but the rest of the Royals spend so much time looking down on people, that they can’t see the people looking back up asking “why the fk do we tolerate this shower. If they want the star of the family back, and his family (because they are a unit) your precious Royals know what they have to do, so go on, speak to your king, because he’s not mine or thousands of other British peoples
Bond dismisses the rift between Harry and his family as “extraordinarily petty.” Let’s review.
1. Charles failed to protect Meghan from the media hordes when she was pregnant and despairing.
2. Charles facilitated the removal of Harry’s security, leaving Harry and his family vulnerable to danger.
3. Charles evicted H&M from the only home in England where they could be completely safe.
4. William physically assaulted Harry and has tried to steal his hard-won accomplishments.
The list goes on, and none of it adds up to mere pettiness.
🏆
@Kaiser says:
“Invictus is about family and Invictus is a family….”
^BOOM!
This! This is why I. Cant. Wait!!! to see what M has prepared for her presentation at the Closing Ceremony of the Games.
Based on what I can recall of the official announcements about M at the Games, she will not merely be “giving a speech” at the closing ceremony. Rather, it is my understanding that she has created and will present a video production focusing on the Invictus Family……i:e the spouses, children, other relatives/friends, etc of WIS [i:e, Wounded, Injured and/or Sick] veterans who use the services of the Invictus Foundation and all its member-organizations and programs.
What I am MOST looking forward to is what I believe will be how M will cleverly explore the concept of FAMILY……….that its not about who you share a bloodline with, but about who share your ideas of what it means to love, support, respect and honor a fellow human being.
Cue the ranting, raving, screaming, crying and throwing up over on Shidthole island!
Schweeeet!!!
I really hope this is exactly what happens!
Bond had to throw in the barb at Meghan for speaking at the closing event — “This strikes me as decidedly less appropriate when there will be any number of men and women there who have courageously proved precisely what resilience means.”
Resilience is Meghan’s second name you airhead. Your racism is showing with a dog-whistle comment like that. Meghan was put through hell during her tenure in the UK. She became suicidal, received daily death threats, had her passport and car keys taken away. She couldn’t even have a casual lunch with friends. She was lied to, insulted, manipulated, gaslit and humiliated by her husband’s family, and all the while it was Harry’s family who were leaking to the tabloids and refusing to refute all the lies and racist garbage they were spewing.
Meghan will undoubtedly speak eloquently, compassionately and have the whole audience in her thrall because she has great respect and admiration for the athletes and their families. She understands resilience.
Ah, the comment about Meghan regarding resilience. This is sheer gaslighting. Meghan has shown how resilient she is, and the brf and bm hate that. They never anticipated it.
Right. She kept her head while everyone around her was losing theirs.
why is the reporting always that Charlie and William will not speak to Harry? It is Harry and Meghan who have to be forgiving and accept an invitation and that is not going to happen whilst no attempt is made to acknowledge what has been done in the name of the Royal Family from removal of Security, patronages, homes, respect etc etc etc………
I would not take my family into that seriously dangerous game again until alot of assurances are giving in writing and in the public arena.
If you need another sign of the visciousness of the Royals and their power with politicians just look at the interview on the death of Mohamed Al- Fayed given by Michael Cole where he pointed out the lies in the media about this man.